Written Answers from the Department of Health and Social Care – Managerial appointments since 2019

This answer also reveals substantial numbers of additional managers. This big build up coincides with a large rise in waiting lists and a recent deterioration in staff relations. How do they intend to improve their management?
Question:
To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, how many managers have been appointed in the NHS since the end of 2019. (123839)
Tabled on: 16 January 2023
Answer:
Will Quince:
The following table shows number and the change in full-time equivalent managers working in the National Health Service trusts and commissioning bodies from the end of 2019 to the most recent month that the data is available.
|December 2019
|October 2022
|Change
|Senior Managers
|10,981
|12,698
|1,717 (15.6%)
|Managers
|22,137
|23,966
|1,829 (8.3%)
|Total of managers
|33,118
|36,664
|3,546 (10.7%)
Source: NHS Digital Workforce Statistics
3 Comments
January 25, 2023
How many of these were Diversity, Equality , Inclusivity and other irrelevant , jobsworth -ersity officers ? Not forgetting Period Officers ?
January 25, 2023
Get these Managers from behind their desks at home and on the wards and in A&E, all of them for a week. Don’t say they don’t have time, they have plenty of weeks off on holiday or on diversity courses or sick!
January 25, 2023
A 10% Uplift in staff = 25% downgrade in service. ? is there a real manager actual employed or just Empire Building look-at-me at play