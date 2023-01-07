Telegraph article on managing the public sector

I reproduce below and article I wrote for the Telegraph recently:
More money for the public sector must be something for something.
If we work smarter and produce more then we can be paid more. Growing the country’s income per head is central to creating the greater prosperity and the wider opportunities people expect. The covid lockdowns imposed a heavy price, destroying business and tax revenues and limiting output. They led to massive public borrowing to tide us over the difficulties. Many people and enterprises came to rely on state handouts. Output and output per head slumped.
Productivity sounds technical and tedious yet it is the key to economic and individual success. If you help produce something lots of people want you usually generate more revenue, allowing your employer or your business to pay you more. If you make something unique like a best selling book or movie, or a new app which is a must have, you can be extremely well rewarded. If you help a company produce oil or pharmaceuticals or some other very investment intensive activity with few people in relation to valuable output you can benefit from the high pay the activity will allow. Markets determine the value of people’s output and so influence their pay.
The public sector tends to assess the pay of its staff by reference to market based private sector comparisons. In the 22 years from 1997 to 2019 public sector productivity rose by just 3.7% over the whole time period though public sector staff got pay awards based on comparisons with a private sector that was doing a lot better at raising output per person.
Real state output soared under Labour from 1997 to 2009 by a massive 50% , but productivity fell 2% over the 12 years. Under the Conservatives pre covid by 2019 output was up again by a more restrained 8%, with productivity edging ahead to show a 3.7% gain for the entire 22 year period. By end 2021 output was up again by almost a tenth but productivity was down on 1997 levels by 3.7%.. So over nearly a quarter of a century of fast automation and technical advance in the wider economy the UK public sector saw a fall in productivity.
Now the state is much deeper in debt to pay for that huge expansion of public sector activity over the last quarter of a century as a result. We did not see savings for all the investment in computers, on line services, new trains and the rest. We cannot go on like this. It is bizarre that productivity has fallen a lot in an area like benefit processing, given the big investment in electronic systems to speed the efficiency of the process. Having an ever more complex tax system raises the costs of collection. The collapse of commuter five day a week travel on the railways has gravely damaged fare revenues leading to a surge in state subsidy to support a far less productive railway. Subsidising too many near empty trains makes little sense financially or environmentally.
The government needs to go through the reasons for failing productivity department by department, function by function. It needs a series of something for something pay deals, that recognise people’s wishes for pay that keeps up or beats prices. It needs to meet aspirations where it can afford them through promotions, increments, adjustments to pay scales that are based on more output through smarter working.
The railway is a good place to start. The government should not be offering more subsidy which is now more than double the fare revenues. It should be seeking ways to cut the cost to taxpayers, expecting from management and unions together a new approach to identifying how to use the railway to better effect to collect more fares and incur less cost. There is no need to have compulsory redundancies but there is every need to reduce manning levels where technology can do the job, to use new methods for track inspections, to amalgamate guard and driver tasks and a range of other measures which can help. Above all they need a more imaginative timetable that fits modern travel needs. They should have ticket pricing that offers larger discounts the more often you travel a route to try to get more people back commuting more regularly.
In the NHS Ministers should expect more achievement and more transparency from their many higher paid managers in the quangos and Trusts that employ the staff and spend the money. The NHS clearly needs more capacity. Management passion to reduce or limit bed numbers over the years has left it short of physical capacity for an expanding population. It needs an effective workforce plan, as it has many vacancies that need filling and many Agency staff who should be recruited into permanent roles to save the Agency fees and the frictional costs short term employment generates. Quality and output are normally enhanced by allowing people to specialise in areas that they then become good at handling. The NHS under Labour developed more ways to buy in activity and skill from the private sector, whilst preserving the all important free at the point of delivery for the patient. More use can be made of this to encourage centres of excellence and special treatment centres by type of procedure and illness.
Taxpayers are paying large sums to retain 33,000 NHS managers. They expect to see better results from all that planning, hiring and memo writing. Higher output and quality can go together, and depend on a well motivated, respected and professional workforce. As we watch the strikes and delayed access on the news broadcasts we need to ask how they can do things better. We need a public sector productivity revolution, which requires inspirational managers and positive workforces to get together for the sake of better services and higher pay. The two go together. Taxpayers are happy to pay for a good service through their taxes, but resent tipping more money into services where productivity is falling and where services do not meet the public’s needs.
60 Comments
January 7, 2023
I expect almost nothing from the state sector and that is what we get. Not even a prompt ambulance should I ever need one.
January 7, 2023
Could that be because our governments focus is on satisfying the immigrants, the EU treaties and the UN WEF agenda, rather than concentrating on the needs of the indigenous people of the UK
January 7, 2023
You might say that (as might I) …… Sir John couldn’t possibly comment.
January 7, 2023
The government does not recognise the identity of the indiginous people, that is to say the English. It grants clear democratic identity to the Scots the Welsh and the Northern Irish, but there is no such recognition of England. It is their plan to disintegrate England. This is also in line with EU politics which they follow.
January 7, 2023
Good morning.
And
Maybe, but the size of the State continue to balloon under the Tories.
Part of the problem is shortermism. Every government has between 4 and 5 years and all want to see results to public services in that time to be re-elected. This makes them embark on policies that are only designed to deliver a shorterm tix, like employing foreign nurses and doctors rather than training our own.
You also have to deal with the political football that the likes of the NHS have become and the fact that this heavily unionised organisation will resist any change.
I see no end in sight to this misery. Everyone is getting the feeling that the nation is deliberately being run into the ground and for democracy to fail clearing the way for the Big Reset.
You just know it.
January 7, 2023
+ many, Mark B. I agree with all the points you make.
January 7, 2023
@Mark B + 1 ‘Maybe, but the size of the State continue to balloon under the Tories.’ Maybe the 12 years of Conservative rule and the promise of the Bonfire of the Quango’s coupled with the highest tax receipts for the Government in generations – for them then to just give our money away, is in fact the real truth of the modern Conservative thinking.
The refusal to manage by the executive, comes to mind. Or maybe they just don’t know how or care.
January 7, 2023
Major decreed that everyone had suddenly become Middle Class so everything, exams, recruitment and the job itself had to be dumbed down to make the glass slipper fit.
Next came the ever-expanding inclusion and diversity industry and slowly but surely these agendas became more important than the jobs in hand.
Whoever thought that jobs could be done effectively from home? They can’t.
And just think of all the ludicrous and expensive “away weeks” spent at bogus courses in hotels.
These made it possible for those who could BS at a flip chart to rise up the ranks at the expense of those who were happy to actually do a job of work but had no desire to become a clown or actor.
It is no surprise that nothing gets done anymore.
Or was it really all to destroy the public sector and get everything done online? Which just does not work.
January 7, 2023
Certainly agree with many of your points, but also self discipline and work ethic in both families and individuals has decreased over the last couple of generations, as the so called safety net of Government polices have expanded beyond what would have ever been dreamt feasible 50 years ago, likewise the huge growth in the scale and scope of taxation, and the deliberate attempt at the redistribution of so called wealth, and the attack by all Governments on the self employed and small businesses, with a complication of everything to do with more and more regulation, fees, taxes and fines, in their many forms.
In simple terms the Government has lost the plot, and lost control of its vast number State employees, who now tell management how they want to work !
January 7, 2023
Agree
January 7, 2023
Pretence…
The railways pretend that they are the same as they always was. They ain’t. Many people have never been on a train in the last year. Trains are no use at all to me personally – except for freight. Meanwhile the local roads (in a rapidly expanding area) are a century – yes a century – out of date.
The NHS is, as you say, full of managers and the condescending and, yes, out of touch management is driving doctors and nurses away fast. There is a ton of money to be made in countries that allow doctors and nurses to work freely. For example UAE…
The Passport which I am afraid to apply for will, perhaps be granted to me if they ever get round to it. I would love to go abroad to see my daughter in Abu Dhabi. At the moment, I cannot do that.
And then there is net zero which makes me live in the cold dark house which was once all warm and friendly.
For all this slackness and, yes, sloth, we get taxed like the Scandinavians.
January 7, 2023
Same here. We went into London last May, for which the train is very useful, but we’re not expecting to make any journeys using it this year. Yet we contribute to its upkeep via taxes as if we were regular users (not to mention the next generation with government borrowing).
January 7, 2023
So the £150bn on HS2 is a waste of taxpayers money but the majority of MPs and all the cabinet support its build
January 7, 2023
So what do the rentiers, who extort enormous sums simply for owning stuff – generally merely by inheritance – produce then, Sir John?
Winston Churchill railed against this, but the position only seems to have worsened since.
Reply Private property is a good thing, underpinning freedom and independence. I look for ways for more to be owners as the majority already are.
January 7, 2023
I am a great believer in private property and I own enough for my own purposes, Sir John.
However, your reply – as ever – is, I think, aimed at the undeveloped, binary, absolutist mind – and why not, as this is just how you obtained your baleful brexit and your party’s time in office?
January 7, 2023
The Conservative party cannot be blamed, as you allege, for Brexit. All they did was to ask we, the people, to decide and when we reached a decision, the disappointed PM jumped ship and departed the scene.
January 7, 2023
They can entirely be blamed for the implementation of Brexit, the “oven ready deal”, the issues with the NI Protocol, the issues that industries such as fishing are experiencing, the additional barriers that exporters are now facing etc.
January 7, 2023
Yes, Cameron used a referendum as a cheap General Election gimmick.
January 7, 2023
It seems strange that a Tory MP utters the words ‘freedom and independence’ in this era, knowing that in practise this governments policies are all about restricting, banning, taxing and regulating the people
January 7, 2023
Sir John, your Telegraph article continues to suggest, misleadingly, that rail workers are part of the public sector. Yet in reality the majority of the 115,000 people employed by the rail industry (Wikipedia) work for private companies. You are therefore to a large extent critiquing private sector productivity.
Your model of productivity growth and wage growth leaves out an important component: shareholder value. Pre-Covid, the rail operators were paying a large part of their taxpayer subsidy to shareholders.
Reply The railway is largely under government control getting far more of its money from subsidy than fares
January 7, 2023
Yes, and Royal Mail is no more public sector that is Tesco either.
January 7, 2023
The railways are crippled by Tory dogma that privatised is always better than publicly owned. They will not lose face by admitting this was a mistake for rail.
So you have a disjointed franchise system where individual companies profit and loss accounts are stuffed full of government subsidy, while the system is fractured with an expensive fare system.
All the problems of the old with new ones added.
January 7, 2023
The subsidies and inefficiencies would be even larger if the whole was owned by the state, rather than just Network Rail. It is micro-managed by ORR as it is.
January 7, 2023
Network Rail is a public body, Mark, the train companies are private. All private sector operators are regulated, e.g. British Airways is regulated by the Civil Aviation Authority. If you think Great Western, which I use quite a lot, is micro-managed, I’d like to know how.
January 7, 2023
”Tory dogma that privatised is always better than publicly owned”
Not so for Channel 4 or the BBC
January 7, 2023
Both the railways and Royal Mail are government created monopolies.
January 7, 2023
Well who could disagree with your article this morning Sir John.
I wish you had also impressed on your readers that the public sector is off the scale too big and needs a massive cull, in many cases whole sectors, in particular the woke diversity and inclusion industry.
The golden rule should be that government does as little as possible and the private sector does the rest. But what do I know, I’m just a conservative.
January 7, 2023
It’s too late for the government to do anything that will save them from annihilation at the next general election. A majority remember their asinine response to the pandemic, (such as you can’t visit your mother but an estate agent can visit her), not to mention other disastrous lockdown impositions upon our freedoms.
January 7, 2023
My “favourite” recollection from the Covid lunacy was the announcement that eating a Scotch Egg miraculously stopped the virus from infecting you. I have tested that theory to destruction over the past couple of years.
I haven’t had any of the gene therapies since it was known from the outset that they didn’t prevent you getting Covid and I don’t participate in medical experiments, but I’ve eaten a great many Scotch Eggs and miraculously I haven’t had Covid. So that’s obviously the way out of the lunacy.
Perhaps we need a new slogan “a Scotch Egg a day will keep the doctor away.”
January 7, 2023
+1
Is that not an excellent example of post hoc ergo propter hoc?
The best since Parson Woodforde’s remedy of rubbing a black cat’s tail on a stye.
Don’t share your secret with SAGE or we will be required by law, for evermore.. to eat Scotch Eggs…
And I think there is an egg shortage.
January 7, 2023
My “favourite” recollection from the Covid –
The Merseyside tunnels stopped giving you change at the toll booths because of potential virus transfer on coinage ….nine months later they’re continuing with the policy as it’s a extra revenue earner (I found out at Christmas visiting family in the Wirral, I give the attendant £5 against the £2 cost expecting £3 in change, he said no change, no change more on – all those £3s add up)
January 7, 2023
If you rebrand the humble Scotch Egg as an ‘artisan’ or ‘gourmet’ item you can now charge a fortune for it in pubs.
This is useful for an industry where profit margins on drink are low and publicans look to compensate with food sales.
Gone are the days of an inexpensive ploughman’s lunch or low cost meal options. Unremarkable lunchs and dinners are priced from £13 or £14 pounds upward.
Scotch Egg the saviour of the pub trade?
January 7, 2023
Meanwhile the net of tyranny continues to be cast unabated with the help of useful idiots who believe they are pursuing equality and liberty.
Via masks and restrictions.
How they love to stay at home …until the final electronic lock clicks into place.
January 7, 2023
All of what you say is mucn easier said than done
Your “Something for something” will get us nowhere – we need to get some national pride back but am afraid we are being let down on all sides by poor leadership
President Kennedy once famously said –
Ask not what your country can do for you
ask what you can do for your country
But am afraid we are a long way from that/ we need good decent honest leadership to captain the ship with less of the spin and raazzmatazz and party gates someone more like a Volodymer Zelenskeyy? But who?
January 7, 2023
Kennedy read what was in his script. Voters value those who achieve results above charisma. Opinions of the most suitable person vary in the millions through Rachel Reeves, Penny Mordaunt, Diane Abbot, Nigel Farage and many outside politics. Anyone sensible would be better than what presently exists.
January 7, 2023
Imagine a ten-coach train travelling for an hour or more with just a driver sat at the front in his isolated cab. The carriages would be like Dodge City, with ordinary passengers defenceless against the predations of yobbos drunkards and criminals and unable to leave the train to escape.
January 7, 2023
I remember this situation well; from my time travelling with British Rail in the late 1970s.
But Sir John is not suggesting this. Driverless trains have been possible since the 1980s. So most of the guard’s responsibilities would remain, with them taking over the remaining tasks of the driver. This approach has worked fine on the Docklands Light Railway since 1987.
January 7, 2023
The Victoria Line, opened in 1968, was capable of driverless operation. The unions went on strike, and demanded driver presence and some degree of button pressing – and then asked for (and got) extra pay on top for “boredom money”.
January 7, 2023
I believe that this government is also in favour of driverless cars, driverless lorries, pilotless aeroplanes and possibly captainless ships ….its a brave new world (migrants delivering food and driving ‘L’ plate scooters okay)
January 7, 2023
Given that these people are permitted to waltz through the gates without paying by those in attendance at stations I don’t see how one unarmed guard on a train is going to make much difference.
January 7, 2023
You are wasting your time. Sunak is a One Party Tory group puppet determined to conciliate their way to electoral oblivion.
He has zero charisma or any fight whatsoever. The fact that the ‘tailors dummy’ Starmer is beating him at the polls, says it all.
January 7, 2023
Harry has caught the wokevid virus.
Main symptom is grifting by acting as a victim.
Some other victims include public sector HR managers, oxbridge students, extinction rebellion supporters and globopoliticians
January 7, 2023
My psychological explanation of WOKE is quite interesting and is relevant to some public sector management.
Back in the late 1950s we saw the phenomena of “teenagers” where childhood was extended into puberty and up to 19 years of age. The behaviour of teenagers could be characterised as children in adult bodies. The wealth of parents allowed teenagers to extend their childhood into adult bodies.
One of the features of teenagers was using their parents love to “guilt-trip” they into giving them the resources they needed. Most famously “Kevin” depicted by Harry Enfield “It’s not fair” and their parents weak attempt to pacify him.
Today we seen the teenage phenomena extended into adulthood where the resources are made available to adults who act like children. “It’s not fair”, “How dare you”, “my truth”, “toxic masculinity” etc.
All I need is a word like “teenager” to capture their childish behaviour as adults.
January 7, 2023
Kidults.
January 7, 2023
+many
Agree 100%
Teenagers were earning good money in factories in those days.
What a wonderful opportunity to create new markets and new identity groups to destroy parental control and thus families.
And coincidentally I was banging on to OH this morning about “victimhood” being the root cause of all this mayhem!
January 7, 2023
Actually the phenonomen is very apparent in our dogs. We feed them so they never progress from ‘play-fighting’ ‘play-stalking’ etc. they are warm, safe, cared for, so I admit, all my dogs remain ‘puppies’ all their lives.
It is responsibility and reality that straightens people out. Causes them to choose between starving or working. Protect them from that and you have very old and strong children to deal with forevermore.
January 7, 2023
A pointless article that deliberately avoids the fundamental core issue. The Marxists are now in CONTROL
January 7, 2023
Yes DOM, I agree, the Marxists are in control of the CS and that is why the numbers will not be cut (turkeys do not vote for Christmes!) and why productivity will not improve. Worse, ministers never stand up to them so to all intents and purposes, the CS is in charge, not the elected MP’s.
January 7, 2023
Workers should be paid the competitive value of what they do.
Those who expect more for doing nothing of higher value seek charity.
January 7, 2023
The fact that Sir John feels it necessary to spell out these basic tenets of Conservatism to a supposedly Conservative Government – after 12 years of supposedly Conservative Government – tells us all we really need to know.
Conservatism is dead in the Establishment’s Governing Class. You can vote for Red Socialism; Orange Socialism; Yellow/Black Socialism north of the border; Green Socialism or the Blu-Green Socialist Hybrid Cameron created in order to be allowed to form a Government.
The institutionally left-wing Civil Service, Quangocracy, BBC and wider Public Sector are running this country …… into the ground …… and if you expect the LibCONs Sunak and Hunt to do anything to stop it you are indulging in an exercise of self-delusion.
January 7, 2023
Well said Donna.
January 7, 2023
Collective pay bargaining has brought us to this state whereby ‘everyone gets the same’. A great socialist concept.
Why is it not possible for individual effort and accomplishments drive pay rises – It works well for the productive side of the economy.
This would be the way to reduce Union power and make individuals do a better job.
January 7, 2023
We know we need more hospital beds. What rule, if there is one, states how much floor space is required for a bed? Reduce it so as to get more beds in each ward – except emergency ones. Let’s say one or two per ward. That could be arranged quickly I dare say.
If there are no rules and it’s entirely within the power of managers, how many beds were added this way in 2022?
Why, when I see tv reports, is so much floor space generally used for bulky sized machines? This seems to apply generally to every item including beds.
January 7, 2023
“More money for the public sector must be something for something.”
There should also be full comprehensive accountability and responsibility in every sector that is receiving our/taxpayer money.
It appears wrong that the rest of us has to cut back, make sacrifices – yet those that take our money don’t.
In our modern world instant records of expenditure are not only desirable, it is hard to see why they are not regularly and transparently made available to those doing the paying. The lack of this transparency at the very least suggests some sort of underhanded skulduggery
January 7, 2023
On the news today they say most of the NHS treatment is for people who wouldn’t be able to afford it if there were no NHS and they had to pay privately.
I can believe that, with bed-blocking by people who either spent all they had or never earned enough to pay for their own care home fees. It’s high time an insurance scheme was set up which would pay out when someone needed a care home. Make it a requirement the tax free lump sum available from pensions was used as a premium before anything else.
January 7, 2023
Oh…
That sounds a bit like National Insurance!
When your body lets you down there’s nothing much to live for
But you might think at least you’d get the things that you paid in for
You toil for nigh on 40 years to pay your tax and pension
You thought you’d built a safety net.. but what misapprehension!
January 7, 2023
You toil on for 40 years so the government can spend all your tax in the year it was collected, and still not have enough for their plans and borrow yet more. Nothing put by for your old age. Today’s state provided care home costs are paid for by today’s taxpayers – as well as borrowing.
January 7, 2023
Some basic realities.
1. The Private Sector pays for the Public Sector.
2. A lack of productivity in the Private Sector leads to bankruptsy. No such constraints in the Public Sector until you reach the ultimate bankruptsy of the country.
3. The Public Sector in which I include Government is directly responsible for the absolutely crap state of the UK and the way it impacts on our people. If you nurtue them in a shitty cage for life they don’t notice and just pass it on to the next generation as a norm. I have travelled and lived around the World and can make comparisons.
4. The cure, better described as a revolution, wilk never come from Government or the Public Sector itself due to a lack of experience or exertise. The PM no less needs to use the experience of Japanese Motor Manufacturers or their Shinkansen to create effective solutions.
5. As I illustrated yesterday the NHS is not lacking in medical expertise or compassion, numbers maybe, it is just dreadfully badly managed such that it cannot deal with the simplest challenges productively. My experience was at the coalface, what happens higher up the food chain I dread to think.
No appologies for length, this is for free as opposed to your lengthy accurate piece for the Telegraph.
January 7, 2023
1.5 m NHS staff, 33,000 managers, 1 for 45 staff.
360 Conservative MPs. It would seem there are up to 17 Government whips, 1 for 21 MPs.
What about re-reading Matthew 7:3?