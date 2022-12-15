What happens when there is no wind ?

This is an article the Telegraph asked me to write for their publication:
For more than a decade I have been asking Energy Ministers how do we keep the lights on when the wind does not blow? There has been an almost universal enthusiasm to finance more windfarms. We were told we would get more than half our power from renewables. The stated capacity of UK wind turbines is over 25 GW , which compares to demand on a cold day of a little over 45 GW.This autumn and winter we have lived through periods of little wind, when the wind electricity output can be as low as 1% of our total needs despite having theoretical capacity for many times that. I have been repeating my question. If low wind coincides with dark evenings and mornings when there is no solar power the grid has turned to maximising output from gas generators . It has had to call up the few older coal stations that managed to avoid the passion to demolish them.I have usually been told that the UK will import any extra energy it needs if there is a cold snap with little wind. The Regulators and the industry rushed to put in more interconnectors to the continent so we have that flexibility they promised. I remonstrated that we cannot rely on an energy short Europe if we run out of power. Most of the continent has no domestically available gas or oil, and was dependent on Russian imports which always contained a political risk. Unfortunately the violent conduct of Russia this year has led to an early ban on the imports that sustained Germany and Italy, leaving the EU trying to cut energy use to match the shortfall in supply. Relying on imports means paying very high prices.There have always been problems with adding too much wind power to our system. Much of the wind power is best generated offshore in Scotland where there is availability and on good days more wind. This needs an enlarged high voltage network to bring it south to where it can be consumed, with losses along the way. Too much interruptible renewable power on the system makes balancing the grid more difficult, with more need for back up generation that can be available almost instantly if the wind drops . Relying on European imports does not work when the EU is also experiencing a cold period with little wind, especially if enough of the ageing French fleet of nuclear power stations continue to struggle to stay open.Import dependence is also bad in other ways. It means exporting well paid jobs. It means paying large taxes on energy away to a foreign Treasury instead of keeping them at home to pay some of the NHS bills. It gives the UK less control over energy when there are supply constraints that need managing. When electricity was first privatised there were three aims of policy. The first was to ensure security of supply, with the industry and regulators ensuring a useful surplus over normal maximum demand from domestic stations. This was seen to be an important part of our national security. The second was affordable power, by developing a system which always used the cheapest power available. The third was environmental. In the first decade after privatisation the industry made huge advances, replacing coal stations where only around a third of the underlying energy emerged as electrical current with gas fuelled combined cycle stations that improved energy efficiency by more than half, allowing cheaper prices and a much cleaner output. There was plenty of margin for cold days when something went wrong with a power station or two.The government has wisely said it is going to make national security of supply a main aim again. To do so it needs to recognise that will require plenty of stand by power for when the wind does not blow. In due course we may find that investment in battery storage on a huge scale allows us to keep electricity from windy days to manage windless ones. We may find there is a commercial roll out for the widespread use of green hydrogen , generating more lasting power from wind electricity. Until that happens we need to rely on power stations that do work when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine.
27 Comments
Good morning.
Yes ! And it will cost between 50 and 100 times that which we can produce ourselves.
Clearly someone never read the small print when signing that deal.
The answer is clearly “use energy sources other than our own wind capacity” self-evidently.
However, if we make best use of the wind, sun, hydro etc. when they are available, then we need burn less fossil fuel absolutely, and that is win-win.
No one ever claimed that they would offer 24/365 cover, so Sir John posits yet another prize Straw Man.
£6000 per megawatt hour is what we ate paying daring peak load and selling it at £200 in off peak hours.
Only the UK government could think this is a sustainable business model.
Bearing in mind when we were self sufficient it cost £45 ]pet mwh so let’s blow up all the reliable coal stations and wait for the wind.
Good Morning,
Let’s be positive, this year we have a real-world wake-up, to GET 100% ENERGY INDEPENDENCE. Between now and next October, this objective needs to be achieved. What is the government’s plan to do this?
Indeed Peter, it would be a fine aim. Timeframes will be a challenge for Government. Perhaps Sunak will preface you target statement with “Government to spend the time debating whether to…”
Sir J’s article is sound until teh final paragrapgh. As many have said battery storage capacity is miniscule against requirements and it is not feasible to store 5-10 day’s electricity demand in this form. Hydrogen storage is also not viable and highly inefficient.
If we can’t store electricity we need more generation capacity, which means more gas statuions on standby – very cost effective!
Government? Plan? Not in the same sentence, please.
The plans are made elsewhere, often at Davos, in January.
More windmills.
And I wish I was joking.
If our kind host allows:
https://www.cityam.com/uk-build-thousands-more-wind-turbines-under-government-energy-strategy/
There is no an, the government is bereft of ideas and can’t wait to pass the baton.
Well said. The anti renewable brigade need to understand they had lost the politics and had Putin not gone crazy, I suspect that would still be case.
However he has and that has changed and forced politicians to take a more pragmatic view. However it will still only be transition maybe just a bit longer.
Refuseniks forget the vast investment, on the positive side of the balance sheet to the economy, through R and D and renewables manufacturing, that the political push has created.
We were paying €6000 pmh tge other day for imported energy. A hundred times more. Steel wasn’t made as it was too expensive to do so. We are yet to see these prices added to our bills. Do ministers in your party have a screw loose?
It must be possible to divert all the hot air created by MPs, to contain it in storage and to put it to good use. It’s all being wasted at present.
Sir John, this morning the UK is relying on methane. We may have decades of this clean, low carbon gas available but the Green Luddites have vetoed exploration.
It is time for courage. Before the energy rationing and power cuts begin, someone needs to stand up in Parliament and state the simple truth: onshore fracked gas is the cheapest route to prosperity and a vigorous manufacturing sector. Together with a programme of SMR deployment this wonderful fuel – it could even dramatically lower the carbon footprint of our transport sector – could make Net Zero possible without great pain.
JF
(And please, no hydrogen. It’s the Basil Brush of fuels.)
The drive for Renewables isn’t going to come from the hysterical greenies but from the need not to be dependent on rogue states for our fuel!
The scientific technology and will is there – just a question of tapping into (and government and others getting on board).
Also, clean energy ties in with electric cars and things like that so that we won’t be pumping fossil fuels into our streets and cities where we work and live.
Fossil fuels will become redundant as gas guzzling cars did in the USA.
What’s more there’s a tonne of money to be made from the new technology. And we need to support the UK becoming a leader in that.
So our economy will remain just as strong if not stronger. But the shift from fossil fuels to Renewables is now inevitable. Just a question of when not if. And to what degree people jump on board, embracing the new tech, or holding back, fearful, like luddites.
Btw, I’m not defending wind power specifically or wind in its current form. But Renewables in general (and for mainly ECONOMIC / CAPITALIST reasons). And Renewable energy that’s way beyond what any of us can even envisage because we’re NOT scientists. But that we need to put more trust in what science can do to make us independent from rogue states for our fuel!
Only scientists – NOT politicians – can ultimately argue about the viability or not of Renewable energy. And the major scientists and developers of tech (capitalists) are all completely keen and focused on Renewable energy. It’s only a group of fat-cigar smoking economists who are against but they are fast becoming smaller and smaller as a group and a quaint anachronism.
what-happens-when-there-is-no-wind
Simply put a turbine in the HOC there’s lots of hot air there
Sir John, you use the wind to generate hydrogen gas which can be stored like other gas. You can then use for cars, goods vehicles, trains and planes. Like all new processes needs a bit of development work and investment.
The current use of rechargeable batteries is short sighted. Aluminium batteries are better. They are like the ordinary batterys generating electricity by chemical reaction. The broken down Aluminum is recycled. A replacement Aluminum cartridge inserted in the battery and off you go again. Too many Politicians and accountants in power and not enough Engineers with a voice.
What is it Sir John, that when you raise this issue, that MP’s seem incapable of understanding such simple primary school arithmatic? Have they been so captured by the false narrative of CC/GW that they are prepared to believe in witchcraft?
New coal fired power stations are super efficient and gas even more so but start stop operation will always make them very inefficient. Also, what a poor use the manpower.
Demand that subsidies are cut for renewables and that all power generators operate on a level playing field. We will soon see who is left.
Sadly, most of your colleagues – brainwashed by Greta & Co – don’t share your sensible beliefs. And today, at Holyrood, the SNP will be putting the ludicrous pursuit of ‘Net Zero’ at the heart of their budget.
P.S. O/T, I see that it’s Holyrood Budget day. I’m wondering what happens to any deficits/surpluses that arise from the government there exercising ther tax-rate setting powers.
Agree with most of what you have written Sir JR. With one caveat. Putting our wind supply in and around Scotland is a foolish tactic. It enables wee jimmy Sturgeon to hold England to ransom (wouldn’t she love that) And if (when) the Scots get their independence, they will charge England extortionate rates for the electricity exported here (replacing Salmond’s “oor oil claim”)
Practicalities, practicalities – get on board with the doctrine Sir John. The net zero zealots will not listen.
Don’t you know there’s a “Climate Crisis” so we must be seen to do SOMETHING!
‘What happens if there is no Wind’
Yesterday our Parliament, those that in a Democracy are voted by the people to serve the people, to make, amend and repeal the laws of the land ‘knocked-the-wind out’ of the UK of having any idea becoming a democracy.
The UK Parliament confirmed it was not the UK Parliament, that makes, amends or repeals laws inside the UK – but a Foreign Court that they remain subordinate too.
No other Democracy in the World is subordinate or acts as a Colony to a Court that the people cannot vote for the laws they in-act.
There is no point in a Parliament were the MP’s don’t understand their purpose, and don’t understand the meaning of a democracy. It needs to go.
They should’ve asked Windy Miller!
And Mystic Meg too come to that! The wonderful modelling didn’t predict this winter.
At least now anyone voting for a greencrap agenda will know what they will get.
Basically FROZEN!
When the wind does not blow?
This has always been the elephant in he room for the Government, Opposition front bench, Net Zero enthusiasts and ‘green’ campaigners. It is a question they never answer.
Better to ignore it than to admit they are wrong!
I looked up the price of wholesale electricity costs over the past few days. It looks like the UK exports energy when the price is low and imports energy when it’s high.
Put the UK on the sucker list.
Forgetting wind generation.
Have we sufficient power stations to satisfy our demand for electricity?
Haven’t NATO/Ukraine and the now much-police raided EU been somewhat violent?
And the blowing-up of pipelines doesn’t do much for gas supplies, surely?
This winter of misery has all been visited on us by the same selfish, childish, moronic mindset that forced us to cover our faces with highly symbolic MASKS….because Scotland was doing it!
Where are the Statesmen?