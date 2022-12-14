My Interventions in the debate on the Remaining Stages for the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill

Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): Can the Minister remind the House how the Government will stop developers gaming a local plan and getting permissions that are not within the local plan under some silly rule?
Lucy Frazer, Minister of State: This Bill and the proposals that we are bringing forward through the revised NPPF will do exactly that. At the moment, in 60% of areas, building is through speculative development, not where communities want it. We want to streamline the local plan process, get those plans in place, where communities want it, and then we can start and continue to build.
…
Rt Hon Sir John Redwood MP (Wokingham) (Con): Does the hon. Member not understand that the whole point about more local determination is that the local community ultimately has to say, “This is all we can manage and we cannot be overridden”?
Clive Betts MP (Lab): Yes, I understand that, and that should be taken into account, as it can be at the local plan stage. The problem is that, if every local community decides that it does not want house building, we end up with not enough houses being built nationally. That is the simple reality of life. What I am saying is, yes, have the argument at the local plan stage, but all too often now, local plans get bogged down not with where the houses should be built or with the quality of the housing and the infrastructure, but with arguments over housing numbers, with developers and councils employing lawyers and consultants to argue with each other. That is what happens. If we can get agreement between the council and the Government and that is then accepted as the target for the way forward, that is a suitable way to do it, rather than the current endless debate and argument about numbers and calculations.
I want to mention one other amendment, on environmental outcomes. One of the biggest arguments at local level is often on the environmental impact of development. There is great concern among local communities about the environmental impact and the fact that, when developers commission an environmental report, it is commissioned by the developer and paid for by the developer. Communities are often suspicious that the report produces what the developer wants to hear, rather than what the actual environmental impact is for those communities. My amendment 105 is simple: in future, the developer should pay, but the local authority should commission. In that way, we make it absolutely clear that environmental outcome reports on individual developments are completely independent, and that local communities can trust them. That seems to be a sensible suggestion. I hope that the Minister will accept it and move it forward.
December 14, 2022
‘Does the hon. Member not understand that the whole point about more local determination is that the local community ultimately has to say, “This is all we can manage and we cannot be overridden”?’
Councils have targets imposed on them from on high. Soon everywhere within commuting distance of London will look like Croydon.
They are not listening.
December 14, 2022
Sir John
I agree with the view you put forward in the question.
Clive Betts, concern is still best served by local determination with the only compulsion being in that local housing needs are met locally. Were communities are required to absorb greater and greater population movements from other areas, it should still be a negotiation controlled locally on a ‘quid-pro-quo’ basis.
An illustration here is of course Wokingham its population growth is double the national average and it appears to be from those moving to the area. The have moved to the area not because of work but because of Government housing expansion plans – they travel to work elsewhere. Yet Wokingham has not been able to expand its infrastructure or resources to meet the demand – hence Wokingham ‘tomorrows slums today’
December 14, 2022
If “the developer should pay, but the local authority should commission” then you surely just get bias in the other direction. Also doubtless the fees will go up hugely as no control on them pushing up housing costs and deterring house building even further. This on top of the very stamp duty, OTT green building regs, vast over taxation of landlords/tenants, social housing rules (why should some people get cheaper housing paid for by other struggling to buy their own house), large planning costs…
More houses or fewer people is what is needed or a mix of both.
10.7% inflation it seems well done the money printers currency debasers Mr Sunak and Bailey at the BoE and the pushers of the Net Zero insanity.
December 14, 2022
The number of properties obviously impact on the environment but does that take into account the extra traffic, utilities including sewerage and its treatment, the minor and major infrastructure to avoid creating bottlenecks and grid lock?
That is before consideration is given to doctors, dentists, schools, policing and other emergency services do not even start thinking about leisure centres and areas for safe child play.
December 14, 2022
Here’s the madness
‘’ In 2020, the number of vacant homes in England increased for a fifth year in a row. There were close to 666,000 vacant housing units in England, of which over 268,000 were long-term vacant.’’ https://www.statista.com/statistics/755383/all-vacant-dwellings-england-by-type/
December 14, 2022
All I got from that respondents narrative is that the peoples (local communities) views are secondary
December 14, 2022
Clive Betts states: ‘if every local community decides that it does not want house building’ as a problem for not enough houses being built.
However, if every local community does not want more building, where is the need?
December 14, 2022
It is classic to find that when new private housing is completed and occupied, the new owners set up a residents association to stop more housebuilding! Leaving the decision to the local nimbies means nothing would get built.
Replacing Council Tax and Business Rates with a well designed Land Value Tax, containing planning capital gain and revenue elements would be good.
December 14, 2022
Just how many local communities actually want housebuilding? Mr Betts is correct – no they wouldn’t, and it is this Government that for its whole 12 years has ridden roughshod whenever a LocalPlan doesn’t exist or is out of date. It has caused panic to get a Plan produced to ward off indiscriminate Planning applications backed by the financial clout of Developers. So we return inevitably to the need for thousands of box houses being built in record timescales to meet ‘demand’ which is fed by 1,100,000 newcomers to the country every year. The reaction to this over-population and hopeless attempts to meet the needs of housing, schooling, health, transport, benefits etc is that almost 500,000 citizens emigrate to escape the desperate situations we all encounter every day of our lives.
Levelling down is more appropriate.