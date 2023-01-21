The wind does not blow enough

In the cold snap we are experiencing demand for electricity has risen as you would expect. There has been some wind, but we have needed to use coal fired power, all our gas availability and the wood burning biomass stations. Typically the fossil fuel fired generators have been supplying well over half, with renewables back down to around a quarter.
This cold snap has reminded us it is not just on windless days we have a problem. Because renewable power often is well below theoretical capacity, and because we are generally short of power when demand is high, we need all the fossil fuel power we can get.
Those who plan a rapid transition to net zero need to recognise that this is the starting position. Were the public to adopt electric heating and electric vehicles in the way the net zero plans require we would need a huge increase in generating capacity to meet all the extra demand. At the moment the bulk of our transport energy requirements are met from diesel, aviation spirit and petrol and the bulk of our home heating and industrial process is provided by gas.
Before we can expect wholesale public conversion to electric vehicles and heating we need reassurance that the large increase in renewable power generation and the accompanying big increase in the grid capacity and street cable networks has been put in to meet all the extra demand that will create.
93 Comments
January 21, 2023
Good morning.
Tulip mania or South Sea Bubble. This is what this is akin too ! People jumping on a bandwagon with lots of lovely State provided cash to fill their boots. So more and more invest in the SCAM until the bubble finally bursts, investors get burnt and everything goes bust with the government having to bail out the companies because they are not based on a sound business model.
Again I say. We will be far better off at trying to extract sunbeams from cucumbers.
January 21, 2023
Mark B
Haha! Love it!
But it’s true what you say, Mark …..the further we go down the net zero route the more it’s shown to be an hysterical dream, not built on reality at all!
January 21, 2023
Net Zero is a net with no mesh, capturing nothing but a mess.
January 21, 2023
Totally agree! Who,we should ask, is cashing in on the scam
January 21, 2023
+many
Ahha! I think you’ve got a good idea there!
Apparently, using a bit of zinc, you can make a battery out of a chunk of cucumber.
The chunk would rot pdq …but who cares.
Ban all other fuels and corner the cucumber growing industry!
January 21, 2023
If the Government won’t charge its mind on Net Zero we will have to change the Government.
January 21, 2023
True, Cynic. But I think after the Tories have lost the next election, it will take at least one disastrous Labour/SDP administration before voters come to their sense in large enough numbers for anything to change.
January 21, 2023
No one ever claimed that wind or solar would replace fossil fuels 100% of the time, so the implication of the headline is, yet again, a Straw Man.
January 21, 2023
Renewables could displace fossil fuels to power the world by 2050, report claims: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/23/climate-renewables-could-oust-fossil-fuels-to-power-the-world-by-2050.html
Google it plenty of claims listed:
Carbon Tracker also predicted that if wind and solar power continued on their current growth trajectory, they would push fossil fuels out of the electricity sector by the mid-2030s.
Ember Climate
January 21, 2023
That is a totally disingenuous answer. It has always been implied renewables would fill our energy needs.
However, now you have recognised the impossibility of that scenario. Perhaps you’ll tell us what fossil fuel(s) we are allowed to use.
January 21, 2023
Okay Martin, so we do need fossil fuels forever! Since we are heading fast to zero production (mining) of coal, and zero fracking for gas, how exactly do we provide those fossil fuels? Oh! of course, we import so we can feel good that we keep our ancient reserves, while other countries burn through theirs and pour CO2 into the atmosphere we need for growing anything and surviving. Great! Shame about our economy and jobs, we can all grow food in the gardens.
January 21, 2023
Mark,
Bubble may burst when people are told the facts – not enough cobalt and lithium in the world to allow sufficient batteries for all cars to be electric. Elastic bands it is then…
January 21, 2023
Not enough charging points either. If you turn up at a popular National Trust property and all the points are occupied while the owners walk around for three hours, are you supposed to wait until everybody else has gone home in order to start charging your car?
But the point is of course that the plebs are supposed to live in 15-minute neighbourhoods and not travel or own cars.
January 21, 2023
Watched on YT a video of a EV Car user. He went on a mission to see how many charging points he could go to within a certain distance from his home. Out of the 10 he visited 6 were out of services with one not being repaired for months.
The infrastructure is simply not there. Tesla, a private company, seems to have the best network in terms of both scope, availability and reliability.
January 21, 2023
Mark B, +++++. What a totally exasperating, worse than useless government and Parliament we are saddled with. I expect that any dissenting (i.e. intelligent) voice will be cancelled, lose the whip, be shouted down, vilified to destruction.
I see that whilst Clarkson has few friends (he echoes too much majority sentiment) the vile Jimmy Kimmel seems to have dodged the leftie outrage after his overly explicit tasteless doggerel on Harry and his Mother.
January 21, 2023
How long before the numpties in government actually get back to reality and stop net zero before we become a banana Republic? Can I suggest they sit down with a few real experts ( not those out to make a quick buck) and grasp the fundamentals of energy provision? We are sitting on a fortune in terms of energy security, jobs and tax revenue. Hellooo? Is there anybody there?
January 21, 2023
Ni matter how much wind power we install it won’t produce anything on windless days.
Would anyone invest in new CCGT plant when the government says you are the back of the queue for usage and we will close you down by 20…
The nuclear company has gone to France to build its prototype SMR because of government prevarication and Rolls Royce are losing patience
Could it be the Business Extinction and Import Substitution department want all manufacturing abroad to lower our CO2.
Madness.
January 21, 2023
F U S
No they have all gone to Davos both physically and mentally and have been there for years. It’s like a tumour it never stops growing and therefore needs cutting out.
January 21, 2023
While our media obsess about Sunak not wearing a seat belt , Starmer has made an announcement saying he will stop all investment in the North Sea , which he can get away with because the Tories won’t challenge him on it , well they wouldn’t want to question the Net Zero lunacy. So to answer your question , is anybody out there? No, no one fighting our corner.
January 21, 2023
Very few as many of them will be out of a job soon. As for the current incumbent of Number 10 he has a luxury home in the USA and, until recently, a Green Card. He, and his wide, can afford to dodge the bullet.
January 21, 2023
Dear Sir John,
What worries me is that you, an intelligent man, an ex-minister, in the full knowledge that energy is fundamental to our existence as humans, a society and a competitive country, with a balance of payments deficit running back to 1914, should write this article.
You should know the answer, and should be in a position where you can tell us that our Government’s primary goal is to provide us with the cheapest secure energy possible and that when the wind blows and the sun shines our energy companies will provide us with even cheaper energy.
Or is it the case that signed contracts mean that our much subsidised wind and solar panel farms are uncompetitive, and ever will be?
Even the Labour Party have come to the realisation that successive governments have, since the War, been buying our votes to get into power – such is democracy, and we are at last seeing the bill.
There is little evidence that anyone, apart from protest groups, sees the need for a working fiscal engine based on energy.
January 21, 2023
The green agenda is all about human-made CO2 (carbon dioxide gas). Let’s go back to the start:
1. The atmosphere comprises 78% nitrogen, 21% oxygen. Greenhouse gases less than 0.1%
2. Of this 0.1%, the largest greenhouse gas is water vapour at 96% (YES, 96% of the 0.1%)
3. CO2 is 0.04% of our atmosphere (very small at 400 CO2 molecules in 1 million atmosphere molecules)
4. nature produces 96% of CO2 – that’s nearly all CO2
5. human-made CO2 is 4% of all CO2……the UK produces 1% of this …that’s very small
6. the oceans act as a CO2 regulator…..they release more CO2 molecules when atmospheric CO2 is lower, absorb more CO2 molecules from the atmosphere when atmospheric CO2 is higher (this is a law in physics called Henry’s Law)
6. the green agenda believes that a global warming period follows increases in CO2. However, the logic says that if the oceans are warmed by say, a sun hot spot period (normally the sun’s temp is 5600 degrees C compared to earth’s approx 20 degrees C, so the earth could easily receive some extra heat), molecules near the ocean surface will evaporate into the atmosphere (just like hot water in a bath). Ocean plants & animals/fish produce a significant proportion of global natural CO2, so as oceans evaporate in a warm period, CO2 will be evaporated/transferred to the atmosphere. The conclusion from this logic is that higher atmospheric CO2 comes after a warming period. In other words, human made CO2 does not cause global warming
The government needs to prove that human-made CO2 is a problem before impoverishing our society (noting China and India are not impoverishing theirs)
By the way, did the CO2 levels reduce during lockdowns when car & plane travel was substantially cut? I didn’t hear anything so I guess not, ie not human-made
January 21, 2023
Renewable electricity generation as the default is a surefire way to destroy the economy. A 22st century economy demands a reliable 24/7 source of electrical power, not an “only when the wind blows and the sun shines” fantasy world. The idea of using hydrogen as an intermediary is nonsensical – the huge losses involved would make it ridiculously expensive. And any thoughts of batteries to smooth supply are in cloud cookoo land just on the sheer scale needed. The only sensible option would have been to do what the French did many years ago – make nuclear the default baseline source, something that successive governments have kicked into the long grass for a couple of decades.
January 21, 2023
You can have all the power generating capacity you want but if you don’t have the fuel your stuffed. Too much wind, not enough, freezing conditions(ice throw) all prevent generation. No sun, night hours for solar panels. Bio digesters create gas to generate power will they still be allowed?
The distribution is the biggest problem.
My housing estate all street lighting has been turned off as the supplies to them are in too old and poor condition and for the numbè of properties too expensive to replace.
January 21, 2023
Voice crying in the wilderness.
Every day, I look up the figures for national electricity production on gridwatch.org
Yup, nuclear plugs stolidly on. Oil fills in the gaps. Emergency gas generators have not yet been used very much. Coal is there but little used. The rest do not really matter.
So: government policy: ban fracking but import American fracked liquid gas. Fill the countryside with useless solar panels. Ban coal mining but import mined coal. Build lots more windmills. Ban petrol and diesel sales in the very near future. Encourage central heating from something I do not understand. Level up the north but ban all industry by removing electricity provision…
Sir John, I beg you, please do you best to end this lunacy.
January 21, 2023
Sir John will at some point have to jump ship. However, I don’t think it will be to another party. The two main parties are sinking rapidly as the public voted change in 2016 and it has gotten worse. The shake up hasn’t finished until we get sense in the political landscape and get some sort of sensibility into government.
January 21, 2023
That about sums up the climate crusade policy
January 21, 2023
Notwithstanding the government’s position on Net Zero which is totally unrealistic we now have the leader of the opposing decamping to Davos, where he wrecked investment in the North Sea. I despair.
January 21, 2023
Yes, the PM in waiting has proudly condemned us to rolling blackouts and the destruction of prosperity. Let’s make the most of gas fired central heating now, before we have to rely on portable electric heaters between blackouts.
January 21, 2023
Tories against the people and now Labour against the people
January 21, 2023
Doesn’t policy come from party members any more ?
January 21, 2023
All the time the energy markets are rigged as they are, those in the generation sector it just a licence to print money at the consumers expense.
Companies are paid even when they are running at a loss as the subsidies ensure the share holders get their dividends. Still no legal structure to ensure the safe environmental dismantling and disposal of all the different toxic elements.
A scam of mega proportions.
January 21, 2023
Yes.It is a naked attempt to corner the market in necessities.
Like destroying farming and then pushing insect burgers.
Not control of the means of production but of the entire process.
And annihilating choice and competition in the process.
And light and love and laughter …and this govt. embraces and enables.
WHY?
January 21, 2023
Control. Not just “the entire process.” Control of the masses. They want a population of serfs.
January 21, 2023
Slaves I would say.
Serfs had some rights!
Remember…”You will own nothing and be happy”
Only slaves have no right of complaint and must pretend to be happy.
January 21, 2023
Its certainly starting to look that way …can’t believe I had more freedoms and felt more well off in the 70s and 80s ……and proud to be British
January 21, 2023
They hate us.
January 21, 2023
100% agree.
We know them too well?
January 21, 2023
Yes, it’s a fantasy land, with not a single example of success anywhere in the world. So what are us plebs to do to counter the complete divorce from reality of our great leaders? I for one will be going out to buy a small diesel generator (it should go well with our wood burner and gas hob) and you never know, it may turn out cheaper to run than ‘green’ electricity.
January 21, 2023
+many
We all need to become as self sufficient as possible.
January 21, 2023
Keep your diesel generator secret. There’s bound to be a law to come along against anyone trying to beat the system.
January 21, 2023
I have this great idea for a new form.of energy production relying on nature to generate it. It will only at best be 20% efficient but it will stop pollution. Will you give me the money to finance it?
Who in their right mind would get their cheque books out?
I was once told by a director of SSE to accept that without government funding the whole renewable market would have never get off the ground. But a few astute financiers saw the opportunity and clever marketing using high profile celebrities and getting the national broadcaster on-board guaranteed the leeming like charge to wherever. The fear of the unknown got the politicians on board and the rest is history. We are the poor sods paying for it and the costs will only increase.
January 21, 2023
Net Zero is a classic case of cart before horse syndrome!
January 21, 2023
SJR, I think the emphasis should be put differently. Not on a ‘large increase in renewable generation’, as you say, but on a large increase in investment in locally available fossil fuels. For their electoral survival, the Conservative Party should make this their priority, and when you talk to them your colleagues ought to understand the need to do that. In fact, ‘only an idiot’ would not understand it. Or is that precisely the problem you face?
January 21, 2023
Gridwatch show that demand this calm and frosty morning is 30.5GW. Wind is producing 6.2GW.
You have been making this point for a long time. Is there any sign that “they” are listening and if not, what is their argument?
January 21, 2023
Let’s also not forget the environmental destruction your government is creating through rare Earth mining to make batteries. It’s total denial about overall cost of going green and ‘lying’ to the public.
Once again Mr Sunak, who are the idiots?
January 21, 2023
But if we’re increasing grid capacity and street cable networks just as the rest of the western world is too then the price of copper is going to soar, raising Net Zero’s cost. The higher copper price will bring more copper mining online. And mining, smelting, etc., is the opposite of ‘green’. It both impractical and harmful.
Meanwhile, electric-car owners are finding they’re only good as within-town runabouts, charged at home. Not the annual Christmas run to Mum and back. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11583677/Why-Britains-electric-dream-driving-distraction-One-motorist-reveals-how.html
January 21, 2023
The root of the problem is that technocrats want us to experience fear because fear gives them control and control gives them power. Democracy will not give them fear and control. We live in a post-democratic world where a mono party and media decide political policies and for this system to work it requires fear.
The structure of the actual situation is we have moved beyond the left-right dialectic world into a democratic-technocratic world.
Popularists are hated and derided by technocrats and the people are seen and treated as little more than resource producing animals.
You vill wear masks, own nothing, pay for you electricity and be happy. Or we will cut your social credit score.
It’s not communism is techocratism.
January 21, 2023
Dear Mr. Redwood,
@Javelin
and the punishment beatings will continue until morale improves…..
January 21, 2023
Net zero is a scam designed to impoverish and control the majority of the population for the benefit of a globalist minority. Most MPs, to their eternal shame, have sided with the globalists against those whom they purport to represent.
January 21, 2023
The Globalist parasites intend destroy us and our ability to function as we have always done. That is the only obvious conclusion one can arrive at.
It’s been WEF this week. The stench and stink coming from that collection of grotesques is there for all to see and it extends deep into the heart of our governing class.
These people have intent and that intent isn’t benevolent but Marxist and pernicious
We should compel all British politicians to express their opposition to WEF and its evil agenda
January 21, 2023
DOM.
The pernicious globalists have their UK supporters in Parliament, possibly a majority. Sort out Parliament’s content at the next election and the UK can then move forward with decisions based on science, engineering, and common sense. We know from experience that promises made by the two main parties are dishonest and worthless. Look carefully at what Reform have to say. They deserve a chance to prove they will do as they say. Prepare for the backlash from the establishment, a la Truss, should they succeed. It will be a post Brexit type rearguard action. You have been warned.
January 21, 2023
As the wonderful Neil Oliver frequently says on his GB News Show when he is eloquently eviscerating the authoritarians who wrecked the economy and millions of lives with their Covid lunacy:
“It’s not about what they say it’s about.”
The Climate Change and Net Zero Agenda has nothing whatsoever to do with the climate. It is a UN/WEF policy of global levelling down, transferring money from wealthy, industrialised western nations to poor, semi and pre-industrial ones. And concentrating money, property and power with the Globalist Elites to control the masses.
You don’t need to be a Physicist or Energy Engineer to KNOW that so-called Renewable power sources are NEVER going to be a reliable energy source – let alone provide sufficient reliable energy to power a 21st century economy and a population of 70 million+ living in a cold, wet British Isles.
But apparently a majority of the 650 numpties on the green benches and 800 leeches on the red benches don’t know that. Why? Because they expect to benefit from the scam.
January 21, 2023
Like all natural phenomina it is a two sided coin. Sufficient gives us an increasing amount of electricity and a fast passage to Guernsey. Too much and the turbines have to be feathered and we are in for a rough time at sea. None of it means no electricity and an armada of rubber ducks full of illegal migrants. Powerwise it can only be looked on as the icing on the cake. We need a base reliable source which means atomic. Wind could be used to manufacture hydrogen which if sanity prevails can power all transport, with the secondary advantage of allowing the mayor of London to concentrate on reducing crime and keeping the streets clean.
January 21, 2023
BEIS no joined up thinking over integrated energy planning. Still nowhere near enough nuclear.
30 years in the making.. last 12 down to the tories.. you’re the lone voice of reason..
Countries with cheap energy as their policy will grow and prosper. Not poorer Britain or thr EU, blame Merkel for the latter. Norway is the model we should have adopted.
Heyho, back to my day job, lumberjack.
January 21, 2023
An inconvenient truth, but the answer is apparently more wind.
January 21, 2023
What you have posted this morning is as precise and concise statement of where we are.
The Green extremists need to read this and get a dose of reality. We are not going to be in a position to increase our reliable electricity generating capacity significantly before 2035, when new nuclear stations come on line. Yet these are only going to replace aging stations being taken out of commission.
We will need several SMRs in service to see any increase in supply.
In the meantime, as you say, we need every gallon of fossil fuel we can get, together with coal and biomass in reserve. We must also be as self sufficient as possible.
January 21, 2023
A Govt that looks ahead and prepares well is capable of coping with what emerges.
The current one is inept and running out of currency.
January 21, 2023
The Net Zero agenda is Marxism in action. Politicians who promote the NZ agenda are promoting authoritarianism
January 21, 2023
Why does King Charles and other major landowners profit from more wind farms?
January 21, 2023
Money for old rope! You do not expect honesty do you?
January 21, 2023
Ideas for energy storage abound. One ‘Gravity’ concept involves using old mine shafts with 25 ton weights being hoisted and lowered. Another involves moving damp sand – lowering it from the surface (and storing it in the tunnels) when in need of energy – and hoisting it back up when renewable power is avaialble. I’m sure they work in theory but at what cost in practice? I wonder who their proponents think will pay for the development and installation and these ‘batteries’ ?
The truth is that if any estimates of the cost of Net Zero have been made by UK Government – they have been quickly buried away from public scrutiny. Best not to scare the horses.
January 21, 2023
Even with a mine shaft 1000m deep, the 25 ton weight only provides 68kWh of energy. With inefficiencies the effective figure is much lower. An average household will consume that within a few days.
Operating the pumps, you might well be looking at more energy needed to keep the mine dry than any useful energy from the weight.
January 21, 2023
Correct.
For intermittent wind to provide reliable, dispatchable power using hydrogen as a store of energy necessitates an 8 times or more overbuild of wind turbine installed capacity for any given power requirement and the price of the electricity would be around £1000/MWhr.
Batteries would cost £1tn for each day the wind doesn’t blow and anyway there isn’t sufficient world mining capacity to produce all the minerals required.
The fifth column communists in control of our power systems understand this and the intent is destroy our economy and social cohesion by forcing us to accept meagre supplies of intermittent and expensive electricity from wind and solar and force us into using useless heat pumps and evs. All supplied by coal fire powered China.
Nuclear can provide affordable, reliable and secure low carbon power but this is why it is being phased out to be zero or almost zero by the 2035 decarbonisation date.
January 21, 2023
All this energy chaos to save 1% of a gas that comprises .045% of the Earths atmosphere. At least it will make Greta smile (possibly)
January 21, 2023
CO2 comprises .004% of the Earth’s atmosphere, and accounts for only 10% of total atmospheric warming, (the rest due to water vapour and clouds).
January 21, 2023
Apologies, a senior moment intruded, CO2 is indeed 0.04% of the Earth’s atmosphere!
January 21, 2023
Off topic, but related since this is all part of The Great Reset: the latest instalment is the “you will eat insects and be happy.”
On 3 January 2023 the EU authorised the use of ground-up house crickets in various food products w.e.f 24 January 2023: multi-grain breads, rolls, breadsticks, pasta etc (the full list is available in the link if Sir John will permit it – since it’s the EU it should be “safe”).
Presumably, since the UK is still attached to the EU by Johnson’s umbilical-cord-deal, this will be applied in the UK. Worried about the possibility of chlorinated chicken? The EU will make you eat insects and hide it, although they know that some people will have allergic reactions.
https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=CELEX:32023R0005&from=EN
January 21, 2023
PS. I’ve emailed my MP (but he’s ignoring me these days) and submitted an FOI to the Minister of State at DEFRA for confirmation that this Regulation will apply in the UK.
By law they’re supposed to reply within 20 working days, but they have a nice little statement that “due to circumstances” ….. ie no-one’s actually at their desks …… it may take a little longer. I’ll update you all in due course if Sir John permits.
Or perhaps he’d like to make the Enquiry, since they’re more likely to react to him than me.
January 21, 2023
I hope we don’t allow products containing ground-up insects to be sold in the UK?
Presumably we cannot stop them being sold in NI?
Is the EU so desperate for food that it needs to authorise these product for sale anywhere?
I thought not !
January 21, 2023
Perhaps Net Zero refers to the intelligence of the respective Front Benches?
They show a remarkable ability to not see the wood for the trees!
January 21, 2023
+100👍🏻
January 21, 2023
Yes, but that should be established well before they take away energy created by fossil fuels, and before the zealots turn off gas supplies to stoves and heating systems.
At the end of the day, those driving this change to ineffectual wind, need to change course. Windmills are an eyesore and do not provide what we need, so isn’t it time for some innovations in science to move us forward? That’s what we should be investing in, not what the so called experts are giving us, which do not do the required job.
According to many reports, we are visited by alien spaceships on a regular basis – it is time we stopped one of these and got some advice on energy creation – How do they power their crafts between star systems?
We need to think outside the box, instead of being confined to limited ideas due to ineffectual ideology!
January 21, 2023
“The CEO of NHS England needs to put a plan to end the strikes to Ministers. She needs to explain the agreed plan to the staff and make clear she and Ministers are resolved to see it through, whatever it is.”
The BBC interviewed this woman on Today this am. She was asked about the strike and more or less said it was nothing to do with her. It was a matter between the Government and the Unions. Naturally, the BBC did not ask her what was her responsibility, or what was she being paid, or how many managers there were in the NHS and how much they are being paid. It was all done in the same obsequious manner they use for interviewing pop singers.
January 21, 2023
I hope we don’t allow products containing ground-up insects to be sold in the UK?
Presumably we cannot stop them being sold in NI?
Is the EU so desperate for food that it needs to authorise these product for sale anywhere?
I thought not !
January 21, 2023
I heard the interview which was conducted by Martha Carney.
Considering the interview was with the head of NHS England, it was far too soft and gentle.
Not one difficult question was asked. She should have at least been asked why the £700m from the existing budget had not been used to buy care home beds to ease bed blocking before the start of the winter.
She might even have been asked why NHS England had not spent some of her enormous budget on increasing the number of acute beds in hospitals!
January 21, 2023
It doesn’t matter if the wind blows or not ….this Tory government will always subsidy renewables
There will be two schools at the next general election, those for and those against ‘net-zero’
January 21, 2023
glen cullen
You are so right pal’ All we can hope for is that all those against NZ fight the good fight solely on the economics of going there. Force the politicians who want it to justify the real costs to every person on these islands.
From now to election day they should be standing up in parliament and being like a terrier with a rat. Do what our host does. Ask the questions be a PITA ( pain in the) and as the old saying goes if you keep throwing enough, some of it sticks. The 8% who understand all of the pitfalls have got to hunt in a pack and that will entice those from the fringe parties to stand up and keep hammering home cost, cost, cost. Question for the PM every Wednesday. “How can you plan all of this without the detailed costings? If they have been done where are the figures as we owe the electorate who will be paying the truth”? The cost will be their Achilles Heel.
January 21, 2023
The Grid allocates connection capacity power (GW) on a first come first served basis. That should be changed so those projects that have the consents and the funding go to the top of the list; particularly Solar and Wind combined Battery Storage systems.
There are some 500 energy storage projects, circa 74 GW, on the connection list that may never get beyond the “scoping” stage. The planning consents system needs a good kick up the jacksy as well.
The big argument down the road will be, do storage systems remain Generators’ controlled assets bid into the market; or, a transmission operator controlled and priced asset?
January 21, 2023
Dear Mr. Redwood,
It is only seven years until the sale of new petrol / diesel vehicles is outlawed. The government also wants 600,000 heat pumps fitting in homes every year. Reassurances that large increases in power generation will be provided for should be coming from the government now. For example, along the road to net zero, is there a plan anywhere that sets out how much demand there is going to be and how this will be met? If there is, what does it say about charging cars or heating homes when the wind doesn’t blow? Perhaps, you could ask the minister responsible to provide a detailed answer to your question and enlighten us all because most of us are in the dark. Or we soon shall be!
It could be just your choice of words but ‘those who plan a rapid transition to net zero need to recognise that this is the starting position’ makes it sound as if your party, your government, your prime minister hasn’t got anything to do whatsoever with energy strategy and security.
It is as if this directionless conservative government is merely carrying out its orders from on high as it staggers blindly on towards its net zero nirvana. Some might even say that it is.
January 21, 2023
Are these wind farms in our seas all connected to the power grid on land in the UK or elsewhere? How is is easier to transport the energy they generate to the EU for free or less than free some days than it is to divert the energy around the UK.
Martin Lewis says don’t use so much electricity between 4 and 7pm (when most of us get home from work), says to me they’re planning to hike up prices at this time. If their electricity slump times when excess electricity is generated why aren’t the prices dropped at these times and people and businesses told when they can access these cheaper electricity tariffs?
January 21, 2023
Who the heck is Martin Lewis, and what qualifications does he have to tell you and me what to do?
January 21, 2023
Hello Sir John,
Another article which is plain common sense, stating the obvious. But why is this not getting through to the PM & Cabinet Ministers? Do none of our MPs read books or do some research on what is a serious challenge to our future? Are our MPs so thick they can’t see what net zero is doing to the UK now? Why have they not demanded a proper cost analysis, and why the rush to ban petrol/diesel engines? Modern life is based on a cheap reliable energy supply that wind & solar will never provide!
When will they wake up???????
Sir John, keep up the good work!
January 21, 2023
Why won’t they see what net zero is doing to the country, Keith? I think you and I both know why. It was said many years ago by the American writer Upton Sinclair: ‘It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends on his not understanding it.’
January 21, 2023
Sir John: “We need reassurance…..”
Net Zero proponents: “Er…we can’t give you any, but…the targets! The targets!”
Globalist elite members, on their way home from Davos: “Keep it up, you useful idiots. As long as we’re warm, wealthy, well fed, clean, mobile, stimulated and controlling, it won’t matter that the plebs are cold, poor, hungry, dirty, immobile, bored and controlled. Actually that’s our plan, but don’t breathe a word…”
January 21, 2023
Using current technology, getting to net zero by 2050 is ruinously expensive. But Parliament, the government and civil services are in complete denial and have left the whole exercise uncosted. Instead, they expect us to change our lifestyles, charge us more and restrict our choice to help them achieve their delusions.
A better approach is to make a realistic assessment of the current technologies and their limitations, including their cost. The government can then invest heavily in innovation to get around the problems. In the short term, they can find quick wins to move us in the right direction. You then repeat this process as the issues get solved with the technology.
January 21, 2023
Is wind power a lot of hot air ? . I’ve just had my oil tank filled up and keeping myself warm !.
January 21, 2023
Sir John
The following mail has been sent to my local MP. If past performance is anything to go on I will not receiveany correspondence in reply other than the standard automatic receipt. But we try.
As the silly season in Davos is drawing to a close it would be appreciated if you could ask this question of both the Prime Minister, and the Leader of His Majesty Opposition the following:-
How much to meet the demands of a full Net Zero scenario, cost all the electorate on these islands?
Such a project needs detailed costing in light of the enormity of the task.
This I feel will be a very important issue when it comes to the next election, especially in light of what has happened so far with the actual and associated cost of meeting the demands of nature this winter period.
January 21, 2023
Despite the ruination of the Scottish rural areas and the cry to have more onshore wind turbines to meet NZ without subsidies, they would not make their substantial profits as the vast majority are only operating in the lower 20% regarding efficiency. It is so refreshing to read that we in rural areas are not alone in that it is happening all over. There is a really in-depth article highlighting the problems in America which is a tad bigger than our islands today on the STT website. The figures are proof of what a lot of us know and fear an incredible read.
Bill McKibben is a leading environmentalist in America
Not In Anyone’s Backyard: The Truth Behind Rural America’s Great Wind & Solar Backlash
Bill McKibben’s Dishonest Claims About The Rural Backlash Against Renewables (And Me) In The New Yorker
Substack
Robert Bryce
http://stopthesethings.com/2023/01/21/not-in-anyones-backyard-the-truth-behind-rural-americas-great-wind-solar-backlash/
January 21, 2023
Net unworkable-solution-to-a-non-problem-that-even-if-it-worked-would-make-an-unmeasurable-difference Zero Welcome to the end of the age of reason.
January 21, 2023
From the news it would appear our steel industry is in a lot of trouble from the British establishment’s expensive energy policy . Well done chaps, no doubt they will be over the moon if it goes bust, it will mean they can boast about meeting our CO2 targets , perhaps they can get the Doom Goblin to come and blow up a few of the blast furnaces, after all Gove, Miliband and others were fawning all over her .
January 21, 2023
It is the false claim that we have catastrophic global warming which the Marxists are using to demand we unilaterally net zero our 1% contribution to global CO2 emissions. There is no catastrophic climate emergency/crisis/breakdown. Satellite data shows benign warming running at 0.13 degrees C per decade and we have had several warmer periods than today (Minoan, Roman, Medieval) since the most recent ice age which ended just 11,000 years ago. There is no empirical evidence showing trends of increasing rainfall, storms, drought or tornados, sea-levels are rising at a perfectly manageable 1-2mm per year and there are no large losses of snow and ice at the poles. False modelling claims, such as that Arctic summer sea-ice will disappear by 2013 as claimed by the BBC in 2007 have not happened. Neither the death of the Great Barrier Reef, as predicted by the BBC, which is now in the best health ever since records began. Increasing levels of CO2 have in fact greened the planet and caused large increases in food production
January 21, 2023
The anti immigration demonstrations in Southern Ireland are getting bigger. They are incensed that their children are having to emigrate because they can’t afford to live in Ireland while hordes of people are bing brought in and put up in hotels etc. Is Dublin now the new Calais? And what is Heaton Harris doing aobut the CTA in the face of this?