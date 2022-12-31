Happy New Year

“Pour me another,  lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put  fizz in our cheer”

Tonight’s  not for sorrows, nor mulling old wounds
Come banish our troubles,  lets sing some new tunes

Caught in the present is a moment to choose
To look forwards or backwards, to win or to lose

If your comfort is  clinging to all that has past
This precious moment of hope will never last

Grasping  the future and its  unknown way
Can bring success and many a wonderful day

The past is well trodden,  we know the ending
The future is for moulding, shaping, bending

As last year expires,  hopes and promises broken
Change things this time , leave pledges unspoken

So pour me another,drink to the new year

here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

If your life is a drama  you can change the plot
If your friends are the  actors you can recast the lot

If people around you are holding you back
Tell them you’re changing, to a new track

Lets hold on to clichés that drive us to more
Lets venture out from  behind that closed door

We can stretch for the stars and strive for the sun
We can soar with  the wind making life more fun

You are only out of the game  when you give up the play
So write some new words so you have a new  say

Aim for something better, embrace the best
You may fall short of target  but gain from the quest

So cast off the old. Live a new dream
Grab the future foretold. Mine a new seam

So pour me another, lets toast the new year
Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

Trust that  tomorrow can be better than today
Let the future  empower us with its  new way

Lets cast off from austerity, from all those extra  taxes

Lets go for growth as austerity relaxes

Lets make our own minds up and set our own pace

The future is only ours, my friend, if it we  embrace
Tonight is the night to reach for the new

 

So pour me another, lets toast the new year

Here’s to a better, put fizz in our cheer

  1. William Long
    December 31, 2022

    A very happy New Year to you, Sir John, and many thanks for providing a voice of sanity in 2022.

  2. formula57
    December 31, 2022

    A happy New Year to you Sir John.

    All your considerable efforts show there is at least one person in Parliament who speaks and acts for the people. Thank you.

  3. Mickey Taking
    December 31, 2022

    I doubt 2023 can be worse than 2022, but there is not much evidence for cheer.
    Rather than forget our troubles by tipping the bottle up until dry, I’d prefer some concrete indications that those in power exercise it for the good of the country and its people, rather than looking after chums and those who can be influenced.
    I wish you and yours and all contributors here ‘A very Happy New Year, you deserve it after what has gone before’.

  4. Lynn
    December 31, 2022

    Happy New Year to you Sir John. May the traditional British instincts and standards win the day and allow us to return to our peaceful, generous, honest, lawful, happy Christian ways.
    Happy New Year to all those with the nouse to read the thoughts and ideas of John Redwood on this marvellous blog. No better way for any MP to keep his ear to the ground and to remain connected to his and his parties constituency. Pity there are not 600 odd up and running.

  5. John Hatfield
    December 31, 2022

    An excellent poem John. Sadly, with Hunt in No11 and Sunak in No10, I don’t share its optimism.

  6. glen cullen
    December 31, 2022

    SirJ thank you for providing this service, the only light in a politically dark spectrum, good luck 2023

  7. David Paine
    December 31, 2022

    Happy New Year to you Sir John.
    Hope those in Government start taking note of your advice.

  8. Joan Sawyers
    December 31, 2022

    A HAPPY NEW YEAR TO YOU AND ALL YOUR STAFF AND FAMILY

  9. Kenneth
    December 31, 2022

    Happy new year to John and all reading this!

    Reply
    December 31, 2022

    Happy New Year.

  11. Kayla Tomlinson
    December 31, 2022

    Happy New Year and let’s hope 2023 is a better one!

  12. Mike Wilson
    December 31, 2022

    I’m sorry Mr. Redwood but silly stuff about fizz etc. is not going to make a bit of difference to the bleakest new year I prospect in my lifetime – courtesy of your government.

    Happy New Year? It seems unlikely.

  13. Peter Gardner
    January 1, 2023

    Happy New Year to you, Sir John Redwood. Thank you for your many interesting posts over the years – one of the few sensible commonsense voices in politics.
    I have a wish for 2023. It is that the Conservative Party should work out what it is for. ‘Broad Church’ no longer cuts it. It’s all over the place. We need from the Conservatives a coherent set of policies and the will to deliver them. Can you, would you please try to make it come true?
    At the beginning of the Party’s leadership campaign Paul Goodman wrote on Conservative Home that if the membership and Parliamentary members wanted conflicting policies, the Party would have a serious problem. That has turned out to be the case. If the Party cannot develop a coherent set of policies around a recognisable philosophy of government applied to the needs of the UK that is supported by all factions of the party, it will need to face the prospect of splitting.
    Please, please make the Party get a grip.

    1. Peter Gardner
      January 1, 2023

      PS. I recall that during the EU referendum campaign David Cameron said at one point that the UK no longer had the capacity for self-government. It is untrue that British institutions of the state have been weakened by decades of EU government – not to mention Blair’s vandalism. There is a clear need for this capacity to be be rebuilt, which requires the same sort of thinking the Conservatives need to get to grips with in order to work out what their party is for. Perhaps that would be a good place to start: how to build capacity for self-government.

      1. Peter Gardner
        January 1, 2023

        Oh dear, having a bad day. Typo. Apologies. I meant to say , “It is true that British institutions of the state have been weakened by decades of EU government”

