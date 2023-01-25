Written Answers from the Department of Health and Social Care – Criteria for hiring NHS medical staff

This is a non answer
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, what main criteria are considered when hiring NHS medical staff other than their medical qualifications. (123842)
Will Quince:
Local National Health Service trusts are responsible for managing their own staffing levels, making recruitment decisions and recruiting the number of health professionals with the appropriate skills and qualifications required to meet local service need.
January 25, 2023
Local Trusts must follow national guidelines.
Simple solution is a national guideline for the recruitment of staff. For example a budget ratio.
80% of the cost of all workers (inc employees, agency staff, consultants and contractors) need a medical qualification and to be working in a medical role.
Job done.
January 25, 2023
A typical civil service answer- words , words, word and no meaning. A bit like the answers from my MP! It always confirms they do not understand the subject or their masters will not let them speak the truth
January 25, 2023
How about :-
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, how much work in terms of cost is carried out by private companies on behalf of the NHS. This to include medical procedures and other tasks such as cleaning.
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, the selection criteria for engaging and continuing to do business with such companies.