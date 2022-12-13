Debate on housing numbers

I joined in the limited time debate today on housing numbers and the Levelling-up Bill. In advance of this final Commons  Report stage I worked successfully  with MPs Theresa Villiers and  Bob Seely and others to persuade the government to remove mandatory top down targets for housing numbers, and to allow more flexibility for Councils in drawing up their local plans over how many new homes are sustainable and realistic. We also secured a promise to end the ability of developers to game the system by  getting additional planning permissions for extra houses outside the approved areas in plans. I reinforced these issues briefly during the debate and am glad collectively we have been able to  gain new opportunities for Wokingham – and West Berkshire – to draw up a new local plan with a better balance between new building and protecting farmland and green spaces.

