Strikes and public sector management

There is discussion of a new law to limit the right to strike in key public services, just as armed service personnel agree not to strike when they join up. If the government thinks such a law would be helpful they should have used some of the underused Parliamentary time this November and December to put one in. They did not, meaning such a law cannot now have an impact for current rounds of Christmas and New Year strikes.
My view is Ministers need to engage more with the Chief Executives and senior officials who are meant to manage these matters. Ministers direct, managers manage. Ministers set policies. CEOs and senior officials implement them. Ministers have made clear they want to stop the flow of illegal migrants across the Channel. They have stated they want the health backlogs down. They want faster turnaround of asylum claims, of passport renewals, of probate filings and many more other admin processes connected to licences, taxes and benefits.
They have in many cases authorised large increases in spending and given approval to a major expansion of state employment since 2019. Now they must ask where is all the money going? Why isnt there more service from the extra people and cash? When will their aims be met?
It looks as if the independent body and quango model lets us down badly. It also is clear Ministers are having to involve themselves much more in running departments if they want to get things done. I will write more about the role of public sector well paid CEOs and why we do not get better results. All too often Ministers agree an aim only to discover a quango is doing the opposite and makes it difficult for a Minister to get through a desired change of policy.
December 11, 2022
The equivalent ( a mild one) of what they did to us during the Plague Imprisonment would be 50 workmen down to Dover (and any other vulnerable shores) with many yards of barbed wire.
The govt. copied so many wartime tactics ….why not that one?
Because they are frit of globalists and the Left.
An ex Tory MP recently said that backbenchers are cowards!
(Let them disprove that by actually making sure the poor Strep A kids get penicillin).
December 11, 2022
‘The buck stops here.’
A dozen years to get things sorted out and fulfill manifesto promises.
December 11, 2022
+1
They only know how to pass it !
“Covid”, Russia …anything excuse but the truth.
The truth being that we are now sitting in the stinking ashes of one huge, present day bonfire of the vanities.
December 11, 2022
I read that a recent Tory PM gave the Trade Unions more power ( through legislation) in order to prevent Brexit.
If true, it makes one wonder exactly what IS going on now.
Because surely, by now, we are all painfully aware that the govt. does exactly as it pleases irrespective of the voters’ wishes!
Whatever the cost.
December 11, 2022
Good morning.
Ahhh ! The law of unintended consequences. Anyhow, how is that ‘Bonfire of the QUANGO’s’ going ? What !?!?! You’ve not started ! How long have you been in power ?
The Public Sector can strike because they know that there is no one else that will happily, and easily, take their place. Not so those like me who work in the Private Sector. If say a hairdresser or the staff at a large supermarket chain goes on strike, the clientele just go down the road to the next supplier. This CHOICE the consumer has has a moderating factor.
The solution is not to create laws stopping people from striking, it is to create a market where striking is not a viable option.
Yesterday we talked about local radio and the BBC. Many touched upon the license fee and the need to pay it. Well you don’t if you do not watch live TV and source your entertainment via other means. The competition is there and will only grow when people finally ditch the ball and chain of the TV.
I have mentioned here time and time again the need for the government to create competition in the health market. Allow people to take up health insurance as a non-taxable benefit. With ever growing queues at GP’s and and A&E growing this market will not only help people access better healthcare but, will create competition with the NHS. We can then measure the difference between the two and see where improvements can be made.
Choice was once a Conservative principle. And, like the party it that once aspoused it, will soon be no more.
December 11, 2022
MB.
If I may offer a bit of gallows humour; you knew bonfire of EU regulations, Quangos and the rest was just put about by the PCP, for fun, when it was given to a Mr. J Rees-Mogg who clearly didn’t wish to spend any effort on it so he asked the Sun readers for suggestions. No doubt such ideas are carefully stored on a long forgotten notepad.
December 11, 2022
There is no real choice in our so-called Democracy. We can have Red Socialism; Yellow Socialism; Green Socialism or Blue Socialism ….. and they’re all delivering the objectives of Globalists Institutions
That is where the problem starts and ends.
December 11, 2022
Indeed under the Conservatives over the last 12 years they have have delivered higher and higher taxes and yet we get poorer and poorer public services. But then the civil service have little or no interest in delivering any value to the public it is run for them. Only the politicians can force them to deliver anything much. They have totally failed in this respect. The NHS has more medical staff and more money now and yet is performing fewer operation and procedures. Waiting lists are at record highs, ambulance and casualty waiting times appalling, killing people and are still increasing.
The Government then also undercut wages with vast low skilled immigration levels and create extra demand for housing, benefits, police, social services, roads, schools, medical care, universities…
Price is what you pay value is what you get. In the case of the UK state you pay a fortune and get virtually nothing of value.
Sunak and the NHS often make the point that “it is not their fault as they cannot discharge patient who should be discharged due to social care failing”. Well dearest NHS open new wards (nightingale style perhaps that just provides this social care similar to what they would get at home) or is even this beyond “our” dire NHS. This would surely be cheaper than leaving them in full hospital beds or paying for the social care at home. Also deal with the problems that leave people in ambulances for hours at that end too causing people to wait dying on pavements for 8 hours+.
Get your act together NHS (and the state sector in general) and stop pissing about with diversity officers, excessive management, passing the buck and all that net zero green crap lunacy.
December 11, 2022
12 Years ago you would have been saying that we should not vote for Labour or the LibDems because they are a tax, borrow and pi** down the drain parties.
So what’s changed ?
😉
December 11, 2022
LL. +1
And was it not Javid that made care home staff get jabs? Result, a loss of 40,000 workers in that sector.
December 11, 2022
Before agreeing funding there should very clear rules of understanding.
Why is it necessary?
Where is it being spent?
What will it Achieve?
How will it be distributed?
Who will be monitoring budgets?
When will the first results be seen?
Unless there is real focus, responsibility and accountability of the funding agreed then it will be wasted with nothing to show in increase in performance and efficiency.
December 11, 2022
But the politician can claim ‘we are spending more every year on the service’ – as if that in itself is good!
December 11, 2022
TT
And who will take RESPONSIBILITY for that spending.
December 11, 2022
Then again one cannot really blame the unions too much. Sunak has debased the pound so much with his money printing, extended lock downs, eat out to help out… and his net zero rip off energy lunacy and vast tax increases to, in effect, cut the pay of staff by circa 20%+. This even more for lower paid workers who spend a higher percentage on food, rents, energy, interest, cars… Is it any wonder they want/need/expect a bit more pay Sunak?
You caused the problem not Putin or Covid as you all dishonestly claim – but net zero and your absurd over reaction to Covid. You and Boris got all the big things wrong:- The lock downs, the NI protocol, the open door immigration, the net harm vaccines for the young, the vast tax increases, the endless growth in red tape, the wars on motorists and the self employed, the road blocking agenda, the money printing debasing, the vast corruption and crony capitalism, net zero, HS2, blowing up coal fired power stations, test and trace, the dire organisation of the NHS, PPE procurement, all those pointless degrees and £50K of debt plus interest and three years loss of earning for them…
December 11, 2022
Not a very good ‘report card’ is it? No wonder the people will cast out the ruling party into the wilderness.
December 11, 2022
Have you heard of the CBDC plan? We’re all going to be ‘persuaded’ to hand back our valueless BoE promissory notes and accept CBDC, which will come with restricted purchase conditions to prevent you from spending too much and on things the ‘State’ doesn’t think you need. We’re all going to be much happier…
December 11, 2022
Here, hear! Well put, Lifelogic!
December 11, 2022
Im sorry Lifelogic but you were one of the biggest over-reactors on this site. Panning the government daily for not having enough PPE even though there was a worldwide shortage and France Germany stopped our supplies. You daily blasted a lack of ventillators, then you moved on to wanting men getting vaccinated at faster rate than women. To back and read your comments from April to June 2020!
December 11, 2022
Great list there LL. Makes you realise what a complete and utter mess the Con party have made of everything and waiting in the wings, another party to finish the job.
December 11, 2022
Perhaps more or even a smidgeon of accountability might help. At the moment it doesn’t seem to matter how useless you are or how much you rever against a certain policy you don’t get sacked. Too often failure is rewarded sometimes with a nice fat pension and another well paid position. It’s seems like the norm. They need to get in the real world.
December 11, 2022
Ah..the revolving door for chums and docile friends of the establishment.
December 11, 2022
F U S
You forgot to add their final move is to the House of zzzzz Lords
December 11, 2022
A shame England failed to beat France. It seemed to me they looked the better of the two teams. But for a few, clearly wrong, decisions by the officials and a fluffed penalty (put way over the bar for some reason) they would have won.
They would then have had an excellent chance of winning given the remaining weakish opposition. Perhaps if they had spent rather less time kneeling and virtue signaling it might have helped. But they did well anyway.
December 11, 2022
If England had Ivan Toney to take penalties it might have been different.
Not that this has anything to do with the topic under discussion.
December 11, 2022
Not so much of the ‘weakish opposition’. England saw off the combined might of Iran, Senegal and Wales while Morocco beat Belgium, Portugal and Spain. Whenever one of these tournaments comes around a wave of unjustified optimism sweeps the country based on the notion that we should win it just because we’re wearing England shirts.
December 11, 2022
In my opinion, public sector workers should not be allowed to strike at all. They have the ability to bring the whole country to a standstill, which is far too much power for any union or body of people. On the whole, they have excellent job security, but if they are unhappy with their pay, work and benefits, they should leave for work in the private sector. If the government found it could not recruit sufficient suitable people then that would indicate that pay needed to rise or conditions needed to improve.
December 11, 2022
Indeed they do not do very much but they can bring things to stand sill just by (for example) no issuing driving license renewals or car tax or with drawing from security or border control or at airports or fire service so planes cannot fly.
Governments (the EU are particularly good that this) do little of any value and yet can still cause vast harm and costs to others though endless misguided regulation. You can only do this if you have a piece of paper and only we issue this (and we will not issue it unless you do this, that and the the others and wait 12+ months!) Even then the process is complex so we will probably just return it and ask you to resubmit. Oh and if you call you will be about an hour on the phone to get through!
December 11, 2022
Welfare claimants given over 10% pay rise!! When low paid people working are chasing welfare payment hand outs what do the Tory nutters think will happen!!
December 11, 2022
That is sooo.. sensible, Shirley. Why has no-one in government thought of that ?
December 11, 2022
I agree with you on principle but . . . ! Unlike the armed forces, the police and fire services there are alternatives to stare funded teachers and the NHS. I would like to see the alternatives given some prominence in the market place.
Can MP’s go on strike ?
December 11, 2022
Shirley M
Nobody is holding guns to their heads towork anywhere.
Turn up on the first day of action to add a bit of style with a silver tray with all their P 45s. Then they can go home and face the realities of the real world
December 11, 2022
Agreed, take the King’s shilling and you give up the right to strike, at least for the reason of pay. If you don’t like your salary, resign and get another job.
The government has shot itself in the foot when it awards 4% for public sector pay rises, yet can find 10% for pensions and benefits.
December 11, 2022
The march of the local council dictators
ROD LIDDLE (in the Spectator)
“Remarkable, isn’t it? Confining residents to one area of a city and punishing them if they stray”
An excellent piece by Neil Oliver on the same topic on his GBnews programme yesterday. This agenda is a total outrage it seem you now elect local councils to imprison you. You buy a car but can only use it on 100 days (probably falling to 80 then 50 then 5). But doubtless with exemption special ZIL lanes passes for some council workers and local politicians.
December 11, 2022
How on earth can local councils have and use that much power – the Police can’t do that without national outrage by the media.
December 11, 2022
+1
It suits the govt. Climate Alarm agenda.
Oxford chosen because of student/ lecturer/liberal wokery no doubt.
And if Oxford complies then other cities will be made to follow.
Canterbury next?
December 11, 2022
It looks like the wrong people were appointed as CEOs of these organisations. We need to know who appointed them, and then whether those who appointed them are minded to fire CEOs not doing their job satisfactorily.
December 11, 2022
“Now they must ask where is all the money going?”
At last, some common sense. Is anyone listening?
December 11, 2022
No ! Do they ever ?
December 11, 2022
Even Wes Streeting has now noticed what a dire service the NHS provides and the damage the unions do. It seems he had to use it recently.
What next? Will he even perhaps come to realise that net zero is economic, quality of living and environmental insanity? Then again he read History (Selwyn) so perhaps he will not be able to grasp this.
Is he trying to replace Starmer or perhaps even Sunak?
December 11, 2022
1) I thought all MP’s had BUPA ?
2) Wes Streeting MP needs to be reminded that all those unionised Public Service (sic) bodies like the NHS pay for the running of his party.
3) There is a reason why the NHS and other FREE AT THE POINT OF SERVICE bodies are doing so badly ? It has something to do with importing half a million people in a year and not catering for them.
You would think that someone somewhere would have cottoned on to that ?
December 11, 2022
Common sense advice of course, Sir John, but I have this odd feeling that if Ministers were indeed to start seriously questioning both CEOs and senior officials, they would very rapidly be accused of bullying and harassment, as appears to be the fashion today.
December 11, 2022
Quangos appear to be unnecessary, expensive and largely ineffective intermediaries. Perhaps that was the intent. If not, get rid of them.
December 11, 2022
Ministers have the power, so sack any malcontents who do not carry out their lawful orders!
December 11, 2022
Sir John, your Party wasted months this summer and autumn on a pointless Leadership election since it had been pre-determined by the Globalists that the winner would not be acceptable unless it was Sunak.
Cameron apparently struck a deal with the Unions that if they supported Remain, he would not progress legislation intended to restrict the ability of the public sector unions to hold the country to ransom.
And once again you blame the Quangos for the Government’s failings, so why hasn’t the match been put to the bonfire we were promised?
The Pretendy-Conservatives have had 12 years to rectify at least some of the damage done by Blair/Brown and they’ve done SFA, except make it worse.
December 11, 2022
+1
December 11, 2022
It would seem at last that some of the conservative MPs are realising (waking up) they need to act decisively to achieve things. I was pleased to read about The Conservative Way Forward group, but it’s been around since August. Questioning the billions of pounds wasted on diversity stuff and whether emergency services should be allowed to strike is a bit late in the day to have any impact this Christmas! Billions more pounds will be lost. But it’s a start in the right direction.
December 11, 2022
Indeed. There needs to be much more accountability in the public sector, and we need to see officials who have failed being removed. Not shuffled to another sinecure but fired. The governor of the Bank of England would be a good place to start, but he seems to be immune from accountability. Obviously the people running the home office should be subject to a wholesale clearout. Whoever was hired or perhaps in-sourced couldn’t possibly do a worse job.
More generally I think a very strong message would be sent if quangos could simply be closed, and all the staff made redundant, when it is clear they are either ineffective or – which is often the case – actively damaging and working in direct contradiction to the intentions of the elected government. Apart from anything else we need to save money. I think I saw there has been a 20% / 100k person expansion in the civil service since 2016. Was anyone crying out in 2016 that we need more civil servants?
December 11, 2022
R,
Tories increased tax inspectors by 2,000 under Osborne. 91,000 under current nutters. JRM was going to cut head count by 91,000 Sunak reversed it. He wanted tax rises not cut big state. I do not understand JRs blog when his party and govt deliberately made decisions that brought this about. What did he expect?
December 11, 2022
If people aren’t doing what they are told by ministers then they should be fired. Whitehall needs a shake up.
December 11, 2022
You in this instance are YOUR government. Not someone else’s yours;
You’ll end up caving in to them.
You’re just making it look like we had no option. Pay up or we’ll die over Christmas what sort of power is that?
You’re making us feel helpless.
Then the taxes will go up.
But the public can’t cry about it because ‘everyone supports the strikers’ we’re told.
Sorry everyone else can have food, but if you work for the emergency services and strike you can’t buy food in the supermarkets. How would they like that threat.
I’ve had enough.