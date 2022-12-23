Cut costs now to lower state borrowing

The government says it wants to get borrowing down. Here’s a reprise on measures they could take urgently to reduce the excess spending.
1 Strengthen the law and admin actions to stop illegal migrants
2. Move migrants out of hotels into better value accommodation
3 Speed up decisions on migrants so those who are asylum seekers who can stay can get jobs and get on with their lives
4 Stop paying farmers to not grow food
5. Cut sending overseas aid to international bodies to spend without our control
6. Stop energy subsidies to higher income households
7. Lower subsidies to the railways by requiring improved timetables and smarter working to win more fare revenue
8. No further net increase in civil service numbers
9. Pause free smart meter roll out
10. Stop Councils buying up “investment “ property in their own areas on borrowings
Good morning.
1. We already have enough laws to deal with this.
2. What accommodation ? We can’t / won’t even house our own. And where are all those ‘legal immigrants going to live – half a million last year alone !
3. So they are no asylum seekers but just another setoff [insert word of choice here] migrants ?
4. Agreed. But it will not happen until you get rid of the loonies running DEFRA.
5. Agreed. That would save billions.
6. Agreed.
7. What about making travel on the railways much cheaper to encourage more use ?
8. We need a reduction. Before any one job is created in a department, two must be removed.
9. Agreed.
10. Agreed.
Of course, none of this will ever be done.
+many
I saw somewhere that Sunak hopes to bring in 1 million per year legally.
Where would they all go?
I mean it is like the finance…”Oh no there won’t be inflation! We can print our way to Mars and there will be no inflation! Ooooh….we’ve got inflation!”
Only with immigration it will be a case of vanishing standing room.
We are overcrowded already.
Get the feeling Sunak would be surprised to see a ball roll. This guy might be “bright” in the PPE sense of talking his way out of a paper bag, but doesn’t understand the ways of the world in any sense. He has to go soon.
Agreed Soapy, I also agree with all Sir John has listed but would add that we need rid of 30,000 managers in Nation Health England, along with all the socalled Diverstiy Officers – we already have diversity in OUR NHS ,
We need more Good MP’s like our host and less of those who just turn up to collect their paypacket!
JR, does not mention that Hunt has made no cuts to public spending. The only proposals are after the next election! In stark contrast the tax rises happen straight away!
462,000 increase in head count to public sector since 2018, JRM was going to cut the number by 91,000. Sunak reversed any cuts. Big state and tax is Sunak and Hunt order of the day.
No mention of the climate reparation scam that the UK has no debt whatsoever and has absolutely no responsibility for. Sunak happy to waste and give away £11.6 billion? If he gets away with it how often and how much more will the idiot waste?
No mention Sunak has stopped investigating the £11.8 billion lost to school boy error fraud culminating in Lord Agnew’s resignation. Sunak should have resigned he was responsible!
Sunak and Hunt paying Bulb directors millions after costing the taxpayer £6 billion! Are they mad? Profits to individuals losses to taxpayer!!
Why will it never be done?
No.
When will Brexit be implemented? How much could we save by breaking free? Again, no mention by JR. Hunt making sure there are no benefits but in contrast timing UK to EU in Energy by inter connectors, giving away our military despite being in NATO, buying fracked US gas for Germany, giving away N.Ireland, pressuring DUP to cave in to EU demands rather than scrapping protocol changing law etc as promised, signing political declaration!! How much does remaining in ECHR cost us over immigration!
I, like many people, have been a victim of crimes during my life, all committed by UK people other than immigrants.
Crime costs us upwards of 7% of GDP, and is twice the European Union pro-rata average.
It rises under the Tories, but fell by a third under the last Labour governments.
In view of this your fixations seem irrational and obsessive. That is, economy is the excuse, not the reason for them.
Does that mean it is either or in your whataboutery world Notts chap?
It isn’t whataboutery.
If you’re serious about cutting costs then you focus on the really big ones.
You seem to ignore them for some reason.
Martin, were these crimes committed against you personally in Wales? Yorkshire or Nottingham?
We need to ask why is SirJ the only lone voice in the party
@ Mark B “Of course, none of this will ever be done” – true enough. At least thanks to Sir John we have a clear enunciation of what should have been done.
Those who object to a Starmer-led government might reflect there is more chance of it doing some of the list than this present shower.
Cancel HS2
Cancel Barnett formula for Scotland
Reform Public Sector pensions
The Public Sector is growing to the tune of half a million increase since 2019 (TPA).
Cancel all the student loans for duff degrees and the degrees in subjects that are not in commercial demand circa 75% of them are. If people want to study these subjects let them pay, learn on line or go to night school after work.
Scrap the insane totally irrational Nat Zero lunacy, Burn coal at Drax not imported wood far more efficient and less CO2 too if that bothers you.
Stop blocking the roads cancel HS2
Make work pay over life on benefits and make life on benefits impossible for healthy people who cam work.
More learning on the job and practical apprenticeships.
Vast deregulation is needed, far too many people doing parasitic jobs in misguided regulation, compliance and tax planning & avoidance.
Charge for NHS appointments & tax breaks for private healthcare to lighten the load on the NHS.
Stop foreign student families coming here!! Stop providing free university tuition to EU students.
If the Govt were sensible it wouldn’t need such advice. It would do sensible efficient things.
But this one is daft and it doesn’t, and even if it could it wouldn’t.
This damaging Govt needs dumping with all the other dangerous rubbish. Pronto.
Moreover show us the true level of unemployed by not calling those of retirement age ‘pensioners’. If they have not paid stamp they must remain classified as unemployed for life.
How can you be a pensioner if you’ve not paid for a pension ? Rather like NEETs and students this is a cover for true levels of low productivity in the UK.
December 23, 2022
The final one is the elephant in the room.
@David Peddy +1
The Barnett Formula has out lived its purpose. If similar has to exist it should be UK wide and direct to County Councils i.e. the money going to those that actually do the work for their communities.
Public Sector Pensions should be seen as a contribution from income. i.e. for the most part in the Private Sector you have your gross pay that then has deductions, in the public sector pension contributions is not paid out of income – the reason for wrong comparisons on wages between the sectors. Then again all Pensions based on these being ‘Ponzi Schemes’ should be phased out.
Ian B
Really push the plunger down and make it no benefits are paid until proof of 5 years continuous employment.
The reason I was told by an immigrant for coming He can live her on low wages to a better standard than at home and all the benefit money he receives he sends back to his family.
December 23, 2022
Sir John, all these measures are either good or in the case of 6) acceptable but how much of the now huge deficit would it stop and how are we going to cope with the rest of the public sector deficit?
December 23, 2022
I cannot open your post on inflation and the 3 piggy banks John. It says the page is unavailable when I click on the comments.
Reply It will be released later.
Ah..not me going bonkers then!
Lol
December 23, 2022
I see that Migration Watch has a report just out, that says Asylum seekers are 3 times more likely to have their applications granted in the UK, than they are in France.
UK rates of acceptance have gone up over the past few years, while French rates have dropped. Macron seems to be getting at least one thing right, whereas we….
We’re making it easy for Macron.
December 23, 2022
Wanderer
Stop the handouts you stop them coming. Rocket science it is not.
Same for all the 5 million who find it easier to stay at home on handouts than get work.
Stop subsidising 16 hour a week with credit top ups.
In the words of the song “oh baby baby it’s a hard world”
As Farage said last night on GB News, the governments new plan is to grant everyone’s asylum upon arrival ….problem solved
December 23, 2022
The all powerful, all-consuming State’s become a monster and the people are its victims. John’s party apart from John and some of his decent colleagues on the sensible wing are now has subjugated as we are
Merry Xmas to our host and his family
Yesterday the Chief Commissioner of Police for Cambridgeshire sent a questionnaire round to ask if we thought it was a good idea to increase the county taxes to pay for more police. He included a long list of Police Duties and asked us to arrange them into order of priority.
One of them was online crime. Why could not the vast bureaucracy at County Hall (or the equally large one in Fenland) do this?
There seems to be very little idea of how dark, cold and poor we are in this increasingly third world country. Your article above, Sir John, should be pursued with urgency. We need to remember our Victorian forebears who cared about such things and slowly raised everyone to a fairly decent standard of living by very hard work and common sense, very often based on their Christian values too.
@Anselm online crime? At local and national level that is about spying, indoctrination and suggesting one man’s view is superior to another. Cross border crime is another thing altogether. So Police ‘virtue signalling’ as in we know how to attract attention and waste peoples money – the Political Police in action
December 23, 2022
No more money to police they have plenty. They need to get their priorities right. Place staff in front line operation roles and get rid of all the multiple department/desk jobs. Get back to front line policing with a CID. All other squads scrapped.
December 23, 2022
Anselm – The first real police officer I’ve seen in our town in ten years appeared on Tuesday morning as I was on may way to work in a highly taxed car that I have for the sole purpose of going to work (I don’t need it otherwise.)
He was sitting in a van with a speed gun pointed at me. I was on a steep road having turned into it off another steep road .. I was just concentrating on getting the car moving, I don’t know how accurately I was sticking to 30 mph in this area of utter road carnage and zero public disorder (sarcasm.)
So I have a bit of background anxiety about a ticket arriving… Happy Christmas from ***** Police Service !
Gold plated pensions they are raising money for are going to become the hot topic soon. Keep pushing and revolution will come.
No mention of cutting the cost of the war in Ukraine. Both in terms of lives (both Ukraine and Russian) and financial. America is making a big arms profit, in
energy too , without loss of one American life. Europe and UK may not recover as Global trade and Markets change due to the War.
Some talk of the head of NATO becoming the chairman of the IMF.
Not All the elites may be Billionares but you see how the West is now run above Paliments and the ordinary voter.
But we have managed to cut the cost of our Armed Forces. Who is defending the country whilst they are driving Ambulances, putting out fires and checking passports?
@John McDonald So it is better to let Putin have his way. Poland next, Finland, when would he stop,,,, oh I gues thats the idea!
December 23, 2022
Ian B,
Do not be ridiculous. He did not have his way. He was repeatedly ignored and the west repeatedly broke its word not to March east securing former USSR countries in EU then NATO. Was there talk of UK taking over Middle East for the illegal wars in Iraq, Libya or Syria?
Cameron was going to expand EU to the Urals! How unnecessary provocative.
So if you think it is all down to Putin I suggest you study the history behind this civil war starting before 2014. It is America getting it’s way and destroying the European Economy along the way, and not to mention countless lives in the process.
December 23, 2022
An excellent list Sir John. I would improve.
1. Send the navy to turn the boats back.
2. Send illegal migrants to Ascension Island.
3. Stop overseas aid, except for disaster aid.
8. Reduce CS numbers by at least one third.
11. Stop legal aid and free health services to anyone who has entered the country illegally.
12. Charge non UK citizens to use NHS.
+ One more. All new migrants must be self supporting and have a job. This to stop Sunak importing half the population of the Sub Continant.
December 23, 2022
BOF
Very good point it works in other countries. Proof of liquid assessment.
No pay …..No play
@BOF – what navy?
Legal aid, is and should be a UK taxpayer benefit only. If a UK Citizen gets into trouble abroad, that Country doesn’t pay, the UK Embassies(UK Taxpayer) pay
12 the already or at least have to do that
December 23, 2022
BOF. I think your list is pretty reasonable.
All good ideas. A few other suggestions:-
11. Cancel HS2
12. Conduct a burden of proof exercise on all quangos. Those which are not furthering a sensible objective which forms part of govt policy to be closed, with all staff made redundant (not re-assigned). Others to be cut to the minimum needed to fulfil agreed objectives. All quangos to have sunset clauses so they are closed automatically unless specifically renewed.
13. Audit of ‘woke’ managerial positions throughout the public sector. An especial spotlight to be thrown on HR departments which are the source of much uselessness and nonsense
14. Cancellation of all public funding of ‘charities’ which engage in political activism of any kind
15. Rigorous look at procurement. There is huge and even scandalous waste and uselessness at the MoD and in the NHS. Doubtless elsewhere in the public sector also.
All these + Sir John’s proposals should be very popular – although will be loudly opposed by self-interested minorities. So good policies to implement over the next 2 years as we try to claw back some chance of holding off a Labour-SNP nightmare.
@Richard1 +1
Taxpayer money should never find its way to those that take part in Political Indoctrination of any kind. Come to that any type of indoctrination. Taxpayer money is simply to provide the-best-of-best
All taxpayer money spend should be fully accountable, with proper responsibility attached for purpose/out-comes/delivery, no if’s buts.
December 23, 2022
Regarding (9), I am being pressured into having a smart meter – and it seems that my last, low, meter readings were ignored by my supplier. There is, I think, an over-billing scandal coming along.
As for civil servant numbers, a ‘net zero’ isn’t ambitious enough. The hiring frenzy of the last couple of years needs REVERSING.
Have noticed this. Meter readings completely ignored in the hope they can estimate at an higher level. You need to keep reducing the direct debit amounts online. They only allow so much reduction in one sitting.
December 23, 2022
@Sea_Warrior +1
Politicians, need to stop inferring that expenditure by compulsion based on their personal need to indoctrinate is not tax. The not so ‘smart meters’, environmental, energy levies etc. are just more and more tax.
The Civil Service, needs to deliver not Empire Build to protect itself. Over bloated, out of control and a Government refusing to take responsibility and manage it.
Sea_Warrior:
The smart meter pressure you describe is also falsely applied by the energy cos sending emails making claims such as ‘your electricity meter has reached the end of its lifetime’! The number cogs just turn round, barely ever wearing out. Ours eventually rolled along to 00000 so is just like new!
If prices are ever-increasing, your being overbilled via an inflated reading can be an advantage: It is cheaper to have more of your reading included before the new rate applies!
December 23, 2022
Your posts in the last two days would at one time been expected as comments and exhortations from an opposition MP to a Labour government – just imagine the word ‘Labour’ in front of ‘government’. The fact that you have to write in this way shows that this government’s sole ambition is the reactive management of decline. It also shows that it is no longer possible to argue that a Labour government could possibly be worse.
@MPC +1
December 23, 2022
Things could always be worse 🙁
Good morning Sir John
Wishing you and yours a Very Happy & Merry Christmas
Time to have a break, refresh
Require multi-nationals operating in this country to pay Corporation Tax at the same rate as UK companies, not the 0% they currently enjoy with tax loopholes and creative accounting.
December 23, 2022
1. Entering the UK without authority is a Criminal Offence, therefore wrong definition just Criminal entry. Not Migrants, just Criminals. They are stealing places from legitimate asylum seekers.
2. Housing Criminals in Hotels is above the pay grade of of the Home Office, Border Control, Police or who ever is making the decision.
3. Sending Criminals either home or back to last departure should be instant, even at their own cost. Remembering these individuals have money they are said to be paying 10,000 – 30,000 each to traffickers.
4.100% Agreed. Farmers are good at doing what is best
5.Aid like all taxpayer money should be for defined purposes. Supporting those nation to get on Nuclear proliferation and Space Projects should never be on the list, if they cant spend it on their people.
6.Stop all subsidies. At the same time stop backdoor tax, levies, mind manipulation tax etc.
7.Bring the transport network into the 21st Century
8.Significantly reduce civil service numbers, remove QUANG’s bring every entity funded by the taxpayer in a regime of accountability and responsibility.
9.Nothing ‘smart’ about anything with the word smart in it, stop corrupting the English Language
10. Borrowing to invest. More corruption, political indoctrination corruption. Investment is a project that creates a reinvestment return depleting the taxes in the long term.
Ian. Yes. Where is smart applicable on motorways today?
December 23, 2022
That inoffensive list is but the tip of things that should be done – If HMG were to get innovative instead of looking at ever new ways to waste our taxes they would surely reduce our debt to a fraction of what it is. I still feel they are not at all interested in better economics or balanced budgets.
HMG certainly needs better advisors – I suggest getting hold of a woman with a family, not well off, but who clearly manages her budget and knows when to make cuts in unnecessary expenditure. There are plenty of people like this who could teach the Chancellor a few lessons.
If you want to fly illegal immigrants back home I suggest employing freelancing Ozzy pilots. There are always lots of them chasing too few jobs. Many of them have large commercial flying licences. Just go to a site like freelanceaircrew.
December 23, 2022
The last time i looked local authorities owned £12 bn worth of high street property.
Force their sale!
If the overseas and programme had risen by the same as state sector pay it would be one third less. So slash by one third
Reduce state employees by the 400,000 they have recently risen by
Re Number six and making higher income households pay for their own gas and electricity in full. Is that your means of wealth redistribution?
As a result of government policy higher income households would have money taken away from them which lower income households would not. Sounds like communism to me. To each according to their need from each according to their means.
Would your higher income calculation include both incomes? Or would you just screw single higher earners like you do with child benefit where two £35K earners get to keep it while a single £60K earner (paying more tax and NI than those two combined) loses it?
11. Cut Barnett completely
12. Cut spend on Diversity and inclusion throughout the public sector – it is already the most diverse workforce in the world.
13. Start charging a deposit for NHS appointments.
December 23, 2022
Narrow Shoulders
Start charging all the overseas health visitors there are rules in place but no enthusiasm from the consultants and staff to implement them.
Take the cost of the operations and after care from the Trusts budgets and their wages. No one in the NHS has charity on their forehead. No one holds a gun to their heads to work their either.
Just cut subsidies which just distort the market
Stop employing public servants in non-jobs ie ethics adviser or diversity director
Smart meters aren’t ‘free’ as you’ve suggested, and cancel HS2
I agree with all your points and a true conservative government would have implemented those points in the first term
1. Review all civil service positions of anyone that has been off work for more than one month and hasn’t had to have a replacement worker hired to do their work. Is the position really required? What is the impact of not having that work done? All diversity officers get out of the office and onto the wards working amongst the people they are training to be diverse to see if there are any problems at first hand.
2. For Income Support (IS) or Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), you are classed as working full time if you do 16 hours or more paid work per week. 16 hours isn’t FULL TIME. 19 Feb 2017 — If you’re a single parent or a couple, you can get up to £2,010 Working Tax Credit if you work 16 hours a week –What is the rate in 2022? How many people claim it?
3. Get our money back from the fraudsters who stole from covid funds. All of them. If government has thrown their hands up over it, see if the private sector debt collectors want to do it for you 50/50. 50% is better than 0 and it sends a message.
4. Get our graduate taxes back from EU students now working outside the UK (convert their student loans and get a company to do this even if they keep 50% of what they collect) and those English student loan people working in other countries to pay for their tuition. Why are the Tories only making sure that English students pay their own way, this is grossly unfair? Perhaps NHS doctors shouldn’t have to pay their 9% graduate tax if they work in the UK but if they go abroad they have to pay 9% of whatever the salary grade is in the country they go to.
5. Give hospital reception duties to private companies who are only paid what a % of money they collect from all the travel insurance, EU card rebilling, rest of world reciprocal rebilling that only seems to go one way and bills to the foreign aid fund for any visitors not covered for emergencies only. British NHS covered people could have an amount allocated to them per visit to A&E. I heard drunks going to A&E were rebilled £60 is this true? If they want more money there are avenues they just have to collect it, why is it only sitting ducks that are expected to pay up. Private clinics and hospitals never have to cover emergency care, but that initial treatment needs billing and covering. All these babies we deliver from people allowed to travel in pregnant taking up unplanned spaces and causes peaks are they rebilled?
Stop all this net zero climate rubbish and anything associated with it because in my opinion it’s just a way of fleecing the people of there hard earned money nothing more nothing less
All of the above Sir John, and the following:
1. Scrap the Police and Crime Commissioners and their fiefdoms. No-one wanted them. They are invisible.
2. Remove taxpayer-funding for HS2. Only vested interests want it so let them pay for it. And if they won’t, scrap it.
3. Stop implementing the Net Zero lunacy and save all the £billions of costs associated with it.
4. Scrap the Barnett Formula and make the Scots raise the additional taxes themselves if they want to spend more
5. Cut the size of the House of Frauds by 50%.
6. Scrap legal aid for criminal migrants. And stop funding the Migrant “Charities” which are encouraging them to come here.
7. Reduce the size of the Civil Service by 10%, with none to come from front line roles.
8. Scrap every Equality/Diversity role in the public sector
9. Reform Universal Credit so that it doesn’t pay to only work 16 hrs a week. Make it 20 hrs, and plan to increase it to 25 hrs.
10. Scrap all Overseas Aid to countries which have a nuclear arsenal; space programme and an extensive military.
The CON-Socialists won’t cut spending. There’s nothing Conservative, let alone conservative, about them. Hunt and Kaa are just Globalists who are following the WEF plan to destroy the economy and reduce our living standards.