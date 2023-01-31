My Interview with BBC Radio Berkshire’s Andrew Peach – Hospital Beds

I was pleased to hear that NHS England will pay for 5,000 more beds and 800 extra ambulances. I have been running a campaign to get more capacity into the NHS, pointing out we are short of beds and the staff to help patients. 6 million people read one of my tweets asking for more beds last December.
I discussed this with Andrew Peach of Radio Berkshire yesterday morning. You can find my interview at 1:15:40 on BBC Sounds attached in the link below:
12 Comments
January 31, 2023
240 minutes long. Where are you?
January 31, 2023
Erm, try “at 1:15:40”.
January 31, 2023
“You can find my interview at 1:15:40 “
January 31, 2023
The interesting questions (unasked by a BBC operative too busy deflecting himself) include:
– why has it taken NHS managers so long to act?
– what will be done to ensure their amazing volte face is other than a unique event?
– how much more capacity is needed and can we afford it?
(Once again I am left to admire your adroitness in disposing of deflections from the purpose of your remarks.)
January 31, 2023
I think too much blame is put on the government.
So far as I can see, the baby boomer generation got old and now we are footing the bill.
Not their fault. Just demographics.
So more on pensions, more on the NHS and less workers to pay for it.
Likewise Brexit.
Seems obvious to me that we’ll go back in – maybe in 30 odd years with another referendum, maybe sooner.
Again it’s just demographics.
The older people who voted for it are being replaced by younger people who didn’t.
And nobody I know has changed their mind.
January 31, 2023
Just at this moment 5000 beds and 800 ambulances exacerbates the problem. There are no trained people to man these capital items.
I will say it yet again, reduce the 47% of none medical staff in the NHS to 25% of the whole and you might be able to afford the extra medics required.
January 31, 2023
SirJ we don’t need more hospital beds nor foreign made ambulances – what we need is the reinstatement of NHS convalescent wards in buildings adjacent to hospitals, staffed by auxiliary & student nurses
January 31, 2023
Its just like the NHS and Brexit, it just don’t feel like we’re funding the NHS higher than ever before or that we’ve actually left the EU, now today the Home Secretary Suella Braveman in the HoCs saying that there are more police than ever before ….we don’t believe you
January 31, 2023
Sir John,
Why do they always insist on throwing more and more money at it? You must realise that, once the backlog disappears, they will never let you reduce the budget without screaminy cuts and intent to privatise the NHS at you.
Where will all these new staff come from to man the new beds and ambulances?
It was stated that there are 100,000 vacancies within the NHS and that represents ten percent of the workforce… Does that really mean we have one million people employed within the NHS?
What is the current ratio between state employees and private employees across all sectors?
January 31, 2023
Although more ambulances, more beds is a welcome step, unless the first step medicare in England, usually known as A&E, is staffed up to take the constantly overwhelmed numbers, then the beds will be unoccupied and hospitals will need more ambulance bays.
January 31, 2023
266 XS deaths each day England & Wales currently, so some extra mortuary capacity needed too and some extra pathologists to work out the vaccine mechanisms that must be causing many of these these deaths. Can some of the damage be undone, reduced or mitigated. Lots more cardiac surgeons and electro physiologists needed too I hear.
January 31, 2023
You work hard.