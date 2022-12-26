Postings to this site

Three  contributors who know the guidelines  tried to post comments that violated my rules  of decency by a wide margin on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. I will not be posting their thoughts in future. It was particularly foolish to try this when the tone of the blog was taken from the Christmas message of goodwill.

Let me briefly remind those who want to post

No swear words

No false allegations against named individuals

No hatred of others because you disagree with their views

This site is very tolerant of different views and wishes to explore differing ways of tackling national issues. The aim is to further democratic debate and understanding.

 

 

  1. SM
    December 26, 2022

    What you are reasonably asking for from your respondents, Sir John, is simply to demonstrate ‘good manners’. That is something that seems to have largely flown out of the window in online interaction.

  2. Tony Hart
    December 26, 2022

    We abhor PMQs because of the sheer nastiness of the Opposition. They hurl abuse without any backing up evidence, Ian Blackford in particular. We believe that Parliament should be reformed to ban any abuse. MPs should just state facts and ask rational questions, preferably open-ended.

  3. Peter Wood
    December 26, 2022

    Quite so. I’m very disappointed Sir John had this experience.
    Being prepared to listen politely, and honest, respectful discourse is all that’s required.

