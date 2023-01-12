My Conservative Home article – The aims of the government

Rishi Sunak in his New Year speech set out three economic targets and two promises on NHS waiting lists and illegal migrants. There is nothing wrong with putting three economic matters top of his five point plan. It is” the economy stupid” as Clinton reminded us that will determine the election result. It is the economy that is on most minds, as people navigate high inflation and worry about a recession. I am glad he regards economic improvement as central to his task over the next two years. Most of the rest would flow from economic success.
The problem is that economic language and overlapping economic targets do not set the pulses racing or reveal much about the vision. All main parties want inflation down, debt under control and some growth. The issue on the economy is who has the best policies to achieve those aims? Who is most likely to see it through? What do those generalised abstractions mean for individuals trying to pay the gas bill, seeking a better job or running their own small business? If you are in government and have been in office for some time you need to show you have produced good results and have done all you can to maximise people’s life chances and minimise financial pain.
The first aim to halve inflation should happen this year. The Bank of England has shifted from too lax a policy promoting inflation in 2021, to too tough a policy now, leading us into recession. This will bring prices down the hard way. Halving price rises still leaves inflation well above the 2% target.
The second is to “grow the economy”. That is an excellent aim, but not one we will see for much of 2023 on current policies. The government needs urgently to present to Parliament a growth package. Several of the pro jobs and business tax proposals in the Truss/Kwarteng budget would help, along with the more vigorous Free Ports, Enterprise zones, public/private partnerships and realistic energy policies that they proposed. These need to shaped into an affordable package, balanced by some spending reductions as the government wrestles with public sector budgets that are costing too much and delivering too little. Encouraging and helping more people into work would be an obvious win win that would help by cutting benefit payments and raising tax revenues. Stopping the Bank of England taking so many losses on its badly bought bond portfolio would also assist. Producing more something for something pay deals in the public sector to lift productivity from its current deep low could be transformational. Pushing through more UK oil and gas production would not only cut imports but boost tax revenue.
The third of the economic aims is to “get our national debt down, so that we can secure the future of public services”. It turns out this relates to the old Maastricht target of debt falling as a proportion of GDP, a target even the EU has suspended. It relates to five years hence, well into the next Parliament so it is no early constraint on action. The best way of achieving such a goal if you must is to promote faster growth – or reverse a recession – as debts and deficits fall when growth generates more revenue and cuts the cost of unemployment as more get jobs. Putting up taxes this year does not lower the deficit in five years time, as the recession and energy support payments are going to mean a lot more borrowing this year than was planned in the March budget Rishi put through himself.
The fourth aim is to cut NHS waiting lists so people can get care more quickly. That should receive almost universal agreement. The issue is not the aim but the means. It also leaves open why hasn’t this happened before.
The fifth aim is Rishi’s first stated priority when he became Prime Minister. He will legislate to ensure if you come illegally you will “be detained and swiftly removed”. That would be popular with many Conservatives. It assumes Ministers now know which powers they need to take to make sure the courts and lawyers do not thwart their wishes again, as this has long been the stated aim. We are awaiting early legislation in Parliament.
The speech went on to stress the need for innovation in business to power higher productivity and higher wages, stronger communities, world class education, better healthcare for patients and placing the family at the heart of social life. Most of this was general in nature but drew on his own family background well to illustrate the themes. The one specific, more maths education for all six formers, is an idea in search of a policy. It does not mean all have to take maths A level. It will require consideration by teachers over what can be taught to those not offering specialist maths/ There is the problem who can teach it and what assessment or qualification if any would follow.
Many ask me if this is a winning vision. I think the Prime Minister is right that his strength must be competence so what he needs to do is to demonstrate he can deliver on these five promises he has made. He chose the ending of illegal migration as his first priority, seeing the political significance of not being able to control our own borders. He understood the resentment felt by many to see young men pay substantial sums for a dangerous boat trip to enter illegally and to be put up in hotels with free medical care paid for by UK taxpayers. Stopping this would be an important achievement, saving lives and giving proper priority to the asylum seekers from Afghanistan or Ukraine where we have legal routes of entry for them. There will be a success to report when we see many hotels return to their proper use.
Getting NHS waiting lists down will be difficult. The fast growing population from migration and the backlog of health cases brought on by covid disruption of other NHS services means the NHS is under pressure. There are too many unfilled vacancies and the employees are unhappy. The PM will need to persuade the senior management of the NHS to expand capacity quickly, which will need more beds and medical staff. The government does not have the time nor mandate to embark on major reform of the NHS before the election. It can encourage managers to improve staffing arrangements, reduce pressures where waiting lists and times are unacceptable and expand capacity as much as possible. It is odd how resistant NHS managers are to putting in more beds with the medical staff to support them. The latest package offers us virtual beds, not the real things in hospitals. Some of the many extra billions provided to the NHS needs to find its way into extra capacity rather than more quangos, Diversity Officers and management consultants.
It will be the economy that determines how most voters feel about the government come election day. You cannot hope to create a better economy just in time for the election and expect people to forget what has gone before. By 1997 the then Conservative government had recovered the economy well, but the public was not willing to forgive them for the deep recession brought on by their policy of joining and then getting ejected from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. It is most important this government is seen to be battling against recession as the Bank of England and the other major Central Banks deliberately slow things down to curb inflation. Allowing the Bank to overdo it and give us a long and deep recession would be bad economics and worse politics.
That is why the government urgently needs a growth package. If we can boost investment in energy, in food, in transport and all the other areas where there are shortages which create inflationary pressures we will be tackling growth and inflation at the same time. Urgent and successful interventions to limit the downturn, to increase investment in the future mainly through private sector action, to get more people into work and to promote better pay for more output in the public services would be a winning combination. It does now require visible improvement, not just words, from a Prime Minister who rightly stresses the need to deliver.
January 12, 2023
The needs are obvious .The plan is a response to this. Looking at the whole situation is a right one, but it’s all those individuals in the middle who take things their own way , their freedom makes them greedy , their freedom helps them bring down competitors causing bankruptcy ,their freedom makes them deal with wads of £100 notes passing from one to another avoiding taxes . It is the will of nasty people who would rather make false allegations causing trouble and an overworked system .whilst the few do all the work . There are too many of these people today. They have not been brought up in the same Kiplinesque way ( thus omitting feminism) as world cultures are too ready to bartar than have an objective monetary system.
I look at individuals as they shout and manipulate and cause problems , as they need excessive attention, as they need to be king pin ( at the expense of bringing people down ? out of jealousy ? out of stupidity) and say little, but they are known , The stupid go along with them and imitate . then we have the boo hoo reaction and vote likewise. Too many stupid make a stupid economy.
January 12, 2023
At tax levels so high and over regulation under the Sunak regime so dire the triumph of the black market and benefit claimants over legitimate business is surely virtually inevitable?
During Prime Minister’s Questions, Rishi Sunak condemned Mr Bridgen’s remarks as “utterly unacceptable” and said he was “determined that the scourge of anti-Semitism is eradicated”.
What weasel words Rishi. Nothing Bridgen said was remotely anti-semitic he was merely quoting a Cardiologist’s perfectly reasonable comments on the substantial vaccine damage. Why is it “unacceptable” to saying things that are certainly far nearer the truth than the government’s (and vaccine regulators) line has been and still is (on what we now know are the largely ineffective, dangerous and unneeded vaccines?) Still appallingly being pushed even into 6 month old babies?
January 12, 2023
January 12, 2023
Simon Hart, the chief whip: “Andrew Bridgen has crossed a line, causing great offence in the process.
“As a nation we should be very proud of what has been achieved through the vaccine programme. The vaccine is the best defence against Covid that we have.
“Misinformation about the vaccine causes harm and costs lives. I am therefore removing the whip from Andrew Bridgen with immediate effect, pending a formal investigation“.
Not a statement that will age well I suggest Mr Hart an agricultural graduate it seems. The vaccine misinformation has largely come from governments, vaccine companies, ministers, people like Biden (if you take the vaccine you won’t catch Covid) and vaccine regulators it would seem. The coercing of experimental and dangerous vaccines into the arms even of the young & children was surely unforgivable.
January 12, 2023
Good morning
Sorry, off topic again, and for those that ,ay have missed it.
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/uk-digital-identity-attributes-trust-framework-updated-version/uk-digital-identity-and-attributes-trust-framework-alpha-version-2
This is due to amended : https://www.legislation.gov.uk/ukpga/2017/30/contents/enacted
Whilst some items maybe already in use it is kept to those departments that need it. Under these new proposals, any individual working for the State, whether they be police, armed forces, local council etc will be able to access all your data whether that information be relevant or not. Further. Such information would of course be of enormous benefit for third parties whether they be legitimate or not.
1984 and Big Brother is just around the corner.
January 12, 2023
I read Mr Sunak’s speech with interest. His message was that the country has been run extremely badly over the last decade or so, and now faces many problems. But the Conservatives are now here to clear up the mess created by the … err, created by the … Conservatives!
January 12, 2023
Indeed to a very large degree by Boris & Sunak’s tax, borrow, print, currency debase, the net zero insanity & mad energy policies, the lockdowns, HS2, test and trace, net harm vaccines, PPE procurement, the dire NHS system…
January 12, 2023
The conservatives won’t clear up any mess the have created they are a spent force with no ideas.
More legislation to stop illegal gimmigrants but sadly they don’t study it so they will keep on coming.
The speech was a cop out on every level from an unelected, unwanted billionaire.
January 12, 2023
Expanding hospital bed capacity is critically important but unlikely to happen as the leadership of the NHS is anti-hospital. The leadership is comprised of radical leftists whose priorities lie elsewhere – notably ‘public health’ ie nanny state impositions and wokery – and increasing hospital bed capacity would be seen as a distraction.
The NHS is a Soviet era nationalised industry. It’s design features make it incapable of working well. It needs to be abolished and replaced with a system in which the consumer is empowered rather than the politician and the bureaucrat. Healthcare will continue to be third rate in this country as long as the NHS dominates healthcare provision.
January 12, 2023
It just seems the same old words we have been fed for years. It is not enough. The people want action this day.
Parliament should have a lock in and nobody leaves until the laws and treaties preventing this country stopping illegal immigration from being implemented to follow the examples of Sweden and Australia are thrown out.
The top man can talk all he likes but out in the real world the country knows that less then 10% of the existing politicians are fit for purpose. Everything written by you Sir John is to a lot of people the way forward, but the people are not in place to implement your agenda.
Those who think Labour will be the panacea for everything have heads where sun don’t shine. Too many secret , different agenda’s no cohesion and we all continue to suffer.
January 12, 2023
It’s a shame you didn’t at least mention lockdowns as contributor to, if not main determinant of, inflation, and net zero as the pervasive destroyer of prosperity, legislation for which which should be repealed.
January 12, 2023
Billionaire Sunak could help the economy by personally refunding to HMRC the £4.5 billion lost to Covid fraud which he, as Chancellor, was directly responsible for permitting ….. since it didn’t occur to him to put in place even the most basic of checks on claimants.
Competent? Where’s the evidence.