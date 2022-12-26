Tackling the strikes

As the old year moves to a close I am urging Ministers to set out how they intend to create a new year less troubled by strikes. So far the government has worked hard on ways to limit the damage strikes cause whilst declining to enter talks with Unions over pay.
The government needs to differentiate between the strikes and tailor its response to their differences. The railway disputes are taking place in an industry that has lost a lot of its passengers and fare revenue. It has become very reliant on state subsidy, and runs too many near empty trains at taxpayer expense. Now its main revenue earner, five day a week commuting, has been changed by more homeworking it has lost bargaining power as well as fare income. The government should expect management and Unions to settle with something for something deals to improve working practises and manning arrangements. It should continue to make clear there is no increased subsidy on offer.
The NHS strikes take place in a service that has many unfilled vacancies, has problems with retaining staff and has a big waiting list of work. The senior managers should be required to deliver the much delayed manpower plan which should set out how grading, rostering, pay scales and conditions of employment will be improved to ensure full numbers and a motivated workforce. The immediate talks need to be between Health Secretary, Chancellor and PM with the top management of the NHS to agree a plan and to create a common response to the strikes. The strikes are said to be about more than money. Managers have flex over grading, bands, increments and promotions. There needs to be a recruitment and retention solution. Some of the top management seem to be on the side of the Unions. There needs to be a common agreement between Ministers and senior executives which managers then need to implement. There needs to be an agreed way of getting more value for all the extra cash channelled into the NHS.
The pretty well continuous chaos since mid-November makes it appear that there is a lot of unofficial and undeclared strike action that is organised on private social media. On several non-strike days, large numbers ‘coincidentally’ declare they are too unwell to work, or deliberately neglect a particular task. lax management throughout the public sector, NHS, transport industry and Royal Mail has neither the oversight nor the will to manage this indiscipline. The advantages for the unionised workforce are that it is taking industrial action but still getting paid.
For example, although the local Royal Mail DO declares it has no problems at all, everyone in this has experienced entire weeks without any delivery for several months, with tracking info showing that letters and parcels have remained stuck in local delivery offices for weeks at a time. This cannot continue: it is not industrial action, it is deliberate sabotage.
Maybe the government should also look beyond the strikes and consider the way in which both the railways and the NHS are currently set up.
The fragmented nature of the railways is a huge weakness, though strikes will still be an issue whether you have split companies or one huge structure.
The NHS has been allowed to balloon in size with many hugely rewarded posts and a top heavy management structure that seem to add little to patient care. Private companies also continue to cream off profitable elements with considerable cost but not necessarily beneficial outcomes.
It’s been continual chaos since Johnson locked down the country over a Low Consequence Infectious Disease with a mortality rate of 0.2% back in March 2020.
The present incumbents of No.10 and 11 are both significantly responsible for it (Sunak – along with Bailey – for wrecking the economy and Hunt for failing, over 6 years, to ensure that the NHS could cope with a bad ‘flu year and for failing to improve the Care Home situation).
Re the alleged insufficiency of NHS funding: a lot of comment has been generated, understandably, by the issue of highly-paid Diversity Managers and their teams.
There are far bigger drains on the NHS budget than that, and I would urge both MPs and the public to look at – for a start – the NHS Confederation. I would suggest, however, that taking anti-high blood-pressure medication before reading about it is advisable.
The process of diversity management could be the cause of unfilled posts. How to decide how to appoint one protected applicant over another. Maybe a points system is operating and there are ties for the winner. Or perhaps an applicant has a brilliant record but the other one is lousy but has top marks for skin colour and thinks it’s a different gender from its biological chromasones. It must be so difficult sometimes, especially when some staff just want to cure patients quickly.
Are the Matchgirls on strike ? What about the blacksmiths, the coopers, the door-to-door salesman, the charcoal burners, the windmillers who grind the corn, and last of all, the coal miners ? Any of those on strike ?
No ! And there is a reason for all that ? Times change.
The railways are destroying there own market and the NHS is losing sympathy increasing the need for major structural reform.
Pay the lower paid nurses more and tell the ytrain drivers they are lucky to have a job.
As far as the NHS is concerned might it not be the case that manager’s deliberately keep posts open ,go through the motions of interviewing but never take new staff on?
“The NHS Pension Scheme employer contribution rate increased on 1 April 2019 from 14.3% to 20.6%, plus the employer levy of 0.08%.”
20.6% paid by the employer (the taxpayer) is an overlooked benefit. A very good benefit too. Drop the pension contributions by 10% and add that money to basic salary. The lower pension may also encourage medics NOT to retire at 50, but will still give them a better pension than most people in the private sector receive.
Strikes are one feature of a number that indicate our nation is on a slippery slope to civil unrest. A weak government, a dysfunctional civil service, an unreliable police force; an economy so mal-administered that despite the highest taxes since a world war we still run a budget deficit. There are more. We are like the frog in a slowly boiling pot.
The problem lies first with our political leaders, as many here have said, there is nary one who merits the epithet ‘Statesman’, and there hasn’t been for many years.
When the present technocratic incumbents of Downing Street shuffle away in failure, again, there could easily be violence on the streets and a country ripe for take-over by foreign powers.
We need a new broom with experience and common sense, and we need it now.
Our politicians don’t have the courage to grip these issues but I have to say that I have very little faith in the senior management of our Civil Service and Public Services.
Poor performance in the private sector either results in the share price collapsing or the company going bust. Either way, failing management gets pushed or simply finds themselves out of work. They rarely get someone come along and say “Here’s a few more Billion, spend your way out of incompetence”
Boxing Day: I love it! Sir John, I trust you had a lovely Christmas dinner too.
Anyway, it is ” the top management of the NHS ” who ought to hang their heads in shame. They are on vast salaries and could not organise a booze up in a brewery. Something is going incredibly wrong. I read the Mail myself (once the Telegraph) and the facts are all there. They have swallowed whole all the money given out for nurses’ pay after covid when the front line staff risked their lives. The local hospital is falling down (literally). Doctors have sort of disappeared round here too.
Illegal migrants get hotels: bedblockers just stay there in hospital.
Apropos of this, I noted at the time that when it was decided (by whom exactly?) to bring down Boris Johnson, the partygate scandal picture was redacted so the faces of the other miscreants were blurred out. I do not like all this anonymity.
In the Spectator, the Prime Minister says he is going to do something about the burgeoning office staff, but only after careful thought. I respect him enough to think that he means it.
Limiting the damage caused by strikes over pay comes down to getting a grip on inflation, without creating a recession. Is this government up to it? Let us see if there is a plan for growth, as you suggest, Sir John, or whether they’ll just muddle along till the next election and hope for the best.
Good to see the Border Farce on strike. That should give the unofficial Channel taxi service some problems and the civil service UN Migration Pact office more time to assist with hotel bookings.
I read that some senior Tories are saying that the fake ‘asylum-seekers’ should be able to get jobs while waiting for their ‘claim’ to be processed. This of course would make them impossible to deport regardless of the success of said claim, as they have ‘established a life in the UK’. As well as increasing the pull factor it would also provide more ammunition for the smugglers. “…..and once you’re over there my brother can give you a job in his sweatshop’.
Sunak’s going to “clear the backlog” by effectively declaring an amnesty and fast-tracking approval of their claims for asylum. Not that he’ll admit it, of course.
There’ll be some high profile deportations of Albanians so he can pretend otherwise, of course.
Managers need to manage. I believe the pandemic has created a false illusion whereby the public expect the government to solve all issues.
Government should insist on job cuts during the under used daytime train schedules.
Many lines have almost empty trains at 20 minute or 30 minutes intervals. Cut them to hourly and sack some drivers. The TAXpayer should not bail out strikers whose industry is in constant massive debt.
The lesson needs to be learnt by the unions and drivers who strike.
Nurses were held in awe up to perhaps a decade ago, like the teachers. Once you break that devotion there is only disillusion left. Nationally stated pay and benefits has made millions look and think ‘we don’t get those hours, that pay, that sickness benefit nor pension. They are mostly mere mortals after all, and should be treated like any other worker.
Time for reality in this gun held to the head nonsense.
Yeah let’s differentiate. The railway workers are asking for more than 4% at a time of Government-created double digit inflation. Are MPs and senior civil servants (overmanned, unproductive, etc.) going to settle for 4%? Is there really no future for railways at a time when our WEF politicians are trying to get rid of private cars (for the plebs at least). Meanwhile the nurses are asking for an inflation-busting 19%.
The Government’s problem starts and ends in No.10 and No.11.
Sunak’s strategy, if you can call it that, resembles the one adopted by Louis 16th: sit grandly on his golden throne pretending all is wonderful with the world, whilst the seething masses riot below. Occasionally he ventures forth and comes into contact with “a real person” where he invariably demonstrates that he has no understanding of their lives, or any connection with them whatsoever, unlike his predecessor but one.
He’s now had a brainwave and hired James Forsyth (fellow Wykehamist and old school chum) to improve his Media/PR, demonstrating yet again that he is completely divorced from anything remotely approaching normal life in the UK. He doesn’t need the likes of Forsyth who represents the same highly privileged, metropolitan “liberal” class as himself, he needs someone like Andrew Pierce if he’s going to stand any chance of limiting the culling of Pretendy-CON MPs which is currently nailed on.
In my view all the strikes have a political objective based in hard Left Socialism, the desire of the unions is to bring down the government and install new controls. I am sure they intend to continue campaigns even if they do get big pay rises. They know the Tories are unpopular and Labour benefitting.
The government must not show weakness which will be exploited; compromise and compassion are easily taken advantage of. We need a strong leadership which we can believe in.
The subversive political issue must be addressed and dangerous motives publicly exposed. So far it seems to me the unions are getting away with their actions as just innocent pay claims, much helped in tbe broadcast media.
Totally agree. How about stopping HS2?
The NHS is too big. Politically there cannot be a better time to invoke reform, the problem as I see it from my armchair, is that you neither have the courage or the ideas to achieve it. Surely demand needs to be reduced and that has to involve the private sector and outsourcing.
Is there there analysis to show how much a particular intervention costs, simplistically operation plus post care and could similar be done cheaper by ‘bulk buying’ in the private sector. So all knees, hips, cataracts etc are sent to a ‘conveyor belt’ leaving the NHS to do the ‘life saving’ stuff.
Use/build if necessary, nightingale’ type wards to take bed blockers.
Maybe all nonsense but there must be solutions from both here and other countries. We need a ‘skunk works’ set up where no idea is too crazy until proved so, without the dead hand inertia of NHS groupthink and the stultifying accusation of ‘privatisation’
And on a related theme, we see the appalling state of NHS dentistry. As usual we get an utter rubbish denial from a government spokesperson.
Total lack of provision with interventions underfunded so nothing ‘cosmetic’ even if you need it to eat so NHS dentists reduced to extractions rather than more costly teeth saving procedures.
It has been a scandal for decades.
Teeth, eyes, and feet have been private since the Blair regime. Dentists who went private at the time said they couldn’t deliver the standards they wanted to under the Blair arrangements.
The NHS top management need clearing out. This must be among the worst run organisations in the country despite being given £200bn of taxpayers’ cash per annum.
Congratulations to Lord Botham for unmasking JP Morgan’s woman in the Treasury. She used that chillingly undemocratic phrase, “the Bank of England and policy makers…”
Actually, one wouldn’t mind if they got it all right.
A real problem that the NHS needs to address is the payment to locum staff. The reason that there is a recruitment and retention crisis is that staff can earn far, far more by work as part-time locums than they can on the payroll. Until part-time staff are paid a simple divisible of the full-time salary, this will not change.
Agree with the post . Much change is required for the way forward to be economically and socially acceptable . A firm hand at the top is essential to control Union intervention .