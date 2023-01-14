Written Answers from the Department for Health and Social Care and

The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (117392):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, whether he is taking steps to encourage NHS managers to use (a) promotions (b) increments and (c) flexibilities in pay scales to retain and motivate staff. (117392)
Tabled on: 06 January 2023
Answer:
Will Quince:
Retention within the National Health Service is a complex issue and decisions to leave are taken due to a multitude of factors, of which pay is only one. The NHS Retention Programme seeks to understand why staff leave, resulting in targeted interventions to support staff to stay whilst keeping them well. Locally, employers in the NHS have the option to use measures like pay increments and promotions to attract and retain staff.
The answer was submitted on 12 Jan 2023 at 11:11.
January 14, 2023
Reply If you go back to past blogs I have made clear I want increases in out per head, not growth from more migration, and have set out key areas including food production, fishing, domestic energy, heavy industry that are all private sector.
January 14, 2023
The NHS pay structure is monolithic and rigid. Most trusts are resistant to using the limited discretionary power they do have to increase wages for particular groups with high vacancy levels as those in charge worship at the altar of equality and have no grasp of economics. The typical local retention initiative will offer free yoga or the opportunity to stroke a rabbit not an improvement in pay and conditions.
January 14, 2023
Yet another less than whole truth answer provided by Minister Quince. Surely we could all have guessed that “Locally, employers in the NHS have the option to use measures like pay increments and promotions to attract and retain staff” and no doubt such option has been available for years but is the Health Secretary taking steps to encourage NHS managers to use that option? Failure to answer the question set is a hallmark of Ministers in this government.
January 14, 2023
Back in the day when I used to hire people it was always easy to persuade them to leave the NHS. It didn’t take extra money, just an offer of decent, flexible hours, a company car and to be treated with respect.
January 14, 2023
Indeed another problem doctors in the NHS have is not knowing where they will be based as their career develops. It is very expensive to keep moving house given the absurd stamp duty rates which destroy job mobility so effectively. Even changing rented accommodation can be expensive.
January 14, 2023
January 14, 2023
January 14, 2023
January 14, 2023
January 14, 2023
January 14, 2023
Amanda Pritchard in the Times today:- we need to train more UK doctors. Perhaps she has not looked at the NHS retention rates. About 25% of Doctors leave within the first year and only about 50% stay on. This after 5 or 6 years of expensive and dedicated training. Perhaps she need to open her eyes and see what an appalling employer the NHS is. Conditions, treatment of doctors, salaries, woke lunacy, diversity and green crap ever where, excessive paper work, duff systems, high salaries for all the wrong people and is not remotely attractive. It cannot be very satisfying for medics to see hundred dying in the NHS who could have been saves had the ambulance arrived promptly, the right scans been done promptly, proper competent weekend services… or they had not had to wait 9 hours in A&E.
Also to see the lies being pushed by government on the very significant vaccine harms. Wages in Australia for doctors for example are about double NHS levels. Junior doctors wages in the UK are simply not sufficient to live on in London (circa £29k) after student loan interest, commuting etc and rent is considered time to get real Ms Pritchard. Why exactly were you a ………. history graduate ever appointed to this job?
January 14, 2023
Next question.
How much did that “Retention Programme” cost?
One look at that would surely strengthen my resolve to leave!
January 14, 2023
SJR, the answers to your parliamentary questions are utterly damning for NHS management. The scale of the resources the government says it has put in leaves no doubt that fault lies with managers, who are failing to use extra resources properly. The NHS always has a winter crisis but this one seems worse than ever.
Unless of course demand for medical treatment has risen so enormously in recent years that the extra resources were never going to be enough. Perhaps we could hear more about the demand side.
January 14, 2023
Despite the recognition of a “Multitude of factors” affecting staff retention in the NHS they continue to leave. All this while the none medical staff seem to be expanding. It tells me that there is something fundamentally wrong with the construction of the NHS apart from failures in its parts. As I have said earlier, a model that was good in Nye Bevan’s time is not fit for purpose in 2023.