Happy Christmas! December 25, 2022 5 Comments Enjoy your Christmas. Have a great day. Comment if you like. I will read it tomorrow. December 25, 2022 5 Comments
5 Comments
December 25, 2022
You too Sir John.i look forward to joining you again in the New Year at your lunch club events
December 25, 2022
Happy Christmas to you and yours John and to everyone who reads your diary. Whilst this year has been a difficult one for many we should all feel very blessed that we live in peace and are blessed if we have our family and friends around us today. So many in the UK and in the world are not that fortunate. Have a well deserved rest John.
December 25, 2022
May you Sir John also have a great day surrounded with family and friends in an atmosphere of love, peace, laughter, happiness, good food and wine.
Thank you for all your time and effort in running this site on top of all your other commitments. Really very much appreciated.
December 25, 2022
Good morning and Merry Christmas to our kind host and all contributors, and readers here of this fine Diary.
December 25, 2022
I wish you and your Family, a very Happy Christmas. May it be filled with warmth and joy.
Diana.