Gordon Brown takes Labour back to a broken model for the UK

It was Gordon Brown who told us once devolution was granted to Scotland Scottish nationalism would melt away. As some of us feared, instead it gave the SNP a bigger platform and more resentments to work on. They proved masterful at governing badly whilst blaming the constitutional settlement and Whitehall for all their woes. Labour failed to put devolution in during the 1970s, used their big majority to do it after 1997, and later lost countless seats in Scotland as payment for their pains.
Gordon is back again setting Labour policy on this most vexatious of political insider questions. He wants more devolved powers for Scotland. He wishes to ignore England and make the devolution within our Union all the more lopsided. Just as the EU wiped England of their maps and tried to balkanise England into a set of unloved regions, so Gordon Brown wishes to do the same. He accepts that Labour lost the crucial referendum to set up an elected regional government in the North East and did not try again. So this time he wants to build regions up from so called partnerships between local Councils aggregating to a new region.
There is no strong regional identity in most parts of England. Exeter does not want to be governed from Bristol, Liverpool does not want to be managed by Manchester. Wokingham is variously bundled into the South East, Rest of the South East (x London), Wessex, Thames Valley, Berks,Bucks and Oxon. None of these regional groupings command our loyalty or consent. We would not vote for any of them to have governments.
People in my area belong to Wokingham Borough or to West Berks. We belong to the county of Berkshire in the country of England. We identify with Berkshire and with England without either having a government. Lop sided devolution has gone too far. Ignoring England’s views and needs is wrong. Those who say they want power devolved should listen to people’s own perceptions of their identities. The best devolution of power is not to new layers of government but to individuals and businesses to make more of our own decisions.
12 Comments
December 9, 2022
I understand the Labour model was broken but the globalist WEF model that the Conservative party follows is equally as broken. Neither model benefits the voters.
December 9, 2022
Nor are they intended to benefit the voters. The last Conservative Manifesto largely said what voters wanted lower taxes, better services, controlled and very selective immigration… (except for the net zero rip off energy crap that it promised which no one sensible wanted) and yet the total reverse of this has largely been delivered,
This other than the net zero lunacy that has idiotically even been strengthened.
December 9, 2022
Good morning.
Something that to Tory Government today still pushes with its new Mayors.
Gordon Brown is just a ‘useful talking head for others who cannot afford either politically or for some other reason to make themselves known. He floats their ideas to see what the reaction would be knowing that he cannot be harmed. Question is, who is pulling his strings ?
I find it strange that our kind hosts talks about so and so not wanting to be governed from another part of England yet, he is happy for England to be governed via the UK Parliament by Scots, Welsh and those from Ulster.
At a time where the Labour Party is considering replacing the HoL with something else I think it time we looked at the suggestion of converting the Upper Chamber into a UK Senate and the Commons into an English Parliament, getting rid of all those useless Regional Mayors. It is time we gave England and the English parity with the rest of the Union.
And turning back to one Gordon Brown, the man who sold our nations gold at rock bottom. All I can say is – Pop singer of the 80’s, Jilted John was a man ahead of his time with the title of his hit single.
Google is your friend 😉
December 9, 2022
Aren’t we getting tired with Sir J blaming others?
The reality is the Tories had a once in a generation opportunity to really DO GOOD for our Nation. The Tories had a huge majority, the population behind it, and a fair to middling economic base to work from. Brexit meant we could fundamentally improve our way of running the country, for the benefit if the population. And what did the Tories do; well we all know.
I’m sorry Sir J, your Party has let you and us down. From it’s inaction, it’s lack of ideas, it’s lack of follow-through to even implement it’s own manifesto, the simple outright lying, and deliberate damage to us, we must conclude that the Brexit dream is dead, and the PCP no longer answers to the electorate but to ‘a malevolent external’ group.
December 9, 2022
Gordon Brown is a High Priest of Interference and of a type of unpleasant Superiority Complex; the peasants need to be controlled, so the more controllers and the more forms of control that exist, the better. Of course, what eventually happens is that one group of controllers start fighting with another group of controllers, first figuratively, then legally and then literally …. while the rest of us would just like to quietly get on with our lives.
December 9, 2022
Get on with our lives & without having to pay for all these levels of parasitic government.
December 9, 2022
Exactly Labour’s devolution has been a disaster for the UK as has almost everything Blair and Brown did. The counterproductive wars, the further EU treaties, selling the gold and even announcing it in advance, incorporation of the ECHR into UK law, the US extradition act, the pensions wrecking tax grabs, the all shall have duff degrees agenda, the legal system “reforms”… can anyone think of a single positive from the Blair/Brown era?
“The best devolution of power is not to new layers of government but to individuals and businesses to make more of our own decisions” indeed leave the money will the people and businesses so they can choose how to spend and invest it. They do it far more efficiently than government and politicians do by a factor of many times. They want value and know what they need as they are at the coal face not the top of the mine.
December 9, 2022
The only reason that devolution has “worked” in Scotland is that everytime the governing party has said jump Parliament has thrown money up there to see it wasted on all the free handouts to be used as a bribe to try and convince the Scottish people that independence is the panacea for all their ills.
Canny Scots want to keep the status quo as they know that the English will always buy them out of any crisis.
Scotland gets the bread, butter, jam and gets to eat it. For them it’s a no lose situation.
December 9, 2022
as is COVID-19: THE GREATEST HOAX IN HISTORY
by Vernon Coleman
Though the war on CO2 plant food & the climate alarmism religion is perhaps an even greater hoax and con trick.
December 9, 2022
In the cold hard light of day what has any of these regional city mayor’s, police commissioners and the like achieved other than creating a bigger waste of the taxpayers money?
Another thick layer of waste as so much of the present structures of government.
The globalist agenda advances into every aspect of our lives. The people are ignored at every twist and turn of the advance.
December 9, 2022
Having lived in Scotland for 15 years and seen what a disaster devolution was I want no part in anything Brown or the Labour party are suggesting. I hope Brown isn’t contemplating suggesting we hand over more obscene amounts of cash to the Scots to persuade them to stay after wee Nicola has her egotistical referendum. And no, we do not need more layers of management and beuraucracy in local government.
December 9, 2022
More layers of Government, more empire building, more talk, more confusion, more delay, more non productive staff, more cost.
What a wonderful political idea !!!!!!!