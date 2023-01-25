Written Answers from the Department of Health and Social Care – Managerial appointments since 2019

This answer also reveals substantial numbers of additional managers. This big build up coincides with a large rise in waiting lists and a recent deterioration in staff relations. How do they intend to improve their management?

The Department of Health and Social Care has provided the following answer to your written parliamentary question (123839):

Question:

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, how many managers have been appointed in the NHS since the end of 2019. (123839)

Tabled on: 16 January 2023

Answer:

Will Quince:

The following table shows number and the change in full-time equivalent managers working in the National Health Service trusts and commissioning bodies from the end of 2019 to the most recent month that the data is available.

December 2019 October 2022 Change Senior Managers 10,981 12,698 1,717 (15.6%) Managers 22,137 23,966 1,829 (8.3%) Total of managers 33,118 36,664 3,546 (10.7%)

Source: NHS Digital Workforce Statistics

The answer was submitted on 23 Jan 2023 at 17:58.