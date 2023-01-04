Written Answers from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Regarding Oil and Gas

The Department which is meant to be increasing UK gas output to displace imports is still very reluctant to talk about what it and its quangos are doing to make this possible. The cited source shows just 3 new fields coming into production in 2022, Blythe, Elgood and Tolmount. There is no mention of the status of Cambo or Jackdaw. Ministers should require more open reporting and more progress to fill the gaps in our home energy supply. There are several proven fields that need investment and production licences. The more we produce oil and gas at home the more tax revenue we generate, the more transport cost we save, and the less CO 2 that is produced. ministers accept this case but need to make sure the quangos reflect their policy. The Treasury needs to stop the windfall taxes which threaten future investment and will reduce revenues in the medium term.
The news on nuclear has also been suppressed. We need to know if it is safe to carry on with current plants for longer pending replacement by new nuclear. Over the weekend EDF was talking of two early nuclear closures owing in part to the windfall tax.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (112036):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, if he will list the gas fields that gained production licences in 2022. (112036)
Tabled on: 16 December 2022
Answer:
Graham Stuart:
While the 33rd UK Offshore Licensing Round opened in October, awards for licences under this round will not be made until next year. Awards under the previous, 32nd licensing round were made in 2020. There have therefore not been any awards for new licences in 2022.
Oil and gas fields, after being licensed, require several consents issued by regulators, such as Development and Production Consents granted by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) before they can begin production. Several fields have received these consents in 2022.
A full list of these consents can be found on the NSTA’s website: https://www.nstauthority.co.uk/data-centre/data-downloads-and-publications/field-data/.
The answer was submitted on 28 Dec 2022 at 10:12.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (112035):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, if he will make an estimate of the amount of coal generating capacity could be made available on stand by notices. (112035)
Tabled on: 16 December 2022
Answer:
Graham Stuart:
Upon agreement between the Electricity System Operator and coal operators, there are 3 coal plants still operating in Great Britain with contingency contracts until March 2023. This totals approximately 2.4GW of capacity which can be called upon if needed for the purposes of security of supply.
The answer was submitted on 28 Dec 2022 at 10:13.
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (112034):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, whether he has reviewed the planned dates for the closure of nuclear powers stations; and whether he has made an assessment of the impact of postponing the closure dates on the safety of those stations. (112034)
Tabled on: 16 December 2022
Answer:
Graham Stuart:
The continued operation of, and any extensions to, operational dates for any UK nuclear power station is a decision for the operator, EDF, and the independent nuclear regulator, the Office of Nuclear Regulation (ONR), based on safety and commercial considerations. If the ONR has any safety concerns, they will not let the reactor return to service unless and until those concerns have been satisfactorily addressed and may require more regular shutdowns for ongoing review. Operational dates are kept under constant review by EDF and the ONR.
The answer was submitted on 28 Dec 2022 at 10:15.
77 Comments
January 4, 2023
As far as I can see the answer to all your questions is “We will keep using existing power unless the supplier or regulator stop us.”
January 4, 2023
Yet the doctrine of deregulation and privatisation is intrinsically inimical to any kind of long term national strategy.
Profit is everything and providing the service an unwelcome overhead. As long as there are not severe costs in failures on that point then the owners could not care less.
January 4, 2023
I have read the comments and two things have become clear in this blog comments section:
1. People are getting cross with the government.
2. The government is the obstacle, not the provider.
January 4, 2023
A,
No, the left wing socialist anti-business govt. have become the enemy of the people. Unilateral actions to the country’s detriment having a direct impact on people’s way of life. No one voted for this. No one voted for Sunak or Hunt. Both rejected by their party and membership and no public mandate. Both even stopped the public knowing what ministers receive by backhanders from lobbying groups! This is not the EU we voted out.
Now kowtowing to China’s demands. China is a greater threat to UK than Russia. Our country needs to stop being reliant on hostile countries and organisations like the EU.
January 4, 2023
It sounded to me like “We will not tell the regulator or negotiate with operators to prevent closure of essential capacity to keep the lights on.”
January 4, 2023
The worst reply was this one: “The continued operation of, and any extensions to, operational dates for any UK nuclear power station is a decision for the operator, EDF, and the independent nuclear regulator, the Office of Nuclear Regulation (ONR), based on safety and commercial considerations.” This epitomises what I DESPISE in this useless, traitorous government: their refusal to actually govern!
NO – decisions on matters of national interest should NOT be left to private companies or to “commercial considerations”. It is the government that should make the decisions and then issue ORDERS to ensure that the national interest is served. Ministers – and prime ministers – who refuse to take decisions and take responsibility are despicable traitors. I really HATE this government – they refuse to do anything to help Britain and the British people. They are our ENEMIES.
January 4, 2023
And how many coal fired stations does China have ?
If our kind host allows :
https://www.statista.com/statistics/859266/number-of-coal-power-plants-by-country/
We’re not even on the bloody list !
January 4, 2023
Ooops !
Good morning.
January 4, 2023
Meanwhile HSBC and other banks refuse to fund oil and gas developments though they are clearly perfectly happy using oil and gas.
So what A levels did Sunak study? He clearly does not understand much maths himself or he would have scrapped or even never started the net harm Covid vaccines nor would he have printed all the money causing all the currency debasement and inflation?
Forcing everyone to do some maths to 18 is fairly silly as some people never really get maths or science and never will. For example all the MPs who support net zero, the big state and the net harm vaccinations. We would do with far more people leaving school and learning practical skills at 16 or even earlier. Learning maths when you understand the need for it perhaps for a roof design or number of bricks amd times needed cam be easier for some.
January 4, 2023
O/T Truss strategy finally putting its head over the parapet now reference childcare. Can only suggest she pokes the Snake to deregulate sensibly (of course he won’t) and help parents with the gap between 1 and 3 years by tax reform to allow reclaim of costs against tax (of course he won’t). Providing childcare gets a greater than 1 person in work for every parent returning.
Of course this is of little import to the Snake and non-dom wife who had no need whatsoever for vouchers or childcare tax reliefs. Another planet.
January 4, 2023
The horse has bolted if at around 10 years old basic arithmetic, fractions, percentages a little mental calculation without paper and pencil cannot be done. Really basic stuff at entry to Primary school should begin. If it had been started by parents, grandparents even better. Within a year or two, teachers will have progress reports on growing abilities of each child. Any doubt on arithmetic learning and ability needs individual help. Just like reading the basic skills will allow rapid progress and be a foundation for everything else that follows. Where I volunteer (totally unrelated) I know of a 22 year old and 16 year old apprentice who have no grasp of simple arithmetic and cannot relate fractions to percentages to division of an easy number. Scandalous! Schools (and parents) should be ashamed.
January 4, 2023
Of course the more maths they understand the more they will realise just how much Sunak and Hunt are ripping them of with their absurdly high taxes, their currency debasement and appalling and still declining public services. The more they will see than net zero, renewable energy is a complete con trick and that expensive energy and the current economic problems were not the result of covid or Putin but caused by Boris/Sunak’s idiotic reaction to Covid, him money counterfeiting and the insane net zero agenda.
If they do a bit of physics too they will realise that renewable energy is an entirely bogus concept too.
“NHS delusion is condemning people to death
The model is broken, but still the public and our leaders refuse to consider any of the alternatives”
James Bartholomew in the Telegraph today. It is been killing thousands for very many years but our pathetic politicians of all parties (like Hunt health Sec for ~ six years) did and do nothing.
January 4, 2023
Sunak’s “Hi Everyone” new years message was fairly dire too. So not only maths he has trouble with. Get a decent speech writers for goodness sake and get someone to explain the very clear significant net harm maths of the Covid Vaccinations to you Sunak. While they are at it they could explain counterfeiting, money printing and inflation to you too as that is clearly beyond you too. Then they might move onto the net zero insanity.
January 4, 2023
LL, his greatest and most disturbing lack is a sense of urgency. No sense of urgency over the annexation of N Ireland which should be reversed immediately but is being kicked down the road until it becomes permanent; no sense of urgency about the Channel invasion; no sense of urgency about our energy security or our food security or our water security; and no sense of urgency about our burgeoning population.
One doesn’t need to be a mathemetician to see the danger to the country in all this, but nothing effective is done. Yet when it came to the Surrender Bill, it was whizzed through both Houses in record time, illegitimately. Ditto with the Wuhan virus emergency health legislation.
There is an actual health emergency at the moment, on our South Coast, with TB, hepatitis, diptheria, AIDS and a whole lot else, including different Wuhan “variants”, being welcomed in from Calais and dispersed around the country, yet no emergency action to prevent it. That is typical of the laissez faire attitude over things which ought to be done and aren’t.
January 4, 2023
Lifelogic, if they force teenagers to do Maths to 18 they will have to change the curriculum to have a more practical leaning for those not wishing to go on to a STEM degree. My son took Maths and Further Maths plus extra modules he self-taught and said it didn’t prepare him for his Maths degree. So what is ‘Mathematics’ preparing people for?
Does the curriculum currently include stocks and shares, savings plans, interest calculations, how credit card interest works. How mortgages work. How to size up a room for a floor covering, how to size up windows. How to budget and cost from wages to cover costs. How tax and national insurance work, including for the self-employed.
Will they create more school hours at A level so that four A levels can be pursued for people with other careers in mind? Stop them forcing round pegs into square holes.
January 4, 2023
The school leaving age has been put up to 18 to try to fudge the unemployment figures for NEETS not for any academic gain. The country seemed to work much better when people were learning trades through proper apprenticeships than the current ‘keep them away from work as long as possible’.
January 4, 2023
What we really need to see is a proper grounding in basic arithmetic – tables, addition, subtraction, division, fractions and percentages, orders of magnitude, all at a young age, and including exponentials/growth rates/interest by age 16, together with basic elements of geometry and understanding charts and rudimentary statistics (and how they are used as false propaganda). If the basics are inculcated early (by rote works well for much of it), they provide a foundation that can be built on by those with greater aptitude. Stretching out the basic curriculum for those who are less inclined will do nothing to increase standards: in fact, it will make them worse, as it already has done. It is quite some years since I discovered that A level maths no longer covers much calculus and differential equations – an essential precursor to any STEM degree, and really for what should be in science A levels.
January 4, 2023
Ratcliffe is the only 4 by 500 MW coal plant with flue gas treatment. West Burton still has 1 by 500 MW unit available (the 2.4 GW mentioned by the minister). Drax, I think, still has 2 by 660 MW coal units on last resort standby deals with the other four on “biomass”; (the phrase “wood pellets” is now verboten). See the “2-52 Week Ahead – Output Usable chart at https://www.bmreports.com/bmrs/?q=generation/2t52weeksfuel
January 4, 2023
The big players are not bidding for the latest round of North Sea drilling licences because of Hunts confiscatory taxes.
EDF that is the French Government are looking to shutdown 4gw of coal and nuclear for the same reason
I suppose it all helps net zero whilst we freeze to death. Still no problem for the gimmigrants as they can have the heating on
January 4, 2023
Yes, it would appear our Tory government has decided to allow the French government to decide if the population of the country of England is to have necessary power.
It’s hard to believe this, but I suppose we’re still all EUropeans….
January 4, 2023
Sir Alok Sharma KCMG has been honoured for his role in blowing up coal fired power stations, rather than mothballing them like the Germans, and failing to persuade the Chinese to stop building any more. It’s good to know how the awards system works. Presumably the green subsidy milking industry will find him a job when he loses his seat in two years time.
January 4, 2023
I assume that this was done not primarily for environmental objectives, but to free up the land to enable developers to profit from it.
As we see with the effects of today’s war, such contingency facilities are priceless.
There was a serious examination of whether Beeching’s destruction of civil infrastructure amounted to treason, incidentally. The point was left moot, I understand.
January 4, 2023
Right – the reason developers build homes is to profit from it. We should stop all home building immediately.
January 4, 2023
It’s worth asking why German politicians aren’t quite so “motivated” as our own to blow up their coal fired stations to free up land to build houses, don’t you think?
January 4, 2023
And Beeching was only executing his brief.
January 4, 2023
The flavour and tone of the reply is what we used to call duck shoving. It is an answer, but answers nothing really relevant. One must ask the question do we really need these people and the department?
January 4, 2023
Quality and accountability are absent. The Speaker should intervene at PMQs and on other questioning occasions at source when waffle is used to reply instead of proper answers. The same should apply to evasive written ‘answers’ such as those Graham Stuart carelessly cobbled together.
January 4, 2023
Well those answers have filled me with assurance…….not. There seems to be no sense of urgency and no real long term plans to sort this very real problem out John. The government’s approach makes no sense at all. At a time when energy is crucial to our economy and to our manufacturing businesses this government is content to raise money through windfall taxes which will stop investment and do great harm. EDFS position is of particular concern. We need more tax revenue and more well paid jobs but this fact doesn’t resonate with your government. That’s why they are unfit for office and that’s why we need a party like Reform that will do what’s necessary.
January 4, 2023
But that’s not going to happen. Support for Reform will simply ensure an even bigger Labour majority. The only way to get a change of direction is to get the local Tory Party associations on board and get them to threaten deselection. It’s where the real power is – but they don’t seem to use it.
January 4, 2023
I do not think that Reform’s plans to nationalise energy and impose price controls make any sense at all. We already have a system whose operation is tightly controlled by the state, and it is failing. The state involvement from BEIS, OFGEM, the CCC and National Grid is giving us all the wrong policies, and Parliament is ill equipped to control them with so few having a basic understanding of the issues.
Start by asking energy companies what their design for a low cost, reliable system would be with no carbon dioxide constraints (but include genuine environmental limits on things like particulates). Then you have a benchmark that allows the costs of emissions abatement to be evaluated. But first plug in the effects of cheap energy to economic success. You don’t need welfare payments for cost of living. You have industry that generates jobs, profits, taxes and exports, and supply security rather than import dependency.
January 4, 2023
Meanwhile, in oh so ‘green’ Germany, a wind farm is being demolished to extent a lignite coal mine and even a town is threatened with the same fate.
So much for Net Zero. King Coal reigns supreme in Germany and most of the world while our numpties obfuscate and delay and our energy prices go through the roof as a direct result of intermittent energy.
Why would any company invest in N Sea if their profits are to be stolen by a voracious state?
January 4, 2023
The Green Party in Germany remains green at heart. They have an aspiration to be net zero by 2030, and that’s all that’s needed in politics. Words matter, not actions. Much like our low tax at heart government.
January 4, 2023
…and no mention of fracking for shale gas
January 4, 2023
I will be interested to see if any British energy companies bother making bids in the 33rd round. Harbour Energy – the biggest North Sea producer – has stated that it won’t be. Why? Because of the windfall tax! If it’s not Alok Sharma rejoining at the destruction of coal-fired power-stations, it’s Hunt doing his utmost to limit domestic production. Solution: lower windfall taxes until the investment starts flowing again. Better still, just remove them.
January 4, 2023
Solution- Get rid of the Consocialists.
January 4, 2023
So, the contingency contracts run out in March 2023 and there’s no intention of extending them – even though we are in a near-war situation.
January 4, 2023
Churchill ”action this day”
January 4, 2023
In reality we shouldn’t be just granting contingency contracts for coal, but rather looking for a baseload contribution at much lower cost to the economy than extra gas burn. The problem is that these units are old and the maintenance required to keep them operational can be extensive. It is not worthwhile unless they can have a reasonable prospect of earning a return. Much the same applies to aged nuclear.
However, if we allow these units to close we will have even worse capacity shortages leading to frequent high prices and rationing/blackouts.
January 4, 2023
Only an irresponsible Government, which values virtue-signalling over energy security, would countenance closing our three remaining coal-fired power stations.
But then it’s quite clear that we ARE government by irresponsible, virtue-signalling, Eco lunatics ….. who would rather see thousands of the British people die of cold than change their Net Zero lunacy.
January 4, 2023
They are useless leftwing lunatics. Far removed from reality and the practical consequences of their net stupid, whilst the rest of the world produces cheap energy. Farage pointed out last night that 8 billion tonnes of coal will be burnt this year to heat and manufacture goods world wide. A record. Our useless Consocialists will not allow coal mines, fracking, and have windfall taxes on energy producers. They have to go, we can’t afford them.
January 4, 2023
Ukraine has an estimated 127.9 trillion cubic feet of unproved technically recoverable shale gas resources (U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA)), mostly on its eastern border with Russia – no wonder Putin has invaded
While China & India maintain security of coal fired power stations, while I like many bought a few candles just in case of power outage
January 4, 2023
Donna – it certainly seems that way.
In the light of Sunak’s policy statement, to be made today, I wonder how many of our MPs and leading Civil Servants actually are numerate?? – Especially when it comes to considering Climate Change and Net Zero…
January 4, 2023
I read that the price of gas has actually dropped but has not been passed on to the consumer…yet!
Plus allegedly the powers that be have suddenly realised that there just isn’t enough electricity full stop. House building will be threatened and maybe put on hold ( oh dear!), electric cars as we know, will consume too much electricity and apparently worst of all….all the elite’s data using/storing/controlling plan will be impossible. Our computers need electricity to run!!!
They really should learn to “think before they ink” shouldn’t they?
January 4, 2023
That’s because the gas we are currently using was bought sometime ago “on the futures market” when the price was high.
January 4, 2023
The replies exemplify the government’s management of decline. In the future, government and opposition will simply disagree about how best to manage regular energy blackouts. Similarly with illegal immigration – manage the inflow of illegals rather than stop them through effective legislation.
January 4, 2023
46,000 illegals. Some of them, I am sure, will contribute to our energy and hospital crisis by working in A&E.
But, what can you do when you see people (including a smattering of kids) drowning in the channel? Legislation won’t cure that one.
Send them back – and give the lawyers a vast Christmas bonus? Legislation won’t cure that one because there are Human Rights to consider.
Imprison them? Well, we more or less are the moment, – very ineffectively and extremely expensively and unfairly. Beggars lie on the street outside hotels where the illegals sit in the warm waiting for their next meal.
Oh – and the prisons were already full under Mrs Thatcher!
January 4, 2023
According to Net Zero Watch it’s mainly Europe that is behaving like a twit with regards to energy. Andrew Montfort from Net zero Watch is even warning America to not go down the same destructive route.
Apart from Germany, who always look after umber one, why are we and the Europeans (EU) setting ourselves on a path to self destruct? And more importantly, why is no-one calling them out on this madness? Why are MPs just accepting it all? It makes no sense to me.
January 4, 2023
If you read today’s TCW – Defending Freedom, you’ll see that the Eco lunacy has infected Australia’s political class.
January 4, 2023
S,
Why is UK still in lockstep with EU as if in the EU energy pact and doing exactly the same is the question.
January 4, 2023
Sharon
Why are MPs accepting it?
Simply because the vast majority are totally unfit for purpose as to the position they hold. It cannot come as a great surprise that there is little but a fag paper difference between all of them. You can count on the fingers of one hand those that could qualify for being a called a real statesman. The takeover of Parliament by this new generation of lack lustre politicians has been slowly building up over the years and all the little cliques are now well established. Easy prey to be converted to globalistic theology.
January 4, 2023
I agree,
January 4, 2023
Their answers appear to be don ‘t ask impertinent questions , the establishment is back in control should you have failed to notice. It is long overdue that MPs held the E to account robustly because you are close to the same treatment in 2024.
January 4, 2023
Well this is evidence of the veracity of your last tweet. The fact is that the private sector output is up 25% but it is not providing ‘us’ with higher living standards because the Government is draining all that increase from us to subsidise higher wages in the reduced-output State Sector.
Moreover they are taking our savings by deliberately deploying inflation.
The state sector needs to be cut to the bone and the PM needs to leave the teaching of maths and all other subjects to an education system that has to please parents who pay for it, or starve.
The PM should attempt to do one thing that only the Government can do: stop criminals illegally entering and exploiting our country and expel those already here.
January 4, 2023
+1
Kids should have learned enough maths by 16 to leave school not give them longer! It shows another govt. failing in Education!!
January 4, 2023
Lynn Atkinson
Very good post Lyn.
Perhaps the PM could do one other thing and strenuously :-
What real value does the Civil Service bring to the UKplc?
Like the invaders problem being sorted it will never happen.
January 4, 2023
Sorry add debate after strenuously
Should have read strenuously debate
January 4, 2023
“The state sector needs to be cut to the bone”
NHS figures: looked up today (and rounded up). Just under half a million doctors and nurses: three quarters of a million make up the rest. Of these 23,000 are “Managers” and 11,000 “Senior Managers”. I tried to find out what the rest do – and failed. OK so there are cleaners and porters and lab staff, but the adverts did not seem to suggest that they made up a large proportion of the vast array.
January 4, 2023
The independent North Sea producers now have problems with refinancing their borrowings because the banks have no idea how to value their reserves given the random confiscatory policy of this government.
So, far from increasing output it may be shuttered.
No one can invest in the U.K. in these circumstances. It is sub banana republic.
January 4, 2023
Excellent questions and the answers, obfuscation. What is it with politicians and their desire to destroy our way of living on the altar of Net Zero. The Kings new clothes springs to mind.
January 4, 2023
The Answer therefore was “we will sit on our hands as long as it takes”
12 years of neglect on the first principle of Government, the UK’s safety, security and resilience. 12 years of refusal by the UK’s top line Management, the Government to do the most fundamental duty placed on them.
What does Government do, it blames others for its own inept management of the UK
January 4, 2023
Elsewhere and just as pertinent to the UK’s ills and to most clear logical thinkers a travesty – ”Arm Holdings Technology To Power Saudi Arabia’s Healthcare Transformation”
The UK released one of the Worlds dominant companies(ARM), that is needed to power everyone’s(as in the Worlds) future, so as its IP can be stripped and ravaged with no reward for the UK just costs, loss of income, loss of jobs, knowing full well the UK will have to pay others a greater amount for the same tto geet the out put back. It is and was a dangerous situation to pace the UK in, all thanks to 12 years of no Management of the UK by the Conservative Government.
January 4, 2023
From the MsM
‘Rishi Sunak is set to announce on Wednesday that he wants all pupils to study maths until the age of 18 in a major speech aimed at setting out his big picture vision for Britain.’
‘ Rishi Sunak drops plans for war on Whitehall red tape’ read as meaning EU Laws and regulations that hamper UK Industry on the World stage, to remain as the unelected unaccountable EU retains its power over the UK Parliament
A Vision, yet no Management, more demands on the taxpayer and no accountability or responsibility for those in receipt of our money. Who does Government think is paying the real price for their refusal to manage, it is not the magic money tree – it is the overburdened taxpayer that is having to make all the sacrifices. It is not while Rome burns, but while the UK burns – the fiddles keep on and playing. What are these people on?
January 4, 2023
9.41 a.m. importing 18% of our electricity!
January 4, 2023
Just read that a republican sympathising biden envoy is being sent to Northern Ireland to muddy the waters, just like his great grandad joe did in WW2. When you let a wound like the NIP fester for long enough other germs join in to kill the patient.
January 4, 2023
Slightly off topic but goes to the mind set of this government
Sunak wants to reshape the UK by making maths education mandatory up to the age of 18 years ….this is what happens when a government has been in power to long, they fail to realise that it’s the people that reshape the UK and ‘not’ the social engineering antics of government …this along with the policies of net-zero, these edicts are deeply worrying – once again does anyone remember reading this policy in the 2019 manifesto
January 4, 2023
We might think that the answers to SirJ questions are quite ‘mad’ (mutually assured destruction of EU energy supply)
But they are the current policies of our government, not a mistake, not an error, not mismanagement but the plan of the PM, the cabinet, the climate change committee and strategy of ‘net-zero’ THIS IS ONLY THE START
January 4, 2023
We live on an island over a pile of coal, with some of the world’s top scientists who are in touch round the globe. We are very rich in coal, oil and gas. We have an educated, largely honest and hard working workforce.
And it is the CONSERVATIVE GOVERNMENT with this obsession with fossil fuels that has made me live in a dark, cold house, that a couple of years ago was warm and cosy.
Only government could create a shortage of gas, petrol and electricity (which also powers industry) in such a land as ours.
January 4, 2023
I always wonder why MPs bother to ask these questions because the sole objective of the civil servants who draft the response for the ministers is to NOT provide any meaningful answer !
We certainly need the three coal-fired plants to be kept in commission and on standby each winter until we have some SMRs up and running, given that there is already going to be a reduction in operational nuclear plants before 2030.
EDF are bluffing over closing the two UK nuclear plants even earlier. As it is a French State-owned company, and recent French governments have neglected their impressive nuclear capacity to such an extent that they have 50% of capacity out of service, they will want to keep the interconnector with England working to avoid blackouts in France. That means making sure England retains the generating capacity provided by the two nuclear stations for when the wind isn’t blowing.
It is utterly shameful that after being the first country to built operational nuclear power plants, the Blair government put us in a position where we are now 100% dependent on France for our nuclear generation capacity. Subsequent Conservative governments have done nothing to correct this. I suspect it is yet another example of the Civil Service wanting to bind us to the EU in a perverse form of “every Closer Union.”
This is why the Rolls-Royce SMRs are of such critical importance to our future energy security. They must be 100% designed, manufactured, installed, and managed by UK companies, irrespective of any cost savings that might be made by importing components. If they turn out to be as good as I suspect they will be, by 2050 we could no longer be dependent on unreliable wind, and our own network of SMRs can be funded by the profits from exports.
January 4, 2023
This government is unbelievable. The world has changed. You just need a basic understanding of ‘Maths’ – well, actually Arithmetic – to function in the modern world. Add in bit of basic trig and geometry – and you will handle any real world issue – from doing accounts to setting out an extension to your house. The complicated stuff can be left to specialists. GCSE Maths is more than adequate.
January 4, 2023
There is no sense of urgency, despite the horrendous price rises in energy. It’s not going away.
Fiddling whilst Rome burns 🙂
If this didn’t kick start urgent step increases for our own energy supply, nothing will Sir J.
I’m afraid we do need a GE, we need a good clear out.
January 4, 2023
This all suggests that ministers have something to hide…..
Could it be they are so fond of their ridiculous net-zero agenda that they are afraid to even be open and honest about what they aren’t doing to ensure we have adequate energy?
The government can no longer be trusted on energy policy, clearly it is their intent to make us suffer for their biased irrationality.
No doubt they are planning to build homes for immigrants on the land now occupied by once thriving industry.
January 4, 2023
Has Parliament decided which has priority, the continued path to unilateral Net Zero by 2050 (electricity decarbonised by 2035), or security of energy?
If the former, does Parliament have an estimate for the resulting reduction in the standard of living and the number of excess deaths caused when our unilateral Net Zero Strategy has led to the only energy available/allowable is Chinese supplied, expensive, weather dependent and intermittent electricity rationed and controlled by smart meters?
January 4, 2023
The enduring policy should be – provide UK energy consumers with reliable sensible low energy, without subsidy.
How to deliver this, additional drill/mine/fracking and base load nuclear / SMR, do it now, no more faffing about.
We may be able to save a modicum of manufacturing industry.
If Tories get the prices down and stop illegal migrants, then there’s still a chance of re-election… otherwise toast!
January 4, 2023
When there is something to hide one should not be too surprised .
January 4, 2023
An interesting rant on twitter today
Jan 4, 2023
@NadineDorries
Three years of a progressive Tory government being washed down the drain. Levelling up, dumped. Social care reform, dumped. Keeping young and vulnerable people safe online, watered down. A bonfire of EU leg, not happening. Sale of C4 giving back £2b reversed. Replaced with what?
@NadineDorries
A policy at some time in the future to teach maths for longer with teachers we don’t yet even have to do so. Where is the mandate- who voted for this? Will now be almost impossible to face the electorate at a GE and expect voters to believe or trust our manifesto commitments.
January 4, 2023
@IanB Also twitter
@johnredwood
Since 1997 output per person is up by more than one quarter, earning us higher living standards. Public service output per head is down over the same long period. We need something for something pay deals in government led activities to improve this.
Every one but Government recognizes the need to actually Manage the UK so we can move forward, and they(the Government) are the ones paid to do it, at the moment with their tax policies that amounts to ‘twice’ over. Still no economy planning, still no future for the UK. As one of the JR Diary Contributors reminded us recently we have the same people that lost many ‘billions’ on NHS Software projects, all down to lack of Management ability now suggesting they have a grip on the economy! .
January 4, 2023
I believe National Grid issued a statement that there would not be extensive power outages this winter but they were very likely next winter !!