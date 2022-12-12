Keeping the lights on when the wind does not blow

I have been warning of the dangers of relying on renewables for our electricity before there is sufficient battery storage, pump storage and green hydrogen production to make energy available when there is no wind or sun to power the grid.
Over the last year the government did listen. It has kept three coal power stations and given them contracts for when we need that back up power. They have opened Rough to give us a bit more gas storage for cold windless days. They have accepted that gas is an important transition fuel this decade, often providing more than half our electricity as well as heating most homes and energy intensive industrial processes.
Yesterday renewables contributed a small single figure percentage of our electricity as demand rose to combat dark and low temperatures. We needed the fossil fuel back up. The government needs to encourage further back up investment in pump storage and make sure we have sufficient gas burning generators all the time we need them to keep sufficient power in the grid.
The system operator and regulator also need to review the capacity of the grid and street cable system. We cannot keep adding new electrical demands to home and work without installing extra cables. Switching cars and heating represents big increases in electricity needed which is way beyond present cable capacity.
The difficulties of balancing a system with more and more interruptible power allied to the lack of capacity to handle more Scottish wind energy should lead to some new thinking. Energy policy used to worry about security of supply first, then price and green issues. There needs to be a stronger plan for security. Imports are not a reliable answer as we have seen with the EU gas problems and the shut down of many French nuclear plants.
December 12, 2022
Our energy policy, such as that is is, is based on fantasy and wild predictions. Of course the sane and sensible among us know it is a scam, but how the hell can those in positions of power be persuaded to change course ?
It seems to me that, there are forces working to stop us producing our own energy and place our reliance on USA imported fuel. I hear that in both Austria and Germany there are fuel and energy shortages and the very real possibility of blackouts.
More people will die of cold this year than CV19, the root cause of all our energy woes as it was their panic reaction that lead to Lockdown, furlough and the printing of vast amounts of money and finally, the massive inflation we are now seeing.
And with 5% VAT added to those large fuel bills it can truly be said that this government is not letting this crisis go to waste. Well, not until they get to spend the money 😉
December 12, 2022
Indeed but you say “before there is sufficient battery storage, pump storage and green hydrogen production” but non of these battery/storage “solutions” are very sensible at all (other than in a few very special cases) when you look at the capital investment needed, the land use, the dangers (barrages and dams are very dangerous indeed), the fossil fuels used to make batteries (and rapid depreciation, short life and recycling of the batteries), the vast energy losses in the store and regenerate processes and the large environmental impact. The best way to store electricity is as a pile of coal, nuclear fuel or as natural gas or oil and then generate as needed.
Then there is all the considerable fossil fuels used to make the wind farms, solar panels, storage systems and to maintain and connect them. Plus we have the much higher capital costs of having to have two generating systems the intermittent ones and the fossil fuel back up. Which then runs far less efficiently than it could do.
In the case of green hydrogen the energy losses and costs are huge. So, which is greener:- burning locally mined coal and natural gas or chopping down forests (bird and animal habitats) in the US and shipping it over on diesel trucks and ships to burn at Drax. Our moronic government likes chopping down the forests option & yet this also produces more CO2 not less and more environmental damage not less.
December 12, 2022
The last election was won with a large Tory majority as people wanted to “get Brexit done”, certainly did not want Corbyn and many liked Boris. These drivers have all gone other than Brexit in NI.
The voters now surely want cheap, reliable, on demand energy, a sound currency, low interest rates, far less tax, far less government waste, growth and real incentive to work and invest, no idiotic wars on motorists, no corruption & crony capitalism, far less red tape, more housing, fewer illegal & low skill migrants and certainly no HS2 or net zero,,, But Hunt and Sunak clearly have the opposite agenda for all these areas.
December 12, 2022
You say “The Government have accepted that gas is an important transition fuel this decade” but we have 100+ years of natural gas and coal available under the UK and overseas not just 10 years, Practical nuclear fusion will surely be sorted well before then perhaps even in under 20 years. The wind. solar and battery storage, green hydrogen agenda make no real economic, practical or environmental sense.
The amount of total human energy used that comes from wind and solar is less than 2% worldwide so almost totally irrelevant. Not only that but wind farms need masses of fossil fuels to build, connect and maintain them and to back them up.
December 12, 2022
The whole green circus that has replaced the basic principles of supply and distribution of our power supplies has taken over our lives and replaced common sense. This has resulted in the massive burdens now placed upon all the energy bill payers.
December 12, 2022
When all the coal power stations were operational the grid was in place to distribute the power from these central sources in very high demand areas.
Now the wind farms are in remote locations with intermittent wind a lot of power loss is experienced in getting that energy to the main grid for ongoing distribution and to maintain base load becomes a juggling act.
Like the construction industry building thousands of house without increasing the infrastructure of sewerage and its treatment the power companies were heavily subsidised to just keep building windfarm sites and just keep tacking on to the local networks. Little or no consideration to the infrastructure to support all these small by comparison power generating sites. The engineers who operated and managed the grid who tried to warn the government have now been vindicated.