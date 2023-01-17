My Intervention in the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill

John Redwood

(Wokingham) (Con):

Could the Secretary of State give us a little more indication of how he will consult on and agree minimum standards in the railway industry?

Grant Shapps:

I will set out in a bit more detail the way in which the legislation will work in a while, but, briefly speaking, secondary legislation by regulation will be used in each individual sector to come to the right balance. I will explain that in more detail, if my right hon. Friend is patient. I will give way in just a moment. I have already taken more interventions from Opposition Members than from Government Members. I think it is true to say that there comes a time when we cannot let such a situation continue. That is why we need minimum safety and service levels to keep livelihoods and lives safe. It is frankly irresponsible, and even surprising, for the Opposition to suggest otherwise.