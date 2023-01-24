Help the self employed

The UK needs more self employed people. It needs more self employed people who can go on to employ others and to set up small businesses. More self employment brings more choice, more innovation., more local service . Out of a swelling host of self employed more larger businesses will emerge when someone’s idea and dedication to service takes off.
The covid lockdowns damaged a lot of small businesses and hit many self employed hard. An older generation of self employed took a look at early retirement and some went for it, frustrated by the bans on their activities and the limitations placed on their customers by covid rules. Meanwhile changes to the rules of IR 35 in 2017 and 2021 made it more difficult for some to set up as self employed or to maintain that status even though they were genuinely on their own and searching for a range of customers and clients.
The government as it ponders how to encourage more people back into work at a time of more jobs than applicants should regard promotion of self employment as part of the answer. It should revisit tax rules to make sure they do not penalise those who are independent and not enjoying employee benefits from a single “client” whilst in practise just working for one company. Some setting up in business may well start with just one client or customer, but are open for others and trying to win others. They do not enjoy employee rights with their first customer, but are desperate to diversity their customer base.
January 24, 2023
Good Morning,
Sorry off this topic but ref your Tweet on sidebar on German Tanks.
Here’s an idea: why not give Ukraine ALL our Challenger 2 tanks, with all the stored ammunition, since we’re upgrading to Challenger 3 tanks. The cost of replacement tanks should be entirely paid from the ‘foreign aid’ budget.
The Challenger 2 was designed to fight the Russian armour, let them.
January 24, 2023
Get rid of regulation then.
I have had two personal experiences of good self-employment being ruined by creeping red tape.
Absolutely planned by the govt. at the time I have no doubt.
January 24, 2023
As far as I have been told regulation means that all tradesmen are obliged to pay to go on on this or that course ( no doubt all woke and bogus). This puts up the cost of getting jobs done and I have known double glazers and gasmen quit asap because of the huge burden of paperwork and expense of attending such courses.
We now have very few butchers’ shops because of regulation.
How convenient for the bug pushers!
January 24, 2023
It is now virtually impossible to get any tradesman and the older stalwarts are packing up because of regulation and PETROL PRICES! Young ones are very rare indeed.
Window cleaner said his petrol bill was £300 per month.
He now comes very spasmodically and charges at least double!