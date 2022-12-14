Stopping the small boats

Yesterday the Prime Minister committed himself and the government to ending illegal migration across the Channel, announcing a series of administrative measures and proposing a stronger law in January.
Knowing the importance of this issue to many readers I reproduce below a summary of the government’s proposals in their words for your information and comments.
- Over 40,000 people have illegally crossed the Channel in small boats this year, putting pressure on local public services. Many originate from safe countries and travel through safe countries. That is unfair on those who come here legally, unfair on those who have a genuine asylum claim – and unfair on the British people who play by the rules.
- The Prime Minister has prioritised this issue since he took office: he has delivered the largest ever small boats deal with France which increases UK-funded patrols by 40 per cent, re-established the Calais Group of Northern European nations to disrupt traffickers, and set a long-term ambition for a UK-EU wide agreement on migration.
- But we need to go much further. Today, the Prime Minister and Home Secretary are setting out five new steps:
- A new agreement with Albania so that the vast majority of Albanian claimants can be removed – with weekly flights until all Albanians in our backlog are sent home.
- A new, permanent, unified Small Boats Operational Command in the channel with 700 new staff
- Tougher immigration enforcement with 200 new staff and better data sharing with banks
- Cheaper accommodation sites so we can move migrants out of expensive hotels
- Clear the initial asylum backlog by 2023 by doubling the number of caseworkers and radically streamlining the process
- However, we will go further still to solve this problem once and for all: early next year we will introduce new legislation to make it clear that if you enter the UK illegally you should not be able to remain – but should be swiftly detained and removed.
- By taking these steps, we will be tough but fair, tackle illegal migration – and stop the boats.
December 14, 2022
Good morning.
With respect Sir John, spare us the BS !
We have ALL the laws we need. What we need to do is get rid of some of the laws that have been created, especially the one by the outgoing PM, Theresa May MP. ie Modern Slavery Act 2015. You also need to stop ferrying them across. We already have the, Immigration Act 1971 which means that if they enter the UK, ie land on our shores, we can arrest them as criminals. Currently, we are ferrying them in and so are inviting them in.
You’ve kicked this can down the road for a number of years now and have finally realised that we are no longer being fooled.
Finally. As I and others keep telling you. If you cannot send them back, send them somewhere where they cannot abscond and cannot profit from their illegal entry.
It’s either YOU or THEM !!
December 14, 2022
+1
December 14, 2022
The public are indeed not fooled, Not on immigration, climate alarmism, net zero, nor the need for vastly high tax rates combined with generally appalling levels of public services. They know that high energy prices are caused primarily by the net zero religion not Putin, that inflation was caused by Sunak’s currency debasement money printing amd endless lockdown & waste agenda.
Sales of electric cars are declining significantly too I see. The only reason to buy one was the government tax breaks and market rigging or virtue signalling. They cost far more per mile overall, produce more CO2 (than keeping your old car), the batteries decay rapidly, range is very limited and slow to recharge. They are totally impractical for most people. More and more now realise this.
December 14, 2022
+1
They should be sent to South Georgia, with an option of returning whence they came before they are deported there.
December 14, 2022
Mark,
It should be simpler than that. If migrants are picked up from inflatables in French waters simiply sail back to Calais and drop them off there. I understand maritime law allows for recovered people to be returned to the nearest land mass.
Of couse it won’t happen… Can’t irritate the French…
December 14, 2022
So yet more worthless hot air from Rishi but still no real or serious action. Sunak even praised the modern slavery act and he even wants to remain in the ECHR still. If and when I see some real action and actual results I will perhaps start to believe him.
Sunak even suggested that more immigration is being caused by climate change causing more places to become uninhabitable. We have had no statistically significant or remotely abnormal climate change and a little warmer and a little more CO2 is almost certainly a net benefit to overall habitability.
I listened to the Moggcast on the Boris era yesterday, I too never understood why Boris stood down when the Socialist (VAT on private school fees) dope Michael Gove knifed him. He surely still would have won easily with the members and we would not have had to suffer the dreadful Theresa May, the years of pathetically trying to kill Brexit, the modern slavery lunacy, net zero and the appalling NI protocol deal.
Plus I would not have lost on my bet.
December 14, 2022
No stopping the “small boats” but stopping and deterring the thousands of illegal immigrants many clearly with hostile & criminal intentions.
December 14, 2022
“ Sunak even suggested that more immigration is being caused by climate change causing more places to become uninhabitable. ”
The minute I heard that… I mentally stopped listening, and any belief in the words! It’s nonsense!
December 14, 2022
BORIS JOHNSON will challenge Rishi Sunak to go further on his asylum overhaul by pledging to ignore European rulings over the Rwanda policy. He has backed a Parliamentary Bill that would exert Britain’s sovereignty over migration policy by rejecting European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) attempts to stop asylum seekers being sent to Africa for processing.
Without this and trimming the UK courts it is surely all just even more worthless hot air and dithering?
December 14, 2022
Yesterday’s other news,
“A new MRP poll from Savanta, based on a 20-point lead over the Tories, shows Labour on course for a mind-blowing 314-seat majority. MRP polls have proved historically accurate in 2017 and 2019. The poll shows the Tories holding no seats more northerly than South Holland and The Deepings in Lincolnshire, with Rishi losing his seat and 27,000 majority. Ironically Liz Truss keeps her seat…”
and
“The poll shows an absolute wipe-out for the Tories. They would be left with just 69 seats”
Source: Guido Fawkes
Reply There is unlikely to be an election before end 2024
December 14, 2022
Thank goodness we have two years left, as Labour/SNP/LibDims are an even more appalling prospect. But will it be any different in two years time? Hunt’s recent, vast and idiotic tax increases will hugely damage the economy, raise less tax, kill investment & growth as even more people will go onto benefit or leave. This as so often simply not worth working. Still no serious action on low skilled and illegal immigration levels, still hooked on the expensive, unreliable energy agenda/religion, that renders the uk uncompetitive and freezes people to death, still people waiting 12 hours for ambulances with broken hips and waiting years for routine & needed operations, or mother being sent from hospital with their baby to find some emergency antibiotics from an emergency pharmacy as the hospital did not have any …
December 14, 2022
I’m sorry to tell you it’ll be worse in two years time. We now have taxes at levels higher than during the Cameron austerity period, state debt costing 2 or 3 times the amount paid during austerity, higher household debt service costs, and who knows what cost of energy. Do you think Mr Hunt or Mr Sunak have any experience of this, or clue how to solve it.
Sir J, you could help, dust off your diaries from the early Thatcher years and tell them what works and what doesn’t, you at least have lived it.
As if the Dunderheads of Downing Street would listen….
December 14, 2022
The middle aged ladies in the Labour Party are unelectable. They have no presence. They represent the strikers (who pay them). They are in thrall to the massive bureaucracy which runs the country so very badly. (See Sir John’s earlier posts). Even the SNP performs better in parliament. And, of course, their left wing is “innomable”.
December 14, 2022
More wafdle from fishy to tide us over until he can hand over the problem at the next election.
Removing all benefits as they do elsewhere would be a start.
How do they live in France, they certainly don’t get accommodation and board. We’re a laughing stock around the world and when they have sufficient numbers they’ll start to cancel our culture.
December 14, 2022
+1 Ian. Our culture is already being cancelled, from within!
December 14, 2022
Trust has gone. We’ve had promises before and the actions were the exact opposite. I’ll wait and see if anything actually happens or whether the government funded charities manage to oppose the government (yet again). It’s already YEARS too late!
I expect the grateful young male ‘refugees’ will cause riots if they are moved out of their luxury hotels and the refurbishment bills are going to be horrendous. I also suspect many will disappear into the ether! Such lovely people to welcome into our country (sarc).
December 14, 2022
Yesterday Farage reported on a hotel of Afghani “orphans” we’re putting up in a luxury hotel. All male; all fighting age; all of them were young adults – anything between 18 and 25, not children.
This Government is ABUSING British taxpayers.
December 14, 2022
WHO chief ‘stifled’ Covid origins debate. In the Telegraph today. Despite privately knowing this was highly likely to be the real source of Covid. Yet Sunak’s government seems more interested in “climate reparations” than Covid lab or Vaccine Damage compensations for the net harm vaccines.
It seem firing care worker for not being vaccinated (Javid’s appalling policy) has also been deemed perfectly legal. This even if they had already had Covid, were young and the vaccines clearly were most likely to do no good & net harm to them?
December 14, 2022
+1 LL.
December 14, 2022
I’ve never heard such far fetched fairy tales. We all know the lefty lawyers are waiting in the wings to make shed loads of money courtesy of the taxpayer. If it’s not extra civil servants to deal with the backlog to pay for, it’s hotel bills, the refurbishment of army barracks or holiday parks and the money for permanent accommodation after they are all fast tracked through and allowed to stay to make the numbers look good. As Farage states (not that our idiots in government listen) you will never solve the problem without leaving the ECHR. Until then John, we don’t believe you.
December 14, 2022
When the RNLI rescue a small boat from the middle of the channel they should take them back to a French beach, it’s that simple.
Far little far too late. The conservatives will be a tiny party after the next election. And deserve it.
December 14, 2022
They do deserve it, but Labour/SNP certainly do not deserve to win as they have the same agenda but even worse.
December 14, 2022
Keep it up and there will be more boats arriving than Operation Dynamo from Dunkirk in WW2, simply solution is to disable the boats before they get anywhere near to the sea someone must be supplying them how bloody hard can it be to trace them it’s not as though there smuggled in the boot of a citroen 2cv, and stop the ferry service and the 4star treatment for these illegals we have laws to return them now so use them and also stop the illegals from using our legal aid system it’s not rocket science
December 14, 2022
Whenever Labour are asked about immigration, they come up with nothing. I think that when there is a new parliament objective, then the opposition parties must set out a green paper, by a certain date. Then they cannot say, as they always do, that they have repeatedly opposed HMGs plans. I assume that all opposition parties have access to all related information.
December 14, 2022
A good soundbite, but who believes anything will change? The 12 year Tory government, and 98% of politicians of all parties, have made cynics of us all.
I’d wager that next summer’s influx of illegals will be similar to the last 5 year’s average, at the least.
December 14, 2022
Do you know what? I like the Prime Minister! He has style. He is quietly efficient like a BMW. No fuss. And he dresses well for every occasion and gets it right. Also he understands big business because he is part of it. I therefore trust him too. A lot of politicians are totally ignorant of how the real world works. He is not.
These are the right noises and I appreciate that.
The word”fair” is brilliant! Housing illegal immigrants (not asylum seekers) in posh hotels while British people are sleeping rough or bed blocking in hospital is outrageous or, in normal language, “not fair”.
We will judge by the results.
December 14, 2022
Sunak might have come up with this because he actually realises people are peed off with Tory lassitude/idiocy?
The polls = bad Tory policy.
But what, pray,do folk think Labour would do re small boats?
Stop them??
December 14, 2022
Cut to the chase Sir John.
The Australian method.
Drones to find the in French waters and our boats to turn then round. They have not got the fuel to detour around the waiting picket lines. If the take to the water they are in French waters. Tell the RNLI if you go in and lift them they go back to France. If they bring them to the UK they will be prosecuted for aiding and abetting traffickers and fines for the organisation and prison terms for the crews. Once they are seen by drones they know they will be pushed back into French waters.