Managing the Public Sector – My Article for Conservative Home

Labour lost office in 1979,when it lost control of the public sector. Its own trade Union friends and supporters created a winter of discontent, with rubbish piled in the streets and the dead going unburied. The party had unleashed a rapid inflation it could not control. Workers were fed up with pay controls and with the squeeze on living standards they were experiencing. In those days Ministers were to blame for the price rises and the pay policy.
The government thinks today is different. They say an independent Central Bank and the outbreak of a European war have brought on the inflation. The public services are these days largely run by independent boards with professional management. It is their job to get on with the employees, settle the pay and raise the productivity to help pay for it.
There are two main problems for the government. The first is these independent bodies are handling things badly. The Board of NHS England has received huge increases in funding from Ministers only to deliver the biggest ever backlog and problems for many patients in getting access to a GP or hospital appointment. The six senior managers there earning well over £200,000 each do not appear on the media to make the case for their pay and staffing proposals. What is their plan to recruit and retain the staff they need? Where is the long awaited manpower plan?
The Bank of England created excess money and held interest rates too low for too long, ending with an inflation rate five times its target and five times the level in China, a country also facing high energy prices from the war. The railways effectively nationalised by the need to subsidise empty trains over covid has gone on losing vast sums and now expects a pay rise on the taxpayers. Where are the productivity raising plans and the more popular timetables?
The second problem is the public expects Ministers to sort these things out. After all they appoint the key players that run these bodies. They can take them back under Ministerial control if they are not working. Weak poll ratings are saying to Ministers “Get a grip”. Deliver better service for an affordable tax bill. The NHS has received record levels of funding in the last three years and has presided over wasteful PPE contracts, underused contracts to access private hospitals and the cost of setting up and shutting down the Nightingales.
The problem is magnified by the poor performance of lots of branches of central government directly under Ministerial control. There has been a collapse of productivity in processing asylum applications. There are delays in getting probate approvals and in passport renewals. The civil service is good at delaying implementation of Ministerial decisions they do not like . They often offer advice to keep the UK fully aligned with the EU and to give in to the forces of the global soft left.
So what should the government do? There is no simple legislative solution. Wrestling changes of law through to force public sector employees to give up rights to strike may harden disputes. The delay in doing so makes it impossible for this to work for this December’s struggles. There was plenty of spare Parliamentary time if Ministers had wanted a new strike law this month. What the government needs to do is to mentor and encourage their chief executives to find ways of raising productivity and negotiating something for something settlements. If they cannot they need to replace chief executives who cannot manage their services.
The revelation of just how few asylum cases Home Office officials process compared to past levels shows how in some cases we are talking about a productivity collapse. What are the figures for probate cases, for issuing passports and the rest where there are backlogs? Do we need incentive pay? More staff? The senior managers should be organising the answers. Ministers clearly want a better service with backlogs cleared and should authorise and switch resources to do so.
Improvement should be easiest on the railways. There is no case for giving train drivers paid well over average pay a large rise without action to improve working practices. Given the collapse of five day a week commuting and rise of on line home working the railway no longer has the same capacity to harm the economy as it once did. The railway management need to get across to their staff that the way to sustain and improve higher wages comes from running more popular services. Serve people better and you have more money to share with staff.
Productivity has stagnated all this century in the UK public sector, despite huge sums spent on digital processing and despite the decline of in person service. More and more highly paid managers paid well in excess of the Prime Minister have added to costs without adding to performance. Whenever a service fails or lets us down Ministers are blamed and left answering the unanswerable questions about what went wrong. There is no substitute for Ministers calling in these expensive CEO s and insisting on better plans to recruit and motivate the right staff and start clearing backlogs.
December 13, 2022
There is no substitute firing them on grounds of lack of performance. Strangely you leave out the levers available if your ‘insistence’ (what a weak word) falls on deaf ears.
I guess you don’t have any or advise us to the contrary.
December 13, 2022
There actually was a substantial public sector in 1979.
Today, materially, there is very little. Examples that the parroters here hold up for vilification – such as the BBC – have now outsourced to the private sector almost everything material that they ever did, and this has been repeated across the board.
Given that the Tories have been in for twelve years now, if they are incapable of staffing the few remaining skeletons properly then that says far more about them than it does about the public sector generally.
December 13, 2022
The public sector are rewarded for mediocrity.
All the people going on strike are in some way subsidised by the taxpayer.
The general public see all government departments except the military failing.
There is no will to solve the power crisis only repeat net zero, there is no will to stop the channel invasion.
You’re a spent force and I’m surprised fishy doesn’t calk an election so you can run for the hills.
How many are deserting you as they know the game’s up.
December 13, 2022
Good morning.
And there, staring in your face, is the problem. A carpenter can only see the solution to a problem by banging in more nails. There is one thing that the government can do, along with much else. It can control the purse strings. It can say that only the money it receives in taxes can be spent. No more borrowing. It can limit the size of the State to a certain percentage of the economy and set the percentage that each department can spend on salaries.
President Trump in acted a law within days of becoming President that stipulated that, before a new State job is created, two must be removed. If he can do it, why cannot you ?
Starve the beast !
December 13, 2022
Very good post Sir John.
Just confirming what most of us are thinking. Throwing money at the problem will not and will never be the answer for government controlled departments.
It has to come down to leadership and the introduction of new ideas to change the culture within the organisations.
Introducing real responsibility and accountability thinking and giving all the staff a feeling of ownership.
Too many woke jobs that don’t bring real value to the organisations creating foxholes for people to hide and operate in auto pilot doing just enough to ensure their position and their pension.
The whole government way of doing things has got to be dragged kicking and screaming into the 21st century.
The selection of MPs has really got to be changed, we get people with the right experience and qualifications in place who understand the departments they are to control. The time has come for all the sludge valves to be fully opened.
December 13, 2022
Too many quangos and internal advisors. The lines of communication are on a par with a birds nest.
The more people advising each with their own pet ideas dilutes the effectiveness of operational decision making. Too tied up with out of date treaties and laws creating road blocks at every junction. The world has changed and moved on whilst we stand still at times frightened about what others may think.
This is clearly highlighted in the state of our energy, education, health and welfare services. The end result massive waste of resources.
December 13, 2022
Start sacking the incompetents. If the incompetents are allowed to carry on regardless (and often rewarded) it removes any incentive for the others to take up the slack, so people stop trying. It destroys morale and can bring a whole department (or company) down. Why would the civil service or any other workplace be different? If necessary, make a whole department redundant, and make them reapply for the jobs but with new contracts that include performance related requirements. Don’t rehire the lazy, the feckless and the troublemakers. They’d soon buck up.
December 13, 2022
Shirley M
Well said Shirley, it happens a lot in the private sector. Introduce corporate change and everybody reapplies for their job. Every department no matter how small each has its own individual direction statement and set targets with six monthly performance reviews.
If you get the Internal Customer Care right within the whole organisation the external clients benefit and efficiency all round improves.
December 13, 2022
But Shirley, suppose imposing ‘performance-related requirements hurts employees’ sensitivities’, or makes them feel discriminated against, or imposes regulations that do not align with their personal cultural opinions?
I am getting the strong impression that today’s employees feel they are doing their employers an immense favour by even turning up at their place of work … oops, forgot about the right to work from home, but still can’t get my head around how that is going to happen for plumbers, surgeons, farmers and train drivers etc.
December 13, 2022
Shirley M
Very well put, Shirley! That’s absolutely what should be done, no pussy footing about.
December 13, 2022
To do all you say requires management competence, which is absent from the civil service and government.
December 13, 2022
I have two very successful sons. Both work almost entirely from home. But they have to deliver. I am not at all sure about the people who run the passports, the NHS, the legal system. And this, of course, affects the railways.
Targets? Well, if I go to see the doctor about a strange pain, then I do not want to be limited to ten minutes! If it is a minor matter, then I don’t mind seeing a nurse. If I want to commute, then I have to ask why I need to.
I suspect that the extra money for the NHS was spent on other than wages for the people who actually cope with the patients. Where has it gone?
Nobody seems to worry about this and, as you say, Sir John, you are almost alone in asking these questions. I am minded of the recent Post Office scandal when the highly paid CEO allowed her staff to be put in jail for a computer mess.
If only they would visit round and talk to their minions! Consultants’ pay has fallen faster than any other branch of the NHS. they used to run the hospitals!
December 13, 2022
Time to name those underperforming public sector CEOs, methinks.
December 13, 2022
Nigel on GB News revealed yesterday that one small gas-fired power station charge National Grid 100 times the usual rate for a Gigawatt hour of electricity: £6,000 for a GW hour instead of the long-term average of £60. And that cost will be charged to consumers.
So much for “cheap, reliable, renewable energy.” And this is ENTIRELY the fault of the idiots in the Westminster Uni-Party.
Labour lost Government in ’79 when it lost control of the Public Sector. This Government has lost control of EVERYTHING. The Civil Servants do what they are allowed to do. The Quangocrats do what they have been empowered to do.
What is the point of the pathetic, cowardly, over-educated but inexperienced empty suits on the green benches in Parliament. If they can’t or won’t govern the country, they should get out of the way and let another Party emerge who will.
December 13, 2022
Never mind all that.
I swear JR that if the sane are not more wary than they have been…
There will be another lockdown…with masks…the whole lot.
The “experts”…despite all the deaths and hepatitis and now Strep A…have begun pushing for it.
And OMG…if you think things are bad now!
December 13, 2022
I note yesterday National Grid were importing large quantities when the price was extremely high. Now prices are lower, they are exporting.
Can someone tell National Grid buying high and selling low is economy the wrong way round?
December 13, 2022
Sir John , you can blame everyone else, but the blame lies with your government. All these problems have happened on your watch over the last 12 year’s.
I’m afraid the Brexit I hoped for is now a failed project. I voted for Brexit, but would now happily vote to rejoin the EU. Brexit has been a utter failure and todate I have yet to see any benefits.
December 13, 2022
These are the executives that, when they fail, are quietly moved sideways to another quango usually with a pay rise and eventually a ‘K’ along with a bloated pension. If they are failing they should be dismissed.
The energy crisis was not caused by the war. The failings were exposed by the war. It was caused by many years of failure, by government, to ensure UK energy security by using our own resources, and the focus on unworkable, intermittent and unaffordable so called green energy. The result, highest energy prices in Europe while importing coal, gas and electricity via interconnectors, as covered yesterday.