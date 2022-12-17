The Bank plans plenty of losses

From Chancellor Darling onwards The Bank has been granted a full indemnity by the Treasury for any losses on holding and selling bonds in their inflated bond portfolio. Successive Chancellors accepted Bank of England advice to keep on buying UK government bonds at ever sillier prices.
Today the Bank thinks that to get rid of the big inflation their policy of zero rates and bond buying has brought on requires them to sell all these bonds at big losses. Some will be sold in the markets, others await repayment when they mature. The losses on maturity will be less than taking market losses now. The ones they are keeping are said to lose us loads of money anyway just holding them, as the interest earned on them is now lower than the interest the Bank pays on commercial bank deposits with the Central Bank.
The OBR thinks the Bank will lose a total of £133 bn over the next five years on its bonds. Taxpayers will be expected to pay this bill. why am I the only MP who thinks this is wrong, and the only one to raise it? Why did the media fail to report the huge £11 bn spending priority for five months of Bank of England losses a few weeks ago? I will in future blogs set out how to reduce these big sums.
December 17, 2022
Good morning.
They are privatising the profits and socialising the debt, much like they did with Greece. And we will soon end up like Greece.
Which I think is the plan.
++++
Yes! I’ve thought the treatment similar to Greece for a while.
Including the weird placement of present incumbents.
The similar tax, tax, tax in every possible way.
With muttering about means testing old age pensions!
JR,
1.2 million visas issued last year. The majority issued for low wages as Johnson lowered the wages threshold to about £20,000. Why is the govt importing people to earn £20k when welfare claimants get much more!! Up to about three-four times more. So they are also eligible for universal credit as well?Only 2,768 golden visas issued- the ones we actually want. This is also utter financial stupidity. Then we have families of students- whether they work or not!
JR, tell me I am wrong.
It is clear to any reasonable person Bailey has consistently failed to deliver his principle priority, cut inflation. He did not try to stop its rise last September and Sunak agreed with him. He should sacked. Hunt says he agrees with Bailey!!
They haven’t yet taxed cars by road footprint. So many quid a square metre on the road, then a bit for elevation.
I’ll have to thaw out the Midget.
JF
Agreed. They look for ways to make us and our country poorer. They are succeeding, too, in every way possible.
All part of the great reset. Fleece the taxpayer to keep the idle and ever increasing gimmigrants.
Civil disorder may be the only solution.
We have a spendthrift pm and a Chicom chancellor.
What could possibly go wrong.
Yes Mark. If the BoE makes a loss another party made a gain. Follow the money.
As I stated yesterday, we see GroupThink in action. Nobody (other than Sir J) wants to suggest a counter-approach as copying the herd is safe for careers.
Certainly looks like bankrupting the country seems to be the plan!
Why would anyone or any organisation in their right mind want to do that to their own country?? It’s self harm… Even assuming they’re on board with globalisation, which probably they are, why the self harm? It really makes no sense!
December 17, 2022
Maybe the promise of greater riches from the planned state/corporate fusion fascism/communism?
While we freeze and starve and stay at home the 1% plan the escalation of their wealth. Many minions desperate to hang onto the coat tails of those at the top.
The metal and resources that go into our cars etc must be an affront to their greed!
Treacherous May and 277 other socialist Tories, still in parliament, wanted UK to be a vassal state of EU!
Snake Sunak visited N.Ireland and the ship yard yesterday. Another Tory con to deceive the public. The Ship building of our warships another disgusting example of EU compliance in our own country!! Not a word from MSM only happy photographs.
1. UK warships built in Spain and fitted out in N.Ireland. Jobs for EU.
2. N.Ireland annexed under EU control and abide by their tariffs, laws, regs and rules without a say, ie Vassal state.
3. All goods, tariffs, regs will be under EU rules for the building and fitting out of these warships!!
4. Snake Sunak, Hunt and Wallace sells out our country to build our warships under EU rules for benefit of EU industry and jobs. Crumbs for N.I for a Tory false press narrative. Giving away jobs to EU while forcing a recession here! Beyond disgusting.
Just get out.
Part of Rishi’s migrant plan is… waitfurit… an amnesty for those who enter by boat !
They are just shafting us at every turn.
Crime as ever, has soared under these Tories, and costs us conservatively upwards of 7% of gdp.
Sir John would rather talk about a small fraction of that figure for which he can blame someone else however.
Well, that’s unsurprising really.
You’ve saved me from writing the same thing.
December 17, 2022
Good Morning Sr J,
To answer your question, partially, does it matter if the BoE has a negative, net-worth balance sheet?
I don’t see that it does; unless it’s written in it’s constitution, it can continue doing it’s job creating and eliminating money and supervising the city’s institutions.
What’s wrong with the BoE is that it’s become a political instrument for somebody, but it doesn’t seem to being working for us.
Trying to grasp all of this ( which is pretty incomprehensible to me) I note that many of the commentators place the blame for “the turmoil” entirely on Liz Truss’s shoulders.
I imagine that such blame is entirely unjust and simply passing the buck for the establishment’s monetary idiocy?
PPE graduates Iimagine?l
Reply The losses all stem from buying £875 bn of government bonds badly which all happened before this year
Truss and Kwasi were just convenient excuses for Sunak and Hunt as was Putin’s evil war. Suank and the BoE caused the inflation with their money printing and with their big government tax, borrow, print and piss down the drain agenda. This with their net zero, rip off, insane, unreliable energy agenda placed on top as another burden just for good measure.
Most people don’t understand any of it. Yesterday someone commenting on the Times said that the nurses demands should be by printing money.
“why am I the only MP who thinks this is wrong, and the only one to raise it? ”
This frightening remark by Sir John reflects very badly indeed on parliament. Mr Hunt may be a very experienced politician, but I wonder how much he knows about money? The Prime Minister, however, does know a lot about money (ex Goldman Sachs) so why is he not interested? I would love a proper Conservative opposition party! At the moment, I cannot even see one on the horizon.
Anselm, you’ve no doubt heard of the Reform Party. Its traditional conservative values and proposed good housekeeping are attracting Conservative Party members, amongst many others, disappointed at the removal of the democratically elected Liz Truss. https://www.reformparty.uk/
December 17, 2022
You are surely right alone or not.
Why too did only a handful of MPs oppose the insane climate change act, the mad intermittent energy agenda, climate alarmism, why are only a handful of MPs pointing out that the vaccines and lockdown did far more harm than good, that HS2, test and trace, eat out to help out… were an idiotic wastes of tax payers money that did more harm than good. That printing money debases the £ and causes large inflation and Sunak and the BoE caused these, also that personal overdrafts fixed at circa 40% by the FCA are a rip off and incompetence.
Also that we should cull all the vast woke lunacy, diversity officers, net zero consultants and other waster jokers in government now.
Much talk about how the government cannot afford to pay the nurses and strikers but firstly they are paying them with £s that are now worth less than perhaps 80p and secondly they will get about 50% of this increase back in income tax, NI, council tax, VAT, reduced benefits… also
Birmingham NHS is advertising for a “director of lived experience” on a six figure salary I see. They advertised this the day the nurses went on strike. What other type of experience is there but a “lived one” ? Junior doctors get about £29k less the £10k of interest on their student debt. This after ~ six year unpaid training and with circa £150k of student debt typically. They they are treated very poorly by the dire NHS too. So about 50% of UK trained doctor choose not to work for the NHS or to leave the profession or work elsewhere. 25% leave in the first year.
December 17, 2022
Lifelogic. Yes a junior doctor’s existence is a bedsit one. There seems to be no way out of it before age 30 years and then not much to look forward to after that.
The profession is best left to the rich – who can afford to bankroll the student debt and buy a house ready for their doctor offspring to move into after training.
Most doctors are women. Those of the working class would be better advised ditching education, getting pregnant in their teens by a male anon and raising a child badly so that they can claim high rate dependency benefits for ADHD (fast passes in theme parks, the lot)…. and then tell their daughters to do the same.
There is a reason 250,000 young people have just declared that they have no intention to work, ever. Under the most extreme leftist regime we have ever had – getting more leftist by the day – I think they are right.
Juliet Samuel today in the Telegraph:-
Even Labour knows the NHS is failing. So why will no one admit we need a new model?
More money and staff have produced even worse outcomes than before. This is not a system capable of reforming itself
Staff shortages, couldn’t every single diversity officer have to spend a whole month on the nursing wards, on different shifts, working with the people they are trying to train to help to be more ‘diverse’? We are told the NHS has more people from different cultures, countries than any other company that I’m aware of this Country. All hands on deck, get the aprons on and their comfy shoes, cancel all courses so that nurses aren’t off the wards learning to be nice to each other. They can see for themselves where the shortages actually are and what sort of attitudes exist in real life.
December 17, 2022
Purposely debasing the currency ( more or less worldwide) in order to impose a new digital currency system?
The vast spending of printed money during the plandemic would have helped such a plan.
NHS paying £150k pa for “lived experiences”!!
They work for us, its time for change.
LL
On G B News they have lots of guest voices covering a variety of topics. A general observation of a variety of organisations, it has been noticed by these voices, is that people are too scared to speak up about wrong doings. The reason seems to be either fear of losing their jobs by being discredited or of losing their funding. This is an awful state of affairs, but it would seem most MPs are also fearful of speaking out. These socialists pushing their agendas behind the scenes are dreadful bullies. Even when hundreds of people get together, The Great Barrington Declaration and There’s No Climate Emergency Declaration- they are discredited as fringe or of being misinformation.
The country needs to collectively push back against the bullying. Look how the NHS10K had an affect when vaccine mandates were being threatened- the government backed down!
December 17, 2022
Indeed read about the downing street Neil O’Brian and Michael (VAT on school fee) Gove evil agenda to discredit the sound and correct Barring Declaration scientists and others like the delightful Claire Craig and the Hart Group. O’Brian and Gove bringing their PPE and English degrees to the party.
We have to undergo workplace indoctrination for Woke and Greenism. It is not about educating us, it is about telling us that they are now in charge and we must obey.
December 17, 2022
Is this another leg falling off the Modern Monetary Theory stool? I’m not convinced that the Bank should ever have been allowed to buy up bonds. It was as good a decision as allowing Thurrock Council to get into Green energy.
Where to now? Employ a bond expert and instruct him to unwind the bond holdings at maximum profit.
Why aren’t other MPs thinking about this?
Two reasons
1 The default position, I am certain, amongst both the public and politicians has become to guard oneself individually against the flakiness of tax rises, awful public service and so on rather than try to prevent them
2 Tories know it will all be handed on in 2 years and Labour either don’t understand it or more likely don’t care because it shoots the UK down the tubes to de facto bankruptcy or currency degradation more quickly.
So Sunk has said he supports Ukraine whilst starting to back down. We cannot believe anything this leftist technocrat says.
December 17, 2022
I’m happy for us to aid Ukraine. I’m not happy about Ukraine seemingly being unwilling to issue ‘war bonds’ to pay for the weaponry it needs, wants and ‘demands’ – like we had to in the two world wars that impoverished us while we were doing the right thing for humanity.
On a more Christian note, given that its Christmas, I can see how warm housing is an urgent need for the Ukrainians. I wonder how many ‘pre-fabs’ are on their way east. Ideally, their construction would be paid for by dipping into the frozen funds of the Russian kleptocracy.
MPs, in the main are illiterate when it comes to financial affairs or are forced to keep quiet. Either way we are the ones to suffer, yet again
The Inland Revenue has lost up to £9 billion in fraud as it switched staff to Covid support schemes,
Ministers refused to allow the Bulb administrators to hedge gas purchases, forcing it on the spot market losing up to £5 billion to add to the original loss, totally due to the failure of Ofgem and Theresa Mays economically illiterate policy, all allegedly being passed on to us in higher bills.
Treasury losses on inefficient management of said Covid schemes up to £9 billion.
Plus the BOEs losses. I guess MPs are hoping we we do not notice.
Why, with all the other policies and practices carried out in your party, and by your government that you oppose, and constantly fail to change, are you so rigidly loyal to the Conservative party, and not withstanding the damage it is regularly doing to our country?
December 17, 2022
Can I ask again, Sir John, about the people that actually run the BoE day-to-day and what sort of job they are doing? Here’s another Executive Director, Sarah Breeden, the Executive Director for Financial Stability Strategy and Risk and a member of the Financial Policy Committee (FPC). The BoE web site tells us: ‘The FPC is the United Kingdom’s ‘macroprudential’ authority. It is tasked by Parliament with guarding against the financial system damaging the wider economy. Sarah is responsible for the Bank of England’s work to deliver that objective. Sarah also leads the Bank of England’s work on climate change, domestically and internationally.’ Has it been explained to you in Parliament how ‘leading the BoE’s work on climate change’, as she apparently does, contributes to stopping the financial system from damaging the British economy? I do hope you’ve been told.
December 17, 2022
December 17, 2022
Why does the Bank expect its efforts to get a grip on the inflation it has fostered will be materially assisted by causing investors to buy the bonds it is selling, thus preventing that pool of investment funds being used in other ways? What inflation-inducing alternatives were investors going to opt for instead?
As for “why am I the only MP who thinks this is wrong, and the only one to raise it?”, I hesitate to test the moderation here to such an extreme extent by providing my answer.
This is a shocking indictment of incompetence by successive Chancellors including Mr Sunak and the BofE. Too few MP’s have the intellect and experience to understand these matters, they are far too busy engaging in groupthink, virtue signalling and political correctness to focus on these vital issues. Your valuable commentary highlights how badly served we have been by a succession of Prime Ministers who selected (rewarded) too many weak inexperienced colleagues as Ministers allowing high calibre and experienced colleagues to remain on the back benches. Here is the result! It’s a disgrace Sir John.