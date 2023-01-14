Written Answers from the Department of Health and Social Care Regarding Hospital Beds

The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (117396):
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, whether he is taking steps to increase the number of beds in NHS hospitals. (117396)
Tabled on: 06 January 2023
This question was grouped with the following question(s) for answer:
- To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, what steps he is taking to increase the availability of NHS hospital beds. (117756)
Tabled on: 06 January 2023
Answer:
Will Quince:
As part of the NHS England’s operational resilience and capacity plan for winter, the National Health Service is increasing bed capacity by the equivalent of 7,000 general and acute hospital beds. This includes a mix of new physical beds and innovative virtual wards.
On 9 January the Government announced £200 million of funding to allow local areas to buy thousands of extra beds in care homes and other settings to help discharge more patients who are fit to leave hospital and free up hospital beds for those who need them. This is an addition of the £500 million Adult Social Care Discharge Fund announced in December which is also supporting hospital bed capacity.
The answer was submitted on 11 Jan 2023 at 14:09.
3 Comments
January 14, 2023
Good moring.
7000 !
We have just had a population increase of over half a million. The people illegally entering my country and filling up private hotels in the last year is more than that !
We can encourage the building of more and more houses and apartments but, we cannot find the cash to build more hospitals ot beds.
How much was wasted of Track and Trace ? How many hospitals and beds that money could have built.
January 14, 2023
Getting whole truth answers from Ministers is like extracting teeth! How many of the 7,000 are “innovative virtual wards”, i.e. the patient is at home in their own bed?
I see “in a virtual ward, support can include remote monitoring using apps, technology platforms, wearables and medical devices such as pulse oximeters. Support may also involve face-to-face care from multi-disciplinary teams based in the community…” – found @ https://www.england.nhs.uk/virtual-wards/what-is-a-virtual-ward/
January 14, 2023
What is needed is to increase dramatically the capacity in intermediate care so as to enable the discharge of the many who need this rather than hospitalisation.
However, yet another of the baleful effects of brexit has been to create a staffing crisis in this sector.
There really is no good news is there?
The much-vaunted domino effect that brexit was supposed to trigger never materialised did it? No, on the contrary, recent polls across the European Union show its peoples to be ever more resolutely opposed to leaving it – and we can guess why.
Let’s not forget, that Cameron intended to hold his cheap, election gimmick referendum in 2010 while the European Union was still reeling from the global 2008 banking crisis, but was prevented by the LDs.
Well, they did some good at least.
Reply I and other Brexiteers have never suggested other countries will leave and have not encouraged them to do so.