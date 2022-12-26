Postings to this site

Three contributors who know the guidelines tried to post comments that violated my rules of decency by a wide margin on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. I will not be posting their thoughts in future. It was particularly foolish to try this when the tone of the blog was taken from the Christmas message of goodwill.

Let me briefly remind those who want to post

No swear words

No false allegations against named individuals

No hatred of others because you disagree with their views

This site is very tolerant of different views and wishes to explore differing ways of tackling national issues. The aim is to further democratic debate and understanding.