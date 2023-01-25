Written Answers from the Department of Health and Social Care – Number of additional non-medical staff hired since 2019

This question reveals a large build up in staff over the last three years. I will ask for more detail of who they are and what they are doing:

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, how many additional non-medical staff have been recruited to the NHS since the end of 2019. (123838)

Tabled on: 16 January 2023

Will Quince:

The following table shows the increase in number of full-time equivalent non-medical staff, by staff group, working in National Health Service trusts and commissioning bodies from the end of 2019 to the latest month that the data is available.

Staff group December 2019 October 2022 Change Non-medical professionally qualified clinical staff 479,815 527,280 47,465 (9.9%) Support to clinical staff 341,992 385,084 43,092 (12.6%) NHS infrastructure support staff 180,540 205,321 24,781 (13.7%) Total non-medical staff 1,002,347 1,117,685 115,338 (11.5%)

