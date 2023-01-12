I do not have expertise in the chemistry or the medical effects of vaccines. If you wish to discuss this topic then go to sites that are capable of handling these issues and have articles from people who do know about them. Nor do I wish to host a debate about Mr Bridgen’s words. As you can see I have not written about this medical issue.
January 12, 2023
I’ve not said anything on those subjects, but I’m not sure why you need expertise on a subject for people to discuss it here.
Bridgen’s words… can’t people express an opinion on a hot topic? As long as it’s within legal boundaries etc (which I’m sure you can moderate).
January 12, 2023
Dodging and avoiding anything that might be seriously critical of Tory woke attitudes and the restrictions of our freedoms of expression.
January 12, 2023
Thank you Sir John.
Could you also please recommend that a number of your posters do the same regarding climate science, the international law of claiming asylum, and other such matters requiring an informed position in order to make comments which are other than worthless?
Thank you again.
January 12, 2023
Sir John
Thankyou, agreed. The country, democracy and it’s economy is my general perseption of your diary. Although there is a generalisation (not specifics) on the situation of freedom of speech and cancellation of things a minority don’t agree with – hearing and counter arguing is realistic in a democracy. That said your Diary as you say is not the place when the specifics are so narrow
January 12, 2023
Sir John, do you have a comment on Sunak’s grotesque overreaction? Is this indicative of extremely weak leadership?