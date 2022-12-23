Cut costs now to lower state borrowing

The government says it wants to get borrowing down. Here’s a reprise on measures they could take urgently to reduce the excess spending.

1 Strengthen the law and admin actions to stop illegal migrants

2. Move migrants out of hotels into better value accommodation

3 Speed up decisions on migrants so those who are asylum seekers who can stay can get jobs and get on with their lives

4 Stop paying farmers to not grow food

5. Cut sending overseas aid to international bodies to spend without our control

6. Stop energy subsidies to higher income households

7. Lower subsidies to the railways by requiring improved timetables and smarter working to win more fare revenue

8. No further net increase in civil service numbers

9. Pause free smart meter roll out

10. Stop Councils buying up “investment “ property in their own areas on borrowings