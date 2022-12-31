The government was said to be against imposing any tests or controls on Chinese visitors planning to fly to the UK.
Yesterday evening a journalist released a story that the government is changing its mind and does think Chinese travellers should show a recent test result proving they did not have covid.
I do not wish to see the UK introduce tests or other features of lockdowns again here in the UK. I do think with China there is a case to say travellers wishing to come to the UK should show a recent negative test result from a recent test to a standard the UK approves before boarding the plane in China. With millions of Chinese now said to have the virus when the NHS is not wanting more patients there would be a symmetry in such a demand after the long period of restrictions against travellers to China.
What do you think the UK should do?
December 31, 2022
It is reported that some A&E departments are being overwhelmed, various virus problems, flu etc.
Given the parlous state of our health services in general it would seem precautionary to insist on Covid checks before boarding aircraft in China, or stops en route. China has moved from vigorous shutdown to throwing caution to the wind. We must not allow another flood of cases which may even be a new strain.
Dec 31, 5.20 am.
December 31, 2022
So my comment gets binned because I point out that the two at the top of government might not have the interests of Britain as a number one priority.
Anyway, Happy New Year to all.
December 31, 2022
Not being rude 🤧
But this seems to me like a bit of a “fishing trip” to gauge public reaction to more restrictions?
( can I see shilling for another wave of imprisonments?)
Whatever you said …I agree that no one remotely cares about us.
The bin awaits!
December 31, 2022
If the govt cannot stop boat people or the diseases they have been carrying into the country- recently reported- what confidence should we have with its open door migration policy?
Why is the govt not stopping all Chinese people coming here until it is known what disease they have or what strain of covid?
China has appalling human rights abuse record why is the govt still not doing anything in response to Hong Kong, covid etc. and sanction or reduce amount of goods from China?
December 31, 2022
This is surely rather clear cut. Other than in taxing them to death, giving them net harm vaccines and rigging their energy markets!
December 31, 2022
As I recall at the outset of covid China stopped all internal flights while the WHO demanded the world carry on trading and travelling to China, it made no sense at all.
Yet the dullard government allowed 18,000,000 to travel from covid hot spots to UK without any restrictions!! It then imposed an authoritarian lockdown for about 2 years! The govt could not have acted in the worse possible way. The govt. failed to enact its own pandemic policy preferring the big pharma/Chinese led WHO plan.
Who was in charge of planning, preparing and testing the NHS pandemic plan for six years, one Jeremy Hunt! Who advocated Chinese lockdown, one Jeremy Hunt. Who was rejected by his party and membership and is not fit to be chancellor?
December 31, 2022
I think it’s a dead cert. Ignore what they say and watch what they do …..
December 31, 2022
As I predicted a week or so ago.
Opening the floodgates for another panic and more lockdowns.
Does no one remember the last few years?
Love thy masks and stay at home!
15 minute cities and NO CARS!
We all want that do we?
Remember what the inventor of the PCR said.
It can prove WHATEVER you want it to!
December 31, 2022
Yes – forget the chinese, I’m more worried about our own government …I’ll never wear a mask again
December 31, 2022
Cuibono, +++++++++++. We’re in trouble until there’s a cure for hysteria, and it often masquerades as good reason.
December 31, 2022
They have been “overwhelmed” every winter since the year dot.
Years and years of “Guardian” headlines.
It is because countless hospitals have been closed and millions of newcomers have been welcomed.
And CLOSING DOWN for a few years plus strikes didn’t really help!
December 31, 2022
Well waiting time around 9 hours they are all either overwhelmed or grossly incompetent. Last time I went to A&E I was fortunately overseas the wait to see the doctor was 5 min. Chest x ray, given antibiotics left in 25 mins. All very efficient had to pay about £130.
There is no reason why a nine hour wait saves any money you still have to see the patient after the delay and they are in a less good mood!
The wait is to deter people from bothering to come or push them elsewhere but if ill enough they will still come.
December 31, 2022
A&E are annoyed at doing the work GPs are paid for, but rarely do anymore.
It is an internal battle for who does what!
Patient? – oh those….so what.
December 31, 2022
Ambulance staff want to be nurses, nurses want to be junior doctors, junior doctors want to be consultant doctors and consultant doctors want more private patients and more time to play golf …its all envy and greed
December 31, 2022
Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, Britain’s vaccine chief called border tests “pointless” because ‘they did not stop the spread of the virus and there was no current evidence of a new variant in China’. Daily Telegraph 30-12-22.
But you know better, MT?
December 31, 2022
Well if say 25 people cannot get on the long packed flight until they recover it seem fairly likely that some other the other passengers are rather less likely to catch it? But I am just a Math, Physics engineering person. Not Chair of the JCVI and a prof. who regulate the current net harm vaccine programme even for the young and children that should be suspended forthwith.
December 31, 2022
LL, what do you mean by ‘recover’? These tests don’t diagnose illness. They pick up the DNA strands of SARS-Cov 1, which was supposed to be similar to SARS Cov2, or they pick up something similar.
If passengers have symptoms of illness, I don’t suppose the Chinese airport staff would allow them on the flight, given how twitchy they still are about Covid.
Or have you hung on to the asymptomatic carriers story that worried everybody in 2020?
December 31, 2022
I suggest merely to point out the risk assessment. The ‘border tests’ were done after the horse had bolted. Too late by then it was ‘in the wild’.
December 31, 2022
I am of the opinion that we should test Chinese as this is where all this nonsense started. But I guess those University fees are just too tempting.
December 31, 2022
Agree absolutely.
Looks like at last the Government has seen some common sense at last, only I would make them take a Lateral flow test here as well as soon as they arrive, positive tests isolate at their expense in a secure establishment until clear.
Face facts, we imported this virus from China in the first place when they denied there was a problem at all. so we need to be very careful.
Shame it took other European Countries to see sense before we eventually did !
December 31, 2022
I seems, given the very high levels of infection, then a test before getting on the plane is justified if only to protect other passengers and staff on the flight.
Another excellent video by Dr John Campbell calling for the Covid vaccine programme to be withdrawn. It certainly should be now. It always looked like criminal negligence to me given the statistics but the case now is overwhelming Chris Whitty.
So Ann Diamond receives an OBE. I have nothing against her but also in the GBNews stable we have Mark Stein (get well soon please), Dan Wooton, Neil Oliver, Patrick Christys, Portilo, Farage, Andrew Doyle… still I suppose they hit their 50/50 gender split and she is does not rock the establishment boat!
December 31, 2022
Those testing positive can just come a week or two later after all.
December 31, 2022
A long crowded flight is rather a good incubation unit, even if only a few on board are infectious.
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
An interview with the retiring Vice Chancellor of Oxford university Dame Louise Richardson in the Telegraph. She does sound rather a silly billy as Denis (98% income tax) Healey used to say.
She could not be more thrilled that her successor is a woman. “One of my personal goals has always been to be succeeded by women. I think that’s because if a man has a success or a failure in the role, his gender is immaterial. If a woman is not successful in a role, there is no chance whatsoever that they will be succeeded by a woman.”
Well A. this is clearly rather blatant discrimination and prejudice, surely illegal & clear misandry especially if you want a scientist in the roll as good female Stem people are rather thin on the ground and B. Liz Truss replaced the dire Theresa May rather disproving her conjecture.
She was not asked about how much influence big Pharma has over distorting their medical “science” agenda.
December 31, 2022
If thats her personal goal what were any others?
December 31, 2022
I think you will find Ann Dimond got her OBE for her charity work on cot death…but why let a fact get in the way of a whinge about gender equality.
December 31, 2022
LL,
Chris Bryant gets a knighthood for no obvious reason.
The whole honours system has long been a farce and should be scrapped.
December 31, 2022
A total ban on any visitors from China for at least 6 months, then the strictest controls on entry.
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
I agree. No more tests for U.K. citizens where things seem to be under control.
However, news from China suggests we now need measures to ensure travellers from there don’t affect the health of the population here in the U.K.
December 31, 2022
Sir John, I am by no means a lockdown advocate. However, it makes sense to me that any visitor to the UK, from a high risk country, should provide a negative RAT result (within 24 hours) prior to boarding an aircraft to the UK.
December 31, 2022
I think Chinese visitors should show proof of a Negative test.
December 31, 2022
Don’t forget Chinese students and their families that have continued to come and go throughout 2022
December 31, 2022
Whether the Government introduces a test requirement or not, it will of course be blamed should there be any negative consequences – making a decision is the burden carried by anyone in charge of any organisation, state or indeed, family!
December 31, 2022
It is not just China. It should be any country with high infection rates of Covid All travellers should produce proof of negative testing prior to boarding the aircraft. It may be a consideration to carry out random tests of 2% on arrival.
December 31, 2022
at present we can’t even count them, let alone pull out one in 50.
December 31, 2022
Many oeople say that the covid virus has never been isolated. Can we not deal with it by using vitamin D3, vitamin C, zinc and NAC? When H1N1 came in there was no hype, no fuss and life went on as normal. It was actually much worse than covid. I think the government has overreacted big time and should concentrate on putting right the damage they did by shutting down the economy.
December 31, 2022
I am in my late 70s and have never had a flu jab, nor had the flu. Ditto for Covid, and I did not self-isolate. I very rarely get a ‘normal’ cold.
However, I have taken a zinc supplement for about 30 years, and I doubled the dose during the severe Covid infection period.
December 31, 2022
SM. Good for you but many including very healthy people haven’t been so lucky.
December 31, 2022
and crematoria got overwhelmed, along with GPs, hospitals, paramedics…
December 31, 2022
I’m going to be blunt here. It is probably impractical, but I don’t think we should allow anyone from China into the UK, until they have got this under control.
December 31, 2022
But they had it ‘under control’, CG. They locked everybody down for months on end. You couldn’t get stricter controls on Covid than what Beijing imposed. And now this big panic about the Chinese bringing Covid: doesn’t it show how pointless lockdowns were?
December 31, 2022
The vaccine they developed and used on a small percentage of the population proved fairly ineffective.
December 31, 2022
Whereas ‘ours’ are very effective, MT??
Even our authorities have admitted they don’t stop infection and don’t stop spread.
December 31, 2022
I’ve had 3 vaccines (2 AZ) and 3 attacks of the coronavirus, the one weeks after the Pfizer being by far the worst, and the first one, before the vaccines, being the mildest.
December 31, 2022
Dr. David Livermore in an article in Toby Young’s ‘Daily Sceptic’ explains why ‘Testing Chinese visitors to the UK would be foolish’.
If only our dear leaders would read what experts such as this professor have to say. (Dr. David Livermore is Professor of Medical Microbiology at the University of East Anglia.)
The, until recently, locked-up Chinese are ‘infection-naïve’ as the professor puts it, and this is why the highly transmissible omicron variant is ripping through their population. Omicron is a cold, which most of us have been exposed to whether ‘vaccinated’ or not, so we have little to worry about.
Rather than proof of a recent negative test (how reliable are these tests?), what about proof of health insurance? Other than that, let’s welcome them. They could do with a holiday.
December 31, 2022
Thank you Mary M. Glad to see you have not fallen for the “control the virus” nonsense.
December 31, 2022
Dr Livermore is a good man who was one of rather few talking sense even in the early stages of Covid. Though the UEA is surely a hot spot of climate alarmism propaganda its medical department is perhaps more sound?
December 31, 2022
I doubt it. Omicron – a cold, seemed to be quite good at killing people.
December 31, 2022
I think any visitor to this country should have health insurance and be asked to produce before boarding.
December 31, 2022
The restrictions are not going to be imposed until Jan 5th.
This is to insure that tens of thousands of Chinese students can come to the UK to spread the virus to Conservative voters children.
And you wonder why the current polls say this.
LAB: 45% (-1)
CON: 19% (-3)
GRN: 9% (+3)
LDEM: 8% (-)
REF: 8% (-)
December 31, 2022
The only sensible party listed is reform, alas with FPTP they will not get a single MP.
December 31, 2022
LL,
Conservative voters only have one Conservative party to vote for. Therefore Reform is the only choice. If not any party that will destroy the current socialist Tory govt.
You will recall irrespective of election system JRs party were fined for breaking election laws to prevent Farage getting elected. Not learning from life experience, or just plain arrogance, Under Johnson the party also fined again for breaking spending.
December 31, 2022
Why is Reform to be preferred to Heritage, Reclaim, UKIP, and SDP?
December 31, 2022
Even the Covid-obsessed fanatics at the German health ministry say for the time being there is no need to impose restrictions on Chinese visitors. They will not bring new variants, so the health risk is said to be minimal. Germany will, however, check at airports for new Covid variants. This seems a more sensible approach. Germany is one of the last countries in Europe to still require mask-wearing on public transport, so they can’t be called lax on Covid.
December 31, 2022
What do I think we should do? Not listen to a media campaign. We saw what happened last time, in 2020. This journalist, like the rest of them, is seeking to boost sales and clicks by spreading fear.
December 31, 2022
Why would there be any threat to a public mostly vaccinated against Covid? The government told us the vaccines were ‘safe and effective’, surely. So I’d say the government could put restrictions on Chinese visitors, but only if it admits first that it was wrong about the vaccines’ effectiveness. And at the same time it should stop telling parents to get their children jabbed, until we have longer term data on the risks.
December 31, 2022
I would stop or heavily vet Chinese visitors for national security reasons alone after spy scandal at Westminster, setting up police stations in other countries, current human rights abuses being ignored by our govt and its determination to control the world by finance and goods exports.
December 31, 2022
Testing/requiring a (ridiculous) test result from Chinese VISITORS would be highly discriminatory considering how the govt. welcomes boatloads of other people. Goes and fetches them even.
But I doubt if there is much truth in any of this story anyway.
What is govt. up to?
Trying to manufacture new wave of fear?
The Lords and CCC want to achieve Net Zero entirely through OUR changed behaviour…NOT they-know-they-don’t-work “renuables”.
So it will be scare tactic after scare tactic…..
December 31, 2022
Quite right Cuibono.
And testing with dodgy tests never meant for this purpose, according to the inventor.
December 31, 2022
C,
Certainly not discriminatory no matter how illogical of other govt failings.
December 31, 2022
Correct. I’ve had enough of being “nudged” by the authoritarians who infest the Establishment. Once your eyes are open to the fear-based tactics they deploy to make you comply you can’t stop seeing them. And with that understanding, you can largely ignore it.
December 31, 2022
https://committees.parliament.uk/committee/515/environment-and-climate-change-committee/news/173479/government-must-support-behaviour-change-to-meet-climate-targets/“Key recommendations
The Committee recommends that the Government should:
learn from examples of where it has enabled behaviour change, including during the COVID-19 pandemic, and enable people to make the necessary shifts in the key areas of how we travel, what we eat, what we buy and how we use energy at home”
December 31, 2022
Does it suggest which media might be referenced, and those to avoid? Just asking.
December 31, 2022
Off topic – I see on The Dossier; Nigeria offered the population the programmable digital currency, but because few people trust the government, there was only a 0.4% take up – so it’s been abandoned!
There’s great distrust in our government, but rather too many people here think paying with their phone or card is convenient… so who knows how that might go when introduced here. Fortunately, we are still in the planning stage, so that delays thing for a while.
December 31, 2022
None of the restrictions or measures worked before against an airborne virus! So let’s bring them back again? There must be daft scientists and modelers giving instructions again. Well they may as well start building a wall to keep it out.
My personal statement.
I will never be tested again. I will never wear a mask (never did before). I will never be “vaccinated”. I will never be imprisoned in my home.
December 31, 2022
I know exactly where you are coming from, BOF, as I feel the same, now. I lasted 6 weeks into the first strict lockdown, unable to get shopping delivered at home, replying on much younger neighbours to shop for me and so on. And then, having been watching death and survival rates being so low, amidst all the hype and sheer fear-inducing propaganda, I threw Teddy out of cot, declared myself exempt from mask wearing and other than taking basic precautions to reduce risk of exposure, went back to my usual way of life, including 30 miles in car to and from my boat on the Thames.
I suspect that if ‘they’ impose another such lockdown, there will be mass disobedience on a scale they will be unable to control.
December 31, 2022
Surely all the “vaccinated” people – those who believed or succumbed to the Government’s propaganda and coercion to participate in a mass medical experiment – are protected from the Wuhan ‘Flu now they’re 2/3/4/5 jabs in?
So why would the Government want to stop Chinese people from coming to the UK?
Or are they now going to admit that the “vaccines” actually offer very little protection from the virus and the best protection is herd immunity ….. which is what China is now, very belatedly attempting after pointlessly imprisoning millions of their people for almost 3 years?
There is no point preventing Chinese people from coming to the UK because whatever variant is prevalent in China is already circulating around the world.
December 31, 2022
Even “Very little protection” might be an over statement looking at the stats.
December 31, 2022
True, although I believe if you are over 80 with several co-morbidities the data shows it might delay your imminent appointment with the Grim Reaper for a few months, but since it’s impossible to prove one way or the other, even that possibility has to be taken with a huge dose of salt.
December 31, 2022
Sir Chris Whitty has warned that thousands of middle-aged people are now dying of heart conditions after people were reluctant to bother the NHS at the height of the pandemic.
This year has seen a higher number of deaths than normal from preventable conditions as many have been unable to get statins or pills for blood pressure in lockdowns.
As of now, there are currently 800 more people dying each week over normal levels, and only half of that is due to Covid, The Times has reported.
While the reasonings for these deaths are still unclear, the chief medical officer has now alerted the Government about how barriers to accessing medication may have contributed to this.
December 31, 2022
None claimed it was 100% – it never could be.
December 31, 2022
The Pharmaceutical Companies claimed around 95% effectiveness …… “forgetting” to point out the difference between absolute and relative risk reduction.
Relative risk reduction was around 95% in their small trial groups. Absolute risk reduction in the population as a whole was less than 1%. REALLY effective – not and anyone looking at the Yellow Card stats has a good understanding of the safety claim as well.
From the NIH “the 95% RRR for BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine [3] corresponds to 0.85% ARR “
December 31, 2022
Well Biden did – if you take the vaccine you won’t catch it – and others dire journalist and propagandists.
Not effective, not safe (and certainly for people under 50) not remotely needed. The net harm vaccines still appallingly being coerced into people.
December 31, 2022
Having carefully avoided Covid for almost three years, my wife and I contracted it just before Christmas, We self-isolated, as, I hope, any thoughtful person would have done, but some friends suggested we shouldn’t bother !
My wife tested negative yesterday but I was still positive so I will use another test on Sunday in the hope that it has finally gone. Fortunately we had a box of 7 NHS testing kits here.
We have been lucky : it really was no worse than a heavy cold ( not even as bad as flu ), but some posting here are forgetting that people in our age group ( 70+ ) were hospitalised and even dying of it in quite large numbers before our brilliant scientists developed our vaccines which, unlike the Chinese ones, actually worked !
December 31, 2022
Proof of a negative test.
December 31, 2022
I suggest the member for North West Leicestershire be consulted.
December 31, 2022
Yes FF, and he should be listened to with great respect and humility by his peers.
December 31, 2022
+1
December 31, 2022
more pissing in the wind. I suggest you listen to me – my opinion is as good or better than his.
December 31, 2022
I’ve changed my mind a few times on this topic. My first reaction was not to test the Chinese travellers, but to ban them entry for a few weeks… but watching GB News and listening to Talk Radio yesterday I heard one message of concern. That was, if we demand proof of vaccine and insist on testing the Chinese, that will be the inch the government will grab until it’s a yard, and restrictions get re-introduced here. Two hospitals have already a foot or two, and reintroduced masking and refusal of visitors.
So, either ban the Chinese entry or do nothing, our natural immunity should be fairly robust, and we are a vaccinated country (though I believe that leaves the more vaccinated vulnerable to catching Covid.)
December 31, 2022
I wonder who in the government was getting in the way of the right policy but I applaud this latest U-turn. We cannot trust a single word uttered by the Chinese government. If it had a dangerous new variant circulating quickly in its population, it would hush the news up. And let’s not forget that at the start of the COVID crisis, it shut down air-travel into/out of Wuhan while arrogantly demanding that the world accepted its citizens arriving by international flights. In any case, the evil CCP is fragile and in need of destruction. Anything that annoys China’s middle class will get my vote.
P.S. Malaysia is temperature screening all arriving passengers. I suspect that we don’t make enough use of that particular technology.
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
Sir John you may not wish to post my comment as it refers to our email exchanges in February 2020. I referred to the Whuan Laboratory experiments and the danger of allowing air travel of passengers into the Country. You did not agree for fear of damaging the Economy. Preventing passenger travel by air into the country would not have damaged the Economy and would have greatly slow the development of the virus giving more time to take measures to defend against it.
We now know that vaccination does not prevent the spread of the virus, you can test negative one day and positive the following day. And if you believe that on balance vaccination is on a good approach, you still need a different vaccine for each variant.
So as I said back in February 2020 ban passenger flights from China for the next three weeks so we have time to study the current Chinese variant of the virus. Common sense really, but almost non-existent in Government these days. Put the UK citizen first , don’t be afraid to offend the Chinese and the virtue signalling liberal elite.
December 31, 2022
Are you offering to travel, catch a virus and return for testing hoping you bring the latest variant?
December 31, 2022
Agreed, as China is very late with opening up after Covid with rest of the world the UK has a case in asking travellers from China for an recent negative covid test before boarding any flight out of china.
What I am vehemently against, though, is the introduction of an digital vaccine passport for an global verification system to facilitate international travel.
Further, the WHO’s Intergovernmental Negotiation Body (INB) cannot be trusted and need careful scrutiny when they start talking about a ‘pandemic treaty’ at the 76th World Health Assembly next year in 2023.
December 31, 2022
+many
Yes! You must be right!
THAT’s what they are up to.
Our appalling govt. doing their bit to further “vaccine” passports.
Only following orders though.
December 31, 2022
As ever too late, prevarication over leadership. And in related news, we see the Permanent Secretary in the Home Office who runs a, still not fit for office department and particularly the failed illegal migrant programme, indeed his department actively briefs against the Home Secretary and last year in a social media group discussed how to thwart the scheme, gets a knighthood.
A failing government rewarding failure.
No pushback from the likes of our host. It’s an utter (actually a stronger word is needed) disgrace,
December 31, 2022
Here we go again. If testing, which is unreliable in any case, is necessary then why wait until 5th January. No, this is just more state control of people. If you and government are really concerned about strain on NHS stop illegal migrants entering daily and being given preferrential treatment.
December 31, 2022
China is not known for its clarity on the origins of Covid in Wuhan, the extent of Covid limiting injections, their effectiveness or any other information that helps the rest of the world contain it. We do not know of new strains arising in China due to the policy that only the chinese government is entitled to knowledge of anything in China. Under such circumstances we should insist on pre travel testing and limit chinese visitors to those who have an essential need to be in the UK.
December 31, 2022
How can you trust the Chinese to give honest negative tests before boarding ??
No Chinese allowed into the UK. Fullstop.
December 31, 2022
China has shown that it cannot be trusted. Covid-19 came from there and caused us and others great trouble. China tried to hush it up, exported it to the world, and has not been open about its source. An engineered virus escaped from a biolab appears likely, hence Wuhan Flu. There is still lack of clarity about the virus and the vaccines. So, caution please: require a full formal negative test result shortly before travel to the UK and a temperature check passed before entry. And please implement it now, not delayed until hundreds have already got here unchecked. Remember the delays in 2020, no controls whilst people from known concentrations of infection (Italy and elsewhere) came in unchecked and circulated among us.
December 31, 2022
Totally agree that people from China should be tested before they get on a plane, once they are here it’s too late and we don’t have any hotel space to quarantine them in. We just can’t go through 2020/21 again. If it upsets them then so be it.
December 31, 2022
The pcr test is sensitive enough to pick up even fragments of dead virus in a recovered, healthy person. I think the rapid home test is a better guide.
Basically Omicron is the best means for immunity- so long as the person has no co-morbidities.
So, so long as it’s one or other version of Omicron in China – which reports suggest it is, we shouldn’t be overly concerned.
A mutation like the original or Alpha strain should be considered differently perhaps.
We have so many hospital admissions with non-Covid infections right now BECAUSE we were locked up for so long and had no chance to develop the natural immunity we normally would have gained. (It’s why pretty much everyone seems to have had a cold over Christmas!)
Whatever comes out of this new Chinese wave, we should protect the at risk – not lock up the healthy.
December 31, 2022
The government should require a negative test. It would be madness not to do so, in my view.
December 31, 2022
I think we should stop all immigration from China until their situation is under control.
It’s illogical that the government wanted to lock us away a while ago and is now so lax about letting a virus into the country.
December 31, 2022
When you consider the fact that these covid tests produce inaccurate results as much as 50% of the time, you have to wonder why anybody relies on them for any reason…
Also, when there is an officially stated survival rate of 97% for those affected by the virus, most of whom will have symptoms no more severe than a bad cold, you have to ask what all the fuss is about?
As some enlightened experts are now saying that we should now live with the virus, it seems only sensible to reverse all irrational propaganda on the subject and get on with our lives.
December 31, 2022
You talk of “Chinese” visitors”. Do you mean “visitors travelling from China”?
December 31, 2022
I see little point in requiring Chinese to have covid tests, given the virus is widely distributed in the UK already. If anything, require passengers to be free of all respiratory viral infections as a consideration to their fellow passengers. You have covid, flu or a cold, you don’t get on the plane.
December 31, 2022
As we cannot trust a word the Chinese say on Covid, who knows what is actually going on there with the Covid infections, so I suppose it makes sense , but why should we trust the tests the Chinese administer?
December 31, 2022
Usual dither from Westminster. I remember that in 2020 Turin locked down but we still allowed flights from Turin into the country without any checks. Pre test flights for all leaving China plus temperature tests on arrival.
Overall I think the Government has run out of brain capacity and can only deal with simple things.
December 31, 2022
When we offer a complete medical system at no charge to patients it is a no-brainer to test those most likely to have Covid before they travel.
What we need to ensure is that EVERY facility in the NHS is ready and willing to charge patients who do not qualify for free treatment and that credit card details are taken and an amount is reserved on the card BEFORE they receive even a diagnosis, let alone treatment.
Unfortunately the Pre-Madonas running the health service and almost every doctor regard it as quite beneath them to charge for anything and the taxpayer picks up the bill.
December 31, 2022
It’s a question of fundamental trust, and there is no reason why we should trust the Chinese. They have proved to be completely casual about the threat they post to the rest of the world. It’s support for countries with the same hate for the West is an example. No, a message must be sent, they must not be encouraged to think that they can behave like they have and be treated as if nothing happened.
December 31, 2022
Stop all flights from from China for the foreseeable future – until they’ve got over their delayed pandemic
December 31, 2022
The 1st duty of the UK is to protect the UK.
December 31, 2022
China has a proven track record in being unreliable in providing correct and timely information in regards to the pandemic.
Any person who was in China in the 3 weeks prior coming here, from ANY embarkation and ANY nationality, including British, should provide a clear covid test before being allowed to start the journey to the UK
December 31, 2022
Omicold – the clue’s in the name.
Please don’t give an inch to the doctatorship, shamelessly useless computer modellers and public health weirdos upon whose advice so much damage has been done by the regime.
December 31, 2022
The UK definitely should impose Covid testing on Chinese visitors! Who on earth in the government thought otherwise? They certainly shouldn’t be in government. Their priority should be to protect UK citizens.
December 31, 2022
It is sensible to require anyone from a high Covid rated country to have a positive result test before entry to the UK ; China at the moment is certainly in this category . Our NHS is presently overwhelmed and should not be exposed to any further constraint from tourists . I am favourably inclined towards healing the rift with China ; the problem is not with their ordinary citizens , it is with the Chinese leadership .
December 31, 2022
The government is right to stop Chinese from coming here, unless they can prove a negative test result.
They’ve done the right thing, no doubt after seeing the direction of public opinion, and with an eye to their own futures after the next General Election.
All visitors should also have to show that they have adequate travel health insurance, or be refused entry to UK.
December 31, 2022
If international travellers from China were potential vectors of a highly infectious and either seriously harmful or deadly disease, there should be an immediate ban on their entry into the UK, and any recent visitors still here should be tracked down and quarantined.
The fact that a mere prior testing requirement (easily fabricated) is scheduled for 5 January gives the impression, as with lockdown and masks, that the policy behind the requirement is based only upon paranoia, superstition and theatre.
In the case of the last of these, if it is partly to enable The Snake to proclaim just how tough he is getting with China, we may reasonably ask him why this toughness never extended to a call for reparations from the nation who created Covid and then lied about it, covered it up and monetised it.