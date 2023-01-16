Independent bodies and democracy

There is a disjointed contradiction at the heart of UK politics. The major parties claim to believe in the supremacy of Parliament. In Commons exchanges Opposition parties hold the government to blame for everything that happens in the public sector, and for much in the private on grounds they could have regulated it. Ministers rarely deny collective responsibility.
Yet the major parties this century have also created and empowered more and more so called independent bodies, arguing that panels and boards of independent experts should be much better at deciding things and at spending tax money than politicians without specialist knowledge and with public opinion to please or appease. The independent bodies who often get things wrong, make mistakes and annoy people usually escape blame and shelter behind the Minister who was not allowed to interfere with the mistakes when they were making them.
One of the most prominent examples of this confusion is the Bank of England. Most MPs believe Gordon Brown made it independent. Most believe the Bank has one overriding aim, to keep inflation down. This is embodied in one simple and memorable target to keep inflation at 2%. Recently inflation hit 11%, more than five times target and more than five times the Bank’s forecast a year or so earlier. Opposition politicians blame the government for the inflation. The government blames the Russian invasion of Ukraine, glossing over inflation already at 5.5% before the tanks rolled. No one seems to blame the Bank that owns the target, sets interest rates, and printed £895 bn of extra money which must have had some impact.
Take the Environment Agency. It is charged with many tasks which include both keeping us free from flooding and ensuring we have enough water. Some years ago it allowed systems to keep the Somerset levels dry to silt up with fewer working pumps. The inevitable flooding took place. Ministers had to intervene to get some order restored. The Agency was expressing a political preference for salt marsh over farms which did not reflect tradition or local residents needs.
The reassuring truth is we are still sufficiently a democracy so when an independent body annoys enough people or makes a big enough mistake politicians do usually intervene. They impose new measures or new men and women on the agency or change the way the whole thing is done. The frustration is the need to often go through a long period when a quango is visibly failing pretending not to notice, or blaming someone else with Opposition and Ministers united in the view politicians should not interfere.
The reason our traditional constitutional theory gave power to Ministers was twofold. Often it needs a common sense decision taker to sift the professional advice, challenge the experts and decide what to follow. It also does need a specialist at what the public will accept and at what the public wants, which is what good politicians know.
Today the NHS is at the centre of political rows. It is ironic it is so, as both main parties believe in the NHS, both support its values, both give more money to it, both want the waiting lists down. The rows are mainly about results. Sometime ago Parliament set up NHS England with its own CEO , Board and well paid senior executives. All agreed the politicians should stay out of running the NHS. So who is to blame for the current high waiting lists for non urgent assessment and operations, poor labour relations, the shortage of beds and long waits for urgent treatment? The Opposition will blame Ministers and Ministers blame the epidemic, the unusually high seasonal pressures and global trends. Few ask whether the executives could have spent money better, raised staff morale, used considerable powers over grading, promotions and increments to look after staff better. The quangos seem untouchable.
If the UK wants to persist with its model of independent bodies it needs to make their CEOs, Chairmen and Governors more directly accountable. Their tenure and remuneration should vary depending on performance. Their responsibilities need to be more tightly defined. If Ministers have to run these things that is probably best done by taking them back into direct departmental control.
Jerome Powell the Head of the Fed, America’s Central Bank, recently argued strongly for narrow limits being placed on how much independent power a body like the Fed should have. He sees the political imperative to keep main policies under democratic control through the Congress. He said the Fed should not be set aims to promote the net zero journey or other social objectives, as these are contentious matters that need political judgement and leadership. The Fed should stick to its economic objectives which are cross party and relate to the direct tools and expertise the body has. He is very conscious that the Fed has to earn the right to have such powers by doing a good job and avoiding straying into more disputed policy areas.
This is all good advice. It is time for the UK to review how much power these bodies wield, and to assess how well they have performed. Ministers who fail to do this stand in danger of taking the blame for the errors they have not themselves committed.
January 16, 2023
Bureaucracy will always find a way to strengthen its hand and deflect blame. Labour is at the heart of such a bureaucratic culture, they excel at it and use it to their advantage. It then doesn’t help matters when Tory PMs and their lackey Ministers accept such an arrangement to the detriment of the taxpayer and the public who it seems always have to absorb the cost of political cowardice by those who should being elected confront obvious abuses of the way in should the State goes about its filthy, authoritarian business
John may not like what some write on here but it cannot be denied that his party have slyly opened the welcome door to the Left wing, hateful ideology whose purpose is the expansion of State power, the undermining of certain identities and the promotion of a culture that is openly discriminatory
January 16, 2023
Given this, why do progressive governments keep creating more of them?
How much have educational standards improved since OFSTED? Insurance standards since the FCA? Medical standards sincNICE? John’s list could run on.
January 16, 2023
You and Sir John need to change the record.
The Tories have a huge majority in our supreme Parliament.
If there’s anything that they don’t like about the way that this country is run then it has been within their gift to change it for years now.
However, that would mean taking more responsibility themselves personally, and also doing work rather than enjoying wielding power.
January 16, 2023
They’re not Tories, they’re PPE socialists pretending to be Tories, only now they’re not pretending very well.
January 16, 2023
What it comes down to is, who controls who ? Who created these bodies and then staff’s them ?
For example let us take everybody’s Aunt Sally, the OBR. Created by Gideon Osborne when he was Chancellor it has become not only as useless as all the other QUANGO’s but also highly politicised and more interested in its own survival and growth rather than simply carrying out its mission.
These QUANGO’s have also been used, much like the Honours System and Commissioners jobs in the EU, as a means to reward political friends. Even when these friends have been complete failures like the current boss of the P.O., he of formerly, Track and Trace 😉
But as others here are now saying, after nearly 13 years in power, talking about it is rather pointless now.
January 16, 2023
January 16, 2023
Great post John. The Environment Agency. What a pigs ear they are making of things right now. I live near Shrewsbury which is flooding again for the 4th year running now. The river Severn has burst it’s banks again and the devastation it causes is far worse than it used to be. Our friends together with their neighbours that live in a village 10 miles out of Shrewsbury are at this moment watching the water inch it’s way up to their door for the fourth time in 3 years. It used to flood every 20 years but now it’s every year. The house is not yet together after the last flood. They have been living with 5 dogs in a conservatory and garage made into a kitchen for over a year. They’ve had their ground floors dug up in the main house and they’ve not finished yet before its flooding again. They have had to farm out the dogs to other people as the only way in and out of their home is by boat and they cannot risk the dogs swimming in contaminated water. Many people who have boats on the river Severn have said how the river has become so silted up over the years they cannot get the boat past these areas. It’s about time the agency got real and did something constructive. Net zero is costing a fortune and that money would be better spent tackling these problems so people can live properly and not playing God with the climate which is beyond their control.
January 16, 2023
Agree with what you say about dealing with the problems God sends, rather than trying to play god … ‘to save the world’ which is quite capable of looking after itself!
January 16, 2023
One sometimes wonders whether the activists in the Environment Agency allow people’s homes to be flooded deliberately, in order to carry their contentions political points. Or perhaps they just prefer sitting indoors at their computers to maintaining our waterways.
January 16, 2023
Whenever I see images of flooding in this country, I notice the old buildings like the local church are clear of it all. It’s as if people of old had more sense than to place buildings they valued on the flood plain.
January 16, 2023
“Green” policies developed and imposed to “prove” climate change.
And the idiots who have enabled them!
Here a perfectly good school was sold off (planning permit bunce etc?) and an ugly, loathsome new school built on a flood plane….ON STILTS! And incidentally on a park that had allegedly been gifted to the people.
January 16, 2023
Jerome Powell may also be mindful of the “audit the Fed.” movement, particularly with the Republican Party now in charge of the lower house. The carnage that could ensure!
Separately so far as concerns UK workings, where “Often it needs a common sense decision taker to sift the professional advice, challenge the experts and decide what to follow” is that what we saw when Boris “getting the big calls right” Johnson dealt with the Covid pandemic?
January 16, 2023
It seems to me all these quangos are making a great job of mucking up our lives and the biggest culprits are those that think they can control the climate, the WEF and the WHO. Behind them all are shed loads of money to be earn and we are the ones paying for their greed and incompetence. They are all about as much use as a chocolate tea pot.
January 16, 2023
January 16, 2023
A WEF woman was on the Today Programme earlier saying help with energy bills must only be targeted at poor households. She had nothing to say about business and manufacturing. And nothing about supply. Her message was everyone has to pay a lot more more and use a lot less.
January 16, 2023
100% agree.
And when their bios trumpet “40 years of experience in…” you’d think someone might twig that considering the state of the country their talents MUST be somewhat over-rated.
Adding to your observation…CHOCOLATE FIREGUARDS!
Unlimited benefits at the top and bottom of society and us stuck in’t middle…paying for the lot!!
January 16, 2023
All very true, Sir John, and I was wondering if the body of ‘experts’ to start with, in your campaign to curb their influence, would perhaps be SAGE. Its doom-laden assessments of the health risks posed by a cold virus were greatly overstated, especially when they got the Omicron variant completely wrong. Then again, we have to remember that government ministers were mostly quite content to go along with what they were being told by the Covid crisis merchants. For whatever reason. Hancock’s promotion in the media of the ‘My GP’ app marketed by the Babylon company comes to mind. That aside, I don’t get the impression that government ministers are really capable of exercising their own judgment. They got to where they are by going along with the groupthink. Unfortunately, that may become increasingly true also of many of the academic ‘experts’, looking at the way universities are going.
No easy solutions, I’m afraid.
January 16, 2023
Sir John fails to mention that these failing Quangos are almost exclusively headed up by left-wingers who have the power to impose their left-wing agenda on their fiefdom – so it doesn’t matter who we vote for, the country has a left-wing agenda forced on it.
The Pretendy-CONs have done nothing about this; in fact they appear to encourage it. Sunak recently appointed Patricia Hewitt, a former LABOUR Health Minister, to carry out a review into the NHS. Were there really no Conservative candidates who could have done that?
All it does is demonstrate that Oppositional Politics is dead in the UK and we effectively have a Westminster Uni-Party imposing a left-wing Agenda (which comes direct from the WEF).
After 10 years, we’re still waiting for the Pretendy-CONs to light the bonfire of the quangos we were promised.
January 16, 2023
Is the always wrong OBR a completely superfluous body? A body of experts, to advise the BoE, which should be the expert in that field. What is the point of the OBR except to build its own little empire, none I expect.
Sage was another completely unnecessary body with off the scale wrong modelling and dangerously bad advice that caused immense harm to the economy and public health. Their bad advice financed by BoE money printing.
Ministers need to take more direct responsibility instead of blaming the bodies they themselves have appointed.
January 16, 2023
You need to look at who heads up these independent bodies, then ask whether swapping them for somebody who has run anything in the private sector successfully might be a better plan. People like Simon Wolfson, Dyson, Jim Ratcliffe seem to by and large talk sense but these types are never seen near these bodies. It tends to be lingering public sector/academic types or politicians’ mates. They might know the right people but they don’t strike me as generally switched on.
January 16, 2023
This sums up the predicament we face as a nation. Too many unaccountable bodies who are not fit for purpose. Being given total control of billions of tax payers funds.
In the private sector accountability is key to ensure funds are spent well. To provide the profits for investment & growth.
Taxes are created by the people & any mismanagement should be made public & those at fault made accountable.
January 16, 2023
Another constitutional contradiction arises from Devolution: if it is widely agreed HMG can override the SNP’s Gender Recognition legislation, to protect the Union and the 2010 Equality Act, why can’t they do the same with the NIP, to protect the the Union, the Act of Union, and the Belfast Agreement? And with as much urgency?
Reply The Commons has voted to do, currently delayed in Lords
January 16, 2023
Although the Climate Change Committee is not a quango, it has effectively been given special powers under Ed Miliband’s Climate Change Act, and allows its ideologically compliant members (e.g. Lord Deben) to exercise power without responsibility. Power to call for bans and “phasing out” (horrible phrase) of inexpensive and reliable products that contribute to and enhance quality of life for us ordinary plebs, without the responsibility of carrying the can when the replacement expensive and unreliable products do not adequately replace the originals and thereby do nothing for quality of life, only harm it.
January 16, 2023
Excellent thought from our host.
A smattering of comments.
Is anyone listening to your wise words?
“There were 513,000 employees in the Civil Service in September 2022, up 1,000 (0.2%) compared with June 2022, and up 8,000 (1.6%) compared with September 2021.” – according to the ONS. Try organising that lot! Does anyone remember the Post Office scandal? Or the scandals of Defence procurement? I will not start on the NHS where even consultants (I know two) are fleeing. and then there is the inactive utterly korrekt Police…
January 16, 2023
Ask not what a member can do for a quango…
But what membership of a particular quango can do for a member!
If I had a particular axe to grind/profit to make…then I would definitely want to be a member of a quango that dovetailed.
How convenient!
January 16, 2023
Put a fox in charge of the henhouse.
Although in that case, where personal loss might be at stake, the fox risks being battered to death.
January 16, 2023
Thanks Sir John these are important issues and they need urgent action by Government. Clearly the NHS is broken, the Environment Agency a failure and the Climate Change Committee completely lacks objectivity and impartiality. My concern is that Quango’s have made far too many MP’s lazy, by failing to undertake their own research.
January 16, 2023
Sir John
In a Democracy, a real Democracy it should be simple. If you, or an organisation exists by contributions from the taxpayer, you are at all times answerable, accountable and all your actions are held responsible to the taxpayer. There is and should be no get of jail free on this.
The above should automatically include the Bank of England, you cant be independent then have all your mistakes funded by the taxpayer. That would also then extend to the Office Of Budget Responsibility, as it stands to day their miss-information according to the MsM has cost the taxpayer £11 billion, that is also looking like it will be £28billion come the budget.
The Government has to get to grips and Manage, they are permitted to just take our money. They get to spend it on our behalf, the intention being we the taxpayer see a return.
Above all the Government should stop and stop other saying ‘Government Money’ – they don’t have any it is the taxpayers money.
January 16, 2023
And you chastise us for giving lengthy answers.
Advisory boards/quangos are only as good as the people in them. If the minister chose from those with political awareness/common sense, in addition to their technical ability and they confered with their minister before changing anything major, it might be workable. You also need to establish that civil servants are scribes, little more. In fairness to them, in recent EU past they were the power along with their EU colleagues. They produced law without parliamentary scrutiny and must have become very disdainful of MPs and Ministers. They need re-boxing. They were at the root of Somerset flooding.
Decades of tinkering and lack of forward planning by all political parties are at the heart of NHS problems. A lack of medical professionals, inadequately rewarded, over burdoned by incompetent and excessive administration is your problem. Define what the component parts of the NHS are, think about what each segment should be doing, discuss it with the medical professionals, then get on and do it. By cross party concensus get it out of the political arena with a 25 year plan. Remember the aim is free at the time of need, the means should be the most productive, not governed by political philosophy. End of story.
January 16, 2023
But, doesn’t this extend to Devolution, and people within the Regions with their ‘Independent State bodies’?
And, after Labour get in, we’ll have Councils acting independent (Debt?) of the strategy of the government of the day?
Surely, top-down, there needs to be a controlling strategy, for nothing else, but to ensure efficient Operational standards?
Haven’t we been here before? Councils acting independently, with massive debts?
I agree with some Bottom-up democracy, but at a Council level, acting equally for all councils within GB and NI, but only after we remove all the extra layers that have been created since Tony Blair created his mess!
With the greatest advantage being the strategic partnerships with other councils in providing services, matching the strategic needs of the country, as set out by the Westminster Government!
This is what should of happened in 1997, when we last had a chance!
Regards,
RDM.
January 16, 2023
Sir John, you are an experienced investor and constructor of investment portfolios. Sometimes, it is instructive to assume that yesterday a system error sold every holding in a portfolio; then to decide which holdings if any would be bought back today.
Could our government do similarly with the UK’s portfolio of quangos? Within those if any that are kept (or “bought back”), do the exercise again with staffing, especially management.