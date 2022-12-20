The public sector has entered a period of rolling strikes from Network Rail and Border Force to nurses and the Ambulance service. Postal workers are also on strike in a service which still has a public sector service guarantee to meet, to deliver post to any address in the UK and preferably to keep down the cost of a second class stamp.
Most of these groups of employees negotiate their settlements with independent managements. The Health Service has an Independent Pay Board which makes recommendations which government usually as this year accepts. Whilst Ministers make the overall call on the NHS national pay scales in line with the recommendations, the senior managements of the Trusts and the national health quangos determine use of pay scales, promotions and other conditions of employment. The nurses are often raising matters about staffing levels and work organisation which are the preserve of the senior management to resolve. There are various issues over payment for parking, meal arrangements, shift patterns, use of Agency staff and the rest.Local managers should use more of the flexibilities to look after valued existing staff as the best Trusts are doing.
It is true in the case of the NHS most of the revenue to sustain the service comes as a Treasury grant, and Ministers are the decision takers over the budget totals for the NHS and over the national pay scale awards. There are too few medical staff with plenty of vacancies. It is the case that Ministers could ask the Pay review Board to think again, though this would be a new departure. They could also invent a one off payment not consolidated into pay rates going forward to deal with one off high inflation on family budgets. The Prime Minister has stated he does not think he should depart from the Pay review Body’s conclusions, and the Secretary of State has been forceful in saying a 19% pay rise for nurses is unaffordable for taxpayers.
The railways are a series of disputes with different employers. Network Rail is a public sector company, and some franchises are now in state hands. The rest are under the control of competing private sector franchise holders. The railways are currently offering services which in many cases attract few passengers and in some other cases only have decent numbers by offering heavily discounted fares. The bulk of the money to pay the wages should come from the fares travellers pay to use the railway. The railway is short of passengers.
The state has been offering large sums of subsidy to the railways during covid lockdown, and is still providing substantial financial support. There must be limits to how much for how long, as the whole point of the railways should be to construct a timetable of popular services which largely pay for the costs of the industry from fares. That is why any further pay rises for the rail industry should be linked to improving working practices and improving services to attract more travellers willing to pay the costs of their journey. Working smarter could help bring down the costs of travel, boosting demand. The Secretary of State should not join in the negotiations between Unions and employers. The answer should not be for the industry to conclude wages should go up without improved working and service provision, requiring a yet larger subsidy from the taxpayer.
I would be interested in your thoughts on how these strikes can be resolved and what role if any you think the government should play.
December 20, 2022
But locking down a country, spending large sums for many to sit on their backsides and prevent people like me from earning money and paying said taxes was considered affordable.
People should have the right to withdraw their labour if they think they are being unfairly treated. And as for the government ? I think it has made a big enough mess and should concentrate on preventing the invasion that is going on by Albania.
December 20, 2022
If people are not happy in their jobs they have the right to resign – NOT STRIKE. The government should make strikes ILLEGAL in ‘essential services’ and should then make a list of these. Clearly medical services would be included, and so should public transport. For people without cars public transport is indispensable for things like going to work. Without public transport many cities – especially London – would grind to a halt. And border staff are clearly also vital for the security of the nation and to keep international travel going – something which is essential to our economy. So list these jobs as ‘essential’ and BAN THE STRIKES. The government’s failure to keep Britain working normally proves that the Tories are NO BETTER THAN LABOUR.
December 20, 2022
The strikes are a coordinated effort to bring down the government.
It’s high time some of the excessive perks were addressed. Police retiring at 50 and immediately walking into a civilian post doing a similar job.
Open ended sick leave and more holidays than the private sector and most of all their gold plated pensions.
There’s apartheid in the practices between public and private sector employees.
December 20, 2022
Well Sunak has hugely devalued the £ with his vast currency debasement policies, the lockdown, vast government waste (HS2, net harm vaccines, test and trace, eat out to help out…), & huge increases in taxes too. Then we have the “net zero” lunacy artificially pushing up energy cost massively for no sensible reason and on top of this plus we have Kahn’s vast tax grab of £12.50 a day ULEZ up to £4,500PA increases in commuting (not even tax deductible either) and other costs. It is hardly surprising that people want a bit more salary to compensate for these vast decreases in effective disposable income that people have left. Plus we have the often doubling in mortgage interest and vast increases in rents as people leave the industry due to vast double taxation of interest, the threat of Labour rend controls and the huge government over regulation of it.
The result is more people moving onto to benefits, working less, investing less, going black market or leaving the county. Is this what the daft Socialist Sunak wants? Higher earners leaving being replaced by about double the number or benefit claimants and/or low earners?
December 20, 2022
Just a personal view, but I think any organisation that relies on taxpayers money, rather than a trading profit, should not be allowed to strike. Taxpayers money is a bottomless pit, whereas a lack of profits will cause jobs to disappear. Many public sector workers have the power to bring the whole country to a standstill, which is far too much power.
I also suspect that the Blair requirement for many public sector jobs to require a degree has been influential. When a person spends all that time and money obtaining a degree they expect to be well rewarded. Do those jobs REALLY require a degree or would training on the job with day release be better for all parties and then individuals get promoted up to the level of competence, and not beyond. Did we have a shortage of nurses before the demand for degrees was introduced?
December 20, 2022
December 20, 2022
A bottom less pit it certainly is not. We have surely now reached the bottom – the point at which increasing tax rates decreases the actually tax take, pushes every more onto benefits, makes the hard working leave the country, devalues the £ and destroys the economy and kills the tax base. Well done Brown, Darling, Osborne, Hammond, (enforced dangerous vaccines for health workers) Javid and that Socialist PPE tax to death dope Rishi Sunak.
December 20, 2022
This is a political issue. The political system s made up of producers (Government and public sector workers) and consumers
voters
There should be two bodies overseeing the political system. A Government and public sector regulator and a voter protector.
The regulator should oversee and negotiate disputes between Government and public sector bodies. The voter protector should be able to stop harmful behaviour to voters.
Currently I see the Government regulator not doing enough and the voter protector not doing enough. Both these functions are too weak.
December 20, 2022
The problem is Governments have not done enough to strengthen the regulators and protectors. The whole legal framework needs more control.
The criteria for protectors are firstly to protect life. This means heat, energy, food, critical health, safety, military. All needs a review. Voters rights to these services correspond to political responsibility to provide them. When the Government takes over these functions and claims taxes off the voters then it has the responsibility to put protection of the voters in place. Similarly it should also let people opt out from paying some taxes if they decide to not rely on the Government.
December 20, 2022
The strikes are in the public sector. The government needs to shrink it. It’s had 12 years to do something, but has expanded the sector, not contracted it.
December 20, 2022
Regarding the NHS the government should be laying down laws that makes it illegal for the Trusts and their staff to treat overseas vocational patients for free. Everybody visiting this country must have medical insurance or proof of adequate funds should medical treatment be required. Consultants cannot cop out of detailing their costs.
Every foreign visitor not charged for their treatment their costs will be deducted from the Trusts funding.
Why should the taxpayer pay for all these treatments and operations all the while they cannot get operations or treatment themselves?
Reply I campaigned on this and was assured the NHS does have to charge foreign visitors. The issue is one of enforcement of the policy
December 20, 2022
Make the CEO of the trust responsible and any losses are taken from their funding. They are paid to manage, if they won’t or can’t they leave.
One could argue that it could be considered gross misconduct to openly allow such waste to happen let alone exist
December 20, 2022
Well Sunak has hugely devalued the £ hugely with his currency debasement policies and increased taxes hugely too. Then we have the net zero agenda pushing up energy cost massively and on top of this we have Kahn’s vast tax grab of £12.50 a day It is hardly surprising that people want more salary to compensate for these decreases in disposable income.
December 20, 2022
It is clear that what’s happening is militant unions – which now include the ‘royal college of nursing’ – would prefer a Labour govt, and think that a widespread public sector strike is the best way to bring it about. Holding the public to ransom to achieve clearly unaffordable pay rises or to preserve absurd antediluvian working practices in the case of the railways is a secondary objective. If the govt caved in on all the demands the militant leftists would think of new ones.
The govt should of course not get involved but leave it to managements, and do what they can to break strikes where possible. Useless NHS managements wasting our money eg on woke managerial positions must be exposed and if possible removed, so at least the money can go where it’s best deployed.
More generally it’s just another reminder that we must try to minimise public sector monopolies. They all go the same way – run (invariably badly) for the benefit of the employees with the public periodically held to ransom.
Surely another opportunity also to save £100bn by cancelling hs2 – what about a backbench bill to force a debate?
December 20, 2022
This country is infected by an obsession that borders on insanity that everything that comes under the umbrella of public services has to have layers of management and single operation departments and consultants.
Our new world order regarding working practices is grossly over managed and the open corridors from the coal face workers to the real decision makers are restricted as each little department puts in their comments to ensure any decisions do not effect their little empires within.
Give them their rises when their management and consultancy budgets are reduced by 50%. I remember the days when managers were told “you are paid to manage” JDI or step down.
December 20, 2022
Er, Royal Mail ain’t the public sector, kids.
December 20, 2022
Er, but no one said it was did they Nottingham Lad?
December 20, 2022
All wage settlements can only be agreed when and only when departmental performance, efficiency, waste costs, responsibility and accountability are are the foundation of the deal. Not one brush stroke covers all.
December 20, 2022
Tory subsidies to the railway companies began straightaway after privatisation in 1996, long before the lockdowns. We are surely the only country in the world to subsidise the railways – in effect, the state helps to pay shareholder dividends. If any form of subsidies is to continue, the railways should be taken back into public ownership, with no compensation of their mainly foreign owners, who have had their snouts in the trough quite long enough in my view.
Reply Network Rail owning all tracks, signals and stations is state owned and heavily subsidised.
December 20, 2022
Reply to reply: The striking RMT workers are employed not only by Network Rail but by 13 private railway companies, Sir John.
December 20, 2022
It might be a PITA to manage but regarding nurses give them a different tax code where they don’t get more money but they pay 15% less tax on their existing salary.
It could well add up to a very good employment incentive to attract back all those that have left the service.
December 20, 2022
It may well expose government for what it really is but make all settlements conditional on the disbanding of all woke and touchy feeling departments that are perceived to be restricting and demoralising the front line staff and daily operations.
December 20, 2022
If we are constantly short of Nurses and Doctors, then there is clearly something wrong with the system somewhere.
It would seem to me sensible to expand our training facilities, and train the above free of any course fees, on the understanding that they serve at least the first 10 years after completion of such training, with the NHS (Full time). Failure to complete such service would render them liable for full payment of their training, such sums to be taken from their pension fund entitlement, in case they decide to move abroad.
Why are so many of the above retiring or working part time early, and way before normal retirement age, is it because the pension caps is simply too low, if that is the case, then increase it, not a huge loss to the treasury as they will pay tax on it !.
December 20, 2022
With the NHS and the public sector not everything is as it may first appear. These organisations are now run by commissars not managers and their aim is political not functional
The Tory halfwits had the public clapping and banging pans during the fascist lockdown and now they’re silent. Pathetic
Ignore the Socialist public sector propaganda.
December 20, 2022
Railways.
This is just a mess, the Government need to decide if it is going to be run by the State and or be subsidised, or allow the whole thing to be privatised.
It would seem to me that many Countries around the World subsidise Transport in one way or another, believing that efficient people movement requires low fares to gain volume usage.
Fully aware of the arguments about one taxpayer who does not use Public Transport, subsidising another who does, so let us have a grown up debate about such, and whilst we are at it, include a discussion about the over taxation of cars and road use.
December 20, 2022
There are many areas where a taxpayer not using a service pays for one who does.
Railways should be subsidised to encourage use – that subsidy might be better if it was on the ticket price so the firms only get subsidies on sales rather than infrastructure.
Train drivers earning £60K plus is an odd arrangement, I’ll wager it is not matched in countries where the rail system is subsidies to a greater level.
December 20, 2022
It has worried me for a few weeks now, why Andrew Bailey signaled that he would not work with Liz Truss as PM, driving the markets into a spin.
Subsequently, our “low tax” Chancellor became PM and appointed another “low tax” Chancellor in his stead.
Bailey seemed satisfied and lo, the markets quietened, fracking and oil extraction were banned and investment decimated by another “low tax” tax introduced. So now we have negative interest rates of -8% and no affordable energy, no growth and everyone seems happy.
How strange…
December 20, 2022
I find it amazing that when push comes to shove it would seem that in an emergency situation the Army and our other armed forces are capable of completing many tasks, on a short term basis, with little extra training, serving in the past as emergency Ambulance drivers, Firemen, Construction work (Nightingale hospitals) Transport and logistics, (PPE distribution)
Not a slur on our armed forces at all, in fact to the contrary, that such tasks are performed by ordinary members of staff, but with minimal and efficient training combined with proper supervision and control.
Thus perhaps the lesson here to learn is proper and intelligent management, not simply more pay.
December 20, 2022
The special tax code idea mooted above by Turbo Terrier has merit. But the solution is to make all strikes by those working in monopoly services illegal. The purpose of a strike should be to inconvenience your employer while customers go elsewhere so losing them money. Those working on monopoly, taxpayer funded services are only inconveniencing the customer.
December 20, 2022
The RMT are on a death spiral, falling footfall, rising prices, coupled with their refusal to move forward, their wage demand is an unattainable myth. Let it fizzle out. The NHS nurses strike is a matter for their individual trusts, where we have every respect for their endeavours throughout the pandemic, we must stand firm. Other strikes must be dealt with by their respective management. And one cannot escape the cynical abuse of the festive season. Small government.
December 20, 2022
Emergency Service personnel should not be allowed to strike and as promised government should legislate accordingly. When a NHS Trust advertises for a Director of Lived Experience at a salary in excess of £100,000pa it’s obvious the organisation is completely detached from reality. This ludicrous waste should be stopped. Government is at fault for firstly putting the NHS on a high quasi religious pedestal and secondly for allowing the organisation to become top heavy with Managers/Directors and administratively unwieldy. The present Chancellor must accept much of this responsibility. The NHS should be broken into regions with an independent Management structure controlling budget and personnel. Rail fares are ridiculously expensive, small wonder they are short on passengers. It’s cheaper to fly to Europe than travel by rail from Manchester to London.
December 20, 2022
You’re a bit out of date on the railway Franchise model. Since May they are now Concessions with a fixed annual fee of operating costs + £6m with further bonuses depending on performance.
So to give any form of payrise the DFT have to approve it through the railway delivery group. The RDG offered 4% for this year and 4% got next with strings like getting rid of the guards role.