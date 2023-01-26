“Brexit wins”

We voted for Brexit because we once again wanted to live in an independent country. We want our laws and taxes settled in Parliament by MPs that we can vote out of office if they do not please. Elections empower voters to get change. A sovereign Parliament can do what it takes to promote the freedoms and prosperity of the British people.
In 2019 we had to vote again to get Brexit through owing to the obstructions of all too many MPs. The voters showed they knew the way to get their will done by removing many of the MPs who were thwarting Brexit. Now we are legally out of the EU the government needs to do more to exercise the Brexit freedoms we have gained.
There have already been some good wins from exit. We no longer have to make large contributions to the EU. As promised NHS spending has increased, by more than the savings from Brexit so far. We no longer have to accept the accumulating debts and liabilities of the EU. Since we left the EU has started to borrow large sums in its own name to spend mainly in the financially stressed countries of the Union. All that debt becomes a burden on the taxpayers of all the member states, the only source of money to pay for it.
Out of the EU we were able to pursue our own vaccine and covid strategy, getting to a vaccine earlier than the EU and allowing us to get out of lockdown before many continental countries. We are pressing ahead with different approaches to the regulation of science and medical advance, to assist in the development of UK excellence in those fields like gene editing. Faced with a shortage of drivers over lockdowns, we were able to flex our regulations temporarily to help solve the problems. We cancelled VAT on female hygiene products and suspended it on green investments for five years.
The wild pessimism of Remain forecasts for the economy did not come true when we voted to leave. We did not see a rise in unemployment, a fall in house prices, a rise in interest rates in 2016 on the vote nor in 2020 on departing. Our trade with non EU countries is expanding, and we have completed a series of new trade deals with non EU countries. We may well soon join the very large Trans Pacific Trade Partnership,something we could not do as members of the EU.
We have been able to rebuild old valued friendships and alliances. The UK damaged important ties with Australia, New Zealand and Canada on joining the EEC. Today we are building a wider relationship on the back of our 5 Eyes Intelligence grouping and with new trade and investment links possible.
Many of us are far happier now we are out. We are impatient to show more Brexit wins by changing laws and repealing taxes the EU imposed. Our happiness resides in the knowledge that our Parliament can now make the right decisions and laws for us if it wishes, and we can change the Parliament if it refuses.
January 26, 2023
There are five systems that make up Western nations
– The Family
– The Economy
– Science
– Justice
– Government
Each of these systems are codependent and have evolved through small changes but this improvement can only come from individual conscious choices. Family choices, Economic choices, Research choices, Legal Choices, Voters Choices.
Brexit was such a choice made by voters and it freed up all 5 systems to improve. This will only bring benefits if individual conscious decisions are allowed to decide how to improve things further.
The Government (including civil servants) have decided they did not like individuals decisions and are making a large number of important policy decisions without the voters agreement, such as Net Zero, Mass Migration, Covid Lockdowns, Internet Censorship, Woke targets. These unelected changes are not part of Western social evolution through collective individual conscious decisions and we are seeing them all fail spectacularly. We no longer live in a free Western Country, there has been a political coup across the top of Government, by a Technocracy.
January 26, 2023
Javelin +1
January 26, 2023
I cannot applaud you enough for that statement.
Each individual strand you mention worked in harmony to create the whole.
There seems to be a determination to undermine this, not just here but throughout Europe and the further reaches, such as Canada under Trudeau.
January 26, 2023
Correct. Coordinated by the WEF which our “leaders” all enthusiastically participate in.
They are quite comfortable with the policy that the serfs will “own nothing” and they don’t give a 4X if they’re happy or not.
January 26, 2023
I was pleased to see you mention the family. And displeased to learn a few days ago that more children are being outside of marriage than inside.
January 26, 2023
You forgot to mention our noble history in the world, embodied in the Royal family and the National Church. Easy to sneer and forget, but without these we would be just another country. English is the international language for an extremely good reason.
January 26, 2023
@Anselm
Your comment made me laugh. The history of this country is of the takeover of other countries using brute force. The consequences for the people in those countries were appalling. As for the bloodshed involved in royalty and the history of the ‘Christian’ church – if you think this is something to be proud of!
January 26, 2023
I agree with every single word ….MPs vs The People
January 26, 2023
Oh that they were technically educated and competent.
January 26, 2023
Good morning.
The very fact that you are only mentioning a few paulty wins now is a testimony to the failure of the Conservative Party and government.
We had a shortage of lorry drivers because of IR35 Rules and many just quit as they were earning BELOW the minimum wage.
There are still dark forces trying to draw us closer and closer to the EU. Some predict we will rejoin in 10 years. Whilst I am a little sceptical about the time frame, I am not about the rest. The EU was presented with a golden opportunity to move the ‘Project’ on and more integration. This would mean another treaty. Such a new treaty would put further distance between the UK and the EU, a distance that could not easily closed. So the EU is parked quite nicely waiting for the day when its ca$h cow rejoins, drops the pound and takes its 30 pieces EURO silver.
It just remains to see who wishes to be the new Judas ?
January 26, 2023
It’s a testimony to the lies that were told about the mythical benefits that brexit would bring.
Why do you overlook the obvious that is staring you in the face?
January 26, 2023
NLH,
No lies, just a lack of interest in taking action to achieve those very real benefits. Parliament and the Establishment were traumatised by the result of the 2016 referendum result, remember Dimbleby’s face ,and have been fighting against that democratic decision of the electorate ever since.
January 26, 2023
Adembum
I have just heard part of, David Lamy’s speech at Chatham House. He wants us to be VERY closely aligned with the EU, ie in lockstep. After which, there will be calls to rejoin the EU.
It seems I was right. The EU is waiting for us to rejoin.
January 26, 2023
Very well said.
January 26, 2023
“ Our happiness resides in the knowledge that our Parliament can now make the right decisions and laws for us if it wishes, and we can change the Parliament if it refuses.”
My unhappiness resides in the knowledge that government will not make ”the right decisions”. The vote to leave will continue to be dodged and we will be left with an unsatisfactory fudge. Changing leaders makes no difference. Changing to another established party would make no difference.
Meanwhile we are also saddled with things we don’t want like Net Zero.
The way we are governed is no longer fit for purpose.
January 26, 2023
Brexit Wins?
We may have voted for Brexit, however what we’ve got is certainly a hashed version of it – with sell outs on ECHR, N.I Protocol and fishing rights.
What this entire deliberate in order to strengthen further remain cries of “Brexit isn’t working!”
With this Government, nothing would surprise me anymore. A ‘big L’ (big Liberal) Conservative party, rather than the ‘big C’ (big Conservative) one it should be.
January 26, 2023
ECHR is a separate, non EU institution, designed largely by Churchill.
How many times must you be told?
January 26, 2023
We still haven’t left the EU
Most of Parliament and the snivel service are remainers and sir kneelalot will take us back in after you deservedly lose the next election.
January 26, 2023
Where’s the ‘control of our borders’, a key part of the Leave message? It’s a very loose control what with the ‘small boats’ getting bigger all the time and young male migrants living with impunity across England threatening the safety of all of us.
January 26, 2023
MPC, illegal migrants are an issue however with a net 500,000 p.a. migrants into the UK it is the legal arrivees who are the mopre significnat number. I know lots of these are overseas students but they should offset other students finishing and leaving. We need to tighten up on legal migrants too. UK is too small a county to leave the doors open to so many.
January 26, 2023
I agree and I can’t help wondering if the sudden interest in the illegal crossings is to deflect from the huge legal influx. Such is my distrust of all in positions of power nothing would surprise me.
These crossing are not new, they have been going on in some form or another for an extremely long time.
A lot of people who don’t live in the area seem to think it’s a new phenomena.
January 26, 2023
In Australia they had the same problem and simply turned the boats back or put them in unpleasant islands. It stopped. Today if I rocked up in Brisbane to see my family without a passport I should be on the next plane back to where I had set off from.
January 26, 2023
the overseas students should be zero!
January 26, 2023
Exactly right! In the EU there was a good system of co-operation to address this problem, but since we left the EU we all watch in horror as the UK is powerless on its own to deal with this human trafficking. Just as, having abandoned the co-operation provided by EU membership, we are short of nurses, careworkers, and truck drivers, our exporters face massive new red tape, inward investment to the UK has collapsed and we reduced to begging the EU and the US not to hurt us in any trade war. Brexit wins? It be a joke if it weren’t so serious
January 26, 2023
“inward investment to the UK has collapsed”
That’s not what I’ve heard, and only last night this came my way:
https://mailchi.mp/47d09fa8dea1/brexit-britain-is-lovedinternationally-but-not-by-the-eu?e=1f45a43554
“In addition to ERG Deputy Chairman David Jones MP, the former Secretary of State Sir John Redwood MP also commented on CIBUK’s report:-
“It was good to see another leap in inward investment into the UK from non-EU countries following our exit from the EU.
“Far from damaging our standing in the world Brexit has drawn more attention to our strengths, and to new flexibilities we can use and enjoy outside the EU rules.”
January 26, 2023
Every net tax losing migrant removes a net tax contributor out of the tax system. Net tax contributors are becoming a rarity. Each small boat takes a postcode of tax payers out of the tax system.
The financial markets watch this tax draw down and will soon call the Government to account by forcing internet rates up. The markets simply won’t believe Government promise. Nor do they have to.
January 26, 2023
I agree with what you write Sir John however, it does, according to the Preston programme last night appear that, many of my fellow countrymen have now changed their mind and would like to rejoin the EU. This is a worry given that the party operating under the banner of The Conservative Party has no chance of winning the next election.
Personally, I won’t be able to vote in the next election because I don’t drive now, no longer have a passport and will not apply for a voter’s Id card. I wonder how many other will be not voting next time. I predict that with the new id rules and very little to choose between the parties, it could be an all time record low turnout.
Reply There is no proposal to rejoin and no likelihood we could rejoin in the half hearted way we did before, opting out of the Euro. Rejoining with Euro membership unlikely to poll well
January 26, 2023
Reply to reply.
Which is why Macron resurrected Cameron’s proposal that the EU have a two-tier structure: the core EU (which will presumably be the Eurozone and those already committed to join) and a satellite tier: which would include the UK, Turkey, Ukraine and probably the remaining EFTA nations.
And that would allow Starmer to insist that he had kept his word and not taken us back into the EU.
January 26, 2023
Sir John
To Reply….
I hope you’re right but, the figures quoted last evening didn’t bode well for those of us who voted leave.
You know as well as I do, that if a pro EU government or coalition government wanted to take us back in, they would and use a vote/consultation worded to get the result they wanted. We saw this in the recent consultation(sic) by WBC in relation to the refuse service they sort of provide.
January 26, 2023
We may not be paying money to be a member but we’re paying the French far too much to stop the dinghy invaders when they are still coming. 450 yesterday and and more than that over the weekend. That’s a thousand that we know of and a good many of them will be coming with criminal intent. This government is storing up no end of problems which will come back to bite us. We had a 20 year old Afghan who had already committed 2 muders and been rejected in Norway but welcomed with open arms here because he had no identity papers. He was fostered and went to school with our children and then went on to murder again. As reported on GB News, nobody should be able to claim asylum without a passport. Nobody. Until your government grow some and get out of the ECHR and get our own Bill of Rights this is going to continue and most sensible right thinking people have had enough. Sunak and co are all talk and no action. He will not stop any coming unless he gets out of the ECHR. Fact.
January 26, 2023
Correct. And very few will ever be deported unless we leave the control of the ECHR, repeal or significantly amend the Human Rights Act, and find a Prime Minister with some cojones. Unfortunately, we won’t find that in the Cowardly LibCON Party.
January 26, 2023
I agreed with your opinion until you said we need our own HR Bill. We do need rid of the ECHR but we do not need to replace it, Britain never had a problem without one, the way to work is to make every one responsible as the basis of their actions.
On another subject. Were has the Astra Zenica vaccine disappeared to? Suddenly off the planet Covid!
Suspicious .
January 26, 2023
It was banned in some countries ages ago as it was damaging and killing people. Eventually but much to late later they dropped them in the UK too. They have now just finally stopped the other vaccines for under 50s far too late yet again. Excess deaths last reported week 3,000+.
January 26, 2023
The minority woke would never consider us leaving the ECHR without replacing it with something. I suspect whatever we replaced it with would be so badly written there would be loopholes everywhere. Let’s face it our government don’t get much right.i
January 26, 2023
Change the parliament? You mean try and change it and get the same garbage as we have now. There is no difference between any of the 3 main parties. They are for the most part all traitors who are taking away democracy and eroding anything we hold dear from our lives and our futures. I will not vote for that.
January 26, 2023
Now I second that FUS!
January 26, 2023
Thin gruel indeed. You have failed to deliver indeed do not seem to have any plan/vision of what you want to achieve.
January 26, 2023
Er, a country’s borders are shared with whichever countries it adjoins, whether on land or at sea.
They are only “ours” in the inclusive, and not exclusive sense.
They are not a stockade around a claim in the Wild West.
It requires co-operation with those countries to make them effective.
Your brexit has largely torn up all that.
Reply More lies. Brexit means we can dial legal migration up or down which we could not do for EU migrants when in the EU. We have at least as much border co operation over illegals as before.
January 26, 2023
Martin. You get more ridiculous by the day. I wonder if you would consider them our borders if we found ourselves in a situation like Ukraine where we were being invaded by an army? Perhaps you’d just allow them to walk in? You are such a silly individual.
January 26, 2023
What value are the Schengen borders, members’ citizens have free movement, no controls.
The EU objective is to create a single state, dictator rules, totally control and conformity.
I want no part of that and should you forget a majority threw the idea out!
January 26, 2023
Archie Norman. It is baffling that the government has rewound four decades of digital innovation to come up with a solution (re labelling) that is expensive and makes us uncompetitive.
Well what do you expect from a government that is stupid and short sighted (James Dyson) wherever you look the wealth creators have given up on you as have the public.
January 26, 2023
Free movement of labour meant all citizens of EU member states could travel freely – where the jobs are. All EU members could also agree a strategy on migrants from outside the EU. We now have the worst of both worlds. Most of what you refer to could have been done within the the EU. Fortunately most voters now see the error of the vote where only 36% of voters chose leave – with no clear plan as to the implementation. ‘You can fool some of the people some of the time’.
January 26, 2023
That strategy didn’t exist – Merkel just called millions to come and join the march across Europe. It caused chaos, real suffering and the effects are still felt in mass unemployment, black economy, racial violence and instability.
So much for ‘EU members’ – who do you mean exactly?
January 26, 2023
mmm. The level playing field is being used to keep us tied to the EU so there will be few wins. We are associate members.
Cut the umbilical cord and we might experience some wins.
January 26, 2023
Brexit?
Still the invaders keep hitting our beaches. Still have so called legal numbers far above what has been promised. Northern Island not sorted government backing down and giving in on every twist and turn set by the EU.
January 26, 2023
Sir JR,
The so-called wins as you mention are as fluffy as they come and the bigger trade deals have not been won yet,
Your blog about the Brexit Win is more aspirations than reality and the extra money for the NHS does not seem to make any difference with the incompetence we have had of 12 years of Oconservative rule.
So, when you can present a real economic argument for the benefits of Brexit as oppose to the 5% of GDP (IMF) we have lost due to Brexit , come back and tell us.
Reply We have not lost 5% from Brexit. Brexit is about freedom and self government
January 26, 2023
This morning I have written to Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris, asking whether he agrees with me that M&S could be trusted with a UK government licence to export any of its goods across the Irish land border for sale in the Irish Republic, on condition that all EU Single Market requirements are always met.
I have done this is in view of this BBC article:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-northern-ireland-64391876
“NI Protocol: M&S warns against separate labelling for NI goods”
I have copied it quite widely, including to the M&S chairman and the Irish minister Micheal Martin.
I wanted to get it done early because I expect to be busy defending Brexit later in the day.
January 26, 2023
Quite disappointing. Not my CSE results. But the amount of effort put in by this Gov. in achieving Brexit fully.
Not that Labour would do any better.
January 26, 2023
We have enough of our own criminals without allowing more to come into the country. Currently the Government is going through the motions and whilst the PM is “addressing” this issue and that issue the fact of the matter is that nothing is being done. Its all talk. And so it will continue under the next Labour Government
January 26, 2023
Yes JR the opportunities are there for the taking, but the Government seems reluctant or incapable of turning positive thought, into any form of sensible action.
Instead of trying to move the Country forwards with sensible economic policies, we get, Net Zero fantasy, higher taxes, more regulation, more wasteful spending, all of which discourages not only the self employed, but private investment in general.
Perhaps the reason our past Chancellor of the Exchequer had an alleged problem with his tax returns, was because he did not fully understand the 20,000 pages it covers, he would not be alone, millions of ordinary people are in the same boat ,which is why many employ an accountant to do it for them, just to be on the safe side !.
January 26, 2023
A large number of bad MPs remain in office, still opposing and restricting our nation’s ability to achieve sensible outcomes. Too many linger in the Conservative Party. If the Reform Party can oust those nuisances, a nearer-pure Conservative Govt might then act in the UK’s interests to deliver the freedom and opportunities Brexit enabled.
January 26, 2023
Times are not good for the Tories and their Brexit, so this is why we get this desperate puff piece.
It doesn’t amount to much in the eyes of ordinary people, it indicates the distance the party and its MPs are from them.
January 26, 2023
“Brexit wins”
Sir John, I like the positive spin you attempt to apply to the situation.
However we have a Parliament and a Government that still believes the UK should remain subordinate to the EU and its Courts. Parliament and Government point blank refuse the democratic principle that in the UK, Laws Rules and Regulations are created, amended and repealed by democratic means.
All the time that basic tenant of democracy, ‘Government by the People for the People’ is denied to the people by parliament and Government they are as they(the HoC) have been acting as foreign puppets.
January 26, 2023
Sir John
When are we due to legally leave the EU? When do we get the withdrawal from the EU that the ballot paper question suggested was the direction the UK was to take? When do we get a UK Government that is managing the UK for the UK? Rather than the one that is keeping the UK aligned so as not to upset their masters in the EU.
January 26, 2023
“Our happiness resides in the knowledge that our Parliament can now make the right decisions and laws for us if it wishes”
Well whoop-te do! All we need now then is a party that governs on the basis of a few sensible principles, starting with ditching the green crap, not taxing the bejesus out of everybody, and controlling the borders. Sir John, can you reccommend such a party to your readers?
January 26, 2023
Its not god enough to wait for freedom or blame someone else for the erosion of freedom …you have to fight every day for freedom, fight every day to stop others restricting freedom
Above all freedom & democracy
January 26, 2023
Sorry, off topic…
Why is the media only pushing one aspect of reforming the NHS – All they talk about is what charges consumers should pay for medical services.
This is warping the discussion – we already pay heavily for a lousy service!
What we need is a better management structure, a more effective organisation, and a service that gives us real results…. There is too much to be done in making the NHS work before they start talking about charging us for something we are already funding!