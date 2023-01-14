Written Answers from the Department of Health and Social Care Regarding Hospital Beds

The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (117396):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, whether he is taking steps to increase the number of beds in NHS hospitals. (117396)

Tabled on: 06 January 2023

This question was grouped with the following question(s) for answer:

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, what steps he is taking to increase the availability of NHS hospital beds. (117756)

Tabled on: 06 January 2023

Answer:

Will Quince:

As part of the NHS England’s operational resilience and capacity plan for winter, the National Health Service is increasing bed capacity by the equivalent of 7,000 general and acute hospital beds. This includes a mix of new physical beds and innovative virtual wards.

On 9 January the Government announced £200 million of funding to allow local areas to buy thousands of extra beds in care homes and other settings to help discharge more patients who are fit to leave hospital and free up hospital beds for those who need them. This is an addition of the £500 million Adult Social Care Discharge Fund announced in December which is also supporting hospital bed capacity.

The answer was submitted on 11 Jan 2023 at 14:09.