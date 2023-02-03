The Bank of England offers no compelling understanding of inflation

The Bank of England did not apologise for the massive overshoot in inflation. Hiking interest rates to 4% for no particularly good reason and dodging the big issue of selling bonds at a loss, the Bank did say “Our job is to make sure that inflation returns to our 2% target”. So they accept inflation is their responsibility and they have the tools to do the job, but offer no explanation that makes sense for why they did not keep it to 2% inflation in the last two years.
They blame the higher energy prices and higher import prices the UK has faced. They do not ask themselves why China, Japan and Switzerland facing those same rising world prices kept their inflation down to 2% for China and to under 4% for the other two. They do not explain why they kept rates so low and why they kept creating money and buying bonds as they watched energy prices soar. They do not explain why UK inflation hit 5.5% before Putin invaded Ukraine. They do confess they let demand outrun supply. They do not comment on the £150bn of Quantitative easing bond buying at crazy high prices they did in 2021 when some of us were urging them to stop.
On their central forecast they have now slowed the economy so much this year that inflation will fall well short of the 2% target by 2025. Why? Why do the extra damage to demand and ,jobs so you generate lower inflation than needed and worse jobs and output? We need always to bear in mind that a year before inflation took off they were confidently forecasting it would stay around 2%.
They think the longer term growth capacity of the economy has slowed again to just 1% a year. The government needs to adopt policies that prove them wrong. The Bank itself needs to revise its forecasting models and give a more prominent role to money and credit. The Monetary Policy committee fails to report to us on how much money and credit creation there has been and has no targets for anything to to do with money. No wonder they find it difficult to get it right.
18 Comments
February 3, 2023
Good morning.
This underlines what I have been saying, that the BoE and the governments whole economic policy is centred around reducing inflation. This is in itself no bad thing but, as highlighted before and in this piece, it has not only failed to keep to its target of around 2% but, was in fact the culprit along with a profligate government.
I find myself, a non-economic expert but at least someone with, I think, a little common sense, screaming into the void ! ”Cut spending FFS !!
There are numerous areas where spending reductions can be made which would not adversely affect the economy. We here often site the, Overseas Aid Budget. Subsidies to energy (mostly foreign) energy companies. Political charities. Wasteful local and devolved administrations. The list goes on.
If this so called government does not get a grip of the economy, the bond markets will !
February 3, 2023
I hear and second your frustration.
It seems it’s not only the BofE that offers no compelling understanding, to quote the title of the article, but the Govt. as a whole is guilty of the same.
Still, after many years of reading around various views, and returning to the wisdom of my elders I am of the firm belief that the intention is to manage our decline, in every way possible.
I hope I can be proved wrong but until such time, I see nothing that shows me all those words of warning I’d been reading and hearing throughout the years were but words of fools.
February 3, 2023
Mark B
Not numerous areas pal.
EVERY AREA NO EXCEPTIONS.
February 3, 2023
Who holds Bailey to account?
I see no point in John and co. attacking this inanimate entity they call the Bank of England. Attack those people who take the decisions. Attack them and destroy their credibility and competence.
Since Brexit and then the Covid project it feels as though we are at war with dark, unseen forces. Bailey is a part of that war but is allowed to hide behind the facade of bureaucracy without ever taking any hit from those who seek revenge
As an aside. Why does the law now treat each UK citizen according to identity rather than their simple citizenship? I see equal treatment in the face of the law has been replaced by the Marxist version of the law in which certain types are deemed above while others are immediately found guilty simply by existing
February 3, 2023
A return to the old ‘murdrum’ fines and law soon for us.
February 3, 2023
Indeed. (40% personal overdraft rates) Andrew Bailey blames inflation and lack of growth on three big hits:- Covid, Energy price rises (from Putin’s war) and Brexit.
No Bailey the blame lies with:-
1. the absurdly damaging over reaction to Covid (the lockdown, endless waste, net harm vaccines even for children and the young who never needed them and the endless corruption and waste).
2. The idiotic net zero religion and the crony capitalism of intermittent renewables for energy prices.
3. The gross failure to take any real advantage of Brexit.
4. Sunak & the BoE vast money printing currency debasement and economic mis-management, vastly high taxes, huge overregulation and the vast government waste/corruption.
Pathetic interview of Sunak by Piers Morgan last night – a what would you like to say next Mr V. Important PM type of interview.
February 3, 2023
They have to damage the economy as a precursor to rejoining the EU. There is no other explanation.
Net zero is another toil to bankrupt us all in the handbook.
The peasants aren’t stupid and we’re getting to a stage where direct action is necessary
February 3, 2023
Ian Wragg
It is not too far away.
They can keep peeing down our necks and telling us it’s the rain for so long before the boots start overflowing.
We are being played as idiots.
Like with all these things sooner or later the bad moons start rising.
February 3, 2023
Could they have purposely screwed up the economy in a way reminiscent of “Pin the tail on the donkey” simply as a diversion for the things they really want to do?
Obviously none of them is stupid. How would a stupid person climb that high?
Online Harms Bill which will effectively criminalises free speech and the sneaky binding up of us with apps and phones to bring in digital currency and total control.
Plenty of other draconian measures..15 min cities, surveillance etc.
Maybe THOSE are the measures we should be discussing?
February 3, 2023
Well we already have the 77th Brigade, the ministry of truth, the dire BBC, much of MSM and Neil O’Brian types attacking and monitoring those who were clearly correct on Covid. Plus we have the endless propaganda on net zero and the many dishonest attack dogs there.
February 3, 2023
“Hiking interest rates to 4% for no good reason”.
A 4% interest rate is perfectly sensible, reasonable and more consistent with historic rates over 300 years than the near zero rate of teh last 15 years had been. It should cost to borrow. That way people (and maybe even Government) think more carefully before taking on debt.
February 3, 2023
++many
Have to admit.
It is a slight relief to get a little return on one’s pathetic savings after all these years.
But then, with a certain much-loved soup at nearly £2 per tin……
February 3, 2023
Peter B
Government thinks??
February 3, 2023
As far as I can make out NONE of this was a mistake.
All directed by the IMF ( Spend, spend, spend…Lower Longer..etc etc)
Must have known the probable consequences.
Wreck the world using fear as your weapon and then rebuild it in your image.
“Look HERE…not THERE”.
Surely the oldest conjuring trick in the book?
February 3, 2023
As far as theories go I would prefer that those doing all this were actually just plain stupid.
That, to my mind, gives a little bit of hope.
Better than evil people who might be doing things to purposely harm us.
February 3, 2023
Inflation shouldn’t fall well below the 2 % target because the BoE’s target IS 2%. Letting inflation go down to near 0% would be reckless. They would risk the economy overheating,just as letting inflation run well over 2% would chill the economy. It sound like lessons haven’t been learnt. We need a goldilocks economy ,that should be the aim.
February 3, 2023
Air Chief Marshal Sir Mike Wigston has come under heavy fire from the defence select committee over an “unlawful order” to favour women and ethnic minorities and discriminate against circa 160 white men when selecting individuals for training courses.
Is this man still in the job? If you recruit on diversity grounds then inevitable you are actively discriminating against some people and obviously then end up not employing the best candidate. You cannot do both. Do we really want our defence forces to be less than the best they could be? Then have £30 million fighter jets flown by inferior pilots selected for diversity over ability?
Also it cost more to train women per useful hours work you get back as statistically they take more career breaks and work far fewer hours on average over a lifetime. They also take circa 60% more sick leave surveys have shown.
February 3, 2023
I cannot understand why politicians and so called experts fail to understand simple mathematics, and the lessons of history.
We have seen all these problems before, in many parts of the World, many solutions have been tried, many have failed, so they now think the solution is to make matters even more complicated.
For goodness sake, look after what you have got, live within your means, stop spending money you have not got, stop wasteful spending on vanity projects, stop the printing presses (now a click a button), stop the race to net Zero, stop believing that the State can, and should provide and solve everything.