Postings to this site

It am in receipt of unpleasant and false allegations because I refused to post someone’s opinion on allegations about an MP’s conduct. This site does not run stories about MPs alleged personal failings because I do not study them and do not wish to get dragged into legal disputes about what someone did or did not say or do. If you do not like that do not come onto this site with your unpleasant remarks. I am also daily sent the same allegations about billionaires influence. I have commented on that in general terms and am not going to pursue allegations about named business people for the same reasons.