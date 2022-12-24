Christmas Eve

Will Santa come for me?
May you all feel the excitement of Christmas.
WILL SANTA COME TONIGHT?
“Will Santa come? Will Santa come tonight?”
“He might. He might.
If you are good, he might.”
“Can I stay up and see?”
“No. He will not come for you or me
if we do not sleep . He’s too busy to meet us all.”
“And will he come for us?
If you go to sleep – he does not like fuss.”
Tonight, by the lights of the tree,
there is, at last, some grown up time for me.
The cake is iced. The wine is spiced .The carrots diced.
The pudding’s steamed. The brandy butter creamed.
The turkey prepared awaits. And yes, I did clean the plates.
The tree is up, the table laid,
the cards are out , though the credit card’s unpaid!
So shall I soon with gifts a plenty
mount the stairs to deliver twenty?
Do I dare to tread the stair?
And will it creak?
And will it make a noise that upsets all those Santa ploys?
I need to know if they slumber before I arrive with my lumber.
If they are still awake what dreams will go?
Or do they know? And is their belief just all for show?
So tonight by the magic tree there is need of more time just for me.
I will wait – and struggle to keep open my eyes
And wrestle with the morality of eating Santa’s mince pies.
My adult mind is full of Christmas chores
The cooking times, and the cards through neighbours’ doors
Drinks with friends to come – but not that cheap red
Which would give me a headache as soon as I got to bed
I was once a child too excited to sleep with a torrent of thoughts about what I might be given
Hoping that it was a toy beneath the wrapping
Should I peep? –Not more socks or hankies, preferably something to be driven
So could Santa still come for me? Drowsily I dream as if I were eight
Hoping that Santa would not be late
Like every little boy there is of course a much wanted toy
So will Santa come tonight? He might, He might.
If you sleep well and if you believe
Only if you believe. And only if in your family Love fills the hours you will be spending.
It could be the true Santa on the stair
Or it could be someone from an empty chair.
So will Santa come? He will. He will.
Happy Christmas Sir John and all other contributors to your site.
Happy Christmas one and all.
Sir John, I would like to wish you and your family a happy and peaceful Christmas. Thank you for your hard work this year and best wishes for 2023. I hope that next year you will either be more succesful in steering government policy in the right direction or you will abandon this treacherous party and join one that is genuinely patriotic and conservative. But for the next few days, eat, drink and be merry!
A Happy and Peaceful Christmas to you Sir John and Family.
And thanks for your Diary over the past year, Perhaps Santa can deliver it to the Government as they are now asleep.
Sir John , I hope he does ; the minced pie and glass of wine will be ready by the fire-place . All the very best !.
Bert .
Lovely verse John. A very happy Christmas to you and your family. May we see some common sense from government in the new year. You should give Rishi a copy of your diary as a present. It would be the most useful one he could receive. Thank you for all your hard work.
When with Rishi Sunak admit that his vast money printing, the lock down, the vast government waste and net zero caused nearly all the inflation and economic problems. Also that the vaccines have very done significant net harm, that the current absurdly high tax rates and waste will kill economic growth…
+1
Seconded!
I recommend all the recent Dr John Campbell videos. Particularly the one on the very worrying & huge Government MRHA Moderna deal, the one with Andrew Bridgen, the German Myocarditis post mortem heart damage pictures, indeed all the ones I have seem have been excellent. Keep up the good work Chope, Bridgen, Dr Campbell, Dr Claire Craig… follow the money seems to be the lesson.
That naughty Elf got Grandad last night (with Grandmas lipstick) – much to the delight of our Grandchildren this morning. Merry Christmas everyone!
Merry Christmas to Sir John Redwood and all at the Diary!
https://www.parallelparliament.co.uk/mp/maria-caulfield/vs/andrew-bridgen
Maria Caulfield’s (a trained Nurse’s) totally pathetic reply to Andrew Bridgen MP. The truth will all come out very shortly Maria it cannot be kept hidden. Your bluster with zero facts is just pathetic.
So super!
I love that poem.
HAPPY HAPPY CHRISTMAS!
Warm greetings to SJR and family together with one and all, wishing you comfort and joy.
December 24, 2022
Merry Christmas Sir John, to you and yours and a Happy New Year. May God bless you all.
Happy Christmas Sir John, your assiduous work throughout the year has given us hope and aspiration. Yes, you certainly should give the Prime Minister a copy of your diary. Best wishes to your family.
Merry Christmas, Sir John, and a peaceful and happy New Year to you and your family.
Thank you Sir John for keeping the Diary going. It brings laughter, anger, sanity, confusion, depression, but mostly joy that you and others can see the world for what it is, warts and all.
Take a well earned rest over the holiday, but please come back fighting for honesty and common sense, Reform awaits.
Merry Christmas ! Ho! Ho! Ho!
Merry Christmas John, and everyone reading your fabulous diary, thank you for everything you do, including all the moderation!