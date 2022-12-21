Postings to this site

It am in receipt of unpleasant and false allegations because I refused to post someone’s opinion on allegations about an MP’s conduct. This site does not run stories about MPs alleged personal failings because I do not study them and do not wish to get dragged into legal disputes about what someone did or did not say or do. If you do not like that do not come onto this site with your unpleasant remarks. I am also daily sent the same allegations about billionaires influence. I have commented on that in general terms and am not going to pursue allegations about named business people for the same reasons.
11 Comments
December 21, 2022
“The moderator reserves the sole right to decide whether to publish or not” – odd how often visitors to this site overlook that important line, nor do they realise or remember that Sir John is his own moderator.
December 21, 2022
Well said Sir John. I wish you and your family a Merry Christmas.
December 21, 2022
Sir John
I support you all the way on that. You are a beacon of propriety and common sense.
I don’t always agree with all you say but I defend until *their* death your right to free speech..
December 21, 2022
Sorry to hear that Sir John.
However, your site has repeatedly posted comments citing, say, Labour MPs use of private education or connection with trade unions as “personal failing”s, so your policy remains unclear to me.
reply I decline to post allegations about personal conduct of Labour MPs
December 21, 2022
If you say you want to abolish the freedom for people to pay for private education whilst quietly sending your own family to private schools or you have had the advantage of going to such schools yourself then I think your hypocrisy should be exposed NHL
December 21, 2022
oh come on John , you cannot say that money doesn’t have influence.!
December 21, 2022
That is why more successful democracies often place strict and very modest limits on the amount that any single legal person – that includes businesses – may donate to any political party.
December 21, 2022
Which more successful democracies are you thinking about NHL
And why should I be refused my right to spend my money as I wish?
December 21, 2022
You didn’t finish your sentence, no doubt thinking of how to be Polite?
” If you do not like that do not come onto this site with your unpleasant remarks.”
I would have finished with;
then, Please refrain from using the site (AKA; Sod off!).
And, that’s my Polite version (Aaa,… you didn’t know I could be Polite, did you?).
RDM.
December 21, 2022
That seems fair. Though I don’t know the details of what’s being referred to, it must be right to protect a site from getting embroiled in legal issues over personal allegations.
That said, I see a difference between insinuations about MPs’ personal failings, and criticising the political influence of billionaires. Especially when the billionaires in question make no secret that they want to change society according to their ideological beliefs. If it’s their influence that is being criticised in comments, I don’t see why the comments should be moderated out.
December 21, 2022
Good for you.