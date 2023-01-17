Written Answers from The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy

Glad to report we have made some progress in keeping the lights on. Intervention has secured the capacity cited below to bring into use when there is insufficient wind and solar available. This amounts to around a third of necessary output on a cold busy day and to around half of other times:
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, what is the maximum electricity output from all coal and biomass generating plants in the UK that would be able to operate if needed. (117398)
Tabled on: 06 January 2023
Answer:
Graham Stuart:
As of the end of September 2022, the installed capacity of coal and bioenergy plants in the UK totalled 14.1 GW of electrical power. This comprised 5.9 GW for coal-fired plants (Digest of UK Energy Statistics, DUKES 2022, Table 5.11) and 8.1 GW for bioenergy plants (Energy Trends, December 2022, Table 6.1). The latter comprises 4.7 GW for solid (animal and plant) biomass and 3.4 GW for other bioenergy.
The answer was submitted on 16 Jan 2023 at 14:57.
January 17, 2023
Who are “we” in the opening sentence above?
January 17, 2023
The answer doesn’t say how long this capacity will be kept available. It’s available NOW ….. what about next winter?
Has someone locked Sharma in a cupboard and lost the key so he can’t blow any more perfectly viable coal-fired power stations up?
Sadly, Chris Skidmore’s ludicrous “Green” Report is far more likely to be implemented by the Blu-Green Socialist Hybrid in Government than any commonsense policies intended to keep the lights on and energy prices affordable.
January 17, 2023
That’s nowhere near enough when you consider the nonesense race for net zero.
Fitting heat pumps and penalising ICE vehicles means at least 2gw rise in peak demand annually for decades.
It’s still true that windmills don’t turn when there’s no wind and solar doesn’t work at night.
January 17, 2023
And what happens to that coal-fired capacity in March? It goes, doesn’t it?
January 17, 2023
I’m glad there’s some good news to report on keeping the lights on! From what Net Zero Watch and the Global Warming Policy Foundation research and report, Britain seems stubborn in wanting to be ‘world leaders’ in destroying our country by rushing to net zero.
Nigel Farage was talking to someone on his show – I can’t remember his name – but he said he’d been in meetings with mixed party high officials and he said rather worryingly, that many in Parliament are very enthusiastic about net zero…
Rather depressing to hear.