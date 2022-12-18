Managing the NHS

The NHS has thousands of managers. They tell me they do not know how many highly paid Chief Executives they employ, presumable because it is so many. Every quango from NHS England down, every hospital Trust has a CEO.
Suddenly we are allowed to see a couple of the top executives on tv. They are always given respectful interviews. They are never asked why they cannot get their staff on board, why they cannot get the waiting lists down , why we are always short of hospital beds. They are never asked what they did with last £10 or £20 bn of extra money.
Here are some questions that should be put to the managers
1 Ministers want waiting lists down. How could you do that?
2 The public want the nurses and doctors to be well remunerated and motivated. Can you use pay scales, increments and promotions to raise morale?
3 Why have you kept the service short of beds? Why hasn’t extra cash expanded medical capacity more?
4 Why do you expand the administrative and executive hierarchy so much? How much has the latest management reorganisation cost?
5 Why do you depend so much on agency staff? Isn’t this an expensive way of employing people who then cost much more than directly employed staff.
December 18, 2022
You should be asking why Trust Boards need:
1: A CEO and a COO ? What are they both doing ?
2: Why do they need Deputies for both?
3: Why do they need Directors of Strategy ? That is the CEO’s job
4: Directors of Transformation & Change?
4: Directors of Corporate Affairs
5: Directors of Communication
6 : ….and more jobsworth
December 18, 2022
+1 why do they choose people with no medical qualifications or medical experience?
December 18, 2022
One unqualified person gets in and then makes sure the people under her are inferior to her – a well known syndrome in all walks of employment.
December 18, 2022
And here is another:
I once worked with someone who use to work in the Public Sector. His little trick was to ask for a meeting in which he contrived to get everyone to agree on an outcome. An outcome I might ass that he prefered. And when it went wrong, as it usually di, he could claim that we all agreed and we were ALL to blame and not him for coming up with these silly ideas.
That is why they need so many people as it is harder to pin the blame and even harder to sack the culprit(s).
December 18, 2022
Like all state run services, they are run for the benefit of the employees. Without patients the NHS would still be under resourced and struggling.
Without a plethora od inclusion and diversity staff it couldn’t possibly operate.
Even liebour acknowledge the NHS is broken but it’s too near your end of term to do anything.
Same with the channel gimmigrants.
Most MPs can’t wait to flee the sinking ship after almost 13 years wasted.
December 18, 2022
A former MP and Home Secretary is on one of these Trust Boards. Ex-MP’s need somewhere to go when their political careers end in failure.
December 18, 2022
December 18, 2022
Plus all the net zero religion employees. “Chief Sustainability Officer of the NHS, responsible for its commitment to deliver a world-class net zero emission health service”. Plus all his over paid pointless minions.
December 18, 2022
Indeed. They also like to claim they cannot cope because they have lots of bed blockers that cannot be discharged due to lack of social care. So why on earth do they not provide a ward that provided just social care as a holding area for these patient to free the beds. They buildt the Nightingales after all. It could surely be cheaper to provide social care in one ward than proving it at many location in the community anyway. Then they say they ambulances cannot cope and have huge discharge waits. Sort that waste of resources out too with a proper and working discharge system the problem is appalling management the money need to follow the patient. Free at the point of use means the patients can only be deterred by with delays poor treatment and gross incompetence. So that is what they so often get.
The current & last to CEO of the NHS have been dire one read modern history the other PPE both spent all or nearly all their careers at the NHS. As have all the recent health ministers. Hunt was good at saying sorry for their serial incompetence and gross negligence but not at anything else like sorting the negligence out.
December 18, 2022
Marxism and its unpleasant offspring, the NHS, turned life into an illness.
They provided things they had no business providing..made people dependent and now they abandon us, giving it all to others.
December 18, 2022
“Governments have learnt that fear works – and that is truly terrifying
We have returned to the world of Galileo vs the Vatican. Scientific dissidents are again silenced and ostracised for their opinions”
Janet Daley in the Sunday Telegraph today.
Correct on this occasion Janet, so please can we fire the (vat on private school fees) socialist dope Michael Gove (English Oxon) and Brien O’Neal (PPE) for these appalling actions, do these dopes even have any science beyond GSSE/O level? Yet they rubbished the sensible and polite Barrington Declaration scientists like the delightful Sunetra Gupta and others who got it almost exactly right.
Government are still pushing these ineffective, unnecessary and dangerous/ net harm vaccines even to children. Still not explaining or investigating properly the 200+ excess daily death either.
December 18, 2022
The point is that PPE teaches them to be very good at expressing BS about things they know very little about or understand. The qualification also entitles them to a life away from real people.
December 18, 2022
Just an idea.
Get rid of all the Diversity’ rubbish, and save a ton of money for patient care. Do it for all Public Sector jobs.
December 18, 2022
CG. And good riddence it will be. In fact, illiminate all woke jobs and rules from the public sector.
December 18, 2022
Plus the NHS’s Directors of Lived Experience – what other experience is there?
So Dominic Rabb (ex Minister of State at the Ministry of Justice) want to force killers to face victims’ families at sentencing. Well perhaps, but even better might be if all the people in the police, courts and criminal justice system and even (ex minister of State at the Ministry of Justice) that should ensure that so many serial and violent offenders are not left on the street to commit crime after crime after crime should attend and explain.
Often crimes committed just a few days after they are released form prison. The criminals so often are clearly mentally ill and just need to be stopped for the good of the public and the criminals.
So the police are not, it seems, seriously investigating the King Charles’s honours for cash case. What a surprise that is?
I see the Sunday Times has whole ten page section of propaganda on Climate Action I would what that cost and who paid. Clearly the alarmist must be getting worried as the public realise the extent of the con trick and the vast cost. Let us hope not too many freeze to death this winter due to May’s moronic net zero insanity.
December 18, 2022
Up to now, the NHS has been like the Monarchy, the Church of England, or the BBC – the third rail. If you touch it, you are dead.
At long last people are beginning to see it for what it really is – an abomination.
I can forgive it for letting me down during covid and for my wife’s operation that went wrong.
But I think that instead of hiring diversity managers, a compulsory course in Parkinson’s Law might be a better alternative. (OK so you have to be old to get that.)
December 18, 2022
December 18, 2022
O/T but I see that the British company Harbour Energy – the biggest operator in the North Sea – has declined to bid in the latest licensing round, because of Hunt’s ‘windfall tax’. What does this mean for our energy security, for the tax-take and for our balance of payments? That increasing corporate taxation would lead to a reduction in business investment is wholly predictable.
December 18, 2022
Like travel energy is probably NOT meant to happen.
God alone know what that will do to us all.
For EVs read heat pumps.
The powers that be are already working on destroying food supplies and then it will be water.
Meanwhile à la Cloward-Piven they are flooding the country with dependents.
Yet in all things they abandon their voters.
They have caused all this but they have no interest in saving us!
December 18, 2022
I heard elsewhere that all the easy pickings have been hovered up by the large Multinationals and that what is left can only be extracted by small more nimble competitors who may now find it no longer profitable.
Maybe that was the REAL plan 😉
December 18, 2022
Far to many chiefs and not enough(workers Ed)
December 18, 2022
The NHS is like the current government. They are building their own little empire, and have totally forgotten their reason for existence, ie. to serve the people of the UK.
December 18, 2022
The corporate culture within the NHS is rotten to the core in that it has been allowed to expand and create its own offshoots which in turn multiply with no fear of accountability and a arrogance never to admit the whole organisation financially is a bottomless pit.
It needs a seismic corporate change programme which will empower those on the front line and in the trenches to manage their work stations.
National should be removed from it title and the trusts should be broken down to smaller operational units. They are too big and in truth totally unmanageable because of all the back room managers and their little empires. Politicians have got to callout all these ares of waste and start being accountable for their decisions just as much as those they purport to control.
December 18, 2022
Yesterday’s topic, I realise, but relevant to knowing more about who runs important national institutions. And also, to knowing what exactly they are responsible for. Among the BoE’s many executive directors is Sasha Mills, Executive Director of Financial Market Infrastructure. Her page on the BoE web site says she ‘advances our work to protect the UK economy by keeping the backbone of the financial system secure and reliable’. Surely a vital and full-time responsibility, I as a lay person would have thought? But in fact it’s not full-time. Her web page also says ‘Sasha takes a leading role in equity, diversity and inclusion issues’. So on the finance side she advances the work, and on equity diversity and inclusion she plays a leading role. Do we see where the priorities lie?
December 18, 2022
Milk on the NHS as advertised on milk bottle labels?
Heating on the NHS as reported by the press?
What you don’t get after paying in £ squillions…(yes! WE paid!) is a Dr’s appt. Or a home visit come to that.
December 18, 2022
Until I retired I was chair of a Patient Group at a local surgery, with five doctors and 8.5K patients.
As such I attended various meetings within the NHS. Nothing was ever decided, serious issues adjourned until the next meeting. Most attendees were more concerned with the expenses claimable.
Indecision, petty squabbles, I could go on. Nothing progressed over my seven years. Total narcissism amongst the attending hierarchy.
December 18, 2022
Soviets.
December 18, 2022
First hand experience!
December 18, 2022
December 18, 2022
The sheer, utter cruelty of the NHS shutting its doors ( maybe not to all?) during the Plague, having terrified the ( gullible) public with lies, was astounding.
Why did the govt. do that? To pretend the staff was busy with “victims”?
Scarcely logical. Would they abandon the country in a nuclear attack?
However, we now know what Johnson was saying about not many dying.
These entities are incomprehensible. What is their problem?
Overweening/overarching ambition?
December 18, 2022
Exactly, in a nutshell well done that man.
Why has the health minister not done this already, why have the last few health ministers asked these questions. I think Mr Hunt should explain why he did not ask in his long six years in the job?
December 18, 2022
(5) is a particularly good question. Agency workers seem to be adept at looting the NHS’s resources. I wonder if the rates are capped by central government. If not, perhaps they should be – at no more than 125% of what a salaried worker would be getting.
December 18, 2022
Remember it’s closer to being a religion than a business. Surrounded by words like revered, “our”, “our wonderful”…. You don’t question the basis of a religion without offence being taken. One of the bases is that it needs ever more resources, ever more people, ever more pay.
So a complete change of mindset is needed by YOUR leader the Snake as well as Labour and Libdems. It’s a failing Soviet-style bureaucracy which needs to either by sold off or closed down and start again.
Unfortunately no questioning of the High Priests is going to get you anywhere, particularly when Snake and Kneeler worship at its altar.
December 18, 2022
Good morning.
They are in charge of an organisation that cannot be seen to fail, and therefore, cannot suffer the consequences of such a failure.
Imagine a shareholders meeting where said shareholders, after gifting another £10bn or £20bn to the CEO and the Board, were told that the business would perform as badly if not worse than before. How lond do you think said CEO and Board would stay in place ?
Again I find myself writing. Until you make public services and their managers more accountable you will never achieve anything.
What part of RISK and REWARD do people not understand ?