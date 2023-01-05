The battle over recession

In the summer I and a few others warned the government and advised the Truss campaign that then economic policy was going to take us into recession. Official forecasts from the budget said otherwise. I argued that we could change policy to seek to offset some of the recessionary forces coming into play. If the Bank with tight money combined with a treasury hiking taxes, and a concurrent inflation squeezing real incomes, there would be a sharp downturn.
Liz Truss centred her campaign around the need to boost the UK growth rate, and to abate the recessionary forces. She was right to do so, and it proved the more popular cause. The establishment she was battling now accept that their policies will lead to a recession, with the Bank forecasting six quarters of misery and slowdown. Despite this they still are keen to put up taxes. As a result they face public borrowing this year 75% higher than their budget forecast, confirming the warnings I gave that this year unlike recent years the OBR borrowing figure would be far too low after periods of massive overstatement. Borrowing remains most sensitive to whether you get growth or not. Slowing the economy deliberately gives you higher borrowing, not less.
What we can agree on is the UK state needs to do a better job at controlling public spending. I have issued lists of ways of getting spending down a bit, whilst improving both spending and performance levels in key areas like health and education. I see in a recent poll ending spend on HS2 and reducing Overseas Aid are the two most popular ways of getting spending down a bit from the issues raised. There are plenty of other ways. It is imperative that more of these public sector pay disputes are settled with something for something settlements, allowing better pay for smarter working. Above all the government should get on with the changes to help many more people into work. There are still plenty of vacancies and people of working age who could be better off if assisted into work.
5 Comments
January 5, 2023
Good morning.
I see Rushi is out stating the bleeding obvious. ie Inflation will come down etc. Well of course it will. I will come down in height if you chop me off below the knees.
The country really is not in good hands. Inflation (15%) is eating away at peoples spending power and that will in turn put a drag on any recovery.
I would not rely on Labour messing things up if you think that is only way you can win a GE.
January 5, 2023
Liz Truss had some very sensible ideas she was poor at defining them.
Putting corporation tax up in a recession is stupid so is reinstating the ban on fracking when we are short of energy
The obvious reason seems to decrease investment and price energy out of reach of the peasants in the name of net zero.
Fishys speech was a joke. No idea, no vision RIP conservative party.
January 5, 2023
There are still plenty of vacancies and people of working age who could be better off if assisted into work.
Yes there is, but instead of assisting make them have no choice but to work, stop giving out handouts to the work shy , back in the 70s when I was unemployed I had to take the job offered by the job centre it was either that or no benefits, and another way of saving a few quid stop the channel taxi service and the 4star hotel accommodation for foreigners, you’ve only got a few months to turn it around before your put in General Election footing
January 5, 2023
It all comes under the W word waste.
Government and civil and public services it would appear have no compunction to address it in any shape or form. All very good for telling their themselves that all they need is more money. It is not what you get or have got it is how where, what who, why, when it is spent.
If they were sensible and brave enough they could have made a united stand against the dingy invaderssnd saved millions. Every position in the civil and public services should be judged on one thing and one thing only. Is this position really necessary? Working smarter not harder should be the basis of our education system.
Assisted into work? If benefits for not working were reduced to below minimum wage levels then people would get off their fans and get back into the job market.
January 5, 2023
Good morning Sir John
“What we can agree on is the UK state needs to do a better job at controlling public spending”
As many commentators have been saying all along, we need an economy to create the money and wealth to fund the State first. Remove money from those that create the economy to just simply reward the State for being there is a ridiculous proposition. That is ensuring an ever decreasing pool of available tax money.
Above all we need a Government to stop being in denial, stop refusing to manage, they are there to manage the money(tax) they grab and ensure a return on that expenditure. So far we have seen in all yours and everyone else’s request for expenditure/returns breakdowns being fudged twaddle from a Government that demonstrate they do not have a clue.
This is still the Boris Johnson spend, spend, spend Government. Spending is a headline grabbing sound-bite, which is a reaction to no action on the real things that need doing. As we saw of this PM yesterday, just trying to re-enact BJ’s clueless utterances, because to someone somewhere they might buy it and of being centre stage is being a PM in Government. When what the Country needs is proper Management.