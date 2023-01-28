The PM’s five aims and the Chancellor’s 4 E s

I strongly agree with the Chancellor’s speech when he said “High taxes directly affect the incentives which determine decisions by entrepreneurs, investors or larger companies about whether to pursue their ambitions in Britain”. This was in tune with his own support for a 15% Corporation tax rate when running for Leader last summer. The UK does need to be tax competitive, and has just lost its better place in the table of national tax levels with large recent hikes to Corporation Tax, windfall taxes, IR 35 toughening and other measures.
The Chancellor did not reinforce the PM’s wish to end the illegal migrants by boat, though that would of course help control spending where the figures are running away on escalating hotel bills. I am sure he supports the PM, and needs to help him bring it about as quickly as possible. Nor did he reinforce the aim of getting Health waiting lists down. Again with his wish to control spending so taxes can be lowered he needs to take an interest in the 3,500 extra managers and 115,000 extra non medical staff recruited in under 3 years mentioned on this site.
He did reinforce the PM’s wish to halve inflation, and spent the rest of the talk discussing the fifth aim, restoring growth. He proposed better education, adding literacy to the PM’s stressing of maths. He rightly took up the case of why 1.4 million people say they wish to work yet they cannot get some of the 1m plus job vacancies and we still hear employers wanting to invite more migrants instead. More people already living here getting jobs would be a huge win all round and I wish him and the rest of the government all speed and success with the improved programmes to get more people into work.
He wants the prosperity and jobs to spread everywhere, which is a great ambition. He said he backs the full cost HS 2 project just hours after it had been suggested the government was considering cutting back on the very expensive last few miles in central London. One of the problems is London has enjoyed large capital investment only recently in the Elizabeth line, and many feel railway investment should now do more for the North. It is ironic that a so called levelling up large spend on HS 2 is wholly concentrated in London and the south for this Parliament for a line which will not reach the North this decade.
Above all he backs enterprise, remembering his own success setting up and growing a company before becoming a Minister. He will find this much easier if he does cut taxes on business and investment in what is now a very competitive world to attract footloose money and talent.
I will look in a future blog at the inbuilt pessimism in Treasury, Bank and OBR figures which is being used to discourage him from cutting taxes,.
Jeremy Hunt:- “Another big growth area is our green and clean energy sector.”
“The UK is a world leader here, with the largest offshore wind farm in the world. Last year we were able to generate an incredible 40% of our electricity from renewables. But on one day, a rather windy December 30th, we actually got 60% of our electricity from renewables – mainly wind.”
Sure Jeremy vastly over priced, vastly subsidised and intermittent wind and solar energy is just great for throttling economic growth! What energy we got from wind on one windy day is irrelevant mate it is the average after costs of back up that matters. Furthermore when you say “renewables” you are absurdly including burning wood at Drax which is idiotic in economic and environmental terms. Far worse than coal.
Also electricity is only about 20% of our energy use anyway as most energy use is gas, oil, petrol, diesel for heating, industry and transport. Most of the “green” sector is surely pure crony capitalism or even blatant corruption and grant farming.
Also there is actually no such thing as renewable energy in physics/engineering terms it is a bogus political concept. Longer or shorter lasting perhaps renewable never.
This government is fixated on windmills which the Victorians soon discarded in favour of a constant and reliable source from coal.
National insurance Grid are already paying people to reduce consumption when there is no reliable power plants expected for years. Even these will only partially make up for what is being decommissioned.
We have many years of precarious power supply and to top it all, the governments answer to high inflation and recession is to increase corporation tax.
Idiots doesn’t even begin to cover it.
It’s just so many empty words.
I wonder how long this pair can stay in office and how much damage they can do in the meantime.
2 years, and a great deal. I think they’re pursuing a scorched earth policy for the incoming Labour Government to inherit.
Hunt should perhaps concentrate on sorting out the huge balance of trade deficit, the vast public sector borrowing requirement, reducing the highest taxes for 70+ year and still rising, reversing the decline in living standards over over the last 12 years or so, the housing shortage, reforming the mad expensive energy policy, cutting red tape and employment laws and deterring low skilled and illegal immigration.
This at a time when public “services” are appalling and still declining and the incentives to bother working over benefits levels are often non existent.
So we have a brain drain, many sensibly investing outside the UK and a lack of inward investment problem too.
He recognises that inflation is in effect another tax:- “So the best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation.” he says but fails to mention that this inflation was a deliberate policy of the BoE Andrew Bailey & Rishi Sunak’s with their vast money printing scam.
Cutting ourselves off wilfully from the world’s richest market on our very doorstep, nay, which surrounds this country, is an interesting approach to balance of trade problems…
REPLY. What nonsense. At considerable cost we signed a free trade agreement with the EU as you wanted. We and the EURO offer each other most favoured nation trade terms under WTO anyway. Look at the huge import bills from the EU we are still incurring. When we were EU members it was always a very one sided trade in their favour
Good moring.
Does anybody remember when Rishi Sunak MP was Chancellor he kept telling us we were he was a believer in low tax ? Well I am sure he was a believer, just not a very good practitioner. And so too with the current incumbent of Number 11.
I keep saying. The BoE has really only one job in the economy and that is to keep inflation down – That’s it ! And to do that it uses interest rates. As we have both borrowed, printed and peed down the drain an chunk of cash, we now have high inflation. To combat it we must reduce consumption. And to do that we must raise taxes and interest rates.
Its the BoE that is running the show, not the p(m)uppets in Numbers 10 and 11.
The current Conservative cabinet has too many bad operators who claim to do better but do worse. The Chancellor and PM should be replaced with MPs who maintain high quality standards without unfulfilled pledges. We seek those who achieve valuable results, not those who make false claims about what is beyond their capability.
A large unnecessary cost in Governments is “non-jobs”.
By that I mean jobs that do not provide a service to the public. If you’re not providing a service to the public then what are we paying you for??
Hunt and Sunak are aiding and abetting Lynch, Starmer, Labour, their unions and Labour LAs by not cutting public spending and by not reducing taxes.
It is very simple. The more Labour’s woke, unionised State spends the more powerful, embedded and influential it becomes.
The Tory party is now nothing more than a charlatan imposter whose only purpose is to buy off ie appease Labour and their allies with private taxpayers money to keep themselves ‘in the game’
Hunt in his speech:- “We don’t do nearly as well for the 50% of school leavers who do not go to university as we do for those who do.”
Well most who do go to university (many without even decent any A levels) end up with fairly worthless degrees in fairly worthless subject, three years loss of earning and £50K+ of student debt round their necks for 30 years plus interest of about £3,500PA on top. Repaid out of after tax/NI income too.
Far more should learn on the job with day release or night school. Universities are largely subsidised crony capitalism too.
A very sensible and cogent expose of the chancellor who sounded so very convincing on telly yesterday.
With a couple of trillion (astronomy numbers which most people simply do not understand – including me) to pay off though and the interest due thereon, I can see he is in a pretty pickle.
Divide by circa 20 million gives circa £100,000 per household.
Final line – the biggest factor preventing tax cuts is that they need to happen alongside spending cuts. Few Governments are brave enough to stand up to the crusading for more State money to be spent, let alone brave enough to REDUCE that money.
We have heard all of the stuff before, but then the opposite action takes place.
He wanted 15% corporation tax, but pit it up to 25%
He wants NHS waiting lists to go down, and it gets £ Billions more money, but only recruits more admin staff, it gets no more beds, and Doctors retire early because of pension pot limits
He wants to encourage the self employed and small businesses but the tax rates are at an all time high.
He wants to i9mprove transport but the only thing that grows is the number of potholes, ULEZ raes and car parking restrictions and fees. then we hear that HS2 is being downgraded yet again.
Said enough others can add to the list of double talk/action.
Agreed. There is far too much deceit in Parliament. They use spin to pretend they are helping the UK, but their actions always achieve the opposite. They destroyed our trust with their deceit and lies, and their damaging policies (or their lack of planning). They have ruined the UK economy and our culture. The UK is unrecognisable in many parts of the country.
We have seen over and over and over again, whatever words come from ministers are never backed by action. Be it immigration, low tax or public expenditure. Instead we get more big state, incontinent spending, high tax to pay for it while doing all they can to discourage business.
I fully expect that HS2, if completed, will be a failure and massive waste of tax payers money.
Our industry is in a mess. I’ve been trying to buy a car, Ford said there’s a 6 month wait .Toyota said the model I want isn’t yet available as stocks assigned to this country have been sold and Skoda have told me I could wait 9 months for the model I want but they don’t have the car I want to test drive.
They all blame shortage of parts and the Ukraine war.
And why not Covid, Stephen? Or Brexit?
“The problem with today’s politicians is they make a speech and think they’ve achieved something. They haven’t; they’ve just made a speech.” Margaret Thatcher.
Hunt made a speech. He’s achieved nothing and will achieve nothing. I switched off the minute he started extolling the massively expensive, highly subsidised, intermittent and unreliable “green” energy. It’s the Eco Nutters’ obsession with Net Zero that is crippling our economy.
I’m starting to think the Blu-Green Socialist CONs are deliberately carrying out a scorched earth policy to cripple the next Labour Government and prevent them doing anything much (they might even leave a note saying “sorry but there’s no money left and we’ve destroyed the economy for you to fix) in the belief that the electorate will forgive and re-elect them in 5 years’ time.
They won’t.
The Chancellor was polished rhetoric, it remains to be seen what meat is put on the bone because just about everything that needs to be done is in the In Tray. I fear the patient will die from the course of medication on offer.
The Sunak/Hunt leadership can speechify as often as they like, their policies won’t produce growth, increase living standards or fix any of the problems this country has.
Of course, neither will Labour under Starmer but he will be given the chance to do so. We know the current “Conservative” party is useless; we don’t know about Labour…yet.
As quickly as possible? As quickly as possible! It’s been going on for years! Which bit is so tricky? Get a couple of Royal Navy boats and put a net, or floating pontoon, between them. Put up some drones and intercept the boats half way across the ENGLISH Channel. Tell them they will not be allowed to land illegally in our country. The boat crossings would stop immediately. People are not going to pay people smugglers if they know they will not be allowed to land here. When the howls go up argue back. Tell the howlers if they want to pay for the hotel accommodation they should do so. Otherwise, no deal.