Happy New Year.

“Pour me another, lets toast the new year

Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer”

Tonight’s not for sorrows, nor mulling old wounds

Come banish our troubles, lets sing some new tunes

Caught in the present is a moment to choose

To look forwards or backwards, to win or to lose

If your comfort is clinging to all that has past

This precious moment of hope will never last

Grasping the future and its unknown way

Can bring success and many a wonderful day

The past is well trodden, we know the ending

The future is for moulding, shaping, bending

As last year expires, hopes and promises broken

Change things this time , leave pledges unspoken

So pour me another,drink to the new year

here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

If your life is a drama you can change the plot

If your friends are the actors you can recast the lot

If people around you are holding you back

Tell them you’re changing, to a new track

Lets hold on to clichés that drive us to more

Lets venture out from behind that closed door

We can stretch for the stars and strive for the sun

We can soar with the wind making life more fun

You are only out of the game when you give up the play

So write some new words so you have a new say

Aim for something better, embrace the best

You may fall short of target but gain from the quest

So cast off the old. Live a new dream

Grab the future foretold. Mine a new seam

So pour me another, lets toast the new year

Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

Trust that tomorrow can be better than today

Let the future empower us with its new way

Lets cast off from austerity, from all those extra taxes

Lets go for growth as austerity relaxes

Lets make our own minds up and set our own pace

The future is only ours, my friend, if it we embrace

Tonight is the night to reach for the new