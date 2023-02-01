2 Comments

  1. Bryan Harris
    February 1, 2023

    EXCELLENT

    Well said – No wonder you don’t have a lot of time to approve comments on this blog with all the interviews you give and articles you write.
    (:

    Reply
  2. Cuibono
    February 1, 2023

    Just watched!
    Oooooooh what a WONDERFUL interview.
    So uplifting and inspiring.
    I feel quite hopeful for once.
    JR reduced The Blob….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.