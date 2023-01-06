Written Answers from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Regarding Wind

These answers reveal a worry about discussing the magnitude of special payments to renewable generators, and confirms that there are too many days when wind produces little electricity, leaving us dependent on gas, coal and biomass.
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, how much was spent on National Grid constraint payments to wind generators in 2022. (112033)
Tabled on: 16 December 2022
Answer:
Graham Stuart:
The National Grid Electricity System Operator publishes data on the costs and volumes of electricity system balancing services monthly. This includes a breakdown of constraint costs by fuel type, including wind farms. The total amount paid to wind generators for 2022 has not yet been finalised. Further detail on wind farm payments paid in October can be found in The National Grid Electricity System Operator’s monthly Balancing Services Summary.
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, how much has been paid to wind generators in subsidies in 2022. (112032)
Tabled on: 16 December 2022
Answer:
Graham Stuart:
The Government supports wind generators through a number of schemes. Finalised data for total payments made in 2022 are not yet available.
The answer was submitted on 28 Dec 2022 at 10:26.
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, on how many days did wind power provide less than 10 per cent of UK electricity output in 2022. (112031)
Tabled on: 16 December 2022
Answer:
Graham Stuart:
The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy does not hold daily electricity generation data. However, for the Public Distribution System in Great Britain only, Elexon’s figures show that up to 20th December, there were 64 days in 2022 where generation from wind provided less than 10 per cent of total generation. This excludes net imports from interconnectors.
Source: Elexon half-hourly balancing mechanism reports, available at: https://www2.bmreports.com/bmrs/?q=generation/fueltype
The answer was submitted on 28 Dec 2022 at 10:28.
4 Comments
January 6, 2023
Keeping holding the Department’s feet to the fire on this important issue, Sir J.
January 6, 2023
Good morning.
We need to know if these wind farms work and can be self sufficient. No point in creating the worlds largest wind farm (Doggerbank) If most of the money is just going to divided between a UK company which is also registered in Switzerland. Plus two foreign companies, one from Norway and the other from Germany.
If a project is so good commercially why do you need taxpayers money in the first place ?
Hmm ! People thinking of post their political careers as consultants, directors or chairman methinks 😉
If our kind host allows :
https://doggerbank.com/
Does not matter how big it is, if its power source (the wind) does not blow them generators do not turn.
January 6, 2023
So they blighted ( without so much as a by your leave ) our open spaces and seascapes with ugly metal excrescences.
For why?
Did they predict windier weather or a different sort of wind?
January 6, 2023
The wind farm scam and people pay tax to finance this arrogant, politically driven abuse of public funds. This abuse will explode under the real progressives, Labour