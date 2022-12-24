Wokingham Choral carols

I greatly enjoyed the Wokingham Choral Society’s carols on Saturday 17th.
They sung well, and encouraged audience participation in some of the well known ones.
I would like to thank all who organised it, and to wish them a very happy Christmas with their families and friends.
1 Comment
Thank you, John. So glad you could make it. We thoroughly enjoyed the rehearsals and the performance too. Sharing live music is so life enhancing!!
We look forward to seeing you at our next concert!
Merry Christmas
Ann