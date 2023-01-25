Written Answers from the Department of Health and Social Care – Number of additional non-medical staff hired since 2019

This question reveals a large build up in staff over the last three years. I will ask for more detail of who they are and what they are doing:

 

To ask the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, how many additional non-medical staff have been recruited to the NHS since the end of 2019. (123838)

The following table shows the increase in number of full-time equivalent non-medical staff, by staff group, working in National Health Service trusts and commissioning bodies from the end of 2019 to the latest month that the data is available.

Staff group December 2019 October 2022 Change
Non-medical professionally qualified clinical staff 479,815 527,280 47,465 (9.9%)
Support to clinical staff 341,992 385,084 43,092 (12.6%)
NHS infrastructure support staff 180,540 205,321 24,781 (13.7%)
Total non-medical staff 1,002,347 1,117,685 115,338 (11.5%)

  1. DOM
    January 25, 2023

    All unionised –
    All politicised
    All lefty leaning
    All Labour voters

    Public sector scam and the Tories refuse to expose it, they simply accept it and pass on the cost to the public

    Tory party politics is now one of ‘party survival first and bollocks to everything else’

    We need Badenoch or someone like her and we get a sneaky Blairite grifter

  2. Ian B
    January 25, 2023

    1,117,685? but how many with a functioning job that provides a service to their Customers?
    The Kings Fund quotes for 2019 – 1.4 million hospital admissions over the whole year. Logic roughly 1 administrator to each patient. Administrators paid for 365 days patients come and go.

  3. AncientPopeye
    January 25, 2023

    This looks like, to my unwoke eye, about a million penpushers?
    I just wonder how many of them are ‘friends’, ‘family’ etc of the Trusts top brass?

