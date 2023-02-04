Democracy and free enterprise reinforce each other

Markets are economic democracy in action. Free enterprise Is essential to democracy, the other side of the same coin. Free enterprise and democracy are the strawberries and cream of the styles of government. In a democracy people have a say in who governs them. Because they can vote an elected official out of office, they can individually and with others influence the debate or persuade the representative to take their views seriously and to help them with their problems. Living in a free market, the same individuals can choose to spend their money as they see fit, helping summons more supply from the market as they with others concert their buying. They are free to offer their labour where they wish and to take a job that suits them best from those on offer. They can set up in business for themselves, providing new products and services to the market. The more democratic and economic freedom people enjoy, the more overall freedom they experience. Freedom allows choices, brings opportunities and helps find solutions.
Autocracy, Communism and fascism cannot allow democracy and have to control, direct and own enterprise. Communism in the USSR killed the independent farmers of Russia, nationalised industries and stole private property. Communism in China controls prices, takes over businesses, scythes the tall poppies of the residual private sector. Autocrats do not like successful entrepreneurs. They want to be seen to be the source of all people need in life, so they can demand loyalty and obedience. Citizens in communist systems may be told where they have to work. They may need travel permits to move from their home city or town. They may find goods and services are rationed or limited in supply. They have no say over who governs them and little say over how they are governed. They need to mind their words as well as their deeds. They are required to conform to state standards and mouth state views.
Free enterprise means anyone can join the market to buy a good or service they want, or to sell one to others. In a free market all have equal access subject to price. If something is wanted and scarce the price will rise and more supply will then become available. If something is in glut its price will fall and supply will contract. Price changes will also affect demand, increasing it at lower prices and rationing it at higher. For individuals the market is the way they can have access to many of the things that make life pleasant without having to produce them themselves. Individuals and society are much the richer for exchange of services and goods, allowing specialisation, the transfer of skills and innovations, the accumulation of capital to reap the economies of scale, and to focus the best answers.
The danger is that political parties in democracies can demand too many controls and rules, limiting the choices of others and reducing the very freedoms essential to successful democracy.
There’s nothing free market about the dire nhs or the fact government is stealing 50% of gdp.
There’s no free speech when idiot running the place can’t define a woman
We are very far from a free society in Britain and that’s come about on the tory watch.
No political party on offer in the UK is proposing the end of free enterprise, and nor would they.
However, the Tories very much are, in an infantile, absolutist, false binary way – to appeal to their voters who are incapable of more developed thinking – claiming that only the total eradication of any form of social enterprise protects free enterprise.
Your comment is a perfect example of their target voter’s approach.
Binary is often good, clarity is helpful
Indeed nor are schools, housing, transport, universities, energy or banking remotely free markets. Free at the point of use as with schools and the NHS kills nearly all competition not easy to compete with free.
As to free speech it seems this half witted government even want to have Online misogyny outlawed, clearly this would be a blatant act to misandry by the government unless both were banned. But how on earth would they define misogyny? Yet more foolishness from this government to try to ban it. Will truth of the statement be a defence.
Good morning.
A very good piece.
We also have to consider the concept of the ‘Squeaky Wheel’. Said wheels, if they make enough noise, will, as the saying goes, receive the most oil (money). Today we have too many squeaky wheels, many of them on the government teat. Whether they be directly employed, subsidized or contractually engaged in some manner to carry out a task / project.
Squeaky Wheels are not usually an issue so long as they are effective, well administrated / scrutinized and cost effective. This and the fact that the economy is in good shape and the ratio between the amounts the Squeaky Wheel consume (money) to those who do are not Squeaky Wheels but work in the real world can supply (money).
Governments are seen as a nice client / sugar -daddy. They cannot go broke having access to endless amounts of money and, through a combination of a sympathetic media and political pressure can extort, yes extort, money from the government. And they are usually recession proof.
Nice little earner if you can get it 😉
Sorry Sir John but this is slightly off topic but worth, I think, mentioning.
The first is an article from Times of India, and the second from a government website
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/explained-how-pakistan-has-plunged-into-economic-mess/articleshow/97307175.cms
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1021405/Statistics-on-International-Development-Final-UK-Aid-Spend_2020.pdf#page=5
Given the above items I link to, is it not right to ask where has ALL the money has gone ?
Mark B
Add to that List Charities, why does government give money to some so called charities, surely if their need is recognised, the public will support their cause.
February 4, 2023
A welcome article from one of the few politicians who may understand who close this nation is from a brand of authoritarianism built upon the vicious ideology of identity politics that seeks to disempower and neutralise those deemed unsuitable.
The holy trinity of race, gender and sexuality that the poisonous left now enact to infect education, workplace, new laws, control speech, take control of organisations and generally assert domination over what is said, shown and printed both in paper and net form.
Woke is a cancer designed to destroy democracy and freedom. I believe it will succeed
Ah ! The blessed ‘few’.
Not so much Battle of Britain, but Battle for Britain.
February 4, 2023
Fine words. Two years ago, my daughter and a cousin of mine saw just how important private enterprise was to your party in government. They both had to close their businesses permanently thanks to Tory ministers’ ridiculous overreaction to Covid. Meanwhile the big online and home delivery companies had a field day. You hold up China as a model not to follow, but by locking down the population, whose model did your government follow? China.
It’s what your party has done in power that I care about, not fine-sounding economic theory.
The problem with our present government, which few people comment on, is the growing Civil Service which seems to me to be completely out of control Dominic Raab will probably agree with me. Boris’ fatal party had all the faces – except his – redacted. As their numbers grow, there is a lot of wastage and wfh. Can nothing be done? They are the real people who obstruct reform and prevent freedom to develop at the sharp end.
February 4, 2023
Price is an exquisite balancing mechanism.
It maintains high value in supply and demand for commerce.
In exchange, this Conservative govt is wonky.
There is a surfeit of idiotic MPs with worthless values. Their only public demand is from those of us who care about the UK: We want them and their nuisance expelled from office with same-day delivery free of charge!
We’ve come a long way down the road in the past 30 years to the conditions outlined in your second paragraph.
February 4, 2023
Sir John you paint such a matter of faith picture of the free market and democracy which may have been true in the past in comparision to the USSR China, Middle Eastern Countries and some aspects of the British Empire.
But Western Domocorcy is now not as free as your view suggests nor does the free market operate now as you would like for the benefit of all.
Any current comparisons must be made to modern day China, Russia, Middle East , South America, and Africa.
The free market is now working to the benefit of China and Russia and the US and the West can’t compete so let’s have the excuse they are not Democratic and start WWIII. Also if some countries don’t domocraticly want a war with China or Russia they will be forced by sanctions to fall in line to support it. What’s Democratic about that.
It’s OK for Kosova to be split off from Serbia, but not Donbas to be split off from Ukraine. What’s the difference between ethnic Albanians and ethnic Russians and their Democratic choice ?
What use is democracy when we have to choose from fictional manifestos, and candidates who lie (in order to gain votes)? Seats (and government) obtained through dishonesty are retained, are they not?
The only manifesto promise kept by the CONS is the drive to net zero, and I believe few would have voted for that if it hadn’t been rolled in with a promise to enact Brexit. Net zero was the least popular among the manifesto promises. What happened to Brexit and reduction of immigration, and the other broken manifesto promises?
An excellent description of how democracy and free enterprise should work.
In the UK in practice, we are controlled and throttled by over regulation and far too much legislation much of it bad and damaging. e.g. Climate Change Act, NZ to ruin the energy market for the fraudulent claim of anthropogenic climate change. EV’s, 15 minute cities, 20mph speed limits, suppression of free speech (now waiting for the over reach of the online harms bill).
The Corona Virus Act turned UK into a virtual police state and we can expect the govt to sign up to WHO pandemic treaty to effectively put that vile organisation in control.
Sorry Sir John, it is not working as intended. I have but scratched the surface.
Excessive taxes build paywalls, blocking places where freedom needs to reach.
Over-regulation of free speech prevents even the description of what lies behind.
February 4, 2023
Read Sir John’s two descriptions of Free Enterprise/Democracy v Autocracy/Communism/Fascism and their controlled economies and then apply it to the UK.
We are supposed to have Oppositional parties so the electorate is offered a choice of policies. That is the justification for the FPTP voting system so that the most popular agenda will be followed. But instead of Oppositional Parties we effectively have a Westminster Uni-Party which operates a de facto consensus on all the major issues (whilst arguing noisily about trivia to pretend they are different) and therefore deprives the demos of a choice.
The Westminster Uni-Party has and is acting like an Autocrat on a wide range of issues. We have been dictated to on the Covid-related policies – there wasn’t even the pretence of democracy over the suspension of our Civil Liberties and Human Rights; the spying-on and silencing of dissenters; empowering the police to act like Stasi over minor transgressions; the jabby coercion and mandates.
And we are being dictated to over Net Zero and all the related “green” measures we are being told WILL be imposed, with no debate permitted and no democratic mandate. They intend banning petrol/diesel cars; banning gas boilers; imposing 15 minute cities and all the rest of the CONTROL measures which Ministers, Mayors and Councils are imposing with no democratic mandate whatsoever. Choice will be forbidden. Our lives are deliberately being made less affluent, less comfortable, more expensive, restricted and controlled. And we will be spied on 24/7 to ensure we comply.
Does that sound even remotely like Democracy and Free Enterprise?
It sounds more like Honecker’s East Germany to me. That was called The German Democratic Republic ….. and there was nothing democratic about it whatsoever.
Calling something a democracy doesn’t make it one.
Unfortunately for years we have been indulging the desires of authoritarian powers to trade freely with us. Thus we have lost all our low paid jobs/industries.( And probably highly paid ones too).
In as much as that is NOT what the median voter would want we have now definitely joined the ranks of those authoritarian powers.
Our “democracy” is an infinite string of broken promises.
Intervention, regulation and public service provision are not part of the free market. Anywhere there is a footprint or financial contribution from government prices are artificially high (child care, BSL interpreting, benefits and housing) and over regulation prevents small entrants into markets.
ESG is the latest compliance scam to kill off competition from SMEs following hard on the heels of GDPR and IR35.
The problem with government reacting to “something must be done” is that something is usually a sledgehammer to crack a nut.
Leave us alone.
Sir John,
How is it that a democratic government permits its citizens to be harrassed for so-called non-crime hate incidents, a woman to be arrested in the street because she may be silently praying, three cars of officers sent to intercept two young women walking in an open area with cups of coffee in case that contravenes lockdown confinement rules? Why is such zeal expended upon troubling our own people, when the promises made by that party when seeking election to government are still unfulfilled?
I like the words ‘free enterprise’ much more than ‘capitalism’. Let us go for their usage!!!
For real democracy to happen we need proportional reprepresation for our voting system. We need to close down the house of lords in favour of a smaller elected upper chamber. The Royal family needs to take a back seat – we have to shske off the medieval trappings of the past. Legislation should be brought in so that any media outlets or politicians found to be telling blatant untruths to the public for whatever reason will be brought before the courts to answer and if convicted jailed.