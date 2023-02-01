More NHS beds

My campaign for more beds in the NHS to expand capacity and help bring the waiting lists down has at last been successful. The government announced on Monday £1bn more to pay for 5000 additional beds in NHS England hospitals with staff to look after patients, a 5% increase in the present total. I asked the Secretary of State if more of the additional £14bn also planned for the NHS could be used for further increases in capacity. With the population increasing and the elderly population increasing from greater longevity there is more demand. I will continue to press for more capacity as we need to get waiting lists and waiting times down more quickly.
I strongly support the £1 billion for 5,000 additional beds and 800 more ambulances. I have long argued that, with a growing population and a growing elderly population, we need more capacity. Is it also possible to take some of the £14 billion of additional money to provide even more capacity? I think we are going to need it.
Within my right hon. Friend’s question is, I think, how we get more flow into hospital: once bed occupancy goes above a certain threshold, lack of flow is the key interaction that drives inefficiency within hospitals. That is why we are putting in the extra capacity. It is also a question of reducing the numbers going to hospital in the first place and speeding up the discharge of those who are fit to leave. Whereas at the moment someone might sit on a ward for three days because they have to have antibiotics every day, if one continuous dose of antibiotics can be administered through new kit at home, not only is that a much better patient experience but it relieves pressure on the wards.
February 1, 2023
18 Comments
But…. isn’t it the bed-blockers that need to be re-housed? Then there’d be plenty of HOSPITAL beds.
I suppose all the country-house hotels are all full of illegal migrants…
It’s a different sort of bed. That type of bed gets higher priority, clearly, and probably better food alongside it.
Correct.
The care sector is short of capacity because a large proportion of its workers went back to their home countries after brexit.
Many groups need more appropriate housing, Peter. In yesterday’s diary, Glen sensibly proposed reinstatement of convalescent homes. Basic hostel-style accommodation might better suit illegal entrants; freeing hotel access to the legal occupants their availability was intended to satisfy.
And they’re increasing by about 200 daily. It’s amazing that we have homeless on the streets and bed blockers in hospital when they can’t be rehoused but we can give 5 star treatment to invading hoardes who may wish to harm us.
I’m losing track of all the extra funding for the NHS. A focus on spending existing funding to greater effect would be nice.
Yes, in an organisation where even “Other” spends £16.7bn according to the bma, a more forensic analysis would be helpful.
If you treat the NHS like a political issue the problems it creates for patients will never be solved. Peeing more money down the unionised NHS is merely feeding an addiction
John may think he’s helping but he and his party’s approach simply over time makes thing worse
Accept you have to confront the unionised public sector to change things for the end-user. Otherwise it’s more snarky, arrogant Marxist union leaders provoking disruption for political ends
Nail on the head. Public sector is ruled and run by those with one political aim in mind.
While this continues nothing will work as it should and no amount of money will change that.
Again the Conservatives refuse to take on the beast, either because they are part of it (which I lean more toward thinking is the case now) or they are just too scared of the howling mob.
Either way the public suffer.
There is more than enough ammunition to fire at the castle they’ve built themselves to hide behind, but the Conservatives remain silent. BBC is a perfect example of how not taking on the beast allows it more power.
Good morning.
Well done Sir John.
But where will these extra resources be used ? When will this money be available. How long before we can see the benefits ?
And at not wanting to sound mean, isn’t this just a small drop in the ocean compared to what other countries do ?
A £billion here, £10 billion there ….. soon we’ll be talking about REAL money.
The NHS needs fundamental reform; not tinkering around the edges and more money poured into the bottomless pit.
Have they scrapped any of the Diversity/Equality and Net Zero box ticking fiefdoms which have proliferated in the past year or so? That would have saved a £billion.
Silly question.
I suggest that encouraging a bigger and stronger private sector is the best way to relieve the pressure on the NHS.
Tax relief for private health care and company schemes etc. is the way forward, not tossing more cash in the direction of the NHS. What has happened Sir John, to your suggestions that they need to made accountable for how their budget is spent?
Succeeding with an important well-reasoned campaign is a splendid achievement. The unfortunate aspect was that the Govt lacked the good sense to know and do what was so needed, and reacted only in response to the campaign.
Having neglected so much for so long, the Govt has contributed to the breakdown of many essential services, with defects so deep that they are likely to take many years to remedy, with or without vigorous campaign efforts.
As the population grows.
Well there is something you can do about that, but again the Conservatives just add to this particular problem from which many other problems are and will continue to arise.
You should take a look at the forums dedicated to cancer. Many sufferers are now not offered treatment, none at all, and other planned treatments are delayed. Cancer is supposed to be a NHS priority, so heaven help all those with illnesses of a lower priority. Ignoring unusual circumstances such as covid, NHS treatment and availability has always been a postcode lottery anyway.
My experience is that (in our NHS area) the consultants (and GP’s) try to palm everyone off to external palliative services as soon as possible, yet our emergency ‘Acute Oncology’ dept are excellent and can get CT scans done the same day. The forums indicate that some NHS areas are far better and far more willing than others at treating cancer.
Well I’m very pleased for JR’s victory in itself …that they have actually listened for once.
But who isn’t terrified of going into one of these woke hospitals?
Get out alive? Ventilated to destruction? Overdrugged?
Terrifying…like when many hospital buildings were old workhouses and still kept that association in people’s minds.
off topic, alarm, alarm – post of head of digital currency advertised,
https://www.civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/jobs.cgi?jcode=1835241
Just who is governing us?
But what are these places like now?
Do they force one to wear a mask night and day? As if some satanic hostage?
( As shown in tv ads for NHS).
Do they bar family and visitors and allow no contact with the outside world?
Never mind the terror of being ill with no skilled GP to hand …the NHS scares me to death.