My Speech at the Parliamentary Debate on the Future of BBC Local Radio

Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): I entirely agree with that passionate defence of localism by Rachael Maskell. Local must mean local and we do not want people in the BBC in London imposing on us their views on how our local radio should be conducted and how big our locality should be. I see behind the centralised planning at the BBC a distorted version of what our constitution should look like within the United Kingdom, and a wish to impose that—against the clear majority wishes of people, whenever they have been asked about these subjects in referendums and elections.
It is not just that the BBC wishes to create phony regional groupings instead of truly local radio, but that it has a very distorted view of devolution. The BBC seems to be an enthusiast for devolution to Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, but it does not even know England exists. It always wants lopsided devolution. One of the four important constituent parts of the United Kingdom is scarcely ever mentioned; it is never suggested it should have any powers or right to self-government and there is no engagement with English issues on BBC radio in the way that there is a clear engagement with Scottish, Welsh or Northern Ireland issues. That causes enormous resentment.
In my own case, local radio is organised at the county level, at Radio Berkshire. That makes sense, because it is an area that we can recognise and there is some loyalty to our royal and ancient county. Many people now do not know that it had its borders artificially compressed in a local government reorganisation some 50 years ago, under a Conservative Government that I think made some mistakes. The county retains an enormous amount of goodwill and residual loyalty, and people are very happy for our local radio to be organised at that scale. If people had real choice, however, I think Wokingham would rather have a different radio from Reading, and I think we would probably rather have a different radio from Windsor, because we have a different set of issues. But we accept that there have to be some compromises because talented people need to be appointed and paid wages, and that cannot be done to a sensible budget at very local levels.
I urge the BBC to look in the mirror and understand why, in many respects, it is getting so out of touch with its audiences. It has a very narrow range of views and issues that it will allow people to discuss, and it has a particularly warped perspective on how we feel about our areas and what our loyalties belong to. I am allowed to express views from time to time on BBC Radio Berkshire. It does not put me through the ordeal of a pre-interview to find out whether my views are acceptable and fit its caricature of a Conservative in the way that nearly always happens if national radio is thinking of interviewing me. Then, I always have the double interview, and I quite often fail the first interview test because my views are clearly too interesting or unacceptable, or do not fit the caricature that the radio wishes to put into its particular drama. So people are spared my voice on radio and I have more free time, which is perhaps a wonderful outcome from those events.
I do not find that my local radio quite plots the drama as strongly as national BBC radio and television. I am very grateful for that because I think that good, independent broadcasting of the kind that the BBC says it believes in should allow people of decent views—not extremists who want to break the law, or racists—to conduct civilised conversations and debates through the medium of the BBC. But all too often, that is truncated or impossible because of the way in which the editors operate and their pre-conceived set of views, about which they wish to create some kind of drama.
Colleagues have made extremely good points, which I will emphasise, about the treatment of staff and the way these kinds of proposals are planned. If the BBC wishes to run truly local services, it must listen to us—the local people and the local people’s representatives—and treat its staff well, and be aware that they have given good service in the past and should be taken on a journey of change that makes sense for them as well as for the BBC. This all looks rather top-down, abrupt and unpleasant. Successful organisations understand that their own journeys, evolving as institutions, are best conducted if, at the same time, they allow good journeys for the staff who give them loyal service. That does not seem to be happening in this case.
I will spare you a bit of time, Madam Deputy Speaker—I have made the main points that I wished to make. The BBC needs to be more open to a wider range of views. If it wants to be local, it has to ask us what local means.
Good morning.
Local radio can be provided for by private means, not the BBC. The BBC needs to learn to do less, charge less and, in the case of a football presenter(s), pay less.
A local radio station for local people.
Mark B,
Agreed, there is no need for BBC to fund local radio stations. If there is a demand private companies can provide a service.
+1
just get rid of left wing BBC it is the only way to reform it. It will have to change or die by competition. But we were given many false hopes by the fake Tories, lies, lies and more lies.
A powerful speech, persuasive and clear.
You say “I urge the BBC to look in the mirror and understand why, in many respects, it is getting so out of touch with its audiences” but is there perhaps too much wrong with the BBC now to mean it is made incapable of finding its own redemption?
Perhaps if the BBC were not unfairly funded competition in broadcasting in general we could have more local radio funded by subscription or advertising. This without the endless lefty, woke and climate alarmist BBC propaganda.
Stephen Fry in the Telegraph Today: ‘I don’t understand climate change deniers’
After travelling the globe for a new documentary, A Year on Planet Earth, the broadcaster reveals his wonder – and worries – for the planet.
Well Steven no one sensible denies that the climate changes it always had always will. Millions of factors affect the climate. If however you really mean deny that there is a “climate emergency” that is because there is no reason to think there is any emergency and certainly not one caused by manmade CO2 emissions. A little more atmospheric CO2 is on balance a net benefit. Perhaps had you read Physics, Maths or Engineering rather than English you might understand rather better.
Stephen Fry’s contribution to the world or yours? You don’t even come second. More obsessive condescension about university qualifications, I cannot recall you appearing on university challenge.
BBC News editors deamplification and visibility filtering is the same political censorship process as Twitter.
Both the Twitter 1.0 editors and the BBC editors have a “God. Complex”.
Both Jack Dorsey (ex head of Twitter) and subsequent executives and BBC executives have repeatedly said in Government committees they do not politically censor, shadowban, suppress, deamplify and visibility filter news stories.
Let’s take one example. Hunter Biden’s laptop just before a US election. What about the cost of mass migration. What about the decision to introduce Chinese style lockdowns.
Now tell me Twitter 1.0 and the BBC are not two organs of the same globalist censorship monster.
+1 or the huge vaccine injury censorships or the attacks on the very sensible Barrington Declaration people.
December 10, 2022
The Vaccine injury censorship has surely killed some esp. young people who should never logically have been taking the net harm vaccines and perhaps would not have done so but for this censorship and the government/BBC/MSM propaganda and coercion agenda. The vaccine companies, Whitty and JCVI have much to answer for.
Also in the Telegraph:- Donors can hit woke universities where it hurts
Money talks, and furious alumni are making their voices heard. It is only the beginning of the fightback
DOUGLAS MURRAY – let us hope so.
and:- Blackouts will trigger a people’s revolt against the new eco-tyranny
Green policies are popular in theory, but can only be sustained if they don’t threaten our quality of life
ALLISTER HEATH
Let us hope so. Green Polices (looking after the environment and reducing pollution) might be popular but expensive unreliable energy and the war on beneficial CO2 plant, crop and tree food is nothing to do with this agenda. They are always wrongly conflated.
Oh, so you believe in localism do you Sir John?
Well, the people of NI and of Scotland – and of London etc. – voted convincingly to remain in the European Union, but you don’t even want them to have anything other than the absolutist, obsessive version of brexit that you and the ERG demand be inflicted on all of us do you?
So we’ll file this with the rest of the pious proclamations, I think.
Reply We gave the people of Scotland a vote and they wanted to stay in the UK. So do the people of NI. I want good UK government and more powers to people and businesses to run our own lives. You always want the opposite.
Well well ! The lefties never miss a try, even though they must see they are not wanted by the majority.
To reply – exactly.
NLH: I”m puzzled – in what way exactly does locality-based broadcasting of news/entertainment equate with regional governmental autonomy?
The Scots were provided with their very own news channel by the BBC. The viewing figures were extremely low. Basically there wasn’t much news but alot of Scottish historic events to fill the time.
Suppose, lad, that in a new Scottish referendum there was overall a 52% vote for independence but e.g. Perth & Kinross and the Scottish Borders voted to remain in the UK. Are you suggesting those areas should then stay in the UK, while the others leave?
Some of the best presenters in the country work on local radio, often getting paid buttons, doing it for the love of the job. Sadly the management of local radio is shockingly bad. But national BBC management is worst, a complete woke fest which is actively anti white working class hetro males, despite their large percentage of their audience.
Well said Sir, I personally think the BBC should be scrapped as a public service. Our local privately run radio station is vastly better, talking and informing local information.
Better use could be made of the large airspace the BBC have.
Personally I have not watched or listened to the BBC for years so I may be a tad biased.
They need thrown into the market fully and made to earn their keep, not hiding behind a licence which most people begrudge
+1
The BBC isn’t interested in your views Sir John, let alone ours.
Perhaps you could tell us when the Pretendy-Conservative Government is going to remove the BBC’s right to prosecute as criminals those who fail/refuse to pay the Poll Tax and buy a Permit to Watch Live Television?
I’m guessing like everything else they “promise” it’s a case of this year, next year, some time never.
We have a great little local radio where I now live. It’s run by a Charitable Trust and the presenters are all volunteers. The playlist is excellent and varied because the wide variety of presenters play the kind of music they like; they advertise local businesses and they give local news.
We really don’t need the arrogant, dictatorial, blatantly left-wing BBC providing ANY local radio whatsoever.
Whether its for the government or the opposition, the BBC is just a propaganda tool
I generally agreed with your points, but do wonder why it can’t be left to the Private sector?
Also, in Wales we end up with BBC Wales/Cm taking over, simply because they can?
They use it to promote Welsh Nationalism!
Why can’t we have “Local” radio, not control by the Welsh Assembly, and Labour Wales/PC, and we do not want BBC Wales!
At ALL!
Cut BBC Wales, and push the resources down to Local Radio, and Websites promoting Local content, like Local Radio, or to be part of a Local Radio setup!
Get rid of the Nationalists hiding within the BBC, all they go on about is independence !!!!
Much as I support your views and the request for change, if this is conceded at some point by existing executives and managers it will take years as they will be as slow as they can.
What is needed are new people to replace the existing.
I’ve just had to go online to look it up because I don’t think we have a local BBC radio station, I’ve never listened to one. Apparently my area is in a black hole. I used to listen to radio 1 until they got rid of Chris Moyles, I tried Radio 2 but didn’t like it. So now it’s Smooth. News in the big cities 45 minutes away by car only have no interest to me.
Times are changing people at work seem to go online for local news, and read facebook local news.
Part of this problem is government constantly messing around with boundaries, counties, connections. A County into two it should never have happened, we were much better off with borough council and county council. Now connections have been broken.
….and the arrogant taxpayer BBC will ignore it or twist it, privatisation is the answer.