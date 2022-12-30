New Year message for 2023

2023 could promise much. It will be the year when inflation falls from the unacceptable peaks of 2022. It should be the year when we put lockdowns and special inconveniences from covid behind us. It should be a year when western resolve deters new aggressive actions by Russia, China, North Korea and Iran. It could be a year of economic recovery. It should be a year to show freedom works, offering hope to the world.
It is true that tomorrow though it is a new year we will still inherit the pains and problems of the old. Russia will continue to shell and bomb Ukraine, though should recoil from her dangerous threats with nuclear weapons. China will incur a cost in cases and deaths as she embarks on the last big move away from covid lockdown. The economies of the UK, USA and EU will experience more months of slowdown, recession and cost of living squeeze as their Central Banks seek to correct their gross inflationary errors by inflicting economic pain.
That is why as we want this year to be so much better than last we must look to governing establishments to change what they are doing to give us a better outcome. In the UK that means three things. A pro growth budget that makes it more worthwhile to work and to run a business, with tax cuts and benefit changes. A belated reform of business rules and laws , to facilitate more UK business and individual opportunity and success. This should include tackling the supply of illegal labour and illegal migration which undercuts legal businesses. A major private sector led investment in growing more food at home, landing more of our own fish, producing more of our own energy and producing more of our manufactured products.
If we do these things we can emerge with a stronger growing economy by end 2023. More people can succeed in their personal journeys, getting more skills, better paid jobs and owning their own homes. True levelling up is about helping create a nation of owners where owning your home, having a stake in the business you work for and having savings for the future is the experience of the many and the credible aspiration of many more.
The Opposition parties’ menu of higher taxes, deploying the politics of envy, attacking profitable businesses and seeking to level down the successful would .keep us in recession, intensifying the cost of living squeeze. If we carry on with price controls we will create more shortages. If we back windfall taxes we will deter the investment in extra capacity we need.
The Prime Minister and Chancellor have choices. If you want a better 2023, if you want the troubles of 2022 to recede, then join me in calling for growth policies. Let us give freedom more of a chance. The UK backs brave Ukrainians fighting for it . We need to insist on it at home and abroad by voice and vote.
Sorry Sir John, but it is 2023 we are talking about and not 2024 post General Election ?
I say this because, when reading that paragraph it really rather reflected the policies that this government has, and is, carrying out.
Next year expect worse. There are already rumblings between Serbia and Kosovo. More boat people and even more strain on our services. A housing market collapse. It has already started and the OBR figures will not be available until the Spring.
Happy New Year ? Well I did say that last time and all the times before that. Never is.
Agree Mark. Not just the opposition parties who have a menu of higher taxes. UK tax rate around record levels, public sector services in chaos and government competence in question.
Sir J, I appreciate all politicians crave power and the Tories wish to stay in government – at the present that isn’t working. I suggest you’d be far better to call a snap election and lose it to demonstrate to the UK public that Labour, SNP and Lid Dem are even more incapable.
Your last para. Fascinating experiment – no doubt hugely disruptive with unknowable consequences (except a massive devaluation of £) but short and sharp – FOR SURE!
If we’re going down, lets go fighting.
“The Opposition parties’ menu of higher taxes, deploying the politics of envy, attacking profitable businesses and seeking to level down the successful would .keep us in recession, intensifying the cost of living squeeze. If we carry on with price controls we will create more shortages. If we back windfall taxes we will deter the investment in extra capacity we need.
These are the Sunak Hunt policies too. We have the highest and most complex taxes for 70 years combined with appalling public services.
It’s at least going to be entertaining to see Sunak and Hunt try and pretend that the LibCONs are the Party of low taxation, sound money, law ‘n’ order, strong borders and all the rest of the bovine excrement the Party comes out with during a General Election campaign.
The CONs need to remove the beam from their eye. It’s now obvious to former Conservative/conservative voters that there isn’t a sliver of difference between them and Starmer/Reeves.
Sadly 2023 promises to be worse than 2022. The reason is because Britain is following the globalist dictats of the World Economic Forum which are in plain view on their website. Your recommendations are highly desirable but the powers that be unfortunately want the ideas of Davos and not the Britain friendly ideas of Wokingham.
Agreed. Sunak and Hunt will carry on regardless. They are not going to change and there seems to be nobody able to force them to do so.
Just a little Thought Experiment: if all the countries of the world – by the democratic will of their respective peoples – joined the European Union, then would you still want to be on the outside of it?
If not then why not?
You see, regionally, this sort of thing is happening steadily, and the blocs come to ever more rational arrangements with each other too.
Can you imagine the USA surrendering its sovereignty to unelected officials in Brussels? Elements of the US administration may think it’s a good idea for the UK to be a member, so long as they aren’t.
Then there’s China – what do you think their response would be to the suggestion they are to do as they’re told?
Utter nonsense.
You’re avoiding the question, as ever.
December 30, 2022
December 30, 2022
If it was trade only, probably. But it never is, someone will make a power grab.
December 30, 2022
2023 will remain the same whilst we have the profligate PM and Chancellor.
Business will continue to fold in pursuit of net zero and motorists will be priced off the roads.
Every man and his dog will continue to paddle across the channel with much hand wringing and no action
Useless windmills will continue to be built and power cuts become norm
What’s not to like.
Well, a Happy New Year to you, Sir John, and thanks for giving us citizens a voice on your blog.
China? It needs to be subject to economic sanctions every time it utters any form of threat to a democratic country.
December 30, 2022
I’d love to vote Conservative John. I have done all my life but until I actually see anything that even slightly resembles what you are suggesting and what to be fair was in the 2019 manifesto I can’t bring myself to do so. I need to see REAL action regarding illegal immigration, action on home produced energy, dropping of net zero, a proper Brexit, fishing and farming given a new lease of life and benefits for the work shy taken away. I’m not confident this will happen and your biggest danger as a party will be if Farage comes back into politics. He’s doing a great job on GB News at the moment highlighting all of the destructive decisions your government is making. Long may he continue. I feel for a man such as yourself that can see the way forward and yet is continually ignored by his own party especially when Reform echo what you are advocating.
Totally agree. The Conservative Party
are not failing to implement a conservative agenda but succeeding at implementing a non-conservative (WEF) agenda that is making us all poorer.
Thank goodness for GB News. I can make my own assessments of the new Israeli government, I don’t need the BBC to tell me what it should be.
What use is a fraudulent manifesto that is just designed to win votes? Neither of the main parties can be trusted to be honest. They say one thing, and do the opposite once they are safely ensconced in the Commons. The most honest party was the Lib(un)Dems as they were honest about overturning the electorates wishes to leave the EU, but promising to destroy democracy and ignore the electorates majority votes wasn’t exactly a vote winner, was it?
Above all, let us hope for an end to all this global warming. It is simply not credible and if the opposition had not been muzzled, it would have perished long ago.
Fracking, coal production, oil, should be encouraged and rapidly speeded up. The endless subsidies for wind farms should be curtailed and transferred.
I write this as 59% of our electricity is being provided by wind power. But that won;t save our steel (owned by a foreign company) or aluminium production.
Agree Anselm. 59% today, 2% tomorrow? Who can tell. You cannot run a modern economy like that as well they know.
It’s 9.12am UK time, and I agree wholeheartedly with the views expressed by the seven comments I have read.
December 30, 2022
December 30, 2022
There is no freedom while woke Marxists control speech, language and behaviour. A politics so vicious and so pervasive that it is now promoted by all parties including your party John.
The British State now categorises according to identity and victim status. I call that inequality and discrimination using subtle threat of prosecution for what, actually existing in my own nation
John knows full well what has happened in the last 3 years and how this nasty Marxist politics now informs all public policy and yet his party and his colleagues sit in silence
If woke is being practised by a Tory government I dread to fear what will happen when Labour, its real believers, gain power. It will prove utterly oppressive for all men and indeed many women
Your party has sold our nation to woke, to globalists and to Marxists who will no doubt be pushing for digital ID’s, CBDC and Social credit tied to our economic life
At some point your party and its MPs will have to oppose woke, your soul will compel you too
Other than that, have a happy 2023 and thanks for this platform to express our views. It is appreciated and a haven for those who fear the new terror
‘compel you to’
December 30, 2022
Nail on head as ever!
Let us hope for a speedy opposition to woke.
December 30, 2022
The agenda for the next months WEF meeting in Davos has been leaked by “The Dossier”. Organisations like WHO, Microsoft, BlackRock, Mastercard, CNN as well as WEF spin offs like Build Back Better, ESG and The Great Reset will be there.
The agenda is about TECHNOCRATIC COMMUNISM. Battery Passports, centrally controlled car recharging, living wage for all, and social censorship. The communists keep coming, but it will ze different zis time.
You won’t be hearing about this on Twitter as the WEF and it’s associates are now avoiding the free speech platform.
Of course all the Young WEF leaders who now make up the Conservative cabinet will be there.
And William ….. since I doubt Charles will be allowed to attend or make one of his charming videos calling for his subjects to be made colder, poorer and less mobile with restricted diets and lives?
Optimism is better than pessimism.The pessimistic will say their pessimism is reality . What is in the minds of persons and nations who want to kill and mame others, even the one’s that they know? These are rulers, religious sects, mentally unbalanced people who being further down the time line of evolution cannot think of any other than cruelty.It is up to all of us to spread Good Will.
I see from that Dossier link that there will be an event at Davos 2023 called “Decarbonizing Supply Chains” (Moderated by Chinese state television). Will they be next invited to speak at the Conservative Party conference?
I agree and support everything you say
know we need you and other MP to make it happen . Other than demonstrating On the streets, Us common people have no control we voted Brexit MP’S have lost
The chance of a life time
I hope your wishlist comes true, but it depends on your colleagues, and they’ve had 12 years to get on with it.
December 30, 2022
JR – in short – government needs to kick out all the communist ideas, policies and people assuming those ideas! And as I said yesterday, ignore all the globalists interfering in the running of national countries.
Hmm! Is there the will yet? We, the people, need to keep up the pressure to force those ideals out of government and beyond!
Sir JR. You know as well as I, none of what you promote will happen …………
There can be no optimism for 2023 as a result of actions by this government and House of Commons. Experience shows continual deterioration as they perform the will of their puppet masters at the expense of the majority whom they are meant to represent but clearly do not.
I fully support your aspirations Sir John, but the track record of conservative administrations these past twelve years has been woeful. Regrettably they have not listened to you especially on the economy, immigration and net zero. As for Ukraine, I believe America provoked Russia by failing to understand eastward expansion of NATO was an existential threat to Russian security. The opportunity to compromise was possible but as usual US leadership doubled down. Now US led supply of weaponry is escalating the conflict risking a nuclear conflagration in Europe. American leadership has learnt nothing from history. Yes of course Putin is to blame for starting the war, but how is this all going to end? There has to be a ceasefire and a negotiated settlement. All the best for 2023, please keep your brilliant diary going.
09.18 GMT Friday 30th December.
Sorry Sir John, I do not buy into your optimism. We have a government who have usurped power and you could not insert a piece of tissue paper between them and the avowed socialists opposite. You are maybe a reluctant part of a party in power who are the very antithesis of Conservatism and intent on destroying everything that is conservative in the UK. We Conservatives must await the 2024 election to see if we have anything Conservative to vote for.