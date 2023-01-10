A Health package

At last Ministers had something to say about getting waiting lists for treatment down and waiting times at A and E reduced. The fundamental principle of the NHS is free access to health care based on need. Rationing by delay is not part of the deal to taxpayers who are now paying very large sums for the service.
The NHS needs more medical capacity. It needs more GP surgery slots, more hospital beds and more operations performed. The backlogs are unacceptable. This is why I and others have been calling for a Manpower Plan. This needs to set out expectations of manageable workloads per employee and realistic targets for staff numbers needed to cope with likely demand. They also need extra to get rid of the oversized waiting lists.
This raises various questions over training, recruitment and retention. Could we introduce high standards of training in specific areas that take less time than a full doctor’s qualification to staff specialist centres for cataracts, knee surgery and the other high volume standard procedures for elective surgery? Can nurses and pharmacists have more authority over prescribing and providing medicines? Can medical tests be streamlined and be more efficient?
When it comes to retaining doctors that does highlight the general tax issue where people get taxed at 60% in the £100,000 to £125,000 range, and where the allowed level of savings for pension has bee cut back substantially. It would be good to ease these tax issues for all as doctors tell us they lead more to retire early when we still need their skills.
The Secretary of State yesterday announced more money to buy bedspaces in care homes to allow earlier discharge from hospital for some elderly patients. He also announced the equivalent of 7000 extra beds in the form of virtual wards where people are clinically supervised remotely by professionals whilst be in bed at home. he also announced some increase in capacity through adding modular units to allow more day care in A and E. He also proposed more work for pharmacies to cut the demands on GPs.
There is still no full workforce plan, nor stated plans to add beds with relevant staff to hospitals. As the population keeps on growing, and as an ageing population needs more hospital care the NHS does need to expand its core bed capacity.
13 Comments
January 10, 2023
Good morning.
So why are we having this crisis in the NHS now ? Is it because it is the time of year people get coughs and sneezes ? Some of which go on to become something more serious, alas.
And what value does 5,000 diversity managers bring to patients care and wellbeing ? There is a good half to one million pounds saved right there. That’ll get you a few nurses.
And as for this extra one million people your leader wants to bring into the country, not all of them are going to be doctors and nurses are they ?
Unbelievable.
January 10, 2023
Politicians have known demand exceeds supply for many years and have deliberately allowed a managed decline rather than the fundamental reforms it needs. The lack of a recruitment and training plan is just the tip off of the lack of strategic management ice berg. They are not fit for purpose.
A serious amount of Doctor’s etc time is wasted because record keeping systems are appalling so there is no seamless management of patients as they move through the system slowing everything down and putting lives at risk.
The current initiative has been forced on an administration in political trouble and will merely stop the NHS sinking completely so sticking plaster even if it works and I have my doubts.
As ever they are responsible for the mess and are now claiming credit for sorting it. Boleaux.
January 10, 2023
The ‘crisis’ is never ending but then of course that’s the objective of such a political strategy designed to extract the maximum amount of funding linked to minimal reform and zero change.
If the NHS was efficient it wouldn’t need such lavish amounts of financing but then the NHS is DESIGNED to be inefficient.
Tory MPS don’t help matters. For them the NHS is not a health service for the public but a political issue to be managed. For Labour the NHS is a political asset to be exploited. For the unions the public sector is their financing and power base.
The solution is simple
January 10, 2023
Professor Karol Sikora has been offering more capacity for months now. Four state-of-the-art funded UK cancer centres lie empty because the decision maker (Equitix) refuses to accept his offer. The facilities could treat thousands a month, with world-class tech. Intransigence and bureaucracy are no doubt killing people – let them treat patients for goodness sake!
January 10, 2023
the senior layer of the NHS clearly do not understand queuing theory, how to model constraints, etc. like other areas of useful substance they are completely clueless. without substance and skill at that level then pouring money in will not help.
January 10, 2023
Mrs Thatcher once said “The problem with today’s politicians is they make a speech and think they’ve achieved something. They haven’t; they’ve just made a speech.”
Sums up this Pretendy-CON Government to a T.
I’m tired of being told about the wonders they will do …… when they deliver NOTHING.
January 10, 2023
Until the government accept that whether it be private or public procedures it is still relies predominantly on the same core of people and there is a limit before the burn themselves out doing the extra operations but also all the follow up check up procedures that are required and the trained staff to implement them.
My wife had two operations carried out privately and if it wasn’t for the NHS I would have lost her when complications set in after the operating surgeon had left the building and couldn’t be contacted.
The whole way the system works now is what my surgeon called a sticking plaster process where the priority is time, getting the operations done and getting them home. The after care sometimes needs medical supervision.
January 10, 2023
John. I’m going to post something quite contraversial now. How many hospital beds and care home beds are taken up with people who have a terminal illness and simply do not want to be kept alive but have no choice? My mother was one who had enough of life and would have welcomed death earlier. Her last few months were hell. Patients should be given a choice. I am dreading a time where I may die a painful and prolonged death. I am unable to take opiods as I am very ill with them. I do not want to be taking a bed from someone else when there is no hope of life for me. I feel it’s time for a serious debate and perhaps more beds could be freed up then for people who need treatment and who can then move on with their life. I’ve seen first hand the suffering of many elderly and terminally ill people and it’s not nice. We don’t expect animals to go through what we put people through. It’s time for a rethink.
January 10, 2023
How many operations are the result of lifestyle choices?
The cost to the system often highlighted when high profile celebrities have major operations and still don’t change their life style.
How many operations and the cost in time in bed occupancy to foreign hospital travellers?
The NHS has really got to think it’s whole operational policies through as the population increases and their capacity declines.
If people choose a pathway in life they have to understand there will always be consequences further down the travel path as a result of their decisions.
January 10, 2023
If only we had had a party in office whose paramount concern was governing for the general benefit of the country, rather than preventing anyone else from doing exactly that, then these matters might be properly addressed.
January 10, 2023
The NHS may need more of many things, but it could do with less patients. How about we relieve it of the obligation to treat illnesses the consequence of lifestyle. You get smoking, alcohol or over-eating disorders, you pay to get treated privately.
Someone was telling me 25% of A&E admissions were the consequence of alcohol abuse, so it’s not all old people with geriatric needs.
January 10, 2023
There has to be more than an element of responsibility from the population.
Smoking, drinking, obesity, drugs are all highlighted as potential life threatening life styles. It’s a personal choice and maybe operations and health care for the related illness should be outwith the NHS charter and be treated privately?
January 10, 2023
At present the NHS is given money whether it sees patients or not. An empty hospital would attract the same funding as a busy one.
The only way to improve performance in the NHS is to pay for doing and not being. Funding should be awarded by invoice per procedure or appointment and not by grant.