Public sector pay, smart working and quality of service

Many in the public sector understandably want a rise to offset the cost of living squeeze. The government is alarmed by current levels of spending and borrowing. It offers the below inflation rises the Independent Pay Review Boards propose, based as these are on private sector comparators. Most in the private sector are settling for rises well below current inflation.
Meanwhile productivity, output per person has at best gone sideways and in many public sector services has fallen since lockdown. This is painfully true of the asylum/economic migrant section of the Home Office. On the railways the collapse of commuter traffic and of passenger revenue has slashed revenue per staff member needed to pay the wages.
In each case the way forward should be a something for something deal. Management should be striving to improve work processes, offering right systems, protocols, training and supervision to raise output per person which could lead to better reward.
In the case of the NHS management is talking more in public about limiting the damage strikes do than about how to end them. Within nationally agreed rises and pay scales local managements have scope to offer increments, regradings and promotions to encourage and reward good people and to attract new full time talent.
In the private sector managers and supervisors help out to keep operations turning in the event of a strike.
December 19, 2022
At the moment the Unions seem very put out because (they say) the govt. is planning to legislate to outlaw strikes. Workers will apparently lose the right to withdraw their labour.
Pity the Unions didn’t stand up for people’s rights during the bizarre plandemic. And why were they so keen on national unity and compliance and jabs “for the good of all” then yet now they are happy to rip up the very fabric of this country?
Not that the govt. is any better…..
December 19, 2022
The trouble is working people see the government waste billions on lockdown, covid track and trace etc. Certain firms made fortunes from this.
There is no penalty for the politicians responsible – notably the current Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, ordinary folk are expected to carry the can.
December 19, 2022
The Left used to disrupt Davos.
“Our world’s not for sale” etc.
Now the Left including Unions have been bought off by globalists.
Hence Union leaders happy to spout and follow the globalist agenda.
Order out of chaos.
The poor have not eaten the rich..the rich have swallowed them whole!