How do you best get growth?
Capitalism has delivered fantastic growth in choice, incomes, goods and services. People on low incomes today in rich societies enjoy the luxuries of the few of past generations. In my lifetime I have seen cars, tvs, fridges and washing machines become the everyday experience of the many when many families had none of those just sixty years ago. A lot of hard manual labour to do the weekly wash, to keep the coal fire stoked, to put cables into streets, to dig and weed fields has been replaced by domestic machines, better boilers, and diggers. Working hours have been slashed, working at home established on a large scale , paid holidays have become the norm, cheaper clothing made in heavily mechanised factories and great value food from an agrarian revolution have all raised living standards and quality of life. Most of this has been the result of inventors, entrepreneurs, savers investing in companies and people going to work for them. Our ability to produce everything from roofing tiles to drainage pipes, from cheese to sausages, from machine knitted socks to waterproof coats in industrial quantities with machines doing most of the hard work has transformed our lives. Seasons have been abolished by glass houses and imports of food. Distances between peoples have been narrowed by jet travel and on line communication. It took the mythical magic Puck in Shakespeare’s time forty minutes to encompass the earth. 40 seconds would now be a long wait on a digital link.
Some say we should no longer want growth as it is uses too much of the earth’s resources and places too great a strain on our planet. Whilst I have no wish to impose controls on how many babies people have or to lecture on family size, it may be that the lower income countries that are still growing their populations will come to want fewer children in the way the richer countries have decided by individual choices. Most advanced countries now have falling populations with a fertility rate well below the 2 children per woman needed just to maintain numbers. The advanced countries with rising populations still are only gaining people through migration, not live births. This would be the most obvious way of reducing claims on resources. It is also true that many of the resources we need are renewable or are in abundant supply. There is plenty of water, but there is a need for more investment to have enough clean water for everyone’s requirements. There can be plenty of wind, solar and hydro energy, though there needs to be cost effective solutions over how to store it and share it between places and times with plenty and places and times with none. There can be enough food adopting latest agricultural techniques, but there needs to be investment and income boosts in lower income countries to tackle under nourishment and their capacity to buy it.
Growth is the way to get people and countries out of poverty. Capitalism is the best way yet developed to move countries from low income to higher income. Overseas aid can alleviate the worst poverty, tackle hunger and sickness but it takes market transformation to make a Taiwan or Singapore out of a low income emerging market economy. People need to move from low productivity jobs on the land into cities, factories and service sector facilities. It requires leaps forward in education, in training, in company formation, in innovation, in savings and banking.
The best way to get growth is to leave things to the public. Stop government interference in our lives and businesses. Stop taking orders and advice from the WEF and people like Khan who want to frustrate our movements and make us consume things we have no desire to. Get people off their backsides and off benefits and back to work. Governments are slowly taking all the advantages of progress away and taxing business and jobs out of existence. The biggest thing they need to do is ditch net zero which is an expensive fallacy and which won’t achieve anything regarding the climate. It will only make us poorer and destroy jobs.
Climate change is a fallacy?
This argument was dead two years ago. Give it up mate,
There is much truth in this article. The background to this period for our country was a spell when things seemed to be getting better, year by year, and there was more optimism. ‘You’ve never had it so good’ as MacMillan said.
What you never had you did not miss. This applied to consumer durables and foreign holidays. A cloud over the era was the huge fear of nuclear war which was at its height during the Cuban missile crisis.
I would take issue with ‘great value food’ maybe. Despite rationing, there was less processed food in the nation’s diet and less obesity too. All this with the caveat that many people have a nostalgia for a golden age when they were younger.
What is not stated is that a man could raise a family on one income and this was the norm. There was less dependency on welfare.
It is sad to hear talk of relying on other countries supplying a workforce as our numbers wither on the vine. ‘No kids good’ has been a terrible modern mantra. I prefer Cecil Rhodes confident approach ‘“I contend that we are the finest race in the world and that the more of the world we inhabit, the better it is for the human race.”
Sadly even Catholic countries have diminishing populations now. A dozen kids was not uncommon in an early generation. Now only the Third World has increasing populations. Diversity here only brings division, instability and issues.
Pat Buchanan’s book ‘The Death of The West’ is one that addresses the issue.
With the greatest of respect, I think our kind host is not listening to the mood-music going on. Those that are both in charge and apparently in charge are only interested in tackling inflation. This may I say to almost German levels of obsession.
My own concern for the economy and the country, and has been for a long while now, is borrowing. It has been and continues to be too high and, along with high taxation, has allowed the State to balloon. No real danger in a strong economy but, in one that is on the tipping point of another recession, less so.
We really need to stop subsidising everything and that includes healthcare.
Agred Mark. Borrowing today meens less to spend tomorrow, unless the borrowing improves productivity and ‘pays for itself’. Government borrowing definitely fails that test.
Oh for a government that did nothing but the work it ABSOLUTELY had to do…
We really need to stop subsidising everything and that includes healthcare.
Quite – government is not the answer to everything.
Unfortunately government is now so involved in all our lives and output so subsidised by the taxpayer that contraction of government involvement will result in a serious recession as the economy restructures. No administration is going to risk that.
We must strongly resist any further expansion from the “something must be done” crowd.
For growth we need higher taxes, this gives the government more money to waste because we all know public spending is good, private wealth is bad.
We also want to make energy scarce as this will encourage investment and finally we need to de industrialise including farming so we can import more.
Hunt and fishy say so, so it must be true.
Mr Sunak says it is a tough task but he will drop inflation by 50%. The OBR says it will drop by 65% without further action.
They really do think we are idiots!
When times are good the government borrows because it can at low interest rates, to bribe the electorate with spending. When times are hard, the government has to borrow, but at high interest rates. Result, the government always increases the national debt.
Every child born in this country has a £30,000 debt placed on his head. What has he done to deserve that?
Dear Sir John, I looked at the last paragraph especially of your post today and thought to myself: Imagine SJR went to a Chinese government meeting and said these things. I think he would get some polite but very quizzical stares as if to say ‘But why are you telling us all this, it’s obvious? It’s what we’ve been doing for years.’ I wonder how it comes to be that in Conservative-led Britain it needs to be said.
Mrs T. won her 3rd term on a record of economic growth – perhaps most of your colleagues on the Tory benches need to be reminded of that.
We await the post Brexit Taiwan or Singapore here in the UK, and the opportunity for everyone who wishes to metaphorically enjoy a gin sling at our own Raffles. Fat chance with the present Westminster incumbents.
Why do you imply growth needs to come from a larger population? The best growth comes from efficiency and improved productivity not a bigger labour force. Witness UK farming now needing 2% of the workers required 150 years ago.
We should absolutely be encouraging other countries to reduce birth rates and help reduce the populatoion of the world. That is the best solution to managing the detrimental effect of humans on the planet.
Reply What I have often argued, stressing our need for growth in per capita incomes. Nonetheless world growth in output also comes from more people.
So that would be a growth in exports not domestic consumption presumably.
There are many disabled job seekers unemployed or economically inactive at present. We don’t need immigrant to fill the skills shortage just utilise the talent in this country better.
That means people need to be better off in work after travel, lunches and cash in hand consideration. Reduce the handouts to grow the economy.
Surely growth from more people is only a necessity if you do not have access to technology. The Pyramids used expendable slaves but today you would talk to the likes of JCB. Anywhere but for the UK they would come in on time and on budget.
What we need here for growth, more than anything else, is less government.
Beyond preserving a framework of basic functional infrastructure and “societal infrastructure” (property rights, free speech, legal system, health care, defensive armed forces) there’s not much else government has or ought to do. It should be there to keep things from deteriorating, not make things better. Let us do that.
Capitalism or market activity not controlled by Government is fine when it enables a country to be more or less self-serficent. But over the past sixty years it has developed into Globalism and maximising profit no matter what the impact and cost to the Country. The rich get richer and the poor get poorer. This is bad enough, but those getting richer are not all living in the Country and paying tax to support the Country.
The artificial creation of Capitalism’s market forces/ competition to reduce costs and improve efficiency does not work in the case of large National Networks, like Gas, Water, Electricity and Roads. Telecommunications may be an exception to this which has grown from a former nationalised industry.
But data is very different to a packet of water, power, and gas.☺
I thought I read somewhere that economic growth had joined the woke “ No No” obsession pile.
Like whoever pulls the strings was with all the other nonsense…print until the ink runs out, spend, spend, spend and lower for longer.
Is economic growth now viewed as “unfair” (or worse) in those circles of madness?
Is it regarded as “unsustainable” and seen as a planet wrecker?
Historically what you say is absolutely right- however we need to look at the future. Imbalances between rich and poor is leading to problems that capitalism (growth?) cannot readily solve. Mass migration across borders, climate change resulting in more extreme weather events, excessive borrowing that creates illusions of growth and the ageing/ non working population are just some of these issues. This is what government of any colour must focus on. We saw what happened when Truss/Kwarteng only spoke about growth.
Mostly I agree with the blog but labour mismanagement has wasted most of the technological gains for most people. Working from home has wrecked employee productivity and efficiency and caused systemic failures. Even worse ever increasing bureaucracy, regulation and overmanning has destroyed most potential gains in work labour (contrasted with household labour) and the overall burden of work in people’s lives.
Yes, technology has massively improved, yes, Capitalism is good, but governance has gone from bad to worse during our lifetimes and urgently needs to be reviewed in terms of the human labour it wastes and then greatly improved.
There is only one method of getting the most real growth and prosperity. Remove government.
You also get freedom, no war, far less corruption and the pleasure of watching all those previously benefitting from unproductive state grift having to find gainful employment.
I imagine that the whole point of the international “clubs”, that we have been railroaded into, is for them to do a “Robin Hood”.
So the intention is to economically disable a country ( no coal, no steel, no nothing) which is stupid enough to allow it ( or has greedy enough politicians…backhanders) and then dish out the spoils to rich and influential mates.
Regulation such as the EU spends most of its time crafting is exquisitely designed to stifle entrepreneurs and competition. Does it prevent growth?
How can a debt-ridden company that is concentrating on “compliance’ grow by one farthing?
Does Mr Redwood believe the British State should use its unlimited powers to direct the way we spend our money ie Marxism?
Does he condemn the possible digitalisation of our cash that hands over unlimited powers to a political State that is now so reactionary and oppressive that one can’t even speak the truth?
John knows where we are heading but sticks his head in the sand hoping his grubby party that has embraced all that the LEFT HAS TO OFFER (racial and gender politics is its most corrosive weapon) will come through and survive
Reply As you have such a low view of what I am trying to do I suggest you go to other sites. I am seeking to expand freedoms and private sector opportunities for people.
Totally agree so why is the Government & opposition so focused on high taxes & low growth? It would seem there are others pulling strings. Such as BoE, WEF, EU, WHO & IMF. All with other agenda’s that advantage others but not British citizens. When will we get our UK back?
Does giving asylum seekers free pre-paid* debit/credit cards help with economic growth?
In some incomprehensible accounting it might I suppose.
* paid by good old us!
In northern Europe, there is not enough wind, solar and hydro energy to power industry and farming. Nuclear and fossil fuel is necessary to supplement generation and power machinery.
Today is published Martin Wolf’s ‘The crisis of democratic capitalism’, Allen Lane Publ.
Might also be interesting.
Growth also benefits from more energy and cheaper energy. It saves lives too.
Another useful thing to get the next Taiwan or Singapore is a Hong-Kong Cowperthwaite who keeps Government intervention severely in check. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_James_Cowperthwaite#Hong_Kong
But does UK need growth. You have brilliantly pointed out how our lives have been transformed in the last 60 years!!! I remember when Dad relented to get our first TV in 1956, after Laker had got 19 wickets against Australia!! What we need, as you have often pointed out, is to replace imported materials with out own handmade products. We have to reduce our trade balance. Keep going on this, please.