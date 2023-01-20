We cannot afford tax rises

Tax rises usually do damage. They deter investment, destroy jobs, prevent people spending money, cut business turnover, push rich people out of the country. They are favoured by those who want greater equality from greater misery. Get rid of all the rich foreigners and we will have more equal society, but we will also lose their investment money to create jobs and say good bye to their spending power diverted to competing countries.
The November Financial Statement put up taxes substantially. It also raised the amount we have to borrow massively by 75% compared to the March OBR forecast. This was the direct result not just of the energy cost increases but also the result of the slower growth they had to factor in. High taxes, low growth, excessive borrowing come from each other. Labour proved that by their more extreme excesses on tax in the 1970s when we had huge deficits and a so called brain drain as talent poured out of the country. The government need to grasp that the best way to get the deficit down is to grow faster. To grow faster we need lower tax rates, not higher. We need enough tax incentive for rich people and companies to come here, invest here, spend here. We need to allow more home talent to be self employed, to set up small businesses, to grow larger businesses. Why is one of the UK’s greatest entrepreneurs Sir James Dyson having to decry government policy towards jobs and investment?
I will be producing some pieces on how we can can have affordable tax cuts in the March budget. They need to be affordable costed growth promoting tax cuts that help increase the number of successful entrepreneurs, attract foreign capital and stimulate investment in the extra capacities we need. If the government is serious about getting inflation down it needs to promote and facilitate more domestic energy supply, more home grown food, ,more fish landed in the UK, more trees growth for timber here , more steel and ceramics output and the rest that we need to curb imports and increase supply.
January 20, 2023
Yes, please do show how government can CUT expenditure, however, you know the effect. Labour will jump on any cuts and shout it from the rooftops in the sure knowledge that sheeple don’t vote for governments that reduce ‘entitlements’.
The Tories have made this rod for their own backs; you’ve become so socialist, getting the population to rely on government largesse, returning to a budget surplus is a pipe-dream.
January 20, 2023
Your first sentence is the key polint. Rather than say “we can’t afford tax rises” why do MPs never say “we can’t afford spending increases”?
An individual can only spend more if they borrow or if they earn more. The State is no different. The UK today is spending too much and as a consequence borrowing and taxing too much. Treat the disease not the symptons.
January 20, 2023
Plus of course ££BILLIONS sent to and spent on Ukraine.
However much per day on 4*hotels ( apparently now illegal to report/film so it ain’t happening).
The vast sums spent on Net Zero.
And of course the cost of the Plague!
NONE of it OUR fault!
January 20, 2023
Oh and of course HS2.
And an out of control “Welfare” system.
Do backbenchers realise just HOW MUCH out of control?
January 20, 2023
The Central Bank, ie the Bof England, is in control or, at the very least, partly incontrol.
The Bank of England has part of its mandate to keep inflation to around 2%. It has no interest in growth or the political fortunes of MP’s and their parties. Neither does it have interest in business, people, families or society in general. It is the classic, “sorry, you have come to the wrong department, I will forward you onto someone else” mentality.
To combat inflation it has one major tool in its box – interest rates. The housing market is on the slide and this will mean much reduced revenue for the government. I did say the government should have gotten rid of Stamp Duty but, like the Tax Junky it is, it would not listen. So raising them is not a easy option.
The other way of reducing inflation, and not in the BoE’s box of tricks, is taxation. They need to hoover up all that money they and the then Chancellor of the Exchequer created back during the SCAMDEMINC.
I predict inflation will fall but a great deal of damage, certainly to the Tories election hopes will have been done.
If only they had listened to the REAL science and stuck with the original plan we would not have been in this mess.
January 20, 2023
The next thing the BoE, like other central banks, wants to do is to introduce a digital currency. (This is already being piloted by the EU central bank, as announced last June.) The effect would be to give the BoE vastly greater control over the economy and people’s lives, since they will have oversight over, and potentially the power to intervene in, our spending. This is not what I want, nor I imagine what most of the public would want. Yet it is curious how little media attention the subject is getting.
January 20, 2023
Who wants to live their life through the prism of someone else’s view of “equality”?
People need to be left alone to earn money, save it with interest and buy the things they want to buy.
Of course…politicians have already ruined everything but surely they don’t need to make it worse?
As everyone says…cut the red tape. Stop stealing our hard earned and we just might flourish.
January 20, 2023
To keep the people on side there is much to be said of the old saying about profit that applies to taxes.
A little often brings better results than the big ones all the time.
High taxes are counter productive as the real wealth makers talk with their feet which impacts on everything and everybody. Another case of more is less but government never seems to learn.
January 20, 2023
You are right, turboterrier, as is Sir John, but everything must bow down to the taxation of the middle class: the poor are too poor to pay, and the rich can vote with their feet, so who is left to tax?
January 20, 2023
Sir John your own cabinet rarely listens to mp’s like yourself. Sunaks said he won’t announce tax cuts come the spring budget, he will do a u turn if pressed by a number of high ranking Back benches.
January 20, 2023
Fishy is not a conservative he’s a limp dumb. Apart from believing in high tx and big government he will sell NI out to Brussels.
His puppet Hunt is doing his masters bidding.
It’s now more beneficial to not work and live off the state.
Fishy is just standing in as manager ready to hand over the sir kneelalot.
January 20, 2023
There is no ‘we’, there is only the woke State and it wants our soul and our ALL our income.
For all John’s protestations he’s still wedded to the myth that the State exists to serve the interests of the public. This naivety is extremely damaging to our freedom and culture. It is the one thing Thatcher understood, that the State must be limited by statute and culture. Her ideas have been trashed by Tory and Socialist alike.
I see Starmer’s been at the WEF this week. If you want to know what Labour and Sunak have in store for us all then dig deep into WEF news cuttings and you’ll find horrific examples of authoritarianism
The naivety of the voter putting their cross next to Tory, Labour and SNP grifters is an act of the most ignorant sacrifice
January 20, 2023
Did you see that Tony Blair might be taking over from Klaus Schwab? I heard a bit of his speech about digital health passes and vaccines… He stumbled and ummed and ahhed as though trying hard not to reveal what he really meant. Hearing him stumble yesterday, I think he’d be as bad as Klaus Schwab with his authoritarian ideals. If cajoling doesn’t work, make them…
January 20, 2023
Funny to think that hardly any time at all ago, WEF was a deletable, naughty old conspiracy theory… isn’t it?
Do they show their hand when they can no longer hide it or is the new “honesty” (re WEF etc) some sort of confidence trick?
January 20, 2023
Farage last night showed a clip of Blair at the WEF saying that the nations need a digital database showing who’s been “vaccinated” for the new “vaccinations” they’ll be rolling out and that future “vaccinations” may be multiple ones.
He had the nerve to talk about “forgivable politics” and “unforgivable politics.” Well unforgivable politics is LYING to Parliament and the British people and participating in an illegal war. And it’s also forcing people to have medical products they don’t need and don’t want.
That man is pure evil.
You can watch the “debate” on the WEF website entitled “100 days to outrace the next pandemic” and will be watching it later.
January 20, 2023
Taxes could easily be reduced if all of government departments stopped the waste and clawed back the millions paid out in error and stopped the dingy invasion once and for all. Stop all benefits that make it not worth getting out of bed to work. Are we a soft touch or what?
January 20, 2023
When the EU Retained Law Bill is passed hopefully pretty quickly then the government can get rid of the VAT which is a burden to nearly everyone
January 20, 2023
How can government justify people on benefits receive more than the minimum wage?
There should be a sliding scale the longer on benefits after three months, payments reduce accordingly over a period of time to the level of the minimum wage. The more who come off the system then start to contribute as they find employment and pay into the system where “every little helps”
January 20, 2023
Why can’t government not see what the electorate see?
The country is on skid row.
Who put us there? Government policies.
They do not listen to their own critics let alone us. It is not that they have not had enough warnings.
Instead of trying to keep all the plates spinning and the balls in the air just stop, think, plan and act. Stop throwing millions around here, there and everywhere. Prioritise the really important issues and get them done.
Stop trying to be the leader hoping others will follow. It is the road to nowhere. When will they ever learn?
January 20, 2023
Dyson apparently criticised Cameron for having overly strict immigration rules which saw foreign trained-in-in-the-U.K. engineers sent home and effectively blocked from getting jobs here.( Never mind why not train U.K. students first).
How on earth has that come to what we now have?
January 20, 2023
Tax rises do damage, real damage. Period.
January 20, 2023
I agree with that – we are now too highly taxed and too subject to stifling regulation for growth. But is there a mercantilist tone creeping in at the end? The last thing we want is to cave in the George Eustices and NFUs of this world and go protectionist. By all means let’s have more U.K. production of the items you mention if we can do so by being competitive – but only in that way.
January 20, 2023
Agreed, Sir John. Unfortunately the oh so socialist Conservative party is wedded to high taxes, top down spending (levelling up), big state, subsidies (green energy, ev’s etc.) Net Zero will that will drive most of us into poverty and never work. Intermittent energy that cannot power a modern economy (ask China, India and most of Asia) while the UK has plenty of its own fossil fuel reserves.
Then there is the wasted .7% of GDP on so called overseas aid and the hundred & ten billion on HS2, or is that now £150 B? The obese in numbers and overpaid cs now striking for more money while providing poor service.
As for food and fish, I will believe that when I see it.
January 20, 2023
Sunak says we are not idiots and know why taxes have to rise. There is only one idiot around here as James Dyson (add the head of the CBI plus Martin Sorrell) publicly, add the legions they have not surfaced yet, labels government policy short sighted and stupid.
Gove came out with his usual self important pomposity to try and pushback but his answer merely confirmed, as if we needed it, that Dyson was spot on.
Sunak/Hunt, economic jokes, unfortunately not funny.
January 20, 2023
Tax cuts are there for the taking. Renewable energy subsidy cuts would show that the consumer’s interests are paramount, but as this ‘tax’ is imposed directly on our bills reducing it would not generate the right headlines.
Cancel HS2. Cancel Sizewell C and further EPRs. Admit that Hinkley Point C is a disaster and apologise. More tokens than serious savings but at least an earnest of good intentions.
There’s one cut which might bring other benefits – reduce road tax on smaller vehicles, smaller that is in physical footprint. For some years I drove a long wheelbase Transit which was little bigger than some modern vehicles used as family transport. An incentive to choose something that fitted the usual car park would be welcome.
January 20, 2023
Sir John is making the fundamental error of thinking that the people who carried out the coup last October are Conservatives who are working in the interests of the British people.
They’re neither.
January 20, 2023
The most feared words to be heard. “I am from the Government, and I am here to help”
The simple fact is Government departmental people on salaries, sick pay, holiday entitlement, and good pensions, do not have a clue about how the self employed, and small Company owners, run and fund their businesses, and the risks/rewards and work life balance associated with doing that.
January 20, 2023
January 20, 2023
Well you might reduce the deficit by growth, but how about reducing it by reducing spending by the state? Anyone thought of doing that?
Not in politics it would seem, where the aspiration is to grow the state and spend ever more.
Sorry I’m going to decline the plea for growth. I work to the level of income that makes me comfortable and I’m not about to bust a gut just so government can tax me more to spend on their waste.
January 20, 2023
How much foreign investment and what protection from them having more say than ourselves if mass immigration suits their investment?
It seems strange to me that we have all this money taken off us to hand out around the world, then have to go round with the begging bowl for others to come here and invest.
We invest heavily in those being brought here for another pip on the shoulders to show off to the global over lords, yet can’t invest in our own which surely must pay huge dividends for us all.
I love all those talking heads of the media/celebrity world with their script to ‘tax the rich’ and it’s all the fault of the wealthy, all the fault of those privately educated etc. etc. Comedy gold in hypocrisy, they’ll be some of the first to skip town if their remedy was to be followed.
Certain ‘working class hero’s’ sniffing round Wilson, who then cleared off when he took them at their word and taxed the rich.
January 20, 2023
“Tax rises usually do damage. They deter investment, destroy jobs, prevent people spending money, cut business turnover, push rich people out of the country.”
Anyone with common sense already knows this, so it is a deliberate strategy. A strategy that is damaging to the UK, just like mass immigration is destroying the very fabric of our society. I get the feeling we are being ‘punished’ by our pro-EU government for some reason. I wonder if new party candidates will be pro-EU or pro-UK. They can’t be both. Then again, we cannot rely on their honesty either, as experience has taught us that manifestos and election campaigns are just a ploy to get votes, and can be ignored once bums are on seats.