The government was said to be against imposing any tests or controls on Chinese visitors planning to fly to the UK.

Yesterday evening a journalist released a story that the government is changing its mind and does think Chinese travellers should show a recent test result proving they did not have covid.

I do not wish to see the UK introduce tests or other features of lockdowns again here in the UK. I do think with China there is a case to say travellers wishing to come to the UK should show a recent negative test result from a recent test to a standard the UK approves before boarding the plane in China. With millions of Chinese now said to have the virus when the NHS is not wanting more patients there would be a symmetry in such a demand after the long period of restrictions against travellers to China.

What do you think the UK should do?