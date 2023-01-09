The railway strikes

It is most important the government does not settle the rail dispute with more subsidy for little or no improvement.
The public sector has progressively removed a proper role for private capital and competition in the industry. In the early years post privatisation use of the railways expanded. There were sufficient service improvements and new investments for John Prescott to praise it. Important investments which the nationalised industry never prioritised like linking Heathrow into the national rail network to capture many more travellers were made by the private sector.
Then Labour nationalised Railtrack, taking track, signals and stations back into state ownership. Successive governments tightened the controls over timetables and service patterns. Successful experiments in competition to increase services as with Hull were made difficult or blocked. Then governments started into to take various lines directly into public ownership.
Today we effectively have a nationalised railway. Ministers have been dragged into strike discussions as they seek to limit the ability of management and staff agreeing to big increases in pay bills with no improvements to productivity or service quality. The collapse of fare revenues since 2019 should be a major preoccupation of management and staff, as government needs to limit subsidies for running near empty trains with rising costs and little revenue.
Ministers are right to expect nationalised and residual private sector managements to sort out smarter working. They should also advise on a better timetable and route pattern to raise fare receipts. The old nationalised industry performed badly and relied on overcharging the then reliable commuter passengers. Railway bosses threatened Ministers with commuter disruption if subsidies were not big enough. Today the commuter is not 5 days a week and can work from home on strike days.Those negotiating need to grasp this changes things a lot. It means we need a new pattern of rail services and new positive attitudes by managers and employees. The leisure railway mainly thrives on heavily discounted tickets, leaving taxpayers with unacceptable bills.
January 9, 2023
I suppose those striking understand what is going on?
They are playing right into the hands of those who want to implement Net Zero.
The same, I imagine, applies to teacher strikes and the NHS.
Everyone out! Everyone stay at home! 15 minute lives!
Everything done on internet…not very reliable..not enough electricity!
Same future for the strikers too.
Oh…and no jobs! UBI
January 9, 2023
I disagree, I’m delighted with the rail strikes and am hopeful that it will put an end to the railways. As Sherman advised, the rail tracks need to be dug up and turned into roads which will take us straight into the centre of every major city with no disruption. The sheds etc can become car parks.
The government need to comprehend that we need and want private transport – cars!
The proposal that met-zero-no-car is the Tory saviour is fantastical.
And stop being such a wimp! ‘They will make us…’ have you not seen the Chinese refuse to comply, the Brazilians refuse to comply? Our Government will never force us to that point because they know, I hope, that should the 66 million of us become enraged there will be no way back.
Just say NO!
January 9, 2023
These strikers need to go and visit a former pit village.
See the long term effects of strikes and non competitiveness.
Not that I believe industrialisation was a good thing ..but the utter carnage it leaves behind when it finally runs out of steam.
Destruction of humankind.
January 9, 2023
Railway survival is a tug of war between Kerching and Beeching, tightening a Gordian knot.
Performance-related pay should cut it with station closures of low demand.
Services attract whatever value they have.
If they’re not worth paying for, why pay to keep empty trains rolling waste into spirals of inflation?
January 9, 2023
The problem with the railway strikes is that their unions see government throwing money away hand over fist on themselves, vanity projects and foreign aid, believing they’re awash with money …and they’re awaiting to see the settlement of the nurses, teachers and doctors, and just ask for the same
January 9, 2023
A comprehensive reasonably priced rail network is part of civilisation in a first world country. Everyone benefits from it whether they use it or not. Railways keep cars and lorries off the roads and are essential to the millions of people without private transport. Your hardline plan sounds like another devastating Beeching style closure review. As cars are being forced off the roads due to a green obsessed government, railways will become even more essential. Compared to the vast waste of money on covid and certain other government projects, the rail network costs the taxpayer little and is extremely valuable to everyone.
January 9, 2023
MWR,
Agreed. It is also rather odd to suggest further limits on public transport as the government forces people off roads and prices them out of motor cars.
January 9, 2023
A realistic and reasonable public transport system that met the needs of the majority might be part of such civilisation, but that is not what is available or on offer – you’ve blown all the fiscal and reputational budget on ludicrous projects like HS2 which cater for the needs of very few – mostly BBC staff isn’t it?
In the meantime public transport doesn’t meet my family’s needs and the roads we do rely on are left to rot.
January 9, 2023
A transport system can be good but the idea it has to be “rail” is totally misguided. Often roads, cars, mopeds, bikes, bikes coaches, flight and trucks can make far more sense. Depends on the distances involved and the overall demand. If two people want to go A to B at 3am and the train go perhaps near to A to C to D to near B at 5.30 AM – 10.30 AM…not so good.
Self driving cars will shift the compass far more towards road travel. Taxis will become hugely cheaper without the need for drivers when they finally arrive. For many journeys trains are just far too impractical especially at off peak times.
January 9, 2023
John
If I may be so bold –
Try condemning Communism on your blog for once because most of what we have seen in recent history is as a result of that poisonous creed.
I would argue that the party you yourself belong has embraced collectivist ideas of humanity. They can call it Neo-Marxist, progressive or Frankfurt School ideology but at the end of the day it’s an attack on the private, on the individual and on reality itself
The State has once more become the threat to rather than the defender of our freedoms. A vested interest State monopoly intent on total capture of our personal, private and public world, in all its forms
ps My TV remote now requires 2 battery changes a week. I refuse to be exposed to politicised product advertising
January 9, 2023
Well said. The people controlling our puppet Government admire the dictatorial, population-controlling Chinese Government.
And they are seeking to impose a version of it in the UK, EU and Anglosphere.
January 9, 2023
Indeed – what too is going on with the new Poll Tax of energy standing charges to rip off the poorer people even before they get any energy supplied. This to compensate from the moronic energy market rigging and bust energy companies that has gone on. Sunak not to good at mathematics it seems simple risk reward or sensible fair markets.
January 9, 2023
The taxpayers money that could be used to negotiate with the railway unions is instead being used to fund wind-farm electricity suppliers to ‘switch off’ and we’re paying them £227 million to ‘not’ produce energy …we living in a mad house
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2023/01/09/payments-for-windfarms-to-switch-off-soar-to-quarter-billion-pounds/
January 9, 2023
I agree with most of what you say, Sir John. Thankfully, I rarely have the need to use the rail system. However, when I might consider its use, would be, say, if I arrived at Heathrow early this morning and then need to get to Evesham. From Evesham, I would require a taxi to take me to my village, 4 miles away. The total for that today, by rail would be around £135 (2 tickets), plus a £17 taxi. Total, £152. Arrival time 10:00 am, total travel time 2:45. I can order an Evesham taxi which picks me up from the front of the terminal, takes me to my home in 1:45. The message for me is as follows; unless the railway system can make the fare, say £120 (£60 per head), why should I bother taking the train? Personal circumstances, admittedly.
January 9, 2023
I am not sure Mr Malone is not speaking for a lot of people who live outside the commuter belts of cities. Certainly he speaks for me. When we want to go to Stanstead or Heathrow, we always go by taxi. Much simpler and cheaper too. Stattions in North Cambs are all in the wrong place anyway, so most people have cars. The few who do not use cars (very few) travel by the almost empty buses.
January 9, 2023
The return rail journey from my local small west country town to London costs around £68 off-peak. I can get a return Berry’s Superfast Coach Service which goes to Hammersmith Bus Terminal (and then straight onto the Underground System) for around £25.
In both cases, I use the car to get to the station/coach point. The rail car park charges, the coach point doesn’t.
It’s a bit of a no-brainer, isn’t it.
January 9, 2023
£120 and far more comfortable – worth every penny.
January 9, 2023
It might be cheaper, and infinitely better in life quality to spend life circa Alicante and use Jet 2.
January 9, 2023
Good morning.
The issues with the railways go wayback long before the Second World War which, it in itself, only magnified the issues surrounding them.
January 9, 2023
“Then governments started into to take various lines directly into public ownership.”
Franchises could not run many lines properly. Failing Grayling and others had no solution. So -again – public ownership had to come to the rescue. If franchises did not like the work they simply did not renew their franchise. There were often less bids for franchises than were hoped for. Franchisees had to be bribed to continue. There was little improvement or continuity. Short-termism was the order of the day.
January 9, 2023
“The old nationalised industry performed badly and relied on overcharging the then reliable commuter passengers.”
Pull the other one, it’s got bells on !
My British rail commuter service to London Waterloo had three trains an hour. The various franchises only offered two trains an hour. The last scheduled train to depart London Waterloo was an hour later under British Rail than the franchise one.
British Rail did not routinely resort to the dreaded ‘Rail replacement bus’ at weekends. A proper service was available. Replacement buses are a franchise cost saving wheeze. Buses are cheaper than a full train service. So why not pretend engineering work can only be done at weekends instead of overnight?
Reply I used to use the nationalised industry which had many delayed and cancelled services. Its safety record was not better than the privatised railway.
January 9, 2023
When I travelled from Leeds to Bradford on the recently denationalised railways in the 1990s our carriages were built in the 1930s! I checked on the bogies.
January 9, 2023
Fully agreed. Rail has become completely unreliable, users will get used to making alternative arrangements. The govt should use the revelation of just how unreliable rail has become as a face-saving justification for cancelling the dreadfully wasteful and environmentally damaging HS2 rail line.
January 9, 2023
Richard1. Thanks for reminding us about the HS2 scandal. Canceling HS2 should have been one of the first things done when we supposedly ‘got Brexit Done’.
January 9, 2023
I regularly use the trains for leisure purposes and with a rail card find it reasonably priced.
The RMT strike must be sorted without delay. The press have been diverted onto other matters and have failed to notice that today is the first day down here with a normal train timetable since mid December. SWR effectively gave in to the strikers during their overtime bans and several lines and many stations have had no service at all since then. RMT object to driver only dispatch even though that method is already used by over 50% of UK trains. They need to get a grip and our country can no longer be controlled by the militant rulers who have not even put the latest offer to their members.
January 9, 2023
davews,
“SWR effectively gave in to the strikers during their overtime bans and several lines and many stations have had no service at all since then.”
Correct. This was not widely publicised either. So many people did not realise until they turned up at a station. Earlsfield station ‘closed until further notice’! Hampton Court and Chessington lines closed for several weeks!
SWR don’t care though. They are due to lose the franchise in May this year due to poor performance.
Meanwhile they will just keep taking the government subsidy.
They are effectively on gardening leave.
January 9, 2023
We need a move away from trains/tubes/trams operated by drivers. (Given the decline in standards of public behaviour, guards are now important than drivers.) Unionised drivers are pricing themselves out of a job. I suspect that anyone who has visited Singapore will agree with me.
January 9, 2023
As if comparing the services on the 733 km^2 Singapore (with a 7,800/km^2 population density) with those on the 209,331 km^2 Britain (with a 302/km^2 population density) was making any sense!
January 9, 2023
The rail industry like many other ‘public’ services has needed modernisation for decades and your government has ignored it. Too weak, too complacent etc? Your answer, cheap money sloshing around. Throw it at the problem and make it go away.
You started a review in 2018 too,outbrughtbthe mess created by, guess who, an earlier Tory administration, but the proposals were ripped up/ignored allegedly by Boris/Shapps whatever so four years wasted and little further forward.
You promised ‘anti strike’ legislation and haven’t had the balls to get it done. So now being politically and financially in a mess we see the bursts of action all round.
Now once again it’s all someone else’s fault. The electorate is thinking otherwise.
January 9, 2023
The rail workers along with Royal Mail employees need to realise they are in declining industries. their current behaviour further alienates them from their customers.
January 9, 2023
I see DVLA on a five day strike starting today
January 9, 2023
Mick Lynch is doing to the rail industry what Arthur Scargill did to the miners.
A Government which wasn’t captured by vested interests would have used the £120 billion they’re wasting on a vanity train line between London and Birmingham to automate the rail network.
The Government’s stubborn idiocy in proceeding with HS2 is the only thing that is going to save the rail workers ….. for the time being.
January 9, 2023
Rail travel perhaps OK for a single person buying a ticket in advance, but too expensive for two or more, simples.
January 9, 2023
Sir John, there are some fundamental principles regarding the operation of any type of network be it communications, water, oil, gas , electricity or trains. The efficient operation is governed by good engineering management and one authority responsible for the overall delivery of the service to the end user or customer. One Private Company is responsible or the State (tax payer) is responsible. You can’t have it both ways trying to have some bits private and some bits public just to suit Political views on how networks should operate.
January 9, 2023
The franchise system is all wrong. They soak the government for maximum rail subsidy and invest as little as possible, whilst maximising shareholder dividends and executive pay.
Franchises should be owned by the employees who run them in conjunction with the regular passengers. Profits can then go on investment and cash reserves and anything left over to bonuses and fare discounts.
January 9, 2023
SJR, you say the old nationalised industry relied on overcharging commuter passengers. The privatised railway companies have for many years been charging some of the highest rail fares in Europe, and not just to commuters. And you don’t discuss where the money put into the railways is going. Why not question why companies like Arriva, owned by the German state, and Abellio, owned by the Dutch, make a profit in Britain and return it to their own countries’ railways? You could also have mentioned the three private rolling stock companies, who paid out nearly a billion in dividends in the first year of Covid restrictions. One of them is part-owned by Deutsche Bank. It’s time for a lot more focus on how the Europeans are plundering the British economy, before we accuse strikers of holding the public to ransom.
January 9, 2023
January 9, 2023
January 9, 2023
I use public transport regularly and have been inconvenienced by the rail strikes. Unlike some correspondents I recognise that there are two sides to the dispute, such as the attempted imposition of a pay cut of almost 10% in real terms. I have actually worked in industry for 35 years and know that the nirvana imagined by some, where everybody is treated fairly and paid according to ability and management never behave dishonestly or unethically, doesn’t exist. I have never seen a strike that has been applauded by Tory MPs (except in other countries they don’t like).
January 9, 2023
Must keep reiterating for subsidy lets make it proper ownership and investment with a reinvestable return. Government can’t keep digging deeper into the taxpayers pockets in the reckless way, no accountability, no responsibility, no equal sacrifice form the Establishment. Its just a one way street to make the UK a poorer not even third world status country
January 9, 2023
There needs to be a re-interpretation of meaning. Public Ownership, should simply mean that as the taxpayer has paid for it they own it. However, when it comes to service and supply this should be contracted to the Private Sector, as in they will get paid for delivery as per ‘tendered’ contract. Failure equals loss of contract.
The last body/entity/people that should run anything that requires taxpayer money is the Establishment/the State/the Government. They have a track record of being rubbish when given access to taxpayer money, they build empires and flatter their own ego’s but always fail to deliver.
January 9, 2023
In other words, never mind the unions and workforce running a good service, they will rely on Taxpayers to keep them in a comfortable role.
It’s this same olde benefits attitude with those on the left – they begrudge giving an inch because they know their service is required, and in any case no government would let them go bust.
The answer is to denationalise the complete railway system, cut subsidies to the bone and make every individual employee responsible for their own pay rises by earning them.
Selling off nationalised railway sections would bring in some cash for the Treasury – as would have selling Channel-4, but it seems ministers have their own hidden agenda for not doing so!
January 9, 2023
January 9, 2023
The whole railway system is bleeding out and all these demands about protecting jobs and services are just tourniquet and swabs on the worse leaking arteries trying to stop the inevitable.
All the while we assume the union bosses draw their salaries and refuse to accept change and the inevitable consequences of their actions.
Do nothing let the membership face reality as their bills pile up and their house comes at risk. The only thing constant in life is change and sometimes it is not very palatable with old working practices.
January 9, 2023
Horse-drawn stage coaches used to be affordable for long distance journeys throughout the land with only 4 passengers paying. A current day train can’t break even on one engine pulling hundreds of passenger seats to only one destination.
January 9, 2023
Interesting. I did not realise that Labour re-nationalised railtrack. That explains some of the problems.
January 9, 2023
I rarely use a train. The last time it was to pick up a new car and it double charged me and took ages. Now I have cars delivered. When I had to travel between houses it took 3hrs 40 minutes with one change. By car it takes 1 hrs 15 minutes. When I travelled peak time into London, there was overcrowding and filthy or closed toilets. Outside peak time the trains are nearly empty.
The government should go back to the old Labour beer and sandwiches way of settling strikes, only this time tell the new Scargill Mick that subsidies will be halved, empty and dirty trains banned then pour the beer over his head and chuck the sandwiches at him as he is slung out if the gates.
January 9, 2023
The present railway strike is a disgrace . I was part of a panel years ago that scrutinised Beeching’s proposed system of rationalising the different networks ; I was opposed to his plans then as I am today of the existing national railway system . I have always supported competition and enterprise and I do not believe that the RMT have the overall backing of the public .
January 9, 2023
Rail, steel wheels on a steel track, is out of date technology and inherently very expensive to build and maintain. Even if working practices are improved, which should include driverless trains, it will never be able to compete with the private car for the convenience of private door-to-door travel with large amounts of carrying capacity for passengers, goods, luggage, tools etc.
Our CAGW/Net Zero Parliament is intent on waging war on the car and since public transport simply cannot compete on price, reliability and convenience, the inevitable result will be us living with restrictions on travel, expensive, inconvenient and unreliable services and consequently a much lower quality of life.
If Parliament believes we have too many cars on the road it should stop its policy of mass immigration.
January 9, 2023
If Sir John could convey my thanks – and those of all decent people – to Rishi Sunak for his very welcome message of support to the democratic people of Brazil in their confrontation with those who would defy their will, then I would be very grateful.
There are, on the other hand, some in UK politics who would say quite different things, and we must deal with them appropriately.
January 9, 2023
I did appreciate your earlier comments about using more automated train driver/guarding, which is common on the continent, something for something, very good.
Alot of our trains are still dirty smelly diesels out here in the sticks, so perversely the strikes are helping reduce their emissions, be better though if our network electrification was completed!